You are here

  • Home
  • Philippines agrees to buy India anti-ship missile system

Philippines agrees to buy India anti-ship missile system

The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India. (Shutterstock)
The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jnu7a

Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

Philippines agrees to buy India anti-ship missile system

The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India. (Shutterstock)
  • Duterte has been seeking to acquire missile systems for the Philippine military under a modernization program called “Second Horizon”
Updated 21 sec ago
AFP

MANILA: The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India, the defense minister said Friday, shoring up its security in the face of growing Chinese aggression in the South China Sea.
Manila’s military was one of the most poorly equipped in Asia when President Rodrigo Duterte’s predecessor, Benigno Aquino, began a modest modernization program in 2012 — but it is still no match for its superpower neighbor China.
Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana offered few details about the nearly $375 million contract awarded to BrahMos Aerospace to supply an onshore anti-ship missile system to the Philippine Navy.
BrahMos — a joint venture between India and Russia — has developed a cruise missile that the Indian defense ministry says is the fastest in the world.
The Philippines would be the first country to purchase it. India’s defense ministry declined to comment.
The deal involves three batteries, training for operators and maintainers as well as logistics support, Lorenzana said on Facebook where he posted a copy of the “Notice of Award.”
Duterte has been seeking to acquire missile systems for the Philippine military under a modernization program called “Second Horizon.”
“It’s part of our territorial defense,” said Col. Ramon Zagala, spokesman for the Armed Forces of the Philippines.
The system would act as a deterrent to potential aggressors because “you can hit the target from far off,” he told AFP.
Military analyst and historian Jose Antonio Custodio told AFP the system would likely be stationed on the western side of the main island of Luzon or on Palawan island, but he ruled out the Spratly islands due to the “lack of concealment.”
Tensions over the South China Sea spiked last year, with Manila and Beijing accusing each other of territorial violations.
China claims almost all of the waterway, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, with competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.
Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.

Topics: India Philippines Indian missiles

Related

Special Philippines to acquire supersonic missiles from India
World
Philippines to acquire supersonic missiles from India

Indian court acquits bishop of charge of raping nun

Bishop of the Indian city of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, center, leaves after being questioned by police in Kochi, India, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP)
Bishop of the Indian city of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, center, leaves after being questioned by police in Kochi, India, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP)
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

Indian court acquits bishop of charge of raping nun

Bishop of the Indian city of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, center, leaves after being questioned by police in Kochi, India, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP)
  • Sister Anupama, who led the campaign in support of the nun, said she would continue the fight for her colleague
Updated 11 sec ago
AP

NEW DELHI: An Indian court on Friday acquitted a Roman Catholic bishop of charges of raping a nun in her rural convent, a case that became a major issue amid allegations of sexual harassment in the church.
Sessions Judge G. Gopakumar in a brief order said the bishop was not guilty of charges that he repeatedly raped the nun between 2014 and 2016.
Bishop Franco Mulakkal was present in the court in Kottayam, a southern Indian city. Supporters cheered and chanted “Praise the Lord” as he left the court.
The detailed judgment is likely to become available later Friday.
The prosecution, representing the nun, will appeal the verdict, said lawyer Sandhya Raju.
Virginia Saldanha, former executive secretary of the Commission for Women of the Catholic Bishops Conference of India, said she was shocked by the verdict. “My first thought was that misogyny in the church has won. The verdict reinforces the idea that a powerful man can’t be brought to justice,” she said.
Police charged Mulakkal with rape, illegal confinement and intimidation of the nun. She said she went to police only after complaining repeatedly to church authorities. Eventually, a group of fellow nuns launched unprecedented public protests to demand Mulakkal’s arrest in 2018. He was detained but released on bail after a few weeks.
Mulakkal was the official patron of the nun’s community, the Missionaries of Jesus, and wielded immense influence over its budgets and job assignments.
Mulakkal denied the accusations, calling them “baseless and concocted,” and saying the accusing nun tried to pressure him to get a better job.
The nun in her complaint accused Mulakkal, who at the time was bishop of the Jalandhar Diocese in the northern state of Punjab, of raping her multiple times during his visits to her convent in Kuravilangad in Kerala state.
Sister Anupama, who led the campaign in support of the nun, said she would continue the fight for her colleague.
“We did not get the expected justice from the judiciary,” the Press Trust of India news agency quoted her as saying.
B. Raman Pillai, the bishop’s attorney, told reporters that “the prosecution case was very weak and investigation very poor.”
In February 2019, Pope Francis for the first time publicly acknowledged the sexual abuse of nuns by priests and bishops and vowed to confront the problem.

