You are here

  • Home
  • Teenager arrested in stabbing near Japan entrance exam venue

Teenager arrested in stabbing near Japan entrance exam venue

Teenager arrested in stabbing near Japan entrance exam venue
Police officers investigate by the entrance gate at the University of Tokyo after two students and a 72-year old were stabbed, in Tokyo on January 15, 2022. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gj2vu

Updated 15 January 2022
AP

Teenager arrested in stabbing near Japan entrance exam venue

Teenager arrested in stabbing near Japan entrance exam venue
  • The victims were all conscious and their injuries were not life-threatening when they were rushed to a hospital for treatment
  • About 3,700 students attended Saturday’s exams at the University of Tokyo and they began as scheduled despite the attack
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

TOKYO: Three people, including two students on their way to take university entrance exams, were stabbed Saturday just outside of a test venue, and authorities arrested a 17-year-old student at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, Tokyo police said.
The victims — two 18-year-old high school students and a 72-year-old man — were all conscious and their injuries were not life-threatening when they were rushed to a hospital for treatment, police said. But the elderly victim was later in serious condition, local media reported.
Police said the attacker, who was identified only as a high school student from the central Japanese city of Nagoya because he is a minor, slashed the three people in their back on a street just outside of the University of Tokyo’s main campus, one of the venues for Japan’s two-day nationwide entrance exams this weekend.
Police said they are investigating the attacker’s motives. He was not taking the exam. Police are also looking into a small fire at a nearby subway station that occurred just before the attack. The suspect claimed to be responsible for the subway station fire, according to local media.
The teenage attacker told police he was struggling with his academic performance and that he wanted to kill himself after committing the crimes, NHK public television reported.
About 3,700 students attended Saturday’s exams at the University of Tokyo and they began as scheduled despite the attack.
Violent crimes are rare in Japan but there have been a series of random knifing and arson attacks in recent months.
In December, 25 people were killed in an arson attack at a mental health clinic in Osaka, in which a suspect also was badly injured and later died. In October, a 24-year-old man dressed in a Joker costume from the Batman movies stabbed an elderly man and started a fire on a crowded train car in Tokyo, injuring more than a dozen people. In August, a 36-year-old man wounded about 10 people in a knife attack on another Tokyo commuter train.

Topics: Japan

Related

Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi
Middle-East
Japan will continue supporting Lebanon: Hayashi
Japan extends strict border measures as coronavirus cases soar
World
Japan extends strict border measures as coronavirus cases soar

Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings

Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings
Updated 15 January 2022
Reuters

Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings

Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings
  • Malaysia’s foreign minister, Saifuddin Abdullah, made similar comments on Thursday
Updated 15 January 2022
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s leader said the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) should continue excluding Myanmar’s junta from its meeting until it cooperates on an agreed peace plans.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in a video call on Friday urged the regional group’s new chair, Cambodia, to engage all sides in Myanmar’s conflict, Singapore’s foreign ministry said on Saturday.
Lee told his Cambodian counterpart Hun Sen that ASEAN should continue inviting a non-political representative from Myanmar to its meetings and any decision to change that “had to be based on new facts.”
His remarks follow a controversial visit last week by Hun Sen to Myanmar, where he met Min Aung Hlaing, the head of the military government whom ASEAN excluded from its leaders’ summit for his failure to implement the five-point plan to end hostilities and allow dialogue after a coup last year.
Malaysia’s foreign minister, Saifuddin Abdullah, made similar comments on Thursday, saying some ASEAN members felt Hun Sen should have discussed his trip with fellow leaders beforehand, as it could be seen as recognizing the junta.
Lee told Hun Sen any engagement with Myanmar needed to include “all parties concerned,” including Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi’s ousted ruling party.
The Singapore leader said that despite Myanmar’s peace commitments, the military has made further attacks against its political opponents and imposed further prison sentences on Suu Kyi.
Hun Sen made some proposals to Lee on how to coordinate a cease-fire in Myanmar and deliver humanitarian assistance, according to the statement. Lee responded these could be complicated because there had been no access to all parties, although Singapore did not object to the idea in principle.
All of Cambodia’s proposals, as ASEAN chair, should be further discussed among ASEAN foreign ministers, Lee said, according to the statement.
“Prime Minister Lee hoped that Cambodia would consider his views and those of other ASEAN leaders,” it said.
Cambodia on Wednesday postponed the inaugural meeting of its ASEAN chairmanship, scheduled for next week, because some foreign ministers had expressed “difficulties” in attending.
Lee’s remarks also come days after Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn said on his Facebook page that Singapore backed Cambodia’s approach on the Myanmar crisis.

