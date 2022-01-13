You are here

  • Home
  • UK Home Office tells Yemeni, Syrian asylum seekers they can safely return home

UK Home Office tells Yemeni, Syrian asylum seekers they can safely return home

UK Home Office tells Yemeni, Syrian asylum seekers they can safely return home
Asylum seekers in the UK have been told that it is safe to return to Yemen and Syria. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mw2sq

Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

UK Home Office tells Yemeni, Syrian asylum seekers they can safely return home

UK Home Office tells Yemeni, Syrian asylum seekers they can safely return home
  • Home Office ‘do not accept that there are problems in Yemen’
  • UNHCR: In both countries, ‘the dire humanitarian context is compounded by conflict and insecurity’
Updated 10 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: The British government has rejected asylum claims from individuals from some of the world’s most dangerous countries, telling them they can return home safely, The Guardian reported on Thursday.

Two men from Yemen and Syria both had their asylum claims rejected by the Home Office on the basis that they would not be at risk in their home countries.

The news follows an earlier rejection of an asylum claim by a Syrian asylum seeker who was told his country was safe for him to return to.

The Home Office’s own guidance, as well as that of the UN, warns of the dangers of refugees returning to Syria and Yemen, among other countries.

The Yemeni man, an accountant, is married with two children and suffers from physical and mental health problems.

In his asylum refusal letter, the Home Office said he could return to his country because officials “do not accept that there are problems in Yemen.”

The poorest country in the Middle East, Yemen has been embroiled in a bitter civil war since 2014, when the Iran-backed Houthi militia violently overthrew the internationally recognized government.

The war has taken a huge toll on public infrastructure, including its already fragile health facilities.

The man’s refusal letter by the British government states that there is “a substantial public health programme in Yemen.”

He told The Guardian: “I was so depressed and disappointed with the decision. All aspects of Yemen are a disaster.” His lawyers are appealing the decision. 

The Syrian fled forced conscription by the Assad regime in 2017, saying he would have been forced to kill his own people.

He added that if he is forced to return to Syria, he will be targeted as a draft evader, arrested, detained and killed.

The Home Office accepted that he had fled forced conscription, but his asylum refusal letter said: “It is not accepted that you will face a risk of persecution or real risk of serious harm on return to the Syrian Arab Republic due to your imputed political opinion as a draft evader.”

A day later, the man’s lawyers, Wilsons Solicitors, received a letter stating the Home Office’s intention to grant him asylum.

Wilsons said the fact that they had to challenge the Home Office’s decision in order to overturn it was a waste of resources.

“The hard and harsh fact is the Home Office did refuse the claim and that decision did cause distress to the client,” said Anita Vashisht, head of immigration at Wilsons.

“The refusal decision forced us to lodge an appeal on the client’s behalf which meant the tribunal had to wastefully direct its resources to handling this appeal matter,” she added.

“This is yet another shocking example of terrible and unlawful decision-making on the part of the Home Office.”

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees told The Guardian that it cannot comment on individual cases, but that it calls on states to suspend forcible returns of asylum seekers “to countries that remain volatile, lack sufficient security or are unable to offer adequate human rights protection.”

A UNHCR spokesperson said: “In both Yemen and Syria, the dire humanitarian context is compounded by conflict and insecurity.”

Topics: UK Syria Yemen asylum seeker

Related

UK tells Syrian asylum seeker ‘safe’ to return home
World
UK tells Syrian asylum seeker ‘safe’ to return home
Houthi militia behind Yemen humanitarian situation, KSrelief chief tells US-Arab meeting
Saudi Arabia
Houthi militia behind Yemen humanitarian situation, KSrelief chief tells US-Arab meeting

‘Terrified’ British Council teachers still in hiding in Afghanistan 

‘Terrified’ British Council teachers still in hiding in Afghanistan 
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

‘Terrified’ British Council teachers still in hiding in Afghanistan 

‘Terrified’ British Council teachers still in hiding in Afghanistan 
  • Teachers taught English language and Western values to Afghans, putting them in danger of the Taliban’s reprisals
  • Britain recently opened a scheme that aims to bring 20,000 Afghans to the UK
Updated 14 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Dozens of Afghans who worked for the British Council as teachers in Afghanistan’s Helmand province are still in hiding and remain “terrified of reprisals.”

