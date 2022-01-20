Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries

RIYADH: Private sector firms in Saudi Arabia will be encouraged to import hydrogen-powered vehicles as part of the Kingdom's green iniative, according to the minister of energy.

Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman said on Thursday the government has prepared the specifications of hydrogen-powered vehicles in a bid to see more of them on the roads.

The Kingdom aims to diversify energy sources in a bid to maintain its position as a leading energy provider, as it has done for the past 30 years, the minister added.

Prince Abdulaziz made the comments during a signing ceremony of a memoranda of understanding with several local and government stakeholders for projects where hydrogen is to be used in the transport sector.

The ministry is partnering with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, as well as the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture.

Other stakeholders who attended the signing ceremony included the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, NEOM, Saudi Green Initiative, Saudi Railway Company, Princess Norah Mint Abdul Rahman University, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, The Red Sea Development Company, Saudi Ground Services, and the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company.

The MoUs signing took place at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh.