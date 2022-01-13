You are here

Israeli police and Bedouin clash in tree-planting protests

Israeli police and Bedouin clash in tree-planting protests
Israeli security forces clash with Bedouins during protest against forestation at the Negev desert village of Sawe Al-Atrash on Thursday. (Reuters)
date 2022-01-13
AFP

Israeli police and Bedouin clash in tree-planting protests

Israeli police and Bedouin clash in tree-planting protests
  Protesters have held demonstrations in recent days over the environmental scheme in southern Israel's arid desert region
  Bedouin, who are part of Israel's 20 percent Arab minority, have long opposed tree-planting initiatives in the Negev
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP

NEGEV, Israel: Israeli police and Bedouin protesters clashed Thursday in the latest unrest over a tree-planting project in the Negev desert, a day after authorities appealed for compromise, AFP journalists said.
Protesters have held a series of demonstrations in recent days over the environmental scheme in southern Israel’s arid desert region, posing a thorny challenge for the fragile coalition government.
Bedouin, who are part of Israel’s 20 percent Arab minority, have long opposed tree-planting initiatives in the Negev, blasting them as a de facto government land grab in areas they call home.
“Police dispersed the demonstrators who blocked a road in the Negev and threw stones at the police,” the security forces said in a statement.
Thirteen people were arrested in the events, the statement added.
An AFP photographer was lightly injured during the clashes.
The latest unrest in the decades-long dispute has attracted fresh attention given the make-up of Israel’s coalition government, led by right-wing Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.
Bennett’s government counts on the backing from the leader of the Islamist Raam party, Mansour Abbas, whose core political support comes from Bedouin in the Negev.
Nearly half of Israel’s 300,000 Bedouin live in unrecognized villages in the Negev.
Abbas told Israel’s Channel 12 news on Tuesday that his party will not vote with the coalition unless the tree planting is halted and formal negotiations with Bedouin leaders are launched to seek a compromise.
On Wednesday, Social Affairs Minister Meir Cohen said that a “compromise” had been reached that would allow for “accelerated negotiations” to take place.
But clashes have continued.
The right-wing Regavim environmental group called on Bennett’s government “to take a firm position against the Raam Party’s threats” and to ensure tree-planting projects continue.

English FA delivers thousands of England football kits to Syrian refugee children

English FA delivers thousands of England football kits to Syrian refugee children
date 2022-01-13
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

English FA delivers thousands of England football kits to Syrian refugee children

English FA delivers thousands of England football kits to Syrian refugee children
  'Football can play a part in helping to improve the lives of refugees': English FA
  The sport could assist with mental health crisis among refugee children, 74% of whom may have PTSD
Updated 8 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The English Football Association has teamed up with humanitarian charity Syria Relief to deliver thousands of England football kits to Syrian refugee children in Lebanon.

The 3,000 kits were delivered by an FA delegation alongside former Liverpool and Paris Saint Germain footballer Mohamed “Momo” Sissoko, who also took some time to play with the children. Children were also treated to coaching sessions by a number of FA-qualified football coaches.

Syria Relief is the largest Syria-focused charity in the UK and has been working for years to ease the suffering of Syrian refugees within and outside Syria’s borders — with the majority residing in Lebanon.

Poverty is rampant among Syrian refugees in Lebanon. According to the UN, nine out of ten refugees live in poverty — and the bitterly cold winters pose a real threat to their health, particularly for young children.

Syria Relief told Arab News that the visit of a famous footballer raised spirits among the children, many of whom had known nothing but conflict and poverty.

Othman Moqbel, Chief Executive Officer of Syria Relief, said: “Football is a universal language that brings billions together and spreads hope and joy. It has been a huge honor to team up with the FA and Momo Sissoko to donate football kit and equipment to Syrian refugee children living in tents on the Lebanese border with Syria, as well as providing some warm clothes and fun for children living in extreme poverty.”

“This isn’t just giving children high quality clothes, severely needed in the winter months, and fun they’ll never forget,” he said. “It is also helping tackle mental health issues such as trauma. A study we did earlier this year found that 74 percent of Syrian refugees in Lebanon had symptoms compatible with PTSD (Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder). Recreational activity and exercise are known to improve mental health.”

Edleen John, the FA’s Director of International Relations, Corporate Affairs and Co-partner for Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, said in a statement to Arab News: “We were delighted to partner with Syria Relief to provide this kit and equipment to children who we hope will truly benefit from it and enjoy it.

