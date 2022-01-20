Saudi deputy defense minister meets UN envoy to Yemen

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.
He stressed the commitment of the Coalition led by Saudi Arabia to supporting the Yemeni government and people, and to drive efforts to reach a political resolution that achieves stability for the region.
“During my meeting with (Grundberg), we discussed the latest developments in Yemen and UN efforts to reach a political resolution,” Prince Khalid said, adding: “I stressed the determination of the coalition led by the Kingdom to achieve security and stability in Yemen.”
Grundberg said they discussed ways to end the war and ensure stability on the Arabian Peninsula.
“We agreed to work closely together and I look forward to continue cooperation,” he added.