Topics: Roman Catholic Church Bishop's sex scandal

Related

Indian Catholic bishop goes on trial for raping nun
World
Indian Catholic bishop goes on trial for raping nun
’Massive’ child sex abuse in French Catholic Church, inquiry finds
World
’Massive’ child sex abuse in French Catholic Church, inquiry finds

N. Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions

This picture taken on January 14, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15 shows a firing drill of railway-borne missile regiment is held in North Pyongan Province. (AFP)
This picture taken on January 14, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15 shows a firing drill of railway-borne missile regiment is held in North Pyongan Province. (AFP)
Updated 13 min ago
AP

N. Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions

This picture taken on January 14, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15 shows a firing drill of railway-borne missile regiment is held in North Pyongan Province. (AFP)
  • The Treasury Department sanctions targeted five North Koreans over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs in its response to the North’s missile test this week
Updated 13 min ago
AP

SEOUL, South Korea: North Korea on Friday fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles in its third weapons launch this month, officials in South Korea said, in an apparent reprisal for fresh sanctions imposed by the Biden administration for its continuing test launches.
South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missiles were fired 11 minutes apart from an inland area in western North Pyongan province, where North Korea is known to operate key missile bases and has frequently conducted test launches in recent years.
The missiles flew 430 kilometers (267 miles) cross-country on a maximum altitude of 36 kilometers (22 miles) before landing in the sea, the military said.
Japan’s coast guard urged vessels to pay attention to falling objects, but Chief Cabinet Secetary Hirokazu Matsuno said there were no reports of damage to vessels or aircraft.
Hours earlier, North Korea issued a statement berating the Biden administration for imposing fresh sanctions over its previous missile tests and warned of stronger and more explicit action if Washington maintains its “confrontational stance.”
The Treasury Department sanctions targeted five North Koreans over their roles in obtaining equipment and technology for the North’s missile programs in its response to the North’s missile test this week. The State Department ordered sanctions against another North Korean, a Russian man and a Russian company for their broader support of North Korea’s weapons of mass destruction activities.
The Biden administration also announced it will seek UN sanctions, and a senior official from the US Mission to the United Nations said Friday that Washington will seek targeted measures against five individuals tied to North Korea’s weapons development and is working with its allies on additional designations.
The official, who was not authorized to speak publicly, said there has been no response from North Korea to the US offer some months ago to sit down without preconditions to talk about ways to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula, and the possibility of US humanitarian assistance. The only response from Pyongyang has been renewed missile tests which are “pretty destabilizing, dangerous and most importantly contravene a whole host of UN Security Council resolutions,” the official said.
The test-launch of a hypersonic missile on Tuesday — the second in a week — was overseen by leader Kim Jong Un, who said it would greatly increase his country’s nuclear “war deterrent.”
North Korea has been ramping up tests of new, potentially nuclear-capable missiles designed to overwhelm missile defenses in the region. Some experts say Kim is going back to a tried-and-true technique of pressuring the world with missile launches and outrageous threats before offering negotiations meant to extract concessions.
Following an unusually provocative run in nuclear and long-range missile tests in 2017 that demonstrated the North’s pursuit of an arsenal that could target the American homeland, Kim initiated diplomacy with former President Donald Trump in 2018 in an attempt to leverage his nukes for economic benefits.
But the negotiations derailed after Kim’s second summit with Trump in 2019, when the Americans rejected his demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of the North’s nuclear capabilities.
Kim has since pledged to further expand a nuclear arsenal he clearly sees as his strongest guarantee of survival, despite the country’s economy suffering major setbacks after it shut its borders during the pandemic as well as persistent US-led sanctions.
His government has so far rejected the Biden administration’s open-ended offer to resume talks, saying Washington must abandon its “hostile policy” first — a term Pyongyang mainly uses to describe the sanctions and joint US-South Korea military drills.
South Korea’s presidential office said National Security Director Suh Hoon and other senior officials convened an emergency National Security Council meeting, expressed “strong regret” over the continued launches and urged Pyongyang to recommit to dialogue.
Leif-Eric Easley, a professor at Ewha University in Seoul, said North Korea appears to be signaling it will not be ignored and will respond to pressure with pressure.
“North Korea is trying to lay a trap for the Biden administration,” Easley said. “It has queued up missiles that it wants to test anyway and is responding to US pressure with additional provocations in an effort to extort concessions.”
The timing of the launch and detection of multiple missiles suggest North Korea demonstrated weapons that were already operational, rather than some of its other missiles under development, as it sought to signal Washington, said Kim Dong-yub, a professor at Seoul’s University of North Korean Studies.
He said the North may have tested a solid-fuel missile apparently modeled after Russia’s Iskander mobile ballistic system, or another short-range weapon that looks similar to the US MGM-140 Army Tactical Missile System.
Both missiles, which the North has tested since 2019, are designed to be maneuverable and fly at low attitudes, which potentially improves their chances of evading and defeating missile defense systems.
In a statement carried by North Korea’s official Korean Central News Agency, an unidentified Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday defended the North’s previous launches as a righteous exercise of self-defense.
The spokesperson said the new sanctions underscore hostile US intent aimed at “isolating and stifling” the North. The spokesperson accused Washington of maintaining a “gangster-like” stance, saying that the North’s development of hypersonic missiles is part of its efforts to modernize its military and does not target any specific country or threaten the security of its neighbors.
Hypersonic weapons, which fly at speeds in excess of Mach 5, or five times the speed of sound, could pose a crucial challenge to missile defenses because of their speed and maneuverability.
Such weapons were on a wish-list of sophisticated military assets Kim Jong Un unveiled early last year along with multi-warhead missiles, spy satellites, solid-fuel long-range missiles and submarine-launched nuclear missiles.
Still, experts say North Korea would need years and more successful and longer-range tests before acquiring a credible hypersonic system.
In an interview with MSNBC, Secretary of State Antony Blinken called the North’s latest tests “profoundly destabilizing” and said the United States was deeply engaged at the UN and with key partners, including allies South Korea and Japan, on a response.
“I think some of this is North Korea trying to get attention. It’s done that in the past. It’ll probably continue to do that,” Blinken said. “But we are very focused with allies and partners in making sure that they and we are properly defended and that there are repercussions, consequences for these actions by North Korea.”