“While we cannot control the challenging life circumstances for refugees, we do know how much joy football brings to millions of people around the world. We believe that our game is truly for all, so we hope that even the small gift of a shirt can make a difference to how people feel on and off the pitch.”

“We are so thankful for The FA, who have so kindly donated 3,000 items of England kit. Children in the camps love football and most here now have a new favorite national team – England,” he said, noting that the FA also paid for the trip.

Moqbel added: “The joy we see on the faces of children when they get a brand new England kit, donated by The FA, and getting to enjoy a game of football with a legend of the game like Momo Sissoko and FA qualified coaches, is extraordinary.”

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father
date 2022-01-13
AFP

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father

Israel extends detention of ill Palestinian teen: father
  Amal Nakhleh, 17, is one of the few minors held under what is known as administrative detention
  His father told AFP after the latest hearing: "The occupation tribunal renewed my son's administrative detention for the fourth time despite his illness"
Updated 40 min 39 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH, Palestinian Territories: Israel has extended for four more months the detention without charge or trial of a chronically-ill Palestinian teenager already held for a year, his father told AFP on Thursday.
Amal Nakhleh, 17, is one of the few minors held under what is known as administrative detention. The controversial practice allows for suspects to be detained without charge for renewable six-month terms while investigations continue.
His father, Moammar Nakhleh, told AFP after the latest hearing: “The occupation tribunal renewed my son’s administrative detention for the fourth time despite his illness.”
Nakhleh, a journalist, added that his son will remain in detention until May 18, under the new order.
The Shin Bet domestic security agency declined to comment to AFP on the reasons for Amal Nakhleh’s detention. It has previously been quoted as saying he was “suspected of having taken part in terrorist activity.”
Israeli authorities in the occupied West Bank first arrested him in November 2020.
A football fan, he was out with friends after recovering from cancer surgery, his family said. The teen has myasthenia, a rare neuromuscular disease.
Accused of throwing stones at soldiers, Nakhleh was held for 40 days but then set free by an Israeli judge.
In January last year, he was re-arrested and placed in administrative detention, which has now been renewed again.
Administrative detention has been criticized by the Palestinians, human rights groups and foreign governments, who charge that Israel abuses it.
Israel’s foreign ministry has defended the practice, saying that “due to the complex and volatile security situation in the West Bank, detention orders are issued against those who plan terrorist attacks, or those who orchestrate, facilitate or otherwise actively assist in the commission of such acts.”
The foreign ministry says it is “an effective and lawful security measure.”
The UN agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA has taken up the teen’s case with Israeli authorities, demanding his immediate release for medical reasons and because he is a minor.
More than 450 Palestinians have been held in excess of 12 months under administrative detention, which prominent Israeli newspaper Haaretz has called an “undemocratic, corrupt practice.”

Israel says Iran 'spy network' recruited women online

The Iranian handler, who called himself Rambod Namdar, allegedly approached the women on Facebook. (Social media/Facebook)
The Iranian handler, who called himself Rambod Namdar, allegedly approached the women on Facebook. (Social media/Facebook)
date 2022-01-13
AFP

