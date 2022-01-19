You are here

Greece takes delivery of new Rafale jets from France

Greece and France had originally signed a $3-billion deal last January for 18 Rafale jets — 12 used and six new — as part of a burgeoning arms program. (AFP file photo)
  • The six warplanes landed at Tanagra air base, some 70 kilometers north of Athens
TANAGRA, Greece: Greece on Wednesday received six new Rafale jets from France in a multi-billion-euro arms deal which Athens and Paris claim boosts the EU’s defense capabilities, but is mainly seen as countering Turkish ambitions in the Mediterranean.
The six warplanes landed at Tanagra air base, some 70 kilometers north of Athens, after overflying the Acropolis, escorted by Greek Mirage jets previously purchased from France.
Greece and France had originally signed a $3-billion (€2.5 billion) deal last January for 18 Rafale jets — 12 used and six new — as part of a burgeoning arms program to counter Turkish ambitions.
This was followed in September by a mutual assistance defense pact that includes the purchase by Athens of three Belharra frigates.
Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has also announced plans to buy an additional six Rafale jets, bringing the total order to 24.
The ships are set to be delivered in 2025 and 2026, for a value of some $3.4 billion.
Greece has the option to buy a fourth frigate.
Turkey, which has an uneasy history and relationship with its NATO neighbor Greece, has criticized the defense deal as threatening “regional peace and stability.”
Mitsotakis in 2020 unveiled Greece’s most ambitious arms purchase program in decades after a dangerous stand-off with Turkey over hydrocarbon resources and naval influence in the waters off their coasts.
A month earlier, Turkey had sent an exploration ship and a small navy flotilla to conduct seismic research in waters which Greece considers its own under post-war treaties.
In contrast to other EU and NATO allies, France strongly backed Greece and Cyprus at the time, sending warships and fighter jets to the eastern Mediterranean.
The 2021 frigate accord came less than two weeks after Paris was left reeling by Australia’s cancelation of a contract to buy French submarines in favor of a new defense pact with Britain and the United States.
President Emmanuel Macron hailed the deal as a major boost for the EU’s defense ambitions.
The deal with Greece marks “an audacious first step toward European strategic autonomy,” Macron said at the time, adding that Europeans should “stop being naive” regarding geopolitical competition.
Macron has said the frigate sale was not meant to be seen as a threat against Ankara, but a means to jointly ensure security in the Mediterranean as well as in North Africa, the Middle East and the Balkans.
The main opposition left-wing Syriza party, which voted against the deal, has questioned clauses that require Greece to support French military operations in the war-torn Sahel in Africa.

Arab-American candidate for Congress calls for unity behind common vision

  • Democrat Huwaida Arraf running in newly drawn congressional district in battleground state of Michigan
  • ‘I’m all for building up the strength of our country by building up its core, which is the people,’ she tells Arab News
Atlanta: An Arab-American civil rights attorney and community organizer is running for a Democratic seat in the US Congress, in the newly drawn congressional district in the battleground state of Michigan.

Huwaida Arraf, a human rights defender well-known for her work empowering local communities, is hoping to win the congressional seat through her message of unity and a common vision in her diverse district.

Arraf, whose parents settled in Michigan after emigrating from Palestine, is running in a newly drawn congressional district in the suburbs of the city of Detroit that has no incumbent and is roughly divided equally between Republican and Democratic voters. So far, she is the only Democratic candidate running for the critical seat.

Michigan is considered a hotly contested battleground state, alternating between the Democratic and Republican parties.

With the new congressional districting approved last month, both parties are vying to control the state legislature and its congressional representatives for the next 10 years, when a new census takes place.

Local and state elections are a key indicator of who will win the state in the next presidential election.

President Joe Biden won the state in 2020, bringing it back to the Democratic “blue wall “after his predecessor Donald Trump narrowly flipped it to the Republicans in 2016.

Arraf told Arab News that her campaign is about uniting people, not dividing or labeling them. Alluding to the current divisive political environment in the US, she said she is staying away from buzzwords and language that cause people to argue instead of listen to each other.

“I want to unite people on a vision first before we can start talking about specifics,” she said, adding that voters from across the political spectrum “want decent jobs, good healthcare and a better economy.”

