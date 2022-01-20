You are here

China hits record number of rooftop solar panels in 2021

China hits record number of rooftop solar panels in 2021
(Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

China hits record number of rooftop solar panels in 2021

China hits record number of rooftop solar panels in 2021
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: China saw a record number of rooftop solar panels installed in 2021, adding 29 gigawatts to the country’s energy capacity.

This figure represents more than half of the total solar capacity of 51GW rolled out across China last year, Bloomberg reported, citing the National Energy Administration.

The majority of the capacity was installed in the final quarter of 2021 as developers hastened to meet a subsidy deadline.

The Asian country currently holds a total of 108GW of rooftop solar, which is more than anywhere else worldwide.

Despite this, the 65GW forecasted by the main industry body for the year 2021 were cut short due to the high costs and project delays which hindered larger scale installations.

Nevertheless, estimates indicate high growth rates in 2022 accumulating to over 75GW.

This record number is attributed to the government’s support for residential solar along with the development of vast clean energy hubs in the country.

As local authorities are now able to purchase in bulk in an attempt to reduce prices, installations are expected to further flourish.

In addition, the pilot program — which kicked off last year to encourage consumption — managed to draw hundreds of cities and towns.

Accordingly, program participants will be expected to install panels on 50 percent of government buildings, 40 percent of schools and hospitals,  30 percent of industrial buildings, and 20 percent of rural homes, by the end of 2023.

 

Topics: China solar power solar panels

WeTransfer owner WeRock seeks $714-813 million valuation in IPO

WeTransfer owner WeRock seeks $714-813 million valuation in IPO
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

WeTransfer owner WeRock seeks $714-813 million valuation in IPO

WeTransfer owner WeRock seeks $714-813 million valuation in IPO
  • The company first announced its intention on Jan 12 to seek a listing on Amsterdam's Euronext stock exchange
Updated 18 sec ago
Reuters

The company that owns the WeTransfer file service will be valued at between 629 million and 716 million euros ($714-813 million) at its initial public offering in Amsterdam this month, it said on Thursday.


WeRock, whose name will soon be changed to The Creative Productivity Group NV, published a prospectus https://wetransfer.com/investors/ipo and set a price range for the shares being sold at 17.5-20.5 euros each, with a mix of existing and new shares on offer.


The group expects to raise around 125 million euros in fresh capital from the new shares, while existing shareholders will sell up to 5.4 million shares, leading to a total offer size of 285-290 million euros and a free float of around 43.5 percent.


Proceeds of the primary offering will be used to develop the company’s business, finance possible acquisitions, and pay off management incentive plans, as well as settle a 23.4 million bill with its majority owner to convert preference shares into ordinary shares.

Current investors include Highland Europe Technology, which holds a 55 percent stake, and HPE Institutional Fund, which has 13 percent.


The company first announced its intention on Jan 12 to seek a listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange.


It has slightly scaled back ambitions, as it had estimated the primary offer would be around 160 million euros.


The company is best known for the WeTransfer file transfer service but it also offers collaborative tools.


It reported adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of 21.3 million euros on revenue of 72 million euros for the first nine months of 2021 and is targeting annual revenue growth above 20 percent in the medium term.
Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are global coordinators for the offering, with ABN Amro and Barclays Bank acting as bookrunners.

Topics: economy IPO WeTransfer

US climate tech startups to benefit from $200m investment fund

US climate tech startups to benefit from $200m investment fund
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

US climate tech startups to benefit from $200m investment fund

US climate tech startups to benefit from $200m investment fund
Updated 3 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Promising climate tech startups are set to benefit from a $200 million fund raised by US global investment platform, Energy Impact Partners LP.

The firm, also known as EIP, secured the cash from Microsoft, as well as US electric power and natural gas holding firm, Duke Energy Corp.

EIP aims to raise an additional $150 million for the fund this year.

The money will be used to transform promising climate technologies into commercial operations, Bloomberg reported.

Startups in the climate field require massive amounts of capital which is not easily attained due to the associated risk of failure.

EIP is financed by oil and gas firms as well as utility providers.

It will pair promising climate tech startups that are determined to meet net zero deadlines with their corresponding portfolio firm.

Topics: Energy Impact Partners LP startups Renewable Energy

Egypt’s Fawry for E-payment seeks to list on US stock market, plans $51m capital boost

Egypt’s Fawry for E-payment seeks to list on US stock market, plans $51m capital boost
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

Egypt’s Fawry for E-payment seeks to list on US stock market, plans $51m capital boost

Egypt’s Fawry for E-payment seeks to list on US stock market, plans $51m capital boost
Updated 6 min 52 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A leading Egyptian e-payment gateway valued at almost $1.3 billion said it seeks to list a stake on the American stock market.

