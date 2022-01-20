You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi oil exports and production continue to rise, highest since April 2020: JODI

Saudi oil exports and production continue to rise, highest since April 2020: JODI

Saudi oil exports and production continue to rise, highest since April 2020: JODI
Short Url

https://arab.news/wa9nu

Updated 18 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Saudi oil exports and production continue to rise, highest since April 2020: JODI

Saudi oil exports and production continue to rise, highest since April 2020: JODI
Updated 18 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

Saud Arabia's crude oil exports and production went up again in November to reach their highest levels since April 2020, according to the Joint Organisations Data Initiative.

Saudi crude oil exports grew by 116,000 barrels per day in November to 6.95 million barrels per day.

This corresponded to a monthly 1.7 percent increase from 6.83 million bpd in October, JODI revealed in its latest report.

In annual terms, outgoing oil shipments were up by 9.4 percent.

Additionally, crude oil production grew by 132,000 bpd in November to 9.91 million bpd. Crude output rose by 1.3 percent from 9.78 million bpd in October.

This was accompanied by a 10.5 percent yearly growth.

Moreover, crude closing stocks decreased by 4.43 million barrels from October to 132.4 million barrels in November, the lowest ever level on record. Crude stocks also fell by 11.1 million barrels, or 7.7 percent, from November 2020.

Refinery intake increased by 161,000 bpd, or 6.2 percent, from a month earlier to 2.77 million bpd in November.

The direct use of crude oil, which measures oil usage for generating electricity, went up by 3.4 percent to 0.339 million bpd. This followed the steep 40 percent decline experienced in the prior month.

Saudi oil refinery output grew by 0.47 million bpd in November from the same month a year ago to 2.84 million bpd. This translates to a growth rate of 19.6 percent year-on-year. 

Over the same period, exports of refined products grew by 0.49 million bpd, or 45.4 percent, to 1.56 million bpd. This indicates that the bulk of the increase in output was shipped outside the country.

 

Topics: Joint Organisations Data Initiative Oil

Related

Saudi Arabia is top oil supplier to China in 2021
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia is top oil supplier to China in 2021

UAE restructures board of directors for its Securities and Commodities Authority

UAE restructures board of directors for its Securities and Commodities Authority
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

UAE restructures board of directors for its Securities and Commodities Authority

UAE restructures board of directors for its Securities and Commodities Authority
Updated 7 min 26 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The UAE’s cabinet announced a restructuring of the board of directors of Securities and Commodities Authority as it moves ahead with reforms to position the country as a leader on the global financial stage.

The board members affected include Ali M. Al-Rumaithi, Abdullah A. Al-Khatib, and Faisal Y. Solitin, as their positions will last for 3 years, the albayan newspaper reported.

Under the restructuring and as per SCA's duties, the board members will work to strengthen and develop the legislative and administrative system for the financial markets in the country.

However, their remit extends further to also encompass a focus on supporting the supervisory and regulatory systems to set UAE as a global leader in this field.

The restructuring is conducted under the supervision of Deputy Chairman of SCA, Muhammad A. Al-Hammadi, UAE Government Media Office announced. 

Established in 2002 following federal decree No.4, the Abu Dhabi-based SCA is a legal entity aiming to supervise and monitor the markets. 

Topics: economy UAE Finance Regulation

Related

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar top competitive economies in the Arab World: AMF
Business & Economy
UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar top competitive economies in the Arab World: AMF

Saudi TASI rallies for a tenth day as investors eye earnings: Closing bell

Saudi TASI rallies for a tenth day as investors eye earnings: Closing bell
Updated 20 min 44 sec ago
Salma Wael

Saudi TASI rallies for a tenth day as investors eye earnings: Closing bell

Saudi TASI rallies for a tenth day as investors eye earnings: Closing bell
Updated 20 min 44 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index closed higher on Thursday, holding onto strong gains from the past nine sessions, as investor sentiment rose with the start of the earnings season.

TASI gained 0.3 percent to reach 12,291 points, reversing losses from earlier today, while the parallel market Nomu slipped 0.3 percent to close at 26,071 points.

Saudi oil giant Aramco recouped morning losses to end 0.4 percent higher. The Kingdom’s largest lender, the Saudi National Bank, edged down by 0.13 percent.

The Gulf’s leading miner Saudi Arabian Mining Co., or Ma’aden, closed at its highest value since listing of SR93.7 ($25).

Al Moammar Information Systems Co., MIS, saw a 0.3 percent increase in its share price.

Earlier, MIS announced the launch of a system to provide cloud management solutions in Saudi Arabia, following a deal with BMC Software.

Nama Chemicals Co. topped the gainers, surging 5.9 percent to SR41.5.

Shares in Yanbu National Petrochemical Co., known as Yansab, led the losses, down 2.6 percent despite posting a 126-percent jump in net profit in 2021.

