‘Game of Thrones’ fans rejoice at viral ad for Riyadh Season 2022

The advert was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. (Ormania)
The advert was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. (Ormania)
  • Fans rejoiced at a "Game of Thrones” themed advert that went viral on social media promoting Riyadh Season 2022
  • Saudi filmmaker Mohammed Almulla directed the Riyadh Season 2022 advert
LONDON: Fans rejoiced at a "Game of Thrones” themed advert that went viral on social media on Friday, promoting the launch of Riyadh Season 2022, an entertainment festival in Riyadh. 

The advert, a remake of certain scenes from the popular hit HBO show, was met with mainly positive reactions from people on social media. 

Saudi royal court advisor Turki Alalshikh stars as the Night King, alongside a cast of other talented Saudi Arabian actors and actresses. 

 

 

“I would like to thank all the participants in this advert for the #Riyadh_Season. You have been creative. The young Saudi men and women are incredibly creative and have so much potential,” said Alalshikh in a tweet, “and to our inspiring leader and patron of vision, with your ambition and dreams, the sky’s the limit.”

Saudi filmmaker Mohammed Almulla directed the Riyadh Season 2022 advert, and was applauded for his creative work which reached over 3.8 million views.

One Twitter user, Majed said: “As usual, Almulla is creative in his directing.” 

 

 

Fadila Al-Jaffa, a Saudi commentator on international and domestic affairs, tweeted: “What we couldn’t even imagine in a day dream is a reality in the modern version of the country, a notable Saudi cleric is heading the cast in a promotional film for Riyadh entertainment season!”

 

 

Another Twitter user expressed his admiration saying: “(I) am genuinely impressed. This is truly AMAZING!”  

 

 

Despite the raving reviews, however, other people found the advert “cringe-worthy” and critiqued the director for a perceived lack of originality.  

Twitter user Yaz said: “Surely this is illegal? Unless he got the rights from HBO for mimicking GOT. He has no rights to publish anything that resembles the show.”

 

 

