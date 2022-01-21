You are here

PIA pilot refused to continue Riyadh-Islamabad flight over 'safety of passengers'

PIA pilot refused to continue Riyadh-Islamabad flight over ‘safety of passengers’
The pilot’s announcement triggered a protest by passengers. (Shutterstock/File)
PIA pilot refused to continue Riyadh-Islamabad flight over ‘safety of passengers’

PIA pilot refused to continue Riyadh-Islamabad flight over ‘safety of passengers’
  • PIA aircraft was scheduled to arrive in the Saudi Arabian capital on Jan. 14 and return to Islamabad
  • Upon reaching Riyadh after severe delay, the pilot decided to stop the journey due to duty timing limit
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: A Pakistan International Airlines pilot who last week refused to complete a Riyadh-Islamabad flight because his duty timings had ended made the decision in compliance with aviation rules for the safety of passengers, airline officials have said.

A PIA plane was scheduled to arrive in the Saudi Arabian capital on Jan. 14 and then return to Islamabad, but technical issues delayed its departure from Pakistan, and bad weather in Riyadh forced it to make an emergency landing in Dammam, where it stayed another six hours before clearance.

Upon finally reaching Riyadh, the pilot of PK 9754 decided to end the journey and did not fly the aircraft back to Islamabad. The pilot’s announcement triggered a protest by passengers, who eventually had to be calmed by airport security personnel.

PIA spokesperson Abdullah Khan told Arab News the captain’s action was in line with the airline’s policy and aviation rules.

“An impression has been created if the airline wanted the captain to operate the flight and he refused. This is completely wrong. The pilot didn’t operate the flight because his duty hours had exceeded due to diversion of the flight to Dammam,” he said on Thursday evening. “Upon reaching Riyadh the duty time of the pilot had completed.”

According to the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority rules, a person whose duty time has been exceeded is not permitted to act as a crew member and must be provided a specified period of rest.

A PIA official familiar with the matter said the captain’s “prime concern was the safety of the passengers.”

“When asked to fly, the captain refused and said: ‘What I’m doing, I am doing it as per rules. The prime responsibility as captain is to protect aircraft and the passengers’,” the official told Arab News.

“All of the 200 to 250 passengers were dependent upon him,” he said. “This was prime responsibility of captain is to protect aircraft and the passengers. Then the reputation of your company — the airline — and your country is also important. The compliance with rules is important for their image as well.”

“One takes a decision keeping all these things in mind.”

Topics: Pakistan Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)

KANO, Nigeria: Extremists killed two people and kidnapped 20 children in Nigeria’s Borno state, where Islamist militants are waging a more than decade-long insurgency, a community leader and residents said Friday.
Thursday’s assault on Piyemi village took place near Chibok town where eight years ago Boko Haram extremists abducted more than 200 schoolgirls in an attack that sparked international outcry.
Fighters from the Daesh West Africa Province (DWAP) stormed Piyemi on Thursday afternoon, killing two men and seizing 13 girls and seven boys, according to the residents and the community leader.
The DWAP militants dressed in military uniforms started shooting and looting shops in the village and setting homes on fire, they said.
“They shot dead two people and took away 13 girls and seven boys aged between 12 and 15,” local resident Samson Bulus told AFP by phone.
The militants who attacked from nearby Sambisa forest herded “the 20 kidnapped children into a truck they seized from the village and drove them into the forest,” said another resident Silas John.
Military officials were not immediately available to comment on the attack.
But a local Chibok government official confirmed the attack without giving details.
A community leader also gave similar details about the extremist assault and the abducted children.
“This attack was the third in recent days and underscores the risks villages around Chibok face from extremists,” said Ayuba Alamson, the community leader from Chibok.
Thursday’s kidnapping came as Nigeria struggles with a string of abduction-for-ransom attacks on schools by criminal gangs over the last year in its northwestern states.
Around 1,500 schoolchildren were seized last year in 20 mass kidnappings in schools across the region, with 16 students losing their lives, according to the UN children welfare agency UNICEF.
Most of the hostages were released after negotiations with the criminal gangs known locally as bandits, but some are still in captivity in forest hideouts.
Following Thursday’s raid, residents said they returned to Piyemi village Friday after spending the night in the bush to escape the DWAP attackers.
The extremists razed part of the village, including a church, and burnt 10 vehicles in the three-hour long attack, said resident John.
Troops have been stationed in Chibok since the infamous 2014 schoolgirl abduction but deadly extremist raids continue in the area, with the militants launching attacks from their nearby forest enclaves.
DWAP, which split from Boko Haram in 2016 seized Sambisa forest from rival Boko Haram following the death of Boko Haram’s leader Abubakar Shekau in May in clashes between the two factions.
More than 40,000 people have been killed and more than 2 million people displaced by the extremist conflict in the northeast of Nigeria.

