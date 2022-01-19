You are here

  • Home
  • Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Saudi, UAE energy ministers outline path to net-zero future

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Saudi, UAE energy ministers outline path to net-zero future

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Saudi, UAE energy ministers outline path to net-zero future
1 / 2
Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman (R) Suhail Al-Mazrouei (L)
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Saudi, UAE energy ministers outline path to net-zero future
2 / 2
Short Url

https://arab.news/4xcgk

Updated 18 sec ago
Caline Malek

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Saudi, UAE energy ministers outline path to net-zero future

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Saudi, UAE energy ministers outline path to net-zero future
  • The GCC’s two biggest economies have launched pioneering green initiatives without disrupting energy security
  • Prince Abdul Aziz, the Saudi energy minister, tells summit he is confident the Kingdom will reach emissions targets
Updated 18 sec ago
Caline Malek

As the global energy transition takes center stage at this year’s Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week in the UAE, concerns around energy security, both in the Middle East and the world at large, are high on the agenda.

In light of this, both Saudi Arabia and the UAE have taken the lead on pioneering green initiatives, setting a road map for other nations looking to adopt more sustainable energy sources without causing economic harm.

“Energy security is a concerning topic,” said Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, Saudi Arabia’s minister of energy and chair of OPEC Plus, during a summit discussion titled “Energy Transition in the GCC — Net Zero on the Horizon?”

“We believe, as OPEC Plus, that we have done a lot in bringing about stability. There is nothing more profound or important for energy security than having a stable market and those who are not copying us as OPEC Plus need to copy us.”

The key to energy security is to embrace many different energy sources, he said, as “tabooing” a specific source or being too selective could prove damaging to a nation’s economy.

In recent years, Saudi Arabia and the UAE have focused attention on building a more sustainable energy model, while also working to ensure they remain reliable global suppliers of oil and gas.

“We came up with a strategy in 2017 of going 50 percent green by 2050 and reducing 70 percent of our emissions,” Suhail Mohamed Al-Mazrouei, the UAE minister of energy and infrastructure, told summit delegates.

“But what is important as well is that (going 50 percent green) would save us around $191 billion of the $353 billion of our budget, so almost 60 percent, and that was an eye-opener for many countries.”

Energy officials from Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been working with advanced economies to help diversify their energy mix, while encouraging other countries to adopt renewables, Al-Mazrouei said, adding: “This is what the world was not expecting from us, as conventional producers.”

The Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week Summit will run from Jan. 15-19 is one of the biggest gatherings concerned with exploring sustainability issues, and providing a global platform for cooperation, knowledge exchange, investment and innovation.

Besides launching renewable-energy initiatives and embracing green fuels, Saudi Arabia and the UAE participated enthusiastically in COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, in November, where nations committed to cutting their emissions.

The previous month, Saudi Arabia launched its Saudi Green and Middle East Green initiatives, committing the Kingdom to reaching net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2060, and to planting 10 billion trees over the coming decades, rehabilitating 8 million hectares of degraded land and establishing new protected areas.

“These initiatives are ideas that the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself put together,” Prince Abdul Aziz told the panel, adding that the commitments are genuine and not mere “greenwashing” as suggested by critics.

“It is not trying to take Saudi Arabia to a beauty shop. It has more to do with conviction that we need to do all the above because there is a solid economic case for all of us.” 

Referring to two megaprojects taking shape on the Kingdom’s northwest coastline, he said: “We cannot have a place like the Red Sea project or NEOM without being too careful about what you do to the environment.”

Prince Abdul Aziz added: “We have been advocating the circular carbon economy and we will be demonstrating (it). The circular carbon economy is a closed-loop system designed to promote the reuse of resources that would otherwise have been wasted or discarded.”

Technology is expected to play a core role in the region’s plans for reducing greenhouse gas emissions in an efficient and cost-effective way, including carbon capture, utilization and storage tools. Scaling these technologies presents many lucrative business opportunities.

“There will be money that will be made because, in the concept of reusing and recycling, carbon and gasses will become a material that will be monetized,” Prince Abdul Aziz said.