Fawry, which debuted on Cairo’s stock exchange back in 2019, also announced plans to boost its capital by 800 million Egyptian pounds ($51 million), CNBC Arabia reported.

The firm’s profits jumped 33.4 percent during the first nine months of 2021 compared to a year earlier, reaching 194 million Egyptian pounds.

Egyptian online payment providers, Fawry included, benefited from COVID-19. Lockdowns and social distancing measures, led to more activity for online-based platforms.

Fawry executed as much as 1.1 billion transactions during pandemic-hit 2020, up from 868 million transactions a year earlier, Daily News Egypt reported.

Founded in 2008, Fawry offers electronic payment solutions with the aim of availability in over 225,000 locations in Egypt, according to the company's website.

Topics: economy e-commerce e-payments

India’s Reliance acquires a majority stake in a robotics startup

India’s Reliance acquires a majority stake in a robotics startup
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 29 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

India’s Reliance acquires a majority stake in a robotics startup

India’s Reliance acquires a majority stake in a robotics startup
  • The deal makes Reliance Industries the biggest shareholder in the company
Updated 29 min 34 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: India’s biggest retailer Reliance Industries is buying a majority stake of an Indian robotics startup for $132 million, Bloomberg reported.

Addverb Technologies, the global robotics company, uses robots to make e-commerce warehouses and energy production more efficient, CEO of the start-up, Sangeet Kumar said to Bloomberg. 

The deal makes Reliance Industries the biggest shareholder in the company. 

India's richest man and Reliance’s CEO Mukesh Ambani plans to invest in technology to upscale automation across his business empire, Bloomberg said. 

Topics: economy Reliance Mukesh Ambani India technology robotics India Reliance

UK, Spain Crackdown on Crypto Ads: Crypto Moves

UK, Spain Crackdown on Crypto Ads: Crypto Moves
Updated 50 min 50 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

UK, Spain Crackdown on Crypto Ads: Crypto Moves

UK, Spain Crackdown on Crypto Ads: Crypto Moves
Updated 50 min 50 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded higher on Thursday, rising by 1.80 percent to $41,935 at 11:34 a.m. Riyadh time.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $3,128, up by 2.55 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Both the UK and Spain are introducing crackdowns on cryptocurrency advertising this week.

The UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak plans to bring crypto ads under the same rules that apply to financial promotions to stop misleading claims causing investors to lose money.

In Spain, the government is also regulating crypto advertisements, with ministers targeting social media influencers to ensure investors are aware of the risks.

“I think it is good that this is being looked at so that consumers can be better protected,” said Ruud Feltkamp, CEO of cloud-based automated crypto trading bot Cryptohopper.

“In the past, scammers abused my face as Cryptohopper's CEO, and the faces of other more prominent persons in crypto, for a while by using them in malicious ads. Unfortunately, it turned out to be extremely difficult to do anything about these scam ads," he added.

Anto Paroian, chief operating officer at cryptocurrency hedge fund ARK36 added that: "Sadly, certain internet personalities at times have abused the trust of their audiences by failing to disclose they were being paid for promoting a certain cryptocurrency. 

“Some of the coins endorsed in this way unexpectedly lost nearly all of their value over a short period of time. As a result, many unsuspecting retail investors suffered significant monetary losses.

"Therefore, the recent regulatory efforts in both Spain and the UK, which aim to clamp down on dishonest crypto advertising, may indeed have a net positive effect on the overall security of the digital asset market for an average investor.”

Warning against Russian pyramid schemes

Russians have put 5 trillion rubles ($67 billion) into crypto and some of them may lose everything as cryptocurrencies are not backed by anything, Anatoly Aksakov, a deputy with a key role in the regulation of Russia’s crypto space said.

Many of these people are unqualified investors and as such, pyramid schemes are likely to occur, Aksakov added.

Repeating previously issued warnings in an interview with the parliamentary Duma TV channel, the Russian lawmaker emphasized that there is no stability in the digital currency market.

Crypto prices can quickly move by 20 to 30 percent in one direction or another, according to Bitcoin.com.

"Therefore, it is important to regulate the market, to protect, first of all, our citizens, to establish taxation and certain rights for cryptocurrency owners. However, they must be identified," Aksakov said.

Adoption

Even after Bitcoin's recent plunge, CEO Michael Saylor says he will never back down on pushing MicroStrategy’s multi-billion bet on the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Bloomberg reported.

The enterprise software company’s growing pile of Bitcoin has effectively made its shares a proxy for the digital asset.

"We’re not sellers, We’re only acquiring and holding Bitcoin, that’s our strategy,” Saylor said in an interview with Bloomberg.

 

Topics: crypto currencies crypto ads