LONDON: An Algerian boy who works as a caretaker for his wheelchair-bound mother in their East London flat has won a scholarship for Eton College, one of the most prestigious schools in the world.

Eton counts prime ministers and members of the British royal family among its alumni — and soon 15-year-old Ilyan Benamor will join that elite club.

While many of those at Eton hail from the British and international elite, Benamor has taken a different route to reach the school.

He has cared for his mother Lalia Amal Chikhaoui, 49, since he was 11, spending his time cooking, cleaning, and shopping.

Chikhaoui fled Algeria just before her son was born, and Benamor’s father died in a hit-and-run car accident in the North African country soon after.

She was diagnosed with cancer when Benamor was nine, and now suffers from a chronic debilitating health condition that limits her mobility.

But despite these odds, Benamor succeeded through days of grueling tests, assessments and interviews to win a full scholarship to Eton, where he will rub shoulders with the children of the UK’s elite.

Eton costs nearly £50,000 per year ($65,804), but the huge price appears to be worth it for the children of those stumping up the funds. Twenty former UK prime ministers studied at Eton, not to mention the current prime minister, Boris Johnson. Both Prince Harry and Prince William attended, and countless more business leaders and politicians are among the school’s old boys.

Benamor said he wants to join their ranks and become a politician.

“Eton is incredible, it is the number one school in the world,” he said. “I am so excited to be a part of it. It feels almost like a dream that I will be going there.

“I want to be a politician so I can make a difference (to) my homeland and help them fix the problems that still plague the country today.”

He continued: “It is an incredible story. Maybe I will write a book one day. It is certainly (a) triumph over adversity because it has been very difficult at times.

“I am so proud of my mum. Everything she has been through,” he added. “If it was not for her fighting to get us to the UK then I would never have got this chance. I love her so much and am so happy at how proud she is.”

The young man won the 2017 Newham carers award for the help he provides his mother, and later was successful in his application to Eton through a scheme that provides exceptional young people who are disadvantaged with opportunities to study at the UK’s top schools.

His mother told the Daily Mail: “I am so happy and relieved. Living in East London you worry when they get to teenage years something may happen, because of gangs and knife crime.

“But Eton is not a place where you have to worry about these things. He can have a new life. It is like a gift from God, all my prayers have been answered.”

She added: “This gives me peace because I know if anything happens to me, he is on the right path in life, he is in the right place.”

Topics: UK Algeria Eton College

NEW YORK: Three studies released Friday offered more evidence that COVID-19 vaccines are standing up to the omicron variant, at least among people who received booster shots.
They are the first large US studies to look at vaccine protection against omicron, health officials said.
The papers echo previous research — including studies in Germany, South Africa and the UK — indicating available vaccines are less effective against omicron than earlier versions of the coronavirus, but also that boosters significantly improve protection.
The first study looked at hospitalizations and emergency room and urgent care center visits in 10 states, from August to this month.
It found vaccine effectiveness was best after three doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines in preventing COVID-19-associated emergency department and urgent care visits. Protection dropped from 94 percent during the delta wave to 82 percent during the omicron wave. Protection from just two doses was lower, especially if six months had passed since the second dose.
The second study focused on COVID-19 case and death rates in 25 states from the beginning of April through Christmas. People who were boosted had the highest protection against coronavirus infection, both during the time delta was dominant and also when omicron was taking over.
Those two articles were published online by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Journal of the American Medical Association published the third study, also led by CDC researchers. It looked at people who tested positive for COVID-19 from Dec. 10 to Jan. 1 at more than 4,600 testing sites across the US
Three shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were about 67 percent effective against omicron-related symptomatic disease compared with unvaccinated people. Two doses, however, offered no significant protection against omicron, the researchers found.
“It really shows the important of getting a booster dose,” said the CDC’s Emma Accorsi, one of the study’s authors.