Al-Mazrouei drew attention to circular economy’s potential for creating jobs by enabling and incentivizing the private sector.

“Others are watching and copying and catching up, so it has been a positive movement,” he said. “And whenever they see us as the largest two economies in the Middle East doing these things, others are adapting and learning, and we are spreading that learning as much as we can.”

Saudi Arabia is in the midst of a far-reaching economic and industrial transformation under the umbrella of Vision 2030, a diversification plan that is creating jobs in a variety of new industries, while encouraging more young people to seek careers in the rapidly evolving energy sector.

“Some of these technologies are challenging and they will continue to be,” said Prince Abdul Aziz. “But with challenge and creativity, you will see serious men and women approaching this sector with excitement. Because, to them, it is making them look like models — in their  ambition of having economic prosperity and monetizing their natural resources, including wind and sun, and advancing the diversity of the economy.”

Prince Abdul Aziz said he is confident that Saudi Arabia will achieve its goal of eliminating 278 million tons of emissions, almost equivalent to the emissions of Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar and Oman combined.

“If we are not proud and willing to show that, I don’t know what else we would show,” he said.

Hydrogen has emerged as one potentially game-changing source of renewable energy. The UAE is working on seven hydrogen projects in the hopes of capturing 25 percent of the market share.

“We think we can export hydrogen to some of our partners and we’re already in discussions with many countries that we supply hydrocarbons to today,” Al-Mazrouei said. “We will work on both blue and green hydrogen; we have built the first Middle East green hydrogen plant and we are now testing the utilization.”

Green hydrogen is produced using solar energy, and is a major feature of the energy equation at Saudi Arabia’s planned NEOM megacity. Although hydrogen presents its own set of challenges, research and development will be a crucial step in the transition.

“We will spare no effort in ensuring we make this a viable option for us, and we think that because we are big in hydrocarbons, both of our countries will be big in hydrogen and hydrogen export,” Al-Mazrouei said.

In his concluding remarks, Prince Abdul Aziz pressed home the need for all nations to help reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.

“We owe it to ourselves, as Saudi Arabia; I owe it to our friends in the UAE, that if you look at our commitments when it comes to emission reduction, we are doing way beyond our share.”

Twitter: @CalineMalek

Topics: environment Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week

Related

SABB unveils Saudi Arabia’s first Shariah green deposit amid sustainability push
Business & Economy
SABB unveils Saudi Arabia’s first Shariah green deposit amid sustainability push
National Energy Services Reunited secures HSBC sustainability-linked loan
Business & Economy
National Energy Services Reunited secures HSBC sustainability-linked loan

Egypt reaffirms solidarity with UAE after Houthi attack

Egypt reaffirms solidarity with UAE after Houthi attack
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt reaffirms solidarity with UAE after Houthi attack

Egypt reaffirms solidarity with UAE after Houthi attack
  • Two Egyptians were confirmed to have been injured
Updated 12 sec ago
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi has reaffirmed his country’s condemnation of Monday’s attack against the UAE by Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi militia.

Two Egyptians were confirmed to have been injured. Egyptian presidential spokesman Bassam Rady said El-Sisi called Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, “expressing condolences for the victims of the treacherous attack.”

El-Sisi also expressed “Egypt’s support and solidarity with the UAE, and the steps and measures it is taking in order to defend its lands and the safety of its citizens.”

Cairo said the injured Egyptians are in good health, receiving the necessary medical care, and will be visited by the country’s ambassador to the UAE on Wednesday.

Topics: Egypt UAE

Related

Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad Abdulkarim al-Issa. (AFP file photo)
Saudi Arabia
Muslim World League condemns terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi
Update Men stand outside a storage facility of ADNOC in Abu Dhabi, on Jan. 17, 2022. Three people were killed in a suspected drone attack on ADNOC facilities on Monday. (AFP)
Middle-East
Saudi Arabia leads global condemnation of Houthi attack targeting Abu Dhabi

UAE records 2,902 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

UAE records 2,902 new coronavirus cases, two deaths
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

UAE records 2,902 new coronavirus cases, two deaths

UAE records 2,902 new coronavirus cases, two deaths
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The UAE health ministry reported 2,902 new coronavirus cases and two virus-related deaths during the past 24 hours.