Topics: Singapore ASEAN Lee Hsien Loong

Related

Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi
World
Myanmar defies international pressure, denies ASEAN access to Aung San Suu Kyi
Myanmar opposition welcomes ASEAN’s junta snub, wants summit invite
World
Myanmar opposition welcomes ASEAN’s junta snub, wants summit invite

Philippines confirms community transmission of omicron, cases hit record

Philippines confirms community transmission of omicron, cases hit record
Updated 15 January 2022
Reuters

Philippines confirms community transmission of omicron, cases hit record

Philippines confirms community transmission of omicron, cases hit record
  • Philippine health ministry reports 39,004 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday
Updated 15 January 2022
Reuters

MANILA: The Philippine health ministry confirmed the local spread of the omicron coronavirus variant around Manila on Saturday, as infections hit a record high for a third straight day.
“We are seeing community transmission of the omicron variant in the capital region,” Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire told a public briefing.
The region is an urban sprawl of 16 cities home to more than 13 million people.
The community transmission of the omicron variant is characterized by a steep rise in cases, Vergeire said, adding that infections may peak from the end of this month to mid-February.
The ministry reported 39,004 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, while active cases also hit a record, at 280,813.
With more than 3.16 million cases and nearly 53,000 deaths, the Philippines has the highest COVID-19 infections and casualties in Southeast Asia after Indonesia.

Topics: Philippines Coronavirus omicron omicron variant

Related

Philippines tourism reopening in doubt after omicron
World
Philippines tourism reopening in doubt after omicron
Update Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic omicron detection
World
Philippines to tighten coronavirus curbs after domestic omicron detection

Myanmar junta hits Aung San Suu Kyi with five new charges over helicopter purchase

Myanmar junta hits Aung San Suu Kyi with five new charges over helicopter purchase
Updated 15 January 2022
AFP

Myanmar junta hits Aung San Suu Kyi with five new charges over helicopter purchase

Myanmar junta hits Aung San Suu Kyi with five new charges over helicopter purchase
  • The Nobel laureate has been detained since the February 1 coup last year
  • Suu Kyi is expected to remain under house arrest as the other legal cases progress
Updated 15 January 2022
AFP

YANGON: A Myanmar junta court has hit ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi with five new corruption charges related to the alleged hiring and purchase of a helicopter, sources close to the case said.
The Nobel laureate, 76, has been detained since the February 1 coup last year which triggered mass protests and a bloody crackdown on dissent with more than 1,400 civilians killed, according to a local monitoring group.
Suu Kyi is facing a raft of criminal and corruption charges — including violating the country’s official secrets laws — and if convicted of all of them could face sentences tallying more than 100 years of prison.
The charges were leveled against Suu Kyi on Friday afternoon and related to the hire, maintenance and purchase of a helicopter, the sources said.
Former Myanmar president U Win Myint was also hit with the same charges, they said.
In December, state newspaper Global New Light of Myanmar said the pair would be prosecuted for not following financial regulations and causing a loss to the state over the rent and purchase of a helicopter for former government minister Win Myat Aye.
He rented the helicopter from 2019 to 2021 and used it for only 84.95 hours out of 720 rental hours, the paper said.
He is now in hiding, along with other former lawmakers.
A Myanmar court on Monday convicted Suu Kyi of three criminal charges related to illegally importing and owning walkie talkies and breaking coronavirus rules.
She was sentenced to four years in prison.
In December, she also received a two-year jail sentence for incitement against the military and for other coronavirus violations.
The six years of jail time will likely prevent Suu Kyi from participating in fresh elections that the military junta has vowed to hold by August 2023.
Suu Kyi is expected to remain under house arrest as the other legal cases progress.
Journalists have been barred from attending the special court hearings in Naypyidaw and her lawyers were recently banned from speaking to the media.
The daughter of an independence hero, Suu Kyi spent nearly two decades enduring long stretches of house arrest under the former military regime.
Her time in office was marred by her government’s handling of the Rohingya refugee crisis in which hundreds of thousands escaped to Bangladesh in 2017 as they faced rapes, arson and extrajudicial killings at the hands of the Myanmar military.
Before the coup, Suu Kyi was on the cusp of beginning another five-year term as the country’s de facto leader after the National League for Democracy won a landslide in November 2020 polls.
AFP sought comment from the Myanmar junta — which calls itself the State Administration Council.

