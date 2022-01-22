You are here

Rangnick savours ‘best’ win as Rashford takes Man Utd into top four

Manchester United's manager Ralf Rangnick celebrates after Marcus Rashford scored his side's first goal during their English Premier League match against West Ham at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, on Saturday. (AP)
AFP

  • Victory lifts United a point above the Hammers and sees the Red Devils leapfrog Tottenham and Arsenal
  • A drone hovering above the field, suspended the Brentford and Wolverhampton match for 20 minutes
AFP

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Marcus Rashford struck with virtually the last kick of the game to take Manchester United into the Premier League top four at West Ham’s expense with what Ralf Rangnick described as a “massive” 1-0 win on Saturday.
United were insipid as an attacking force for 93 minutes at Old Trafford, but found the breakthrough at the death as all three of Rangnick’s substitutes combined when Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani teed up Rashford for a tap in at the back post.
“The atmosphere (in the dressing room) is amazing. Quite rightly the boys were celebrating, they know what a massive win this was,” said Rangnick. “Those are the best kind of wins when the other team has no time to come back.”
Victory lifts United a point above the Hammers and sees the Red Devils leapfrog Tottenham and Arsenal in the battle for Champions League football next season.
The winner was also a huge moment for Rashford, who has looked devoid of confidence in recent months.
The England international scored for the first time since October in a 3-1 win at Brentford on Wednesday and was in the right place at the right time for what could be a decisive moment in United’s desperation not to miss out on the riches and prestige of Champions League football next season.
Rashford was again left out of Rangnick’s starting line-up in favor of 19-year-old Anthony Elanga.
However, he was the first of three changes made by the German after the break, who all played a part in the winning goal.
Rangnick claimed that Martial had refused to be part of his squad for last weekend’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa as he looks for a move away from the club for more game time.
The Frenchman publicly denied that accusation and was given his first minutes under the interim boss when he was introduced along with Cavani in the final 10 minutes.
Martial played in Cavani on the left of the box and the Uruguayan’s cross just required a touch from Rashford at the back post.
The wild celebrations survived a VAR check against Cavani for offside and there was barely time for West Ham to kick-off in what could be a fatal blow to their outside hopes of reaching the Champions League for the first time.
“We had to take some risks in the last 15 minutes but in the end I wanted to show the players it is about winning this game and I’m more than happy we scored the goal in the last minute,” added Rangnick.
“I am very pleased the three subs prepared the goal and scored the goal.”
Rangnick has lost just one of his 10 games since taking temporary charge till the end of the season, but once again the result was more impressive than the performance from United.
Alphonse Areola was drafted in to the West Ham goal in the absence of Lukasz Fabianski due to a positive test for coronavirus, but the Frenchman was forced into just one serious save when he turned Fred’s driven shot behind early in the second half.
West Ham also did little to test David de Gea, bar a late long-range effort from Declan Rice that nearly caught the Spaniard napping.
But David Moyes still believed his side had done more than enough to earn at least a point.
“It’s not easy when you lose a goal in the last second. It was certainly avoidable,” said Moyes.
“A draw would have been a good result as we hadn’t played well enough to score goals, but we certainly kept Man Utd out enough to get the draw.”
Meanwhile, play was suspended for nearly 20 minutes in the first half of a Premier League match between Brentford and Wolverhampton on Saturday because a drone was hovering above the field.
The referee instructed players to leave the field in the 34th minute at Brentford Community Stadium in west London.
The teams re-emerged and briefly warmed up before play resumed with 19 minutes remaining in the first half, which ended scoreless and 71 minutes after the match had started.
There had already been a long stoppage in play following a sickening clash of heads between Brentford teammates Mathias Jensen and Rico Henry, which