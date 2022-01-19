Egypt reaffirms solidarity with UAE after Houthi attack

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reaffirmed his country’s condemnation of Monday’s attack against the UAE by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.
Two Egyptians were confirmed to have been injured. Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, “expressing condolences for the victims of the treacherous attack.”
El-Sisi also expressed “Egypt’s support and solidarity with the UAE, and the steps and measures it is taking in order to defend its lands and the safety of its citizens.”
Cairo said the injured Egyptians are in good health, receiving the necessary medical care, and will be visited by the country’s ambassador to the UAE on Wednesday.