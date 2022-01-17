You are here

Several state companies ready to list on Oman stock market this year: Bourse chairman

Several state companies ready to list on Oman stock market this year: Bourse chairman
A number of state companies will list on the stock market this year, according to the chairman of the Oman bourse, Reuters reported.

Citing the Oman News Agency, it also reported the chairman stating that the bourse would seek an upgrade from a frontier status to an emerging market status.

RIYADH: Rio de Janeiro, one of the largest cities in Brazil, will allocate some of its funds to cryptocurrency investments, according to statements from mayor Eduardo Paes.

The mayor announced the move during a joint lecture with the mayor of Miami, Francis Suarez, at the Rio Innovation Week, an event dealing with the city's modernization.

“We are going to launch Crypto Rio and invest 1 percent of the Treasury in cryptocurrency,” Paes said.

Suarez, who also launched Miamicoin, a cryptocurrency for the city of Miami, stated this same development in Miami created opportunities for investors while offering crypto tax incentives, according to Bitcoin.com.

“We created a tsunami of opportunity. Many cities in the United States were raising taxes, and we lowered them. We understood that we could be at the forefront of innovation and we invited creators here,” he said.

Following in Miami's footsteps, Paes also plans to create tax incentives and discounts for users who pay with Bitcoin.

Finance Secretary Pedro Paulo explained that they are looking to offer a 10 percent discount to users who pay certain taxes with Bitcoin.

However, he also stated that studying the regulations in order to effectively implement these changes is essential.

“We already have tax incentives approved, we already have a percentage of 2 percent, and we want to focus a lot on the Porto region for the arrival of these new actors as well,” Chicao Bulhoes, secretary of the economic development and innovation team, said.

Amazon.com said on Monday it would not stop accepting UK-issued Visa credit cards on its website later this month as it had proposed, adding that it was working with Visa to resolve a dispute over payment fees.

“The expected change regarding the use of Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk will no longer take place on January 19,” the company said in an email to customers.

“We are working closely with Visa on a potential solution that will enable customers to continue using their Visa credit cards on Amazon.co.uk.”  

For the first time in almost two years China’s central bank cut its interest rate as it sought to boost an economy that is grappling with COVID-19.

The People’s Bank of China reduced its rate by 10 basis points, despite the country’s economy expanding by 4 percent in the fourth quarter of last year, Bloomberg reported.

In a similar development, the US Federal Reserve signaled that it is pushing for a quicker tightening and normalization of monetary policy, with Goldman Sachs expecting the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year.

The euro area is also struggling with record high inflation, and pressure is piling up on the European Central Bank to act and mitigate these effects.

Driven by record exports, China’s economy grew by 8.1 percent for the 2021 full year, which more than satisfied the country’s objective of above 6 percent growth.

Expansion of industrial production also picked up pace in December, reaching 4.3 percent up from 3.8 percent in the previous month.

However, the world’s second largest economy experienced several issues in the second half of last year, including electricity shortfalls, a property crisis and COVID-19 waves which are also inducing an obscure outlook for the East Asian country.

RIYADH: Al Rajhi Bank has completed the issuance of SR6.5 billion ($1.7 billion) perpetual Tier 1 sukuk bonds denominated in Saudi Riyals through a private placement in the Kingdom.

The settlement of the offering will take place on Jan. 23, 2022, the bank said in a bourse filing.

A fixed return of 3.5 percent per annum is to be paid to eligible parties until the reset date – five years from the settlement date.

The sukuk may be redeemed by the bank in some cases as outlined in the offering circular, Al Rajhi Bank noted.

The offer, which started on Jan. 3, is aimed at supporting the bank’s capital base as well as meeting financial and strategic needs.

RIYADH: Cairo-based Orascom Construction has added $785 million in new deals to its backlog in the fourth quarter of 2021, according to the company’s statement. 

This increases the company’s total new awards by 22 percent year-on-year in the fiscal year 2021, to reach $3.5 billion. 

Middle East-centered deals made up 55 percent of new contracts during the first quarter of 2021, including transportation and power projects in Egypt, and water projects in Egypt and Tunisia.

The US projects, mainly in the commercial sector, accounted for the remaining 45 percent during that quarter. 

 