Topics: North Korea Pyongyang

Related

North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’: South’s military
World
North Korea fires ‘unidentified projectile’: South’s military
North Korea fires possible missile into sea amid stalled talks
World
North Korea fires possible missile into sea amid stalled talks

UK study finds more omicron hospitalizations in youngest children, but cases mild

Health workers move equipment between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Health workers move equipment between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 30 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

UK study finds more omicron hospitalizations in youngest children, but cases mild

Health workers move equipment between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • Omicron has spread rapidly in Britain and fueled a spike in cases to record highs, though the variant is less severe than previous ones, and high vaccination levels among adults have also helped to limit the rise in hospitalizations
Updated 30 min 56 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Infants under one are proportionally more likely to be hospitalized with the omicron variant of the coronavirus than older children but they did not become particularly sick, British researchers said.
Of children hospitalized with COVID-19 in the last four weeks, 42 percent were under one, compared with around 30 percent in previous waves, the early data showed.
Presenting the data, Russell Viner, professor of child and adolescent health at University College London, told reporters the trend was likely in part because omicron symptoms might resemble the sort of respiratory conditions that would encourage parents to take babies to hospital as a precaution.
“These are not particularly sick infants. In fact, they’re coming in for short periods of time,” study author Calum Semple, professor in child health and outbreak medicine, University of Liverpool, added, saying the proportion requiring oxygen was falling.
The vaccination of over-12s might explain some of the proportional fall in older children going to hospital, Semple said, but it did not explain it all. Viner said the data was very early and could change.
omicron has spread rapidly in Britain and fueled a spike in cases to record highs, though the variant is less severe than previous ones, and high vaccination levels among adults have also helped to limit the rise in hospitalizations. Children are less vulnerable than older adults to COVID-19.
The study was shared with government advisers, who published it on Friday.
Reacting to the research, the separate UK Health Security Agency said that data continued to show COVID-19 posed a very low risk to children and infants.
“We’ll be undertaking further analysis to investigate the small rise in the number of children admitted to hospital,” Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at UKHSA, said.
“Early data shows that young children who are hospitalized experience mild illness and are discharged after short stays in hospital.”