She said: “I’m running for Congress because every Michigan family wants the same things: Good jobs, quality schools, safe neighborhoods, resilient infrastructure and healthy communities.”

On the issue of gun ownership and mass shootings in US schools, Arraf said she supports “responsible gun ownership,” including firearm safety training and secure storage.

“No one should drop their children off at school in the morning worrying whether they’ll come home safely at the end of the day,” the mother of two added.

Referring to political hyperbole about America’s position in the world, she said: “I think one should judge the success of a country based on the wellbeing of its population. Some people talk about having the strongest or the greatest country in the world, but when your people are homeless, or don’t have enough to eat, or have to ration their medicine, or can’t get the healthcare they need, or are attacking each other, how strong really are we? I’m all for building up the strength of our country by building up its core, which is the people.”

If elected, Arraf pledges to become a strong voice for key sectors in Michigan’s economy, and to support small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Two decades ago, she co-founded the International Solidarity Movement, “a Palestinian-led movement committed to resisting the long-entrenched and systematic oppression and dispossession of the Palestinian population using non-violent, direct-action methods and principles.” In 2004, its work was nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize.

Belgian court gives trafficker 15 years after migrant lorry deaths

Belgian court gives trafficker 15 years after migrant lorry deaths
  • Vo Van Hong was accused of leading a cross-Channel people trafficking operation based in Belgium
BRUGES: A Belgian court sentenced a Vietnamese man to 15 years on Wednesday after ruling he was a ringleader in the trafficking of 39 migrants found dead in a lorry.
Vo Van Hong, 45, was accused of leading a cross-Channel people trafficking operation based in Belgium linked to a truck that was found full of corpses on a British industrial estate in October 2019.

Nursing home fire kills 5 in eastern Spain

Nursing home fire kills 5 in eastern Spain
  • Emergency services said that another 11 people required hospital treatment, with three in serious condition
MADRID: A fire at a nursing home in eastern Spain has killed at least five people, authorities said Wednesday.
Emergency services for the Valencia region said that another 11 people required hospital treatment, with three in serious condition.
Firefighters said that they rescued 25 residents out of a total of 70 that were evacuated from the nursing home in the municipality of Moncada just north of Valencia.
Valencia’s regional head, Ximo Puig, said that Spain’s Civil Guard police force were investigating the cause of the fire.
“The most important thing now is the recovery of those who have been injured,” Puig said.
Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez sent his condolences to the families.
Sánchez tweeted in Spanish that he was following “the tragic news from Moncada. My condolences to the families of the victims. We are watching with concern the evolution of the injured. All our support for the families and the town.”
Municipal authorities in Moncada have called for three days of mourning, with flags flying at half-staff on the town hall building.
Spain’s nursing homes, like in many other countries, were particularly hard-hit during the worst months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Doctor goes on trial in Germany accused of torture in Syria

Doctor goes on trial in Germany accused of torture in Syria
  • In one case, he is accused of beating an anti-government demonstrator after prison officials called the doctor to the hospital to treat a man experiencing an epileptic attack following torture
BERLIN: A court in Germany will begin hearing a case Wednesday against a Syrian doctor accused of crimes against humanity for torturing and killing inmates at a government-run prison in his home country.
Federal prosecutors say the doctor, identified as Alaa M. in keeping with German privacy rules, worked at a military intelligence prison in the Syrian city of Homs from April 2011 until late 2012.
They accuse the doctor of killing one person, torture in 18 cases, causing serious physical and psychological harm to another person, and other crimes including one that led to another death.
The defendant entered Germany in 2015, and German authorities permitted him to practice medicine after recertifying his Syrian medical credentials. He worked at a clinic near Kassel in central Germany, where multiple Syrians recognized the doctor from his time in Syria and reported him to German police.
In one case, he is accused of beating an anti-government demonstrator after prison officials called the doctor to the hospital to treat a man experiencing an epileptic attack following torture. That man later died.
In another case, German authorities accused the doctor of intentionally killing a prisoner via injection to demonstrate “his power and at the same time to suppress the uprising of a part of the Syrian population,” the Frankfurt regional court said.
The defendant has denied the allegations.
This latest case follows last week’s landmark conviction of a former senior member of the Syrian secret police for crimes against humanity, including the torture of at least 30 anti-government demonstrators at a detention center in Douma, Syria.
Alaa M. has been in pretrial detention since his arrest in June 2020.

