Asti Symphony Orchestra heads to AlUla to perform with Andrea Bocelli

ROME: The musicians of the Asti Symphony Orchestra have said they are honored to be playing at the Maraya Concert Hall in AlUla on Friday with Andrea Bocelli, the world’s most popular living tenor.
The concert, which has long been sold out, will be Bocelli’s fourth performance in AlUla, a UNESCO World Heritage Site. It will be streamed on the tenor’s YouTube channel.
The 130 musicians who will play with Bocelli in AlUla flew out on Wednesday from the Italian city of Turin.
“We have often been called to accompany Maestro Bocelli,” Enrico Bellati, president of the Asti Symphony Orchestra, told Italian daily La Stampa. “Playing in AlUla is an honor for us. It will be another unforgettable experience.”
The concert will be an evening of opera and pop, and will include Bocelli’s greatest hits such as the famous aria “Nessun Dorma.”
Founded in 2014, the orchestra is based in Meta, a small town in the Italian region of Piedmont.
British-Iranian entrepreneur Tara Lavlani reveals how her game-changing beauty tool came to be
Updated 15 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem
DUBAI: If you can’t find it, make it! So goes the philosophy behind many brands, including Beautifect. The new beauty line based in London is known for its revolutionary Beautifect box, a tech-enabled device for applying, storing and carrying makeup.
The idea behind the Beautifect box came to British-Iranian founder Tara Lavlani four and a half years ago while on the plane. “I was on my way to Dubai, and I just got the kids to finally sleep. I was thinking about the day ahead, about the hotel, about how poor the lighting was going to be and how I would get ready while managing my kids, and that’s when the idea of Beautifect occurred to me,” she told Arab News.
A dental surgeon, Lavlani had no plans to launch her own business. In fact, before she had the idea to create the Beautifect box, she had her mind set on purchasing a product that could serve as a portable dressing table when she realized such a thing didn’t exist. “How could something so obvious not be already out there?” she proclaimed.
“Before I even landed, I decided that if it was out there, I was going to buy it. If it wasn’t, then I was going to create it because it would help every woman in the same position. I couldn’t believe that in this day and age, we were still struggling to get the right lighting and still being tied down to one place. And that’s really when the whole idea was born,” she explained.
What makes the product so special is the lighting, which took Lavlani over two years to perfect. The beauty box features five different lighting options that simulate different lighting environments so women can do their makeup more accurately. “Lighting completely changes the look of your makeup. There is no better lighting for makeup on the market than the Beautifect light,” shared the entrepreneur.
The beauty equivalent of a laptop, the added benefit of the chargeable beauty box is that it allows women to do their makeup anywhere, whether they are in the back of an Uber on their way to a meeting or lounging on the sofa before dinner plans. A single charge lasts up to a month, and in an age when women are busier than ever, juggling careers and motherhood, the beauty box is quite revolutionary.
“We have such busy lives now. How can we still be doing our makeup the same way we’ve been doing it for generations? With Beautifect, you can do it on your schedule. You no longer have to sit at a dressing table in a separate room for something that you do every day,” shared Lavlani.
After launching Beautifect, the entrepreneur realized that dentistry was never really her passion. “All my life, I’ve always been a massive beauty lover, but after training for six years to be a dentist and practicing for over a decade in London, I didn’t imagine I would do anything else,” she recalled. Her profession as a dentist, however, did heavily inform the creative process of her brand. “After I launched, a friend of mine pointed out that the way I designed the storage in the Beautifect box reminded them of a dental tray,” she mused.
Despite launching in the middle of a global pandemic, Beautifect was an instant hit when it landed on shelves at Harrods and online on Ounass, Ulta and Lavlani’s own website. The entrepreneur attributes some of the success to the rise of social media platforms like TikTok during the pandemic. “We live in a time in which makeup isn’t necessarily just for going out. I designed the product around the social media age. We need to be able to film content, take selfies,” explained Lavlani.
Today, the Beautifect line boasts a beauty blender, silk sleeping mask, crystal nail file, vanity bag and tote.
With an oversaturation of eyeshadow palettes, foundations and lipsticks on the market, Lavlani reveals she wants to focus her brand on beauty tools and devices. “Cosmetic brands are focused on makeup and when it comes to tools, they’re almost an afterthought,” she shared. “Our focus is on creating the best tools in their categories.”
DUBAI: A fresh year could prompt you to hit the refresh button on your living space. To give your interiors a facelift that mirrors your personal style, Saudi Arabia-based interiors brand Aura Living has shared the top design trends for 2022.
