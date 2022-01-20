You are here

Saudi Al-Drees to operate 100 new gas stations in 2022

Saudi Al-Drees to operate 100 new gas stations in 2022
Image: Shutterstock
Saudi Al-Drees to operate 100 new gas stations in 2022

Saudi Al-Drees to operate 100 new gas stations in 2022
  The firm will study increasing or reducing the size of the portfolio by the end of the first quarter of this year
RIYADH: One of the biggest operators of gas stations in the Kingdom, Saudi-listed Aldrees Petroleum and Transport Services Co., aims to open 100 new fuel stations in 2022.

The number of stations in operation reached 640 by the end of 2021, after the company rented 26 new ones during the fourth quarter, Argaam reported, citing Abdullah bin Saad Al Drees, CEO of the corporation.

The sales of the petroleum service sector amounted to SR2.53 billion ($674 million) in the final quarter of 2021 compared to SR1.44 billion in the same period of last year, representing a 43 percent growth rate.

The transport sector also saw an increase in sales in the fourth quarter of 2021 to SR87 million, compared to around SAR55 million during the same period in 2020, representing a 37 percent growth rate.

That said, the firm's investment portfolio in the Saudi stock market achieved profits of SR540,000 during the fourth quarter.

The firm will study increasing or reducing the size of the portfolio by the end of the first quarter of this year.

“The company has the capacity and is ready to develop its stations to serve the new generation of electric cars,” the CEO said.

In addition, the firm's profits for the year 2021 reached SR176.8 million, an increase of 46 percent compared to 2020. The profits for the fourth quarter alone amounted to SR54.1 million.

RIYADH: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announed the launch of The Boutique Group that aims to transform and develop a series of historical and cultural palaces in the Kingdom into luxury boutique hotels.

The first phase of the project focuses on the development of three historic palaces including the Al Hamra Palace in Jeddah, the Tuwaiq Palace and the Red Palace in Riyadh.

The European Commission will propose a draft legislation for the regulation of microchips in Early February, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday, as the EU's need for chips is set to double in the next decade.


"Most of supplies come from a handful of producers outside Europe. This is a dependency and uncertainty we simply cannot afford," von der Leyen said during the opening of the World Economic Forum.


"By 2030, 20 percent of the world's microchips production should be in Europe," she said.


The proposal, known as the European Chips Act, will aim to adapt state aid rules, improve tools to anticipate shortages and crisis and strengthen research capacity in the bloc.

RIYADH: Egypt has signed two agreements worth $506 million for oil exploration in the Eastern and Western deserts.

The agreements, with the Canadian Transglobe and Pharos Energy companies, included a grant signature of $67 million to drill 12 wells, the ministry of petroleum and mineral resources announced in a statement. 

The deal with the Canadian Transglobe Co. includes the merger of the North west Gharib, West Gharib and West Bakr regions in the Eastern desert, and the financing of new investments for research and production of crude oil.

The agreement with Pharos Energy aims to finance investments for research, development and production of crude oil in the Fayoum region in the Western Desert.

In light of the rise in global oil prices, this comes as part of the ministry’s effort to urge companies to further invest and intensify activities to maximize production rates, the minister, Tarek El Molla, said. 

RIYADH: UAE-based company Response Plus Medical plans to list its shares on the Saudi stock exchange between 2023 and 2024, CEO Tom Lewis has said.

The company is the largest provider of emergency medical services in the UAE, and it is listed on the second market of the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange with a market value estimated at 1.528 billion dirhams ($420 million).

It is looking to make Saudi Arabia one of its largest markets in the region, as it will invest 50 million dirhams in the Kingdom this year to provide at least 100 ambulances, Lewis said in an interview with Asharq.

In the past two years, Response Plus has invested 17 million dirhams in Saudi Arabia to provide 33 ambulances.

RIYADH: China saw a record number of rooftop solar panels installed in 2021, adding 29 gigawatts to the country’s energy capacity.

This figure represents more than half of the total solar capacity of 51GW rolled out across China last year, Bloomberg reported, citing the National Energy Administration.

The majority of the capacity was installed in the final quarter of 2021 as developers hastened to meet a subsidy deadline.

The Asian country currently holds a total of 108GW of rooftop solar, which is more than anywhere else worldwide.

Despite this, the 65GW forecasted by the main industry body for the year 2021 were cut short due to the high costs and project delays which hindered larger scale installations.

Nevertheless, estimates indicate high growth rates in 2022 accumulating to over 75GW.

This record number is attributed to the government’s support for residential solar along with the development of vast clean energy hubs in the country.

As local authorities are now able to purchase in bulk in an attempt to reduce prices, installations are expected to further flourish.

In addition, the pilot program — which kicked off last year to encourage consumption — managed to draw hundreds of cities and towns.

Accordingly, program participants will be expected to install panels on 50 percent of government buildings, 40 percent of schools and hospitals,  30 percent of industrial buildings, and 20 percent of rural homes, by the end of 2023.

 

