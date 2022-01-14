Brent crude approaches $85, heads for fourth weekly advance

You are here

China plans to release oil from its reserves around the Lunar New Year holidays. (Shutterstock)
  • US released 18 million barrels from strategic reserve on Thursday
RIYADH: Oil rose on Friday as a weaker dollar encouraged buying in other currencies, pushing it toward its fourth consecutive weekly gain even as the US released crude from its national stockpiles.

Brent crude added 0.6 percent to $84.98 a barrel at 11:28 a.m. Riyadh time, approaching $85 for the first time since October 2021. US benchmark WTI gained 0.3 percent to $82.43.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against its largest peers, was -.3 percent lower at 94.670, a decline of 1.7 percent in the past week.

WTI gains were muted as the US Energy Department said on Thursday it had sold 18 million barrels of strategic crude oil reserves to six companies, including Exxon Mobil and a unit of refiner Valero Energy Corp.

China plans to release oil from its reserves around the Lunar New Year holidays, which begin on Feb. 1 — part of a plan coordinated last year by the US with other major consumers to cap global prices. China agreed in late 2021 to release an unspecified amount of oil depending on price levels, unnamed sources told Reuters.

China said it imported less crude in 2021 than the previous year, its first annual decline in 20 years, as Beijing clamped down on the reining industry and drew down from inventories.

Demand could be softer than expected in the coming weeks after China urged people not to travel for New Year’s celebrations because of the rapid spread of the omicron COVID-19 variant. Fuel demand in the world’s biggest crude importer usually picks up around the Chinese New Year as residents drive to visit relatives.

However, oil prices rose this week amid geopolitical concerns in Libya and Kazakhstan and a decline in US oil inventories.

“The short-term outlook still has many risks, but optimism is high that it will be short-lived,” OANDA analyst Edward Moya wrote in a note.

Continued high oil prices have raised pressure on Saudi Arabia and other large oil producers to increase production. OPEC+ agreed at its 24th meeting on Jan. 4, to continue with its policy of boosting output 400,000 barrels per every month.

OPEC+ group is independent and against any external interference in its decisions, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said on the sidelines of a visit to Azerbaijan, Al Arabiya reported on Friday.

RIYADH: The Arabian International Healthcare Holding, also known as Tibbiyah, plans to offer 5 million ordinary shares — 25 percent of its SR200 million ($53.29 million) capital — through listing on the Nomu parallel market, according to a bourse filing.

The company’s capital is divided into 20 million shares, according to Argaam.

The offer price will be determined before the subscription period, which will begin on Tuesday February 15 and will end on Thursday February 17.

Aldukheil Financial Group is the financial advisor of the offering.

The Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul, approved the company's application for the listing on Nomu on June 13, 2021 and the Capital Market Authority approved it on Dec. 29, 2021.

RIYADH: Batic Investments and Logistics Co. agreed to acquire Smart Solutions Co.’s stake in Smart Cities Solutions for Communications and Information Technology for SR12 million ($3.19 million).

The stake is equivalent to 4 percent of Smart Cities Solutions capital, according to a filing with Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

The deal is pending necessary official approvals by the Competition Authority and any other entities if necessary, the statement added.

The purchase will be financed from Batic’s available cash resources.

Smart City Solutions reported a net loss of SR10.86 million on revenue of SR808,564 in the year ended Feb. 29, 2020, because of limited operation of a parking project in the Eastern Province, Batic said in the filing.

  • EIG Pearl Holdings was seeking $3.5-$4.4 billion
  • Investors took stake in Aramco oil pipelines network
DUBAI: A group of institutional investors that last year took a stake in Saudi Aramco's oil pipelines network sold $2.5 billion in dual-tranche amortising bonds on Thursday, significantly below the amount sought, a bank document showed, according to Reuters.

Amid turbulent debt markets, final spreads were unchanged from initial guidance, with the deal drawing around $5 billion in orders, according to the document.

A separate bank document had shown that the investors, via EIG Pearl Holdings, were seeking to raise $3.5-4.4 billion.