Comfortable rooms, flexible spaces
As we spend more time at home, we are moving away from rigid structures and formal living spaces and seeing a more open approach toward spaces that are welcoming and adaptive. Lounge areas and family rooms have become an individual’s main priority. But that doesn’t mean what is functional can’t be aesthetically chic — the key is to create the perfect balance between elegance and practicality. Take the Morzine sofa from Aura’s Fall 2021 line for instance. With practicality in mind, this modular sofa is designed to offer flexibility to design layouts, making a space equal parts comfy and elegant.
Vibrant hues
Paint trends will fall into two distinct camps this year: Earthy, organic shades and vibrant, energizing hues, which were popular in the 1950s. However, that does not necessarily mean that you need to invade your house with painterly pops. Rather, add vibrant shades of color where you feel suitable. Start with a neutral color palette as this will help you incorporate color easily and switch it up from time to time.
Curves
Sculptural furnishing and feminine shapes are rapidly finding their way into sanctuaries this season. From curved sofas, to dining chairs, beds and cabinets, the options are endless. Arches, angled edges and wavy design accessories are all present within Aura’s Fall 2021 collection. You can opt for side chairs or single-seated sofas such as Aura’s Lezoux chair in soft pink, or the Joy chair in cobalt blue.
Texture
Even the most basic neutral palettes can feel layered and exceptional when lots of different textures are incorporated. In the coming year, mastering that mix is going to be paramount. The easiest way to add texture into your decor is through fabrics and textiles. Start with smaller items, such as cushions, rugs and throws, that can be easily moved around or replaced should you want a quick interior update in the future.
Arab influencer Karen Wazen is the new global ambassador for Roberto Cavalli
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News
DUBAI: Fashion influencer and designer Karen Wazen has been unveiled as the new face of Italian label Roberto Cavalli. The Dubai-based Lebanese content creator and entrepreneur features in the womenswear brand’s latest fragrance campaign, which will be launched in February.
This is the first time Cavalli has partnered with an ambassador from the Middle East.
Wazen shared the campaign image with her 7.1 million Instagram followers this week.
In the campaign, which was shot in Paris earlier this year, Wazen can be seen wearing the brand’s signature animal print.
“Ah! News is out! And I need someone to pinch me please,” wrote an incredulous Wazen, who was quickly inundated with overwhelmingly positive comments on the social media platform. “I’m the new face of Roberto Cavalli fragrances globally. This is such a dream for an Arab girl from Lebanon to be the global spokesperson for such an iconic brand… thank you to the most amazing team for this opportunity and for an unforgettable experience. Thank you @faustopuglisi for believing in me and making me a part of this journey,” she added, referring to the label’s creative director, Sicilian designer Fausto Puglisi.
“We are extremely excited to welcome Karen to the Cavalli family. Her liberated spirit and glamorous style embodies the iconic Cavalli universe. We are proud to kickstart our collaboration together with a campaign that celebrates the core Cavalli fragrance pillars, which are the epitome of femininity and bring together a melody of notes inspired by our Italian heritage,” Puglisi said, according to WWD magazine.
The Dubai-based fashionista is one of the most influential figures in the region.
In addition to boasting of a combined following of more than 12 million across her social media platforms, the mother-of-three is also an eyewear designer and has an eponymous sunglasses brand, which she launched in 2018.
Last year, she launched her very first mobile game app, available on iOS and Android, titled “Karen Wazen: My World.”
She has also starred in plenty of regional advertorials for prestigious brands, including Prada, Ralph Lauren, Louis Vuitton and Cartier, to name a few.
In 2020, the social media influencer was also named a High Profile Supporter of UNHCR.
James Blunt, Wyclef Jean announced for Diriyah E-Prix concerts
The Diriyah E-Prix kicks off the eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a double header of back-to-back races
Updated 18 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: James Blunt and Wyclef Jean have been announced as part of the line-up for the day one concert as part of the Formula E Diriyah E-Prix weekend in Riyadh.
A third artist who will join the performers will be announced soon, organizers said.
Singer, songwriter, musician, and record producer Blunt has a stellar 17-year career that has spawned over 23 million album sales. The Grammy Award nominated singer is known for his global smash hits “You’re Beautiful” and “Goodbye My Lover”.
He is joined at the event by rapper Wyclef Jean, a three-time Grammy Winner who after founding the Fugees, has had a successful solo career for more than two decades. The Fugees monumental album, “The Score,” which hit No. 1 on the US Billboard chart, spawned a trio of smash singles (including their reinvention of Roberta Flack’s 1973 ballad “Killing Me Softly”), and is now certified six times platinum.
The Diriyah E-Prix kicks off the eighth season of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with a double header of back-to-back races across two days.
In accordance with the latest health and safety protocols, the organizers have said daily attendance will be limited to ensure all fans have a safe experience, and those interested in enjoying the events live are encouraged to purchase their tickets early.
General admission tickets start from SR150 and provide access to E-village, while Grandstand tickets grant access to the E-village and the after-race concerts, and can be bought at this link.