Topics: Coronavirus omicron

Related

France to ease UK travel restrictions
World
France to ease UK travel restrictions
If the Nationality and Borders Bill passes, the government would no longer have to give notice of a decision to strip citizenship if it was not “reasonably practicable.” (Shutterstock)
World
Britons stripped of citizenship pen letter opposing controversial UK bill

Some 30 migrants rescued, one dead as dinghy capsizes in Channel

Migrants arrive into the Port of Dover onboard a Border Force vessel after being rescued while crossing the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, January 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Migrants arrive into the Port of Dover onboard a Border Force vessel after being rescued while crossing the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, January 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

Some 30 migrants rescued, one dead as dinghy capsizes in Channel

Migrants arrive into the Port of Dover onboard a Border Force vessel after being rescued while crossing the English Channel, in Dover, Britain, January 14, 2022. (REUTERS)
  • The number of people who capsized in the Calais region more than tripled last year, according to the French Immigration and Integration Office, which said that French authorities rescued 1,002 people in 2021
Updated 52 min 45 sec ago
Reuters

BERCK-SUR-MER, France: Some 30 migrants whose dinghy capsized in the English channel as they tried to reach Britain were rescued on Friday, while one man who was on board died, French authorities said.
A coast guard vessel reached the dinghy, which had set off from a beach near Calais, northern France, in the middle of the night, and was able to rescue most of those on board.
But one of the migrants, a young man from Sudan, was dead in the water, according to local Deputy Prefect Frederic Sampson. The man died from hypothermia, amid temperatures between -1 and -3 degrees Celsius on the open sea.
Once brought back to shore by rescuers, the survivors — some of whom wore flip flops and carried their belongings in plastic trash bags — boarded a large white coach to be sent to temporary housing in the region. They were flanked by police.
The Channel is one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and currents are strong. Human traffickers typically overload the dinghies, leaving them barely afloat and at the mercy of waves as they try to reach British shores.
In November, 27 migrants died https://www.reuters.com/world/five-migrants-drown-crossing-channel-france-britain-bfm-tv-2021-11-24 in what was the worst disaster on record involving migrants in the narrow seaway, sparking a rift between London and Paris over who bore responsibility.
The number of people who capsized in the Calais region more than tripled last year, according to the French Immigration and Integration Office, which said that French authorities rescued 1,002 people in 2021.
British media earlier this month reported that, according to figures from the UK Interior Ministry, over 28,000 migrants made it to Britain by crossing the English channel in small boats.
In a makeshift camp in Dunkirk, near Calais, where families have pitched their tents along an old train line, the danger was not putting people off making the trip.
“I tried yesterday night, but I didn’t pass. But tonight, I want (to) try again, Inshallah,” said Arman Tahna, 25, using an Arabic term that means “God willing.”

Topics: Britain France immigrants Calais

Related

Special Immigrants ‘overrepresented’ in severely ill COVID-19 patients in Germany
World
Immigrants ‘overrepresented’ in severely ill COVID-19 patients in Germany

Border walls symbolize a Europe where refugees are increasingly unwelcome

Refugees fleeing war, poverty and persecution in their home countries are frequently met with barbed wire, suspicion and outright hostility when they land on the EU’s doorstep. (AFP)
Refugees fleeing war, poverty and persecution in their home countries are frequently met with barbed wire, suspicion and outright hostility when they land on the EU’s doorstep. (AFP)
Updated 15 January 2022
Rawan Radwan

Border walls symbolize a Europe where refugees are increasingly unwelcome

Refugees fleeing war, poverty and persecution in their home countries are frequently met with barbed wire, suspicion and outright hostility when they land on the EU’s doorstep. (AFP)
  • Thousands of migrants arrived on the Belarus-Poland border in late 2021 in the vain hope of crossing into Europe
  • Poland shut its borders in December with a 115 mile-long fortified wall, expect to cost nearly $300m when completed
Updated 15 January 2022
Rawan Radwan

JEDDAH: In the absence of safe and legal passage to Europe, refugees fleeing war, poverty and persecution in their home countries are frequently met with barbed wire, suspicion and outright hostility when they land on the EU’s doorstep.