Roughly 100 ex-British Council staff are still in Afghanistan, and have so far been denied the right to come to Britain, the BBC reported.

“We are all sitting inside, like in prison,” one told the BBC, while another said they were now running out of money.

The British Council ran schools giving English language lessons and teaching British values in schools across Helmand province, the UK’s primary theater during NATO’s 20-year occupation.

Many of those still in Afghanistan have been in hiding since the Taliban takeover in August last year.

The British Council is a public body that works around the world to promote cultural and educational links. It said the risk its former staff now face is “gravely evident.”

“We know our former colleagues are living in increasingly desperate circumstances, as the situation in the country continues to deteriorate,” said Scott McDonald, the British Council's chief executive. He described the teachers as “the face of the UK in Afghanistan.”

One former teacher told the BBC: “We are really depressed.” 

She has a young daughter who begs to be allowed outside.

“We are hiding and we cannot go out, we have to stay inside our house,” she said. “We move from place-to-place when we hear the Taliban are coming for searches.”

Another teacher described going out of the house only every few weeks in disguise.

The British government has faced widespread criticism for the slow introduction of a promised scheme to resettle vulnerable Afghans and Britain’s allies from Afghanistan.

Last week though, the teachers were told they can now apply for the new Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, which the Foreign Office said will bring thousands more Afghans to the UK.

The Foreign Office said: “Last week, the government opened the Afghanistan Citizens Resettlement Scheme which will give up to 20,000 people at risk a new life in the UK, including those British Council contractors who are most at risk.”

The British Council said it has been pushing the British government to consider their applications as soon as possible.

Topics: Afgahanistan Taliban capture Kabul Taliban British Council

Related

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against omicron

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against omicron
Updated 5 min 25 sec ago

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against omicron

AstraZeneca says early trial data indicates third dose helps against omicron
Updated 5 min 25 sec ago
AstraZeneca said on Thursday that preliminary data from a trial showed that its COVID-19 shot, Vaxzevria, generated an increase in antibodies against the omicron and other variants when given as a third booster dose.
The increased response, also against the Delta variant, was seen in a blood analysis of people who were previously vaccinated with either Vaxzevria or an mRNA vaccine, the drugmaker said, adding that it would submit this data to regulators worldwide given the urgent need for boosters.
AstraZeneca has developed the vaccine with researchers from the University of Oxford, and lab studies conducted by the university last month already found a three-dose course of Vaxzevria boosted antibody levels in the blood against the rapidly spreading omicron variant.
The brief statement on Thursday, which did not include specific data, was the first by AstraZeneca on the protective potential of Vaxzevria as a booster shot following a two shot-course of either an mRNA based vaccine or Vaxzevria. Vaccines base on mRNA technology are made by BioNTech-Pfizer and Moderna.
The company said the findings “add to the growing body of evidence supporting Vaxzevria as a third dose booster irrespective of the primary vaccination schedules tested.”
The data on Vaxzevria’s potential as a booster came from a comparative analysis in a trial testing a redesigned vaccine which uses the vector technology behind Vaxzevria but targeting the now-superseded Beta variant. AstraZeneca is trying to show the Beta-specific vaccine has potential also against other variants and more trial data is expected during the first half of the year.
Separately, Oxford University and AstraZeneca last month started work on a vaccine specifically targeting omicron though Astra — as well as other vaccine makers in similar development projects — have said it was not yet clear whether such an upgrade was needed.
A major British trial in December found that AstraZeneca’s shot increased antibodies when given as a booster after initial vaccination with its own shot or Pfizer’s, but that was before the explosive spread of the omicron variant.
However, the study at the time concluded that mRNA vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna gave a biggest boost to antibodies when given as a third dose.
AstraZeneca and its contract manufacturing partners have supplied over 2.5 billion doses globally of its vaccine, even though it is not approved in the United States, while BioNTech-Pfizer have shipped about 2.6 billion doses.

Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
AFP

Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel

Abiy has ‘special responsibility’ to end Tigray conflict: Nobel panel
Updated 12 min 24 sec ago
AFP

OSLO: The Norwegian Nobel Committee, which awards the Nobel Peace Prize, said Thursday that Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who won the honor in 2019, bore special responsibility for ending the bloodshed in Tigray.
“As Prime Minister and winner of the Peace Prize, Abiy Ahmed has a special responsibility to end the conflict and contribute to peace,” Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the committee, said in a statement to AFP.
Northern Ethiopia has been beset by conflict since November 2020 when Ahmed sent troops into Tigray after accusing the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), of attacks on federal army camps.
The fighting between forces loyal to Abiy and the TPLF and their allies has killed thousands of people and forced several million from their homes.
Tigray is under what the United Nations calls a de facto blockade that is preventing life-saving medicine and food from reaching millions, including hundreds of thousands in famine-like conditions.
“The humanitarian situation is very serious and it is not acceptable that humanitarian aid does not get through sufficiently,” Reiss-Andersen said.
Speaking at a press conference, Human Rights Watch executive director Kenneth Roth appealed for countries to press Abiy to allow aid to get through.
“The big threat there is the Ethiopian government’s blockade of humanitarian assistance that is desperately needed by millions of people in the region,” Roth told reporters.
“This is a classic case of collective punishment. This is not punishing Tigrayan military forces. It is punishing the people... in Tigray,” he added.
The conflict in Tigray has sparked calls to strip Abiy of the Nobel, but this is not possible under the award’s statutes.
The Norwegian committee said it could not comment on what factors were emphasised when the prize was awarded to Abiy beyond “the reasons given in connection with the award,” as the panel’s discussions are confidential.
Abiy’s prize “was awarded on the basis of his efforts and the legitimate expectations that existed in 2019,” Reiss-Andersen said.
“The peace initiatives that Abiy Ahmed launched and for which he received the Nobel Prize were based on his contribution to the peace agreement with Eritrea and his comprehensive political initiative for democracy and the development of civil rights,” she added.

Topics: Ethiopia Tigray conflict

Related

Soldiers from the Ethiopian National Defence Force (ENDF) walk in the streets of Kombolcha, Ethiopia. (AFP file photo)
World
Drone strikes kill 19 in Ethiopia’s Tigray: aid workers, doctor
Amhara Fano militia fighters walk in the ransacked terminal at the Lalibela airport in Lalibela, on December 7, 2021. (AFP)
World
Tigray rebels retake Lalibela in Ethiopia

Detention extended for suspect in 2012 France family slaying

Detention extended for suspect in 2012 France family slaying
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

Detention extended for suspect in 2012 France family slaying

Detention extended for suspect in 2012 France family slaying
  • Saad Al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila Al-Allaf were shot dead on a French mountain road in 2012
  • All those killed were found with at least three bullet wounds, each with one single shot to the head.
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