Topics: Aung San Suu Kyi Myanmar

Related

Myanmar court delays Suu Kyi walkie-talkie verdict again
World
Myanmar court delays Suu Kyi walkie-talkie verdict again
Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi aides for sedition
World
Myanmar court jails Aung San Suu Kyi aides for sedition

Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts

Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts

Tonga issues tsunami warning after undersea volcano erupts
Updated 15 January 2022
AP
WELLINGTON, New Zealand: The Pacific nation of Tonga issued a tsunami warning Saturday after an undersea volcano erupted, and video posted to social media showed large waves washing ashore in coastal areas.
The Tonga Meteorological Services said the tsunami warning was in effect for all of Tonga. Authorities in nearby Fiji also issued a warning, telling people to avoid the shoreline due to strong currents and dangerous waves.
The Islands Business news site reported that a convoy of police and military troops evacuated Tonga’s King Tupou VI from his palace near the shore. He was among the many residents headed for higher ground.
The explosion of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano was the latest in a series of spectacular eruptions.
A Twitter user identified as Dr. Faka’iloatonga Taumoefolau posted video showing waves crashing ashore.
“Can literally hear the volcano eruption, sounds pretty violent,” he wrote, adding in a later post: “Raining ash and tiny pebbles, darkness blanketing the sky.”
Earlier, the Matangi Tonga news site reported that scientists observed massive explosions, thunder and lightning near the volcano after it started erupting early Friday.
The site said satellite images showed a 5-kilometer (3 mile) -wide plume of ash, steam and gas rising up into the air to about 20 kilometers (12 miles).
More than 2,300 kilometers (1,400 miles) away in New Zealand, officials were warning of storm surges from the eruption.
The National Emergency Management Agency said some parts of New Zealand could expect “strong and unusual currents and unpredictable surges at the shore following a large volcanic eruption.”
Late Saturday, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said the threat to American Samoa appeared to have passed, although minor sea fluctuations could continue.

Joe Biden supporters ‘apoplectic’ one year into his US presidency

Joe Biden supporters ‘apoplectic’ one year into his US presidency
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

Joe Biden supporters ‘apoplectic’ one year into his US presidency

Joe Biden supporters ‘apoplectic’ one year into his US presidency
  • Leading voices across Biden’s diverse political base openly decry the slow pace of progress on key campaign promises
Updated 15 January 2022
AP