For several years now, the plight of migrants and refugees arriving in Europe has divided public opinion, throwing up competing narratives about compassion and national identity, while raising concerns over security and counterterrorism.

These divisions were brought to the fore in 2015 when hundreds of thousands of Syrians, Iraqis, Afghans, Iranians, Sudanese, Eritreans and other nationalities made the perilous journey to Europe overland or by sea, often with the help of traffickers.

Many of these debates resurfaced in the closing months of 2021 after tens of thousands of people, predominantly from the Middle East, arrived at the Belarus-Poland border, camping out on the bitterly cold forest frontier in the vain hope of crossing into Europe.

Earlier in December, Poland shut its borders by building a 115 mile-long fortified wall, expected to be complete by June of this year at a cost of nearly $300 million.

Fortified border walls began showing up after the 2015 refugee influx, mainly from the Middle East. Hungary’s wall alone cost the EU over 1 billion euros.

A European Union flag waves behind barbwires at the new closed center for migrants in the Greek island of Kos on November 27, 2021. (AFP)

Similar fortifications have sprung up in Slovenia, Macedonia, Bulgaria, Spain and France, all with the aim of keeping migrants out.

The EU went from just two walls after the fall of the Berlin Wall to 15 by 2017, the equivalent of six Berlin walls. These new barriers reflect a general hardening of views against refugees in Europe.

INNUMBERS

* 26.6 million - Refugees globally as of mid-2021.

* 0.6 percent - EU population proportion who are refugees. (UNHCR)

Where once European leaders considered it a humanitarian duty to take in refugees, many now extract political capital from talking tough on illegal immigration. In the process, the issue of migration has become separated from the calamities that caused them to flee.

“It’s dehumanizing to say the least,” Wafa Mustafa, a Syrian journalist, activist and refugee living in Germany, told Arab News. “We can’t speak about refugees without talking about the reasons they became refugees.”

Mustafa’s father, Ali, a Syrian human rights activist, was arrested in July 2013 before disappearing into Bashar Assad’s notorious prison system. About 130,000 people are believed to be held in regime jails, where they reportedly endure torture and sexual abuse.

“We can’t ignore the fact that there are forces that push people to risk their lives, and those of their children and loved ones, that are more difficult than being left to die on the borders,” Mustafa said.

“I think the way the EU has been dealing with people stranded on its borders is a crime. We’ve been hearing about illegal entry as a crime, but I think that not allowing people to cross the borders and leaving them to die is the actual crime.”

Mustafa believes European politicians refuse to engage with the issue because “they would have to face the fact that they have failed at their jobs, and the international community failed to address the problem, in Syria’s case the Assad dictatorship.”

A member of the UK Border Force (R) helps child migrants on a beach in Dungeness, on the south-east coast of England, on November 24, 2021 after being rescued while crossing the English Channel. (AFP)

Witnessing this rush to fortify its borders, many could be forgiven for thinking the economic and social burden of the global refugee crisis fell mainly on Europe. Nothing could be further from the truth.

As the UN refugee agency UNHCR frequently points out, 85 percent of the world’s 26.6 million refugees (as of mid-2021) are hosted either in neighboring countries or elsewhere in developing regions. 

Turkey, for example, has more refugees within its borders than any other country — more than 3.5 million, or 43 for every 1,000 of its own citizens. Jordan has almost 3 million, while tiny Lebanon hosts 1.5 million — more than 13 refugees for every 100 Lebanese.

By contrast, around 2.65 million refugees live among the EU’s population of 447 million.

After the Second World War, European states signed a raft of treaties designed to protect the rights of refugees, including the 1951 Refugee Convention, the 1967 Protocol Relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1980 European Agreement on Transfer of Responsibility for Refugees.

Despite these commitments, European leaders and sections of the media have instead created crude narratives of “worthy” and “unworthy” migrants to help justify turning refugees away.

“This is a dangerous narrative,” Mustafa said. “We need to look at them as humans, hear their stories, and provide them with resources to deal with the reasons they came to Europe.”

