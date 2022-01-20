You are here

Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries

RIYADH: Private sector firms in Saudi Arabia will be encouraged to import hydrogen-powered vehicles as part of the Kingdom's green iniative, according to the minister of energy.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said on Thursday the government has prepared the specifications of hydrogen-powered vehicles in a bid to see more of them on the roads.

The Kingdom aims to diversify energy sources in a bid to maintain its position as a leading energy provider, as it has done for the past 30 years, the minister added.

Prince Abdulaziz made the comments during a signing ceremony of a memoranda of understanding with several local and government stakeholders for projects where hydrogen is to be used in the transport sector. 

The ministry is partnering with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, as well as the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. 

Other stakeholders who attended the signing ceremony included the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, NEOM, Saudi Green Initiative, Saudi Railway Company, Princess Norah Mint Abdul Rahman University, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, The Red Sea Development Company, Saudi Ground Services, and the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company. 

The MoUs signing took place at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh. 

RIYADH: Aiming to take a serious step towards the fintech space, Chari, a B2B e-commerce and fintech startup, has announced the closing of a bridge round.

“Chari will use the money of this bridge round to test the BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) services with its existing customers. Upon successful results, Chari will acquire a local credit company to enable shop owners to lend money to their end-users and further grow their business”, Ismael Belkhayat, the CEO of Chari said.

The amount of funding was not disclosed.

The round was led by the Saudi-based venture capital fund Khwarizmi Ventures, AirAngels, and Afri Mobility, the venture capital arm of AKWA Group.

Chari is digitizing the largely fragmented consumer goods sector in French-Speaking Africa.

By using Chari’s app, traditional convenience stores in Morocco and Tunisia can order products and receive them in less than 24 hours.

In October 2021, Chari announced a $5 million seed round along with the acquisition of Karny.ma, a Moroccan ledger book that had more than fifty thousand active users.

The recent acquisition of the credit book app Karny.ma gave Chari valuable data on the loans given by grocery stores to their customers.

This allows Chari to credit-assess the unbanked shop owners and determines the most fitting payment terms given to each.

This bridge round allows Khwarizmi Ventures, Air Angels and AKWA Group to join the existing cap table of Chari that includes Y combinator, Rocket Internet, Global Founders Capital, Plug n Play, Orange Ventures, Harvard University Management Company, Village Capital and P1 Ventures.

The Indonesian commercial and industrial segment of the renewable energy market is set to benefit from a joint venture between UAE leading renewable energy firm Masdar and domestic energy group Mitrabara.

The collaboration is to run under Solar Radiance, which builds and maintains high-efficiency commercial solar solutions and utility solar projects.

The aim is to boost the availability of green sources and renewable energy solutions in the country in order to meet carbon footprint reduction goals.

“We believe that Solar Radiance will be able to accelerate the implementation of solar power solutions in Indonesia, especially since it is an abundant resource that is still underutilized,” a statement said, citing Khoirudin, Chief Executive Officer of Mitrabara.

The collaboration also aims to propel energy diversification attempts in the country and tackle climate action in the pursuit of net zero goals.

This comes as both the UAE and Indonesia share similar energy diversification, climate action, and sustainable future objectives.

It also aligns with Indonesia’s objective of generating at least 51 percent of power capacity from green sources by 2030.

 

RIYADH: The UAE’s cabinet announced a restructuring of the board of directors of Securities and Commodities Authority as it moves ahead with reforms to position the country as a leader on the global financial stage.

The board members affected include Ali M. Al-Rumaithi, Abdullah A. Al-Khatib, and Faisal Y. Solitin, as their positions will last for 3 years, the albayan newspaper reported.

Under the restructuring and as per SCA's duties, the board members will work to strengthen and develop the legislative and administrative system for the financial markets in the country.

However, their remit extends further to also encompass a focus on supporting the supervisory and regulatory systems to set UAE as a global leader in this field.

The restructuring is conducted under the supervision of Deputy Chairman of SCA, Muhammad A. Al-Hammadi, UAE Government Media Office announced. 

Established in 2002 following federal decree No.4, the Abu Dhabi-based SCA is a legal entity aiming to supervise and monitor the markets. 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index closed higher on Thursday, holding onto strong gains from the past nine sessions, as investor sentiment rose with the start of the earnings season.

TASI gained 0.3 percent to reach 12,291 points, reversing losses from earlier today, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.3 percent to close at 26,071 points.

Saudi oil giant Aramco recouped morning losses to end 0.4 percent higher. The Kingdom’s largest lender, the Saudi National Bank, edged down by 0.13 percent.

The Gulf’s leading miner Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, closed at its highest value since listing of SR93.7 ($25).

Al Moammar Information Systems Co., MIS, saw a 0.3 percent increase in its share price.

Earlier, MIS announced the launch of a system to provide cloud management solutions in Saudi Arabia, following a deal with BMC Software.

Nama Chemicals Co. topped the gainers, surging 5.9 percent to SR41.5.

Shares in Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, led the losses, down 2.6 percent despite posting a 126-percent jump in net profit in 2021.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $88 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil neared $87 per barrel as of 3:34 p.m. Saudi time.

Saud Arabia's crude oil exports and production went up again in November to reach their highest levels since April 2020, according to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

Saudi crude oil exports grew by 116,000 barrels per day in November to 6.95 million barrels per day.

This corresponded to a monthly 1.7 percent increase from 6.83 million bpd in October, JODI revealed in its latest report.

In annual terms, outgoing oil shipments were up by 9.4 percent.

Additionally, crude oil production grew by 132,000 bpd in November to 9.91 million bpd. Crude output rose by 1.3 percent from 9.78 million bpd in October.

This was accompanied by a 10.5 percent yearly growth.

Moreover, crude closing stocks decreased by 4.43 million barrels from October to 132.4 million barrels in November, the lowest ever level on record. Crude stocks also fell by 11.1 million barrels, or 7.7 percent, from November 2020.

Refinery intake increased by 161,000 bpd, or 6.2 percent, from a month earlier to 2.77 million bpd in November.

The direct use of crude oil, which measures oil usage for generating electricity, went up by 3.4 percent to 0.339 million bpd. This followed the steep 40 percent decline experienced in the prior month.

Saudi oil refinery output grew by 0.47 million bpd in November from the same month a year ago to 2.84 million bpd. This translates to a growth rate of 19.6 percent year-on-year. 

Over the same period, exports of refined products grew by 0.49 million bpd, or 45.4 percent, to 1.56 million bpd. This indicates that the bulk of the increase in output was shipped outside the country.

 