Topics: COVID-19 omicron vaccine

GENEVA: The United States and Russia tried Friday to avert another devastating conflict in Europe, but the two powers’ top diplomats warned no breakthrough was imminent as fears rise that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine.

Armed with seemingly intractable and diametrically opposed demands, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met in Geneva at what the American said was a “critical moment.” The talks are shaping up as a possible last-ditch effort at dialogue and a negotiated agreement.

With an estimated 100,000 Russian troops massed near Ukraine, many fear Moscow is preparing an invasion although Russia denies that. The US and its allies are scrambling to present a united front to prevent that or coordinate a tough response if they can’t.

After the meeting, Lavrov said that the US agreed to provide written responses to Russian demands on Ukraine and NATO next week. That could at least delay any imminent aggression for a few days.

But ahead of the meeting, they remained far apart.

“We don’t expect to resolve our differences here today. But I do hope and expect that we can test whether the path of diplomacy or dialogue remains open,” Blinken told Lavrov before their spoke privately. “This is a critical moment.”

Lavrov, meanwhile, said he did not “expect a breakthrough at these negotiations either. What we expect is concrete answers to our concrete proposals.”

But ahead of the meeting, they remained far apart.

“We don’t expect to resolve our differences here today. But I do hope and expect that we can test whether the path of diplomacy or dialogue remains open,” Blinken told Lavrov before their spoke privately. “This is a critical moment.”

Lavrov, meanwhile, said he did not “expect a breakthrough at these negotiations either. What we expect is concrete answers to our concrete proposals.”

Washington and its allies have repeatedly promised “severe” consequences such as biting economic sanctions — though not military action — against Russia if an invasion goes ahead.

Blinken repeated that warning Friday. He said the US and its allies were committed to diplomacy, but also committed “if that proves impossible, and Russia decides to pursue aggression against Ukraine, to a united, swift and severe response.”

But he said he also wanted to use the opportunity to share directly with Lavrov some “concrete ideas to address some of the concerns that you have raised, as well as the deep concerns that many of us have about Russia’s actions.”

Ukraine is already beset by conflict. Russia’s Putin seized control of Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula in 2014 and backed a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine, part of a simmering but largely stalemated conflict with Ukrainian forces that has taken more than 14,000 lives. He faced limited international consequences for those moves, but the West says a new invasion would be different.

LONDON: A British man who took four people hostage in a Texas synagogue was referred to the UK government’s counter-radicalization program Prevent, it has emerged.

Malik Faisal Akram was referred to Prevent in 2016 following the breakdown of his marriage. MI5 also tracked him for a month in 2020.

Akram was shot dead by the FBI last week while holed up with hostages in a Texas synagogue. He was the only person killed in the ordeal.

Leaked audio revealed that his brother tried to convince him to abort the attack, but was told that Akram would be returning home “in a body bag.”

According to his brother, Akram’s life fell apart in 2016 after he split from his wife. His brother told The Times that he was bitter that his wife had taken his six children after their split, and that Akram had closed his pharmacy business, which ran five locations across the north of England.

It was after this string of events that Akram was referred to Prevent. The new revelations about his referral are likely to pile more pressure on the British government to rethink its de-radicalization strategy.

The Prevent program is currently under review by the government, and a string of failings — some with deadly consequences — add further impetus to strengthening or modifying the program.

Last year, MP Sir David Amess was murdered in his constituency by Ali Harbi Ali, who had also previously been referred to and later discharged by Prevent.

Another attacker, Khairi Saadallah, had been referred to the program by refugee groups. He later killed three in a knife rampage in the English town of Reading.

Prevent’s review, undertaken in 2019, had initially been scheduled for completion in 2020, but a series of delays means it still has not been published.

Rights groups including Amnesty International have boycotted the review, saying William Shawcross, who is leading it, had previously expressed anti-Muslim views that call into question the review’s validity.

A joint statement by the rights groups said: “Shawcross’s appointment, given his well-known record and previous statements on Islam … brings into question the good faith of the government in establishing the review and fundamentally undermines its credibility.”

Topics: texas synagogue attacker UK