UK PM Johnson faces ‘pork pie’ plot to trigger leadership challenge

UK PM Johnson faces ‘pork pie’ plot to trigger leadership challenge
  • An analysis by The Times newspaper showed that 58 Conservative lawmakers had criticized the prime minister
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was fighting to shore up his premiership on Wednesday amid a revolt by his own lawmakers who are angry over a series of lockdown parties in Downing Street.
Propelled into the top job to “get Brexit done,” Johnson in 2019 won his party’s biggest majority in more than 30 years but now faces calls to resign after a series of revelations about parties in Downing Street — the prime ministers’ home and office — during COVID lockdowns.
Johnson has repeatedly apologized for the parties and said that he was unaware of many of them. However, he attended what he said he thought was a work event on May 20, 2020 which revellers had been told to “bring their own booze.”
To trigger a leadership challenge, 54 of the 360 Conservative MPs in parliament must write letters of no confidence to the chairman of the party’s 1922 Committee.
As many as 20 Conservative lawmakers who won their seats at the last national election in 2019 plan to submit letters of no confidence in Johnson, the Telegraph reported. A handful of others have already said they had written such letters.
“Group of 2019 MPs to submit letters to try to hit threshold of 54 to trigger a contest,” BBC Political Editor Laura Kuenssberg said on Twitter. “They might hit 54.”
An analysis by The Times newspaper showed that 58 Conservative lawmakers had openly criticized the prime minister.
Toppling Johnson would leave the United Kingdom in limbo for months just as the West deals with the Ukraine crisis and the world’s fifth largest economy grapples with the inflationary wave triggered by the COVID pandemic, with UK inflation rising to the highest level in nearly 30 years.
Leading rivals within the Conservative Party include Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak, 41, and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, 46.
Johnson on Tuesday denied an accusation by his former adviser that he had lied to parliament about a lockdown party, saying nobody had warned him the “bring your own booze” gathering might contravene COVID-19 rules.
He sidestepped questions about whether he would resign if proven he misled parliament, saying only that he wanted to wait for the outcome of an internal inquiry.
Johnson will address parliament on Wednesday after his Cabinet is expected to approve plans to end the recent restrictions imposed to tackle the spread of COVID-19 in England.
Opposition leaders have accused Johnson of being a serial liar and called on him to step down.
Downing Street lockdown parties — some held when ordinary people could not bid farewell in person to dying relatives — have undermined Johnson’s authority.
His own former spokeswoman resigned after she was captured laughing and joking on camera about how to cast a party if asked about it by reporters.
Such was the revelry in Downing Street at one event that staff went to a nearby supermarket to buy a suitcase of alcohol, spilled wine on carpets, and broke a swing used by the prime minister’s young son.
The Mirror said staff had even bought a wine fridge for Friday gatherings, events that were regularly observed by Johnson as he walked to his apartment in the building.
Johnson has given a variety of explanations of the parties, ranging from denials that any rules were broken to expressing understanding for the public anger at apparent hypocrisy at the heart of the British state.
Opponents have called for Johnson to resign, casting him as a charlatan who demanded the British people follow some of the most onerous rules in peacetime history while his staff partied.
The latest plot was cast as the “pork pie plot” because one alleged rebel lawmaker was from Melton, the home of the Melton Mowbray pork pie. Pork pie is also London slang for a lie.
The rise of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson, often referred to as simply “Boris,” to prime minister was the grandest move in a career that took him from journalism via TV show fame, comedy and scandal into the cauldron of the Brexit crisis — and then to the frontline of the coronavirus pandemic.
If lockdown parties sink that career, it would mark yet another extraordinary twist to nearly 12 years of tumultuous Conservative Party rule which has included Brexit, a referendum on Scottish independence and a quiver of elections.
A flamboyant figure known for his ambition, untidy blond hair, flowery oratory and cursory command of policy detail, Johnson’s rise to power was all about Brexit.
But after securing Britain’s exit from the European Union, Johnson was hit by the COVID pandemic which has killed 152,513 people in the United Kingdom. After surviving COVID in 2020, he said it nearly killed him.