“Investment grade deals are getting difficult in light of market conditions,” a banker away from the deal said.

“Even the Coca Cola bond deal struggled,” he added, referring to Coca-Cola Icecek, the soft drink's Turkish bottler, which sold $500 million in sustainability-linked bonds on Thursday, according to fixed income news service IFR.

Global debt markets have been rattled by the US Federal Reserve's indications of a faster run of interest rate hikes and stimulus withdrawal, with the resulting rise in borrowing costs leaving investors more reluctant to lend to companies until the picture is clearer.

EIG Pearl Holdings sold $1.25 billion in a tranche maturing in 14-1/2 to 15 years at 185 basis points over US Treasuries and $1.25 billion in paper maturing in 24-1/2 to 25 years at 235 bps over USTs.

The tranches are expected to have a weighted average life of 10.2 to 10.7 years and between 23-1/2 and 24 years, respectively. Final maturities and the amortisation schedule are expected later on Thursday, the document said.

In June, a consortium led by US-based EIG Global Energy Partners bought 49 percent of the Aramco Oil Pipelines Company from Saudi Aramco, which retains a 51 percent stake.

As part of the deal, Aramco agreed a 25-year lease and leaseback arrangement with the pipelines group.

The bonds are being issued through EIG Pearl Holdings, in which investors led by EIG control an 89.45 percent stake, with the remainder held by Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company.

The EIG-led group includes China’s state-owned Silk Road Fund, Saudi Arabia’s Hassana, the investment arm of the kingdom's largest pension fund, and Korea's Samsung Asset Management.

The bonds will partly refinance a $10.8 billion loan that backed the pipelines deal. Sources said previously that the loan would be refinanced across two or three bond deals and that the first bond issue would likely raise around $4 billion.

Citi and JPMorgan are coordinating the deal, which involves 17 other banks.

 

RIYADH: Qassim Cement Company appointed Muhammad bin Nasser Abdullah Al Dawood as the chairman of the Board of Directors, according to a bourse filing.

The company also appointed Muteb bin Mohammed Saad Al Shathri as the vice chairman, it said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange, Tadawul.

Qassim Cement also formed the executive committee and the nominations and remunerations committee, and appointed its representatives to the Capital Market Authority and Tadawul.
 

  • The UAE is the UK’s largest trading partner in the Gulf and its 25th largest trading partner globally
  • Fox said looking at ways of reducing barriers to trade is another step toward the liberalization of global trade
LONDON: Negotiations between the UK and the UAE to sign a free trade agreement are advanced and should reach a conclusion in a “relatively short time,” British MP Liam Fox has said.

Speaking to Emirates News Agency, the former British Secretary of State for International Trade said negotiations between the two countries are “quite far advanced” and that an agreement is “within relative touching distance.”

He continued: “The UAE is one of the biggest trading partners already with the UK. But if we can look at ways of reducing any barriers to trade, whether that’s in goods or services, that of course is another step toward the liberalization and the opening of global trade that we all want to see.”

However, he said that putting a timeframe on when the overall agreement could be reached is almost “impossible to say,” as it has a parliamentary process to go through as well.

“Getting an agreement between the governments is only a part of it. Britain (has not passed) its own legislation on trade for a very long time, since before we joined the European Union, so we are kind of feeling our own way through these parliamentary processes,” he added.

 

 

“What’s key to that is there is a willingness on both sides to do it, and that very often is the most important determinant of the timescale,” the MP said.

The UAE is the UK’s largest trading partner in the Gulf and its 25th largest trading partner globally, with total trade in goods and services of £10.7 billion ($14.7 billion) in the year ending March 2021, the Department for International Trade has said.

“Britain’s trade with Europe went back to pre-Brexit levels about May or June 2021, but trade with the rest of the world remains disrupted because the global supply chains are disrupted. I think it would be sometime in 2022 before we can assess what global trade looks like,” Fox said.

He called on big economies to open up to ensure “that developing countries and smaller economies are able to trade freely with the world’s biggest markets.”