Migrants aiming to cross into Poland are seen in a camp near the Bruzgi-Kuznica border crossing on the Belarusian-Polish border on November 17, 2021. (AFP)

Abdulazez Dukhan, originally from Homs in western Syria, arrived in Greece in 2015 when he was just 17. It was there, while confined to one of the country’s overcrowded camps, that a volunteer gifted him a camera.

What began as a hobby soon developed into an illustrious photography career when he eventually settled in Belgium.

An exhibition of Dukhan’s photographs entitled “50 Humans,” held late last year in Brussels, set out to challenge the scapegoating of migrants and refugees, while demonstrating the positive contribution they make to multicultural societies.

INNUMBERS

Top 5 nationalities of first-time asylum applicants in EU (2020)

1. Syrian 63,600

2. Afghan 44,285

3. Venezuelan 30,325

4. Colombian 29,055

5. Iraqi 16,275 

* Source: European Commission/Eurostat

“Their backstories made them who they are, but I don’t dwell on their past,” Dukhan told Arab News. “I focus on their present, answering moral arguments in the most subtle of manners. Forget wars and conflicts and focus on the now. These are their true stories.”

Those opposed to accepting refugees often argue they place a burden on the economy, taking jobs and running down wages or scrounging off state handouts. However, studies have shown that societies with a shrinking working-age population tend to benefit from the arrival of younger migrants.

A 2021 working paper from the IMF, titled “The Impact of International Migration on Inclusive Growth,” outlined some of the longer-term benefits of welcoming immigrants.

“International migration is both a challenge and an opportunity for destination countries,” its authors wrote.

“On the one hand, especially in the short run, immigrants can create challenges in local labor markets, potentially affecting wages and displacing some native workers who compete with them. Their arrival may also impose a short-term fiscal cost.”

However, the report said that “especially in the medium and long run, immigrants can boost output, create new opportunities for local firms and native workers, supply abilities and skills needed for growth, generate new ideas, stimulate international trade and contribute to long-term fiscal balance, by making the age distribution of advanced countries more balanced.”

Nevertheless there is still a widespread perception in many European countries that new arrivals take more than they contribute. In reality, migrants receive little assistance from the state, forcing them to work hard to improve their circumstances.

“EU policies have made it difficult for immigrants and refugees, sticking labels on them. But that has not deterred them,” Dukhan said.

A baby is rescued by members of the Spanish NGO Maydayterraneo on board the Aita Mari rescue boat during the rescue of about 90 migrants in the Mediterranean open sea off the Libyan coast. (AFP)

“Those who are arriving have work experience, degrees and were vital members of their former communities, and they want to do the same in their newfound homes. Though their degrees might not mean anything in the new country, many won’t sit idly by. They will get up, study, work odd jobs and more.”

Despite the potential benefits of immigration, many Europeans remain troubled by the influx of foreigners. Through his exhibition, Dukhan hopes to challenge the myths and misconceptions about migrants and refugees, and show them in a more honest light.

“They’re not miserable people,” Dukhan said. “The media has played a major role in portraying them and downgrading them to a social experiment, placing them in a bubble to scrutinize and ridicule.”

As Europe strengthens its borders and anti-immigrant sentiment continues to find favor, reversing these entrenched perceptions may prove easier said than done.

Topics: Europe migrants EU Editor’s Choice

Related

Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border
World
Poland says Belarus keeps bringing migrants to its border
Spanish police bust speedboat gang smuggling criminals, migrants
World
Spanish police bust speedboat gang smuggling criminals, migrants

Latest updates

Philippines agrees to buy India anti-ship missile system
The Philippines has agreed to buy an anti-ship missile system from India. (Shutterstock)
Indian court acquits bishop of charge of raping nun
Bishop of the Indian city of Jalandhar, Franco Mulakkal, center, leaves after being questioned by police in Kochi, India, Sept. 19, 2018. (AP)
N. Korea fires fresh missiles in response to US sanctions
This picture taken on January 14, 2022 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 15 shows a firing drill of railway-borne missile regiment is held in North Pyongan Province. (AFP)
UK study finds more omicron hospitalizations in youngest children, but cases mild
Health workers move equipment between ambulances outside of the Royal London Hospital, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in London, Britain, January 7, 2022. (REUTERS)
Attacks on Iraq political party’s HQ, Green Zone raise security fears
Attacks on Iraq political party’s HQ, Green Zone raise security fears

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.