NEW YORK: Just over a year ago, millions of energized young people, women, voters of color and independents joined forces to send Joe Biden to the White House. But 12 months into his presidency, many describe a coalition in crisis.
Leading voices across Biden’s diverse political base openly decry the slow pace of progress on key campaign promises. The frustration was especially pronounced this past week after Biden’s push for voting rights legislation effectively stalled, intensifying concerns in his party that fundamental democratic principles are at risk and reinforcing a broader sense that the president is faltering at a moment of historic consequence.
“People are feeling like they’re getting less than they bargained for when they put Biden in office. There’s a lot of emotions, and none of them are good,” said Quentin Wathum-Ocama, president of the Young Democrats of America. “I don’t know if the right word is ‘apoplectic’ or ‘demoralized.’ We’re down. We’re not seeing the results.”
The strength of Biden’s support will determine whether Democrats maintain threadbare majorities in Congress beyond this year or whether they will cede lawmaking authority to a Republican Party largely controlled by former President Donald Trump. Already, Republicans in several state legislatures have taken advantage of Democratic divisions in Washington to enact far-reaching changes to state election laws, abortion rights and public health measures in line with Trump’s wishes.
If Biden cannot unify his party and reinvigorate his political coalition, the GOP at the state and federal levels will almost certainly grow more emboldened, and the red wave that shaped a handful of state elections last year could fundamentally shift the balance of power across America in November’s midterm elections.
For now, virtually none of the groups that fueled Biden’s 2020 victory are happy.
Young people are frustrated that he hasn’t followed through on vows to combat climate change and student debt. Women are worried that his plans to expand family leave, child care and universal pre-K are stalled as abortion rights erode and schools struggle to stay open. Moderates in both parties who once cheered Biden’s centrist approach worry that he’s moved too far left. And voters of color, like those across Biden’s political base, are furious that he hasn’t done more to protect their voting rights.
“We mobilized to elect President Biden because he made promises to us,” Rep. Cori Bush, D-Missouri, told The Associated Press, citing Biden’s pledge to address police violence, student loan debt, climate change and voter suppression, among other issues.
“We need transformative change — our very lives depend on it,” Bush said. “And because we haven’t seen those results yet, we’re frustrated — frustrated that despite everything we did to deliver a Democratic White House, Senate and House of Representatives, our needs and our lives are still not being treated as a top priority. That needs to change.”
Facing widespread frustration, the White House insists Biden is making significant progress, especially given the circumstances when he took office.
“President Biden entered office with enormous challenges — a once-in-a-generation pandemic, economic crisis and a hollowed-out federal government. In the first year alone, he has delivered progress on his promises,” said Cedric Richmond, a senior adviser to the president. He pointed to more than 6 million new jobs, 200 million vaccinated Americans, the most diverse Cabinet in US history and the most federal judges confirmed a president’s first year since Richard Nixon.
Richmond also highlighted historic legislative accomplishments Biden signed into law — specifically, a $1.9 trillion pandemic relief bill that sent $1,400 checks to most Americans and a subsequent $1 trillion infrastructure package that will fund public works projects across every state in the nation for several years.
In an interview, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, a leading voice in the Democratic Party’s left wing, described Biden’s pandemic relief package as among the most significant pieces of legislation ever enacted to help working people.
“But a lot more work needs to be done,” he said.
Like other Biden allies, Sanders directed blame for the president’s woes at two Senate Democrats: Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona. They are blocking the president’s plan to protect voting rights by refusing to bypass the filibuster, having already derailed Biden’s “Build Back Better” package, which calls for investments exceeding $2 trillion for child care, paid family leave, education and climate change, among other progressive priorities.
“It has been a mistake to have backroom conversations with Manchin and Sinema for the last four months, or five months,” Sanders said. “Those conversations have gotten nowhere. But what they have done is demoralize tens of millions of Americans.”
About 7 in 10 Black Americans said they approved of Biden in December, compared with roughly 9 in 10 in April. Among Hispanics, support dipped to roughly half from about 7 in 10.
Just half of women approved of Biden last month compared to roughly two-thirds in the spring.
There was a similar drop among younger voters: Roughly half of Americans under 45 approved of the president, down from roughly two-thirds earlier in the year. The decline was similar among those age 45 and older. And among independents, a group that swung decidedly for Biden in 2020, just 40 percent of those who don’t lean toward a party approved of Biden in December, down from 63 percent in April.
“Biden is failing us,” said John Paul Mejia, the 19-year-old spokesman for the Sunrise Movement, a national youth organization focused on climate change. “If Biden doesn’t use the time he has left with a Democratic majority in Congress to fight tooth and nail for the promises that he was elected on, he will go down in history as a could-have-been president and ultimately a coward who didn’t stand up for democracy and a habitable planet.

Topics: US Joe Biden

Related

US president Joe Biden urges concern but not alarm as omicron rises
World
US president Joe Biden urges concern but not alarm as omicron rises
Biden says Trump’s ‘web of lies’ threatens US democracy
World
Biden says Trump’s ‘web of lies’ threatens US democracy

Latest updates

Tunisia sentences nine militants to death over soldier’s murder
Tunisia sentences nine militants to death over soldier’s murder
Saudi snowboarder aspires to reach Beijing Winter Olympics
Saudi snowboarder aspires to reach Beijing Winter Olympics
US actress Hilary Duff taps Lebanese designer for press event
US actress Hilary Duff taps Lebanese designer for press event
Zaghari-Ratcliffe hopeful after fellow Briton released from Iranian jail
Zaghari-Ratcliffe hopeful after fellow Briton released from Iranian jail
Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings
Singapore PM backs continued exclusion of Myanmar junta from ASEAN meetings

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.