The ministry’s daily brief on Covid-19 cases said it also recorded 1,285 recoveries from the virus, raising the total number of those who recovered from the virus to 763,664.   

The newly recorded cases increase the total number of people known to have contracted covid-19 in the UAE to 813,931. Th death toll has also risen to 2,200.

Topics: Coronavirus UAE

Related

UAE attracted $1.17bn VC funding in 2021, double what Saudi Arabia captured: MAGNiTT graphic
Business & Economy
UAE attracted $1.17bn VC funding in 2021, double what Saudi Arabia captured: MAGNiTT
Saudi Arabia reports 5,873 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 5,873 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths

Houthi militia target fuel station in Marib, civilian casualties reported 

Houthi militia target fuel station in Marib, civilian casualties reported 
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

Houthi militia target fuel station in Marib, civilian casualties reported 

Houthi militia target fuel station in Marib, civilian casualties reported 
  • The operations were the Houthi militia's attempt to recapture Al-Faliha hill and the Al-Ridha mountain range in Marib
Updated 19 January 2022
Arab News

DUBAI: The Houthi militia in Yemen targeted a fuel station in Marib on Wednesday using a ballistic missile. 

TV news channel Al Arabiya said there were civilian casualties reported in the incident, which followed earlier attacks by the Houthis in the southern Marib that was intercepted by Yemen’s army. 

The operations were the Houthi militias attempt to recapture Al-Faliha hill and the Al-Ridha mountain range in Marib. 

According to a military source, Houthis deployed in military vehicles on Wednesday morning to carry out the simultaneous attacks. 

The Yemeni army confirmed that more than 20 Houthis were killed with dozens wounded in operations against the Houthis in Al-Faliha area. Two military vehicles were also destroyed in the mission.

Meanwhile in Al-Riddah mountain range, several militia members were targeted, and a number of military vehicles were destroyed.

This comes just days after Houthi militia carried out attacks in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi, which killed three people, and the launch of eight armed drones from Yemen to Saudi Arabia, which the Kingdom’s air defenses intercepted and destroyed.

Topics: Yemen Houthi militia Arab Coalition

Related

Houthi terror chief among 20 killed as coalition strikes back
Middle-East
Houthi terror chief among 20 killed as coalition strikes back
Lana Nusseibeh, the UAE's ambassador to the UN, urged the Security Council to convene in response to the deadly terrorist attack on Abu Dhabi on Monday. (UN)
Middle-East
UAE calls for UN Security Council session over Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman at checkpoint

Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman at checkpoint
Updated 19 January 2022
AFP

Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman at checkpoint

Taliban arrest fighter who shot dead Hazara woman at checkpoint
  • Abdullahi was “killed by mistake,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter, adding the arrested fighter would be punished
Updated 19 January 2022
AFP

KABUL: A Taliban fighter has been arrested for shooting dead a Hazara woman at a checkpoint in the Afghan capital as she returned from a wedding, a spokesman for the group said Wednesday.
The killing of Zainab Abdullahi, 25, has horrified women, who face increasing restrictions since the Taliban returned to power in August.
The shooting took place in a Kabul neighborhood inhabited mostly by members of the minority Shiite Hazara community, who have been persecuted by Sunni hard-liners for centuries, with jihadist groups such as Islamic State regularly targeting them in deadly attacks.
Abdullahi was “killed by mistake,” Taliban spokesman Mohammad Naeem said on Twitter, adding the arrested fighter would be punished.
Her family has been offered 600,000 Afghani (around $5,700) for the January 13 shooting in the capital’s Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood, the interior ministry said separately.
Some women’s rights activists have staged small protests in Kabul since Abdullahi’s killing, demanding justice.
The Taliban are increasingly imposing their hard-line interpretation of Islamic law on the country, and women are being squeezed out of public life.
Most secondary schools for girls are shut, while women are barred from all but essential government work.
They have also been ordered not to commute long distances unless accompanied by a close male relative.
Earlier this month, the Taliban’s religious police put up posters around the capital ordering women to cover up.
A spokesman for the feared Ministry for the Promotion of Virtue and Prevention of Vice said it was “just encouragement for Muslim women to follow Sharia law.”
On Tuesday, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, urged the Security Council to “hold to account” those guilty of abuses in Afghanistan.
She said denying women and girls their fundamental rights was “massively damaging” a country already facing a humanitarian disaster of unprecedented proportions.
The Taliban have promised a softer version of the rule that characterised their first stint in power from 1996 to 2001, but their interim government has no female members.