Israel says Iran ‘spy network’ recruited women online

The Iranian handler, who called himself Rambod Namdar, allegedly approached the women on Facebook. (Social media/Facebook)
  Women, whom the Shin Bet did not identify, were recruited by an Iranian agent who called himself "Rambod Namdar"
  Missions included covertly photographing US embassy in Tel Aviv
Updated 13 January 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: An Iranian “espionage network” used Facebook to recruit Israeli women who were manipulated into photographing the US embassy and other activities, the Shin Bet domestic security agency said Wednesday.
The women, whom the Shin Bet did not identify, were recruited by an Iranian agent who called himself “Rambod Namdar” and said he was a Jew living in Iran, the Israeli agency said in a statement.
“Despite the fact that the women suspected that the man in question was an Iranian intelligence operative, some of them maintained contact with him, agreed to perform various tasks he asked of them and received funds from him,” it said.
After being approached through Facebook, “Rambod” asked that communication continue using the encrypted messaging app WhatsApp, the Shin Bet added.
It said there were four prime suspects, and indictments have been issued.
One of the women, aged 40, was allegedly in contact with “Rambod” for several years and carried out various missions.
These included covertly photographing the US embassy in Tel Aviv, and taking pictures inside the interior ministry in her hometown of Holon.
“Rambod” also asked the woman to guide her son, prior to his military enlistment, into the Intelligence Directorate with the aim of obtaining sensitive documents, the Shin Bet alleged.
Another suspect, aged 57, was also tasked with steering her son toward military intelligence.
She “received an accumulated sum of about $5,000 on several occasions” over a period of more than four years, the Shin Bet said.
Her other missions allegedly included trying to get close to a member of Israel’s Knesset, or parliament.
The woman “transferred information about their relationship to her operator,” said the Shin Bet, which jointly investigated with Israeli police.
The Shin Bet’s accusations about the spy network come during negotiations in Vienna between Iran and world powers seeking to revive a 2015 agreement that offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for curbs on its nuclear program.
Israel is not a party to the Vienna talks but is watching with concern, fearing arch-enemy Iran could develop a nuclear weapon. Tehran insists its nuclear program is peaceful.
“The State of Israel is in an ongoing campaign with Iran. It is clear: We see never-ending efforts and attempts by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps to recruit Israeli citizens,” Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said.
“These attempts go beyond security and intelligence. They are expanding to efforts to influence the citizens of Israel and Israeli society, sow discord and polarization, undermine political stability in Israel and damage the public’s trust in the government,” he added.
Bennett urged Israelis to be cautious, saying: “It is possible that behind the information that you consume or share on social media are the Iranians.”
In November, Israel indicted a man employed as a cleaner in the home of Defense Minister Benny Gantz for attempting to spy for the Black Shadow hacking group, which is purportedly linked to Iran.
Black Shadow hacks are seen as part of a years-long covert war between Israel and Iran, including physical attacks on ships and cyber offensives.

'No end to mounting repression' in Iran: HRW

‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW
date 2022-01-13
Arab News

‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW

‘No end to mounting repression’ in Iran: HRW
  Country makes up significant portion of Human Rights Watch's World Report 2022
  Deputy Mideast director: Repression 'causing an entire nation irreplaceable harm'
Updated 13 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Human Rights Watch has decried another year of abuses and repression in Iran in its World Report 2022.

“Iranian intelligence and judicial authorities continued their crackdown on dissent in 2021, while lawmakers passed and debated laws that further violate human rights,” HRW said on Thursday, in a statement supporting the release of the report.

The annual World Report challenges human rights violations globally, and this year a significant portion of the 752-page paper was dedicated to Iran.

“Iranian authorities repressing popular demands for civil and political as well as economic, social, and cultural rights is causing an entire nation irreplaceable harm,” said Michael Page, deputy Middle East director at HRW. “Change, of course, is necessary, unavoidable, and urgent.”

HRW said poverty has increased and living conditions have deteriorated in Iran over the past year “due to government mismanagement, the Covid-19 pandemic, and US sanctions.”

But instead of taking constructive action to deal with the array of internal challenges such as COVID-19 effectively, Tehran has “mismanaged and politicized its response to the pandemic, especially its national vaccine procurement plan that was slow and untransparent during the first months of 2021.”

In the early days of the pandemic, Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei made the controversial decision to ban vaccines made by the UK and US — then the most effective vaccines available. He later reversed that decision, but many Iranians had already died.

HRW also slammed Tehran’s continued use of arbitrary detention against human rights campaigners to quell dissent, and highlighted the judiciary’s continued opacity in its investigation of the Iranian downing in 2020 of a Ukrainian plane that killed 176 people.

Iran leader's website showcases Trump drone strike assassination animation

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
date 2022-01-13
AP

Iran leader’s website showcases Trump drone strike assassination animation

The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida. (Screenshot)
  The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course
Updated 13 January 2022
AP

TEHRAN: The website of Iran’s supreme leader has showcased an animated video that appears to show a robot calling in a drone strike to assassinate former President Donald Trump.
The animated video was part of a contest to mark the Jan. 3, 2020 killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, who was slain in an American drone strike in Baghdad.
The video, posted Wednesday on the website of Khamenei’s office, appears to show Trump, on the golf course at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida, being targeted in a drone strike.
The video mirrored a propaganda poster last year also showing Trump on a golf course, calling for revenge for Soleimani’s slaying.
Earlier this month, Iran’s hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi demanded Trump be “prosecuted and killed.”
“If not, I’m telling all American leaders, don’t doubt that the hand of revenge will come out of the sleeves of ummah,” Raisi said, referring to the worldwide community of Muslims.

 

