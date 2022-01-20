Saudi deputy defense minister meets UN envoy to Yemen

You are here

Saudi Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman meets UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg. (SPA/EU Delegation to Yemen)
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Defense Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman met with UN envoy to Yemen Hans Grundberg on Thursday to discuss the latest developments in Yemen.
He stressed the commitment of the Coalition led by Saudi Arabia to supporting the Yemeni government and people, and to drive efforts to reach a political resolution that achieves stability for the region.
“During my meeting with (Grundberg), we discussed the latest developments in Yemen and UN efforts to reach a political resolution,” Prince Khalid said, adding: “I stressed the determination of the coalition led by the Kingdom to achieve security and stability in Yemen.”

Grundberg said they discussed ways to end the war and ensure stability on the Arabian Peninsula.
“We agreed to work closely together and I look forward to continue cooperation,” he added.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen Prince Khalid bin Salman Hans Grundberg United Nations (UN)

  • Four-day event will feature workshops by experts from around the world
RIYADH: Experts from around the world are set to take part in a four-day conference in Riyadh to discuss the future of e-learning and e-training in Saudi Arabia.

The event, which starts on Monday, has been organized by the National eLearning Center under the patronage of its CEO and Education Minister Hamad Al-Asheikh.

Titled “eLearning for Human Capability Development,” the conference will review the latest developments and opportunities in the field, and discuss ways to develop Saudis’ skills to enable them to compete in the global labor market.

Delegates will also review the experiences of groups like the EU, UNESCO and the International Labor Organization, and individual countries such as India.

The event will look at how platforms like edX, Coursera, and FutureLearn can help to boost people’s skills, and discuss ways to use e-learning to harmonize educational output with the needs of the labor market.

The conference will also include a number of workshops presented by experts and practitioners in various disciplines from around the world.

More details about the event are available at elhcd.nelc.gov.sa.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Saudi education

  • The agreement will see Korean IP experts arrive in the Saudi capital
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia and South Korea recently agreed to implement 35 intellectual property projects together.

A memorandum of understanding was signed on the sidelines of the Saudi-Korean Investment Forum in Riyadh by Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Suwailem, chief executive officer at the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, and Dr. Kim Yong Rae, commissioner of the Korean Intellectual Property Office, in the presence of Korean President Moon Jae-in.

The agreement, according to a statement, “enhances the strategic partnership between South Korea and Saudi Arabia,” and will involve the secondment of Korean IP experts to Riyadh.

SAIP spokesman Yasser Hakami told Arab News that the MoU laid out the framework, projects, timeline and procedures for the specified bilateral cooperative activities.

“Within this arrangement, the two sides will implement a number of programs and projects that will foster an IP ecosystem through patent examination, IP information, and national IP strategies. There will also be an IP Academy program, in which invention classes will be provided to elementary school children. The program will also include developing and implementing promotional activities to encourage Saudi female inventors,” Hakami said.

He added that the two parties will meet regularly to review and evaluate the implementation of this arrangement and “will suggest complementary measures or future plans if needed.”

According to the agreement, the two sides may allow third parties from both countries to take part in implementing the projects. The agreement will remain in effect until all the programs and projects are completed, which is expected to take two years.

This is not the first time the two parties have collaborated. On September 25, 2018, KIPO and SAIP signed an MoU on bilateral cooperation in the field of intellectual property at a high-level meeting in Geneva.

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea

  • GACA: Constantly working on updating air navigation infrastructure, is following technical developments
  • A statement said frequencies used in air transport ensure that air navigation is unaffected
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s authorities for civil aviation and communications said air navigation in the Kingdom is safe from interference from 5G networks.

The General Authority of Civil Aviation and the Communications and Information Technology Commission issued a joint statement saying that navigation systems in the Kingdom’s airspace and airports are safe from potential interference from 5G mobile networks.

The statement said frequencies used in air transport ensure that air navigation is unaffected and meet requirements to provide high quality navigation services in which the highest levels of air safety are applied.

