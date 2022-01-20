You are here

  Saudi Wafrah appoints Khaled Saleh Al Amoudi as CEO

Saudi Wafrah appoints Khaled Saleh Al Amoudi as CEO

Saudi Wafrah appoints Khaled Saleh Al Amoudi as CEO
Saudi Wafrah appoints Khaled Saleh Al Amoudi as CEO

Saudi Wafrah appoints Khaled Saleh Al Amoudi as CEO
RIYADH: Saudi food firm Wafrah for Industry and Developments has appointed Khaled Saleh Al Amoudi as CEO on Thursday, according to a bourse statement. 

The decision follows recommendation from the Remuneration and Nomination Committee.

With a M.Sc.in Financial Management, Al Amoudi currently holds the chief financial officer position at the firm, with more than 20 years of accumulated experience as CFO and in the governmental and bank sectors.

Tadawul approves $755m government debt listing

Tadawul approves $755m government debt listing
Tadawul approves $755m government debt listing

Tadawul approves $755m government debt listing
RIYADH: Saudi stock exchange Tadawul approved listing of SR2.83 billion ($755 million) worth of government debt instruments, submitted by the Ministry of Finance, according to a bourse filing.

The first issuance dated January 8, amounts to SR1.25 billion, Tadawul said in a statement.

The second issuance dated January 12, is valued at SR1.59 billion.

Profits of Saudi-based SADAFCO drop 28.6% as pandemic hits sales

Profits of Saudi-based SADAFCO drop 28.6% as pandemic hits sales
Profits of Saudi-based SADAFCO drop 28.6% as pandemic hits sales

Profits of Saudi-based SADAFCO drop 28.6% as pandemic hits sales
RIYADH: Saudia Dairy and Foodstuff Co., or SADAFCO, reported a 28.6 percent decline in profit during the nine months ending Dec. 31, 2021. 

Profits dropped to SR146 million ($38.9million), compared to SR205 million in the corresponding period a year earlier, the company announced in a bourse statement.

SADAFCO attributed the lower profit figures to lower sales volumes driven by the pandemic, an increase from 5 percent to 15 percent in VAT, and higher material and logistics costs.

The financial statements of the company indicated a healthy cash flow, with a strong cash position of SR679 million.

SADACFO’s share price edged down by 0.12 percent in today’s session to close at SR167.

Earlier, the company’s board recommended cash dividends at SR3 per share for the first half of the fiscal year ended Mar. 31, 2022.

Jeddah-based SADAFCO operates sales and distribution depots in 24 locations across Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Qatar, Jordan, and Kuwait. Its products are also exported to several countries in the MENA region.

 

South Korea's Kakao Pay loses its three most senior executives

South Korea’s Kakao Pay loses its three most senior executives
South Korea’s Kakao Pay loses its three most senior executives

South Korea’s Kakao Pay loses its three most senior executives
South Korean fintech firm Kakao Pay Corp. saw three of its leading executives quit on Thursday amid shareholder rebellion.

According to Bloomberg, the company's CEO, chief financial officer and chief business officer all resigned.

This comes as the CEO, along with other executives, faced criticism from by shareholders for selling down some of their stakes in the stock market after its November debut.

This dragged down investor sentiment in the process, slashing a total of $25 billion off the market value of the firm and its affiliates.

While the resignation of chief executive officer Alex Ryu was anticipated, that of chief financial officer Kijoo Chang and chief business officer Jin Lee came as a surprise.

The IT giant’s listed vehicles saw a 6.3 percent jump — its largest in three weeks — in shares on Thursday, after severe losses experienced a day earlier.

 

Gas Arabian Services to offer 790k shares on Nomu

Gas Arabian Services to offer 790k shares on Nomu
Gas Arabian Services to offer 790k shares on Nomu

Gas Arabian Services to offer 790k shares on Nomu
RIYADH: Dammam-based Gas Arabian Services will start offering 790,000 ordinary shares on the parallel market Nomu on Sunday Jan. 23, according to a bourse filing. 

The number of shares amounts to 5 percent of the company’s capital, priced at SR75 to SR90 ($20 to $24) each. 

The offering duration will take place for four days, till Jan. 27 2022.   

FALCOM Financial Services Co. is the lead manager of the initial public offering.

B2B e-commerce startup Chari closes a bridge round to pilot BNPL services

B2B e-commerce startup Chari closes a bridge round to pilot BNPL services
B2B e-commerce startup Chari closes a bridge round to pilot BNPL services

B2B e-commerce startup Chari closes a bridge round to pilot BNPL services
RIYADH: Aiming to take a serious step towards the fintech space, Chari, a B2B e-commerce and fintech startup, has announced the closing of a bridge round.

“Chari will use the money of this bridge round to test the BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) services with its existing customers. Upon successful results, Chari will acquire a local credit company to enable shop owners to lend money to their end-users and further grow their business”, Ismael Belkhayat, the CEO of Chari said.

The amount of funding was not disclosed.

The round was led by the Saudi-based venture capital fund Khwarizmi Ventures, AirAngels, and Afri Mobility, the venture capital arm of AKWA Group.

Chari is digitizing the largely fragmented consumer goods sector in French-Speaking Africa.

By using Chari’s app, traditional convenience stores in Morocco and Tunisia can order products and receive them in less than 24 hours.

In October 2021, Chari announced a $5 million seed round along with the acquisition of Karny.ma, a Moroccan ledger book that had more than fifty thousand active users.

The recent acquisition of the credit book app Karny.ma gave Chari valuable data on the loans given by grocery stores to their customers.

This allows Chari to credit-assess the unbanked shop owners and determines the most fitting payment terms given to each.

This bridge round allows Khwarizmi Ventures, Air Angels and AKWA Group to join the existing cap table of Chari that includes Y combinator, Rocket Internet, Global Founders Capital, Plug n Play, Orange Ventures, Harvard University Management Company, Village Capital and P1 Ventures.