In energy trading, Brent crude reached $88 per barrel, and US WTI crude oil neared $87 per barrel as of 3:34 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Tadawul monu TASI Saudi Arabia Stock Markets

Related

Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings
Business & Economy
Citigroup sees S&P 500 breaching 5,000-mark by year-end on robust earnings

Russian central bank proposes banning cryptocurrencies, crypto mining

Russian central bank proposes banning cryptocurrencies, crypto mining
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 January 2022
Reuters

Russian central bank proposes banning cryptocurrencies, crypto mining

Russian central bank proposes banning cryptocurrencies, crypto mining
  • Russians are active cryptocurrency users, the central bank said, with an annual transaction volume of about $5 billion
Updated 20 January 2022
Reuters

Russia's central bank on Thursday proposed banning the use and mining of cryptocurrencies on Russian territory, citing threats to financial stability, citizens' wellbeing and its monetary policy sovereignty.


Russia has argued for years against cryptocurrencies, saying they could be used in money laundering or to finance terrorism.

It eventually gave them legal status in 2020 but banned their use as a means of payment.


In December, the price of bitcoin fell after Reuters reported, citing sources, that Russia's regulator was in favour of a complete ban on cryptocurrencies.


In a report published on Thursday, the central bank said speculative demand primarily determined cryptocurrencies' rapid growth and that they carried characteristics of a financial pyramid, warning that bubbles in the market could form, threatening financial stability and citizens.


The bank proposed preventing financial institutions from carrying out any operations with cryptocurrencies and said mechanisms should be developed to block transactions aimed at buying or selling cryptocurrencies for fiat, or traditional currencies. The proposed ban includes crypto exchanges.


Russians are active cryptocurrency users, the central bank said, with an annual transaction volume of about $5 billion.


Russia is the world's third-largest player in bitcoin mining, behind the United States and Kazakhstan, though the latter may see a miner exodus over fears of tightening regulation following unrest earlier this month.


The central bank said crypto mining created problems for energy consumption.

Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are "mined" by powerful computers that compete against others hooked up to a global network to solve complex mathematical puzzles.

The process guzzles electricity and is often powered by fossil fuels.


"The best solution is to introduce a ban on cryptocurrency mining in Russia," the bank said.

Topics: economy Russia central banl CRYPTO crypto mining

Related

India's Prime Minister Modi calls for global crypto cooperation
Business & Economy
India's Prime Minister Modi calls for global crypto cooperation

Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries

Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries

Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Energy is signing today initial agreements with several local and government stakeholders, for projects where hydrogen is to be used in the transport sector. 

The ministry is partnering with the Ministry of Transport and Logistic Services, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, as well as the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture. 

Other stakeholders who are attending the signing ceremony also include the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, NEOM, Saudi Green Initiative, Saudi Railway Company, Princess Norah Mint Abdul Rahman University, the Royal Commission for Makkah City and Holy Sites, The Red Sea Development Company, Saudi Ground Services, and the Saudi Technology Development and Investment Company. 

The MoUs singing will take place at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Riyadh. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia Hydrogen Green Energy NEOM

Related

Abu Dhabi, South Korea in joint green hydrogen push
Business & Economy
Abu Dhabi, South Korea in joint green hydrogen push

Egypt, South Korea sign a $1bn financing agreement 

Egypt, South Korea sign a $1bn financing agreement 
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

Egypt, South Korea sign a $1bn financing agreement 

Egypt, South Korea sign a $1bn financing agreement 
Updated 20 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Egypt signed a $1 billion financing agreement with South Korea on Thursday, in addition to rubber stamping a $8.9 million grant.

The agreement’s duration is five years, from 2022 to 2026, Asharq reported

The signing of the agreements coincides with the two-day official visit of South Korean president Moon Jae-in — the first visit in 16 years by a leader of the country.

Trade exchange between Egypt and South Korea increased by 23.6 percent in the first 10 months of 2021 to hit $1.9 billion — up from $1.6 billion during the same period last year, Asharq reported citing CAPMAS.

Topics: Egypt South Korea

Related

Egypt signs $506m deals for oil exploration
Business & Economy
Egypt signs $506m deals for oil exploration
South Korean President Moon Jae-in tours the Riyadh Metro project during his visit to Saudi Arabia. (SPA)
Saudi Arabia
South Korean president tours Riyadh Metro, historic Turaif during visit to Saudi Arabia

Latest updates

B2B e-commerce startup Chari closes a bridge round to pilot BNPL services
B2B e-commerce startup Chari closes a bridge round to pilot BNPL services
Masdar-Mitrabara collaboration to boost renewable energy market
Masdar-Mitrabara collaboration to boost renewable energy market
UAE restructures board of directors for its Securities and Commodities Authority
UAE restructures board of directors for its Securities and Commodities Authority
French parliament denounces China's Uyghur 'genocide'
French parliament denounces China's Uyghur 'genocide'
US won't resume assistance to Sudan without civilian government
US won't resume assistance to Sudan without civilian government

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.