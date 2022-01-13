11 killed in Philippine truck crash

You are here

The vehicle was traveling to a beachside resort on Mindanao island for a postponed Christmas party on Wednesday when the driver lost control after the brakes apparently failed on a downhill section of road. (AFP)
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

  • Around 50 people were crammed into the truck, most of them in the open tray, when it veered off the road and into a tree
MANILA: At least 11 people were killed after a small truck packed with partygoers, including children, overturned in the southern Philippines, police said Thursday.
The vehicle was traveling to a beachside resort on Mindanao island for a postponed Christmas party on Wednesday when the driver lost control after the brakes apparently failed on a downhill section of road.
Around 50 people were crammed into the truck, most of them in the open tray, when it veered off the road and into a tree.
The vehicle then flipped over onto a pile of rocks, Balingasag municipal police chief Major Teodoro De Oro said.
Eleven people were killed, including a three-year-old child, De Oro said, adding police were seeking to confirm another three deaths.
Scores of other passengers were injured, including a dozen children. The driver, who was also hurt and tried to hide after receiving medical treatment, was arrested and will face charges.
The vehicle was part of a convoy of three trucks but the other two were not involved in the accident, De Oro said.
Deadly road mishaps are common in the Philippines, where drivers frequently flout the rules and vehicles are often poorly maintained or overloaded.
In 2019, 19 farmers were killed in the mountainous northern Philippines when a truck carrying them and sacks of rice seeds plunged backwards down a deep ravine.

Topics: Philippines bus crash Deaths

  • Indonesia has pledged $2.85 million in aid for Afghanistan
  • Taliban takeover rolled back advances in women’s rights in the war-torn country
JAKARTA: The Indonesian government pledged on Thursday to focus on women’s empowerment and education in Afghanistan, as part of its aid commitment made during last month’s extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

Afghanistan’s fragile economy has been on the brink of collapse, with rapid food price increases and widespread hunger, since the abrupt withdrawal and freezing of foreign aid after the Taliban takeover in August. The international community has been pressurizing the country;s new rulers to commit to upholding women’s rights as a condition for restoring aid.

Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim majority country, pledged to support capacity-building and educational efforts for Afghan women during the 17th Extraordinary Session of the OIC’s Council of Foreign Ministers, hosted by Pakistan, on Dec. 19.

Abdul Kadir Jailani, the Indonesian foreign ministry’s director general for Asian, Pacific and African affairs, said during a press briefing in Jakarta that Indonesia’s $2.85 million aid package for Afghanistan will be directed predominantly at this purpose.

“All of those funds will be directed toward capacity building, especially for women, as well as scholarships,” Jailani told reporters, as he highlighted the Indonesian government’s commitment to 
“elevate women’s role.”

Women’s rights were severely curtailed during the Taliban’s previous stint in power from 1996 to 2001. The group banned women from leaving their houses without full face and head coverings and a male relative accompanying them, and barred girls from receiving an education.

The Taliban say they have changed, but many women and rights advocates remain skeptical. In the weeks after the group's takeover, the new government announced a steady stream of policies and regulations that rolled back the advances in women’s rights over the past two decades. 

The 2022 World Report by Human Rights Watch has raised concerns over opportunities for Afghan women under the new regime, as many secondary schools for girls remained closed by the end of the year, and women were prohibited from working in most government jobs and many other areas.

Topics: Indonesia women empowerment Afghan women

Updated 7 min 15 sec ago

  • Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan is in New Delhi for the discussions
  • Deal expected to boost two-way trade by $38.4bn a year by 2035
NEW DELHI: India and the United Kingdom on Thursday formally launched talks for a free-trade deal expected to double their bilateral trade by 2030.

The UK has made the agreement with India one of its post-Brexit priorities, with London aiming to anchor its trade policy toward the fast-growing economies in the Indo-Pacific region.

India’s Trade and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal started the talks with Britain’s International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who arrived in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Actual negotiations are scheduled to begin next week.

“The FTA with the UK is expected to provide certainty, predictability and transparency and will create a more liberal, facilitative and competitive services regime,” Goyal said in a joint press conference with Trevelyan.

“The negotiations with the UK are expected to increase our exports in leather, textile, jewelry and processed agriproducts, and register a quantum jump in the export of marine products.”

Trevelyan said the deal, under which the countries would double bilateral trade by 2030, would help strengthen their post-pandemic recovery.

“With the commencement of the first full round of talks this month, the trade deal between the United Kingdom and India will put us in pole position to recover from the pandemic and to strengthen our mutually beneficial ties and to grasp the enormous opportunities that lie ahead,” she said.

“We aim to double trade between our countries by the end of this decade supporting jobs, businesses and communities in both countries.”

The British Embassy in New Delhi said in a statement the agreement would boost two-way trade by $38.4 billion a year by 2035.