PARIS: A French prosecutor has extended the detention period for a suspect in custody since Wednesday morning over the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family and a cyclist in the French Alps.
Saad Al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila Al-Allaf were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed in the shooting. Al-Hilli’s two young daughters, who were in the car at the time of the shooting, survived the attack.
Prosecutor Line Bonnet tweeted late Wednesday that the investigative judge has extended custody for the suspect questioned “in connection with the investigation into the murders of the Al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier, known as the ‘Chevaline affair’ of Sept. 5, 2012” to conduct more questioning and house searches.
She didn’t give further details on the case because the investigation is ongoing.
French media reported that the male suspect in custody is known to investigators and has been questioned over the killings in 2015 after British police issued a sketch of a motorcyclist seen near the crime scene. The prosecutor in Annecy found no evidence to implicate the motorcyclist at the time.
French investigators have questioned other persons of interest in the killings, but nine years into the probe no charges have been filed in the case.
The Al-Hilli children, aged 4 and 7 at the time, were the only witnesses to the macabre killings that have puzzled French investigators. The case has international ramifications with links tying the slain family to Britain, Iraq, Sweden and Spain.
The four victims and the two young survivors were discovered by police in a wooded area on an isolated mountain road from the village of Chevaline, near bucolic Lake Annecy in eastern France.
Eric Maillaud, the prosecutor in Annecy in 2012 said the 4-year-old girl who survived the shootings could not help their investigation because she was hiding under her mother’s legs during the killings. She was found inside the car about eight hours after the shootings.
Her 7-year-old sister, who was shot in the shoulder and survived, was found bloodied and battered outside the vehicle, a BMW station wagon in which three of the bodies were found.
The prosecutor has said 25 gun cartridges were found inside the family vehicle. All those killed were found with at least three bullet wounds, each with one single shot to the head.

Topics: France French Alps French Alps Killings

Related

Police search home of family shot dead in French Alps
World
Police search home of family shot dead in French Alps

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity

German court: Syrian man guilty of crimes against humanity
  • Anwar Raslan supervised the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners
  • Victims and human rights groups welcomed the guilty verdict
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

KOBLENZ, Germany: A German court has convicted a former Syrian secret police officer of crimes against humanity for overseeing the abuse of detainees at a jail near Damascus a decade ago.
The verdict Thursday in the landmark trial has been keenly anticipated by Syrians who suffered abuse or lost relatives at the hands of President Bashar Assad’s government in the country’s long-running conflict.
The Koblenz state court concluded that Anwar Raslan was the senior officer in charge of a facility in the Syrian city of Douma known as Al Khatib, or Branch 251, where suspected opposition protesters were detained.
It sentenced him to life in prison, German broadcaster n-tv reported. His lawyers asked the court last week to acquit their client, claiming that he never personally tortured anybody and that he defected in late 2012.
German prosecutors alleged that Raslan supervised the “systematic and brutal torture” of more than 4,000 prisoners between April 2011 and September 2012, resulting in the deaths of dozens of people.
A junior officer, Eyad Al-Gharib, was convicted last year of accessory to crimes against humanity and sentenced by the Koblenz court to 4½ years in prison.
Both men were arrested in Germany in 2019, years after seeking asylum in the country.
Victims and human rights groups have said they hope the verdict will be a first step toward justice for countless people who have been unable to file criminal complaints against officials in Syria or before the International Criminal Court.
Since Russia and China have blocked efforts for the UN Security Council to refer cases to The Hague-based tribunal, countries such as Germany that apply the principle of universal jurisdiction for serious crimes will increasingly become the venue for such trials, experts say.

Topics: Germany Syria Syrian war crimes Anwar Raslan

Related

German court opens first Syria torture trial
World
German court opens first Syria torture trial
Syria tortures, deports Palestinian writer Jordan
Middle-East
Syria tortures, deports Palestinian writer Jordan

Latest updates

Sydney Festival chair ‘very sorry’ after Israeli sponsorship sparks boycott
Sydney Festival chair ‘very sorry’ after Israeli sponsorship sparks boycott
Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 
Customers and investors are driving low-carbon footprint demand, says SABIC executive 
Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia
Barrick Gold strengthens its partnership with Ma’aden to uncover gold, copper in Saudi Arabia
Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto
Hyundai, Daewoo tie-up gets EU antitrust veto
New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stay above 5,000 mark
New COVID-19 cases in Saudi Arabia stay above 5,000 mark

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.