GACA said it is constantly working on updating and developing air navigation infrastructure and is closely following technical developments, including new standards for the frequencies of the 5G network in order to meet the increasing needs of air traffic and its rapid growth in the region whilst maintaining the highest standards of safety.

The CITC confirmed that the frequency bands of the 5G network in the Kingdom adhere to technical standards compatible with international best practices for more than 40 countries worldwide.

The commission added that it is a national regulator of the frequency spectrum and enables and supports various radio services for national sectors in the field of defense, security, space, aviation, communications, and meteorology.

Some flights to and from the US were canceled on Wednesday over fears the rollout of the high-speed wireless service could interfere with aircraft technology that measures altitude.

International carriers that rely heavily on the wide-body Boeing 777, and other Boeing aircraft, canceled early flights or switched to different planes Wednesday following warnings from the Federal Aviation Administration and the Chicago-based plane maker over possible interference with radio altimeters.

US Telecom giants AT&T and Verizon began 5G service in the US on Wednesday without major disruptions to flights after the launch of the new wireless technology was scaled back.

The firms spent tens of billions of dollars to obtain 5G licenses last year, but aviation industry groups have raised concerns about possible interference with airplanes' radio altimeters, which can operate at the same frequencies and are vital for landing at night or in bad weather.

Both AT&T and Verizon this week agreed to scale back the launch of 5G near airports following an outcry from US airlines, who had warned the roll-out would cause mass disruptions.

Topics: Saudi Arabia 5G Air navigation Mobile networks

LONDON: Saudi Arabia called on the international community to take firm measures against the Iran-backed Houthi militia, who obstruct all peace efforts to end the 8-year war.
The absence of firm measures against the militia is what gave the Houthis more room to harm the Yemeni people, destabilize the region and significantly affect international peace and security, the Kingdom’s deputy permanent representative to the UN, Mohammed Al-Ateeq, told the Security Council.
He was speaking at a speaking at a session on the situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue.
Al-Ateeq reiterated the Kingdom’s position toward the Palestinian cause and ending the occupation, establishing an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, and ensuring the right of return for Palestinian refugees. He said this also includes ending Israel’s occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights and Lebanese territories.
He stressed the importance of comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East.
“The occupation authorities continue to violate international resolutions and norms in occupied Palestine and practice the most heinous forms of injustice and aggression against the Palestinian people,” he said.
“The flagrant violation of the sanctity of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city of Hebron by the Israeli president represents the tip of the iceberg of these violations,” he added.
Al-Ateeq said the time has come for the international community and the Security Council to carry out their responsibilities toward supporting the Palestinian people and the Palestinian cause, by realizing the right of the Palestinian people to build their independent state guaranteed to them by international resolutions, and to firmly address the ongoing Israeli practices and violations.
“The Iranian-backed terrorist Houthi militia confirms day after day its indifference to the aspirations of the Yemeni people, the stability of Yemen and its subversive role in threatening regional stability and international peace and security,” Al-Ateeq added.
The biggest evidence of this is its continued threat to the safety of international navigation and the use of civilian objects and Yemeni ports to destabilize the security of the region and attack civilians in the Kingdom and the UAE, he said, the latest of which was the terrorist attack that targeted Abu Dhabi International Airport, and the hijacking of the Emirati ship Rwabee.
Al-Ateeq also expressed the Kingdom’s support for the Lebanese people, and said his country urged all Lebanese leaders to give priority to the public’s interests, work to achieve security, stability and prosperity, and stop Hezbollah’s terrorist hegemony over the country.

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Nations (UN) Yemen Palestine Israel Houthi Mohammed Al-Ateeq UN Security Council (UNSC)

  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 584,050
  • A total of 8,914 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced two deaths from COVID-19 and 5,591 new infections on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 1,476 were recorded in Riyadh, 551 in Jeddah, 295 in Makkah, 249 in Dammam, 213 in Hofuf, 190 in Madinah, and 115 in Abha. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 584,050 after 5,238 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,914 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 54.5 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