Foreign policy expert Harsh V. Pant of the New Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation told Arab News the deal would give “new momentum” to India’s trade relations with the UK, with both countries seeking to reposition themselves for a post-pandemic world order.

“This is important for both sides, as Britain looks to diversify and it looks to engage with the post-Brexit economic order, and India looks at a post-COVID global economic environment,” he said.

“There is a recognition that at the time of global economic fragmentation and the supply chain restructuring, India has to get its economic act in order.”

He added that for India, signing free-trade agreements would be important in its goal to be a part of the “global economic map,” while for the UK, the Indo-Pacific push was part of its post-Brexit economic.

“India, with such a big market, is one of the largest economies of the world. It is in Britain’s interests to see that this this deal is signed,” Pant said.

“Even with limited tariff reduction, it will lead to a significant increase in trade volumes.”

Topics: India United Kingdom trade deals

  • UK’s MI5 found that the woman “has been engaged in political interference activities on behalf of” China
  • Britain’s relations with China have deteriorated in recent years over issues including Hong Kong and Xinjiang
LONDON: A woman suspected of working on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party has been attempting to improperly influence members of parliament, the speaker of the House of Commons said in a letter to lawmakers on Thursday.
Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said Britain’s MI5 domestic intelligence service had found that the woman “has been engaged in political interference activities on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party, engaging with Members here at Parliament.”
She “has facilitated financial donations to serving and aspiring Parliamentarians on behalf of foreign nationals based in Hong Kong and China,” the letter added.
Iain Duncan Smith, a former leader of Britain’s governing Conservative Party who has been sanctioned by China for highlighting alleged human right abuses in Xinjiang, told parliament: “This is a matter of grave concern.”
Britain’s relations with China have deteriorated in recent years over issues including Hong Kong and Xinjiang.
Last year MI5 urged British citizens to treat the threat of spying from Russia, China and Iran with as much vigilance as terrorism.
British spies say China and Russia have each sought to steal commercially sensitive data and intellectual property as well as to interfere in domestic politics and sow misinformation.

Topics: UK Parliament Members of Parliament Chinese spy

  • 62% of ICU patients whose vaccine status was known had received no protective shots against the coronavirus
  • Almost 10% were only partially vaccinated while 28% of ICU patients were fully inoculated
BERLIN: Most COVID-19 patients in intensive care in German hospitals aren’t vaccinated, data published on Thursday indicates.
The data from Germany’s intensive care association DIVI showed that 62 percent of ICU patients whose vaccine status was known had received no protective shots against the coronavirus. Unvaccinated people make up about a quarter of the German population.
Almost 10 percent were only partially vaccinated while 28 percent of ICU patients were fully inoculated, it said.
About 72.3  percent of the German population has received at least two jabs, while 45.1 percent have also had a booster shot.
Germany’s independent vaccine advisory panel on Thursday endorsed booster shots for children and adolescents aged 12 to 17.
The expert committee said children in that age range should receive the mRNA shot made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech at least three months after their last vaccination.
Germany has seen a steady rise in cases in recent weeks as the omicron variant has started spreading throughout the country.
The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s disease control agency, 81,417 newly confirmed infections in the past 24 hours, and 316 deaths.
Health Minister Karl Lauterbach told lawmakers on Thursday that he believes compulsory vaccination for everyone is “the fastest and safest way out of the pandemic.”

Topics: Germany COVID-19 Health

  • Self-isolation to be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice
  • Rapid spread of the omicron variant has fueled a spike in COVID-19 cases to record highs in Britain
LONDON: The minimum COVID-19 self-isolation period in England will be cut to five days from seven if someone tests negative twice, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said on Thursday, a move that could reduce staffing disruption in businesses and infrastructure.
The rapid spread of the omicron variant has fueled a spike in COVID-19 cases to record highs in Britain, and the surge has cause major disruption to the staffing of hospitals, schools and transport as staff have to self-isolate.
“We’ve made the decision to reduce the minimum self-isolation period to five full days in England,” Javid told parliament.
“From Monday, people can test twice before they go, leaving isolation at the start of day six.”
The government had previously reduced isolation period to seven days from 10 days to people in England who get a negative result on a rapid lateral flow test two days in a row.
Britain has reported 151,000 deaths from COVID-19 in total, the seventh highest death total in the world, with the vast majority of deaths occurring in earlier waves of the pandemic.
Despite record-high daily COVID-19 cases, the roll-out of booster shots and the lesser severity of the variant has meant hospitalizations and deaths have not risen as sharply.
“Due to the lag between infections and hospitalizations, the NHS (health service) will remain under significant pressure over the next few weeks,” Javid said.
“It is encouraging however, that during this wave, we have not seen an increase in COVID-19 intensive care patients. And there are already early signs that the rate of hospitalization is starting to slow.”

Topics: England Coronavirus UK Britain