Topics: Afghanistan Taliban women

Related

Update At least 26 killed in Afghanistan earthquake
World
At least 26 killed in Afghanistan earthquake

Israel probes alleged Pegasus use to spy on citizens

Israel probes alleged Pegasus use to spy on citizens
Updated 19 January 2022
AFP

Israel probes alleged Pegasus use to spy on citizens

Israel probes alleged Pegasus use to spy on citizens
  • Pegasus is a surveillance product made by the Israeli firm NSO that can turn a mobile phone into a pocket spying device
Updated 19 January 2022
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel’s justice minister on Wednesday pledged a full investigation into allegations that the controversial Pegasus spyware was used on Israeli citizens, including people who led protests against former premier Benjamin Netanyahu.
Pegasus, a surveillance product made by the Israeli firm NSO that can turn a mobile phone into a pocket spying device, has remained a source of global controversy following revelations last year it was used to spy on journalists and dissidents worldwide.
The Hebrew-language business daily Calcalist has reported that Pegasus was also used by police on citizens at the forefront of protests against Netanyahu last year, when he was still prime minister, as well as other Israelis.
Israeli police have firmly denied the report.
Public Security Minister Omar Barlev, a Netanyahu critic who took office as part of a new government that ousted Netanyahu in June, offered a more nuanced defense.
There was “no practice of wire-tapping or hacking devices by police without a judge’s approval,” he said.
Israeli security forces have wide leeway to conduct surveillance within Israel with judicial approval.
Following the Calcalist report, the justice ministry and State Comptroller’s office both said they were looking into the reports.
The Privacy Protection Authority, a division of the ministry, said use of Pegasus to monitor Israeli citizens” would constitute a “serious violation of privacy,” announcing its investigation.
State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman said Tuesday he would expand his ongoing investigation into law enforcement’s use of surveillance technology to include the latest Pegasus allegations.
He would in particular probe “the balance” between the “usefulness” of surveillance tools in investigations and “violations of the right to privacy.”
Justice Minister Gideon Saar, another Netanyahu rival, told parliament Wednesday that he fully backed the probes.
“There is a huge difference between the claims in the Calcalist article and the police statements,” Saar told the law committee in Israel’s parliament, the Knesset.
“It’s good that the state comptroller, who is an independent body, took upon himself to examine the issue,” Saar said.
“In the (justice) ministry we were not aware of any activity without a court order. It is good that these things will be examined, and the public will receive the conclusions.”
Israel’s defense ministry, which must approve all exports of Israeli-made defense industry products, has also opened an investigation into sales of Pegasus overseas.

Topics: Israel Pegasus spyware

Related

US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
World
US blacklists Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware
Israel lawmakers outraged over claim police used NSO spyware
Middle-East
Israel lawmakers outraged over claim police used NSO spyware

Latest updates

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Saudi, UAE energy ministers outline path to net-zero future
Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week: Saudi, UAE energy ministers outline path to net-zero future
Riyadh Front kicks off fashion festival to support Saudi talent
Riyadh Front kicks off fashion festival to support Saudi talent
Egypt reaffirms solidarity with UAE after Houthi attack
Egypt reaffirms solidarity with UAE after Houthi attack
Greece takes delivery of new Rafale jets from France
Greece takes delivery of new Rafale jets from France
Netflix to add 25 new Korean titles in 2022
Netflix to add 25 new Korean titles in 2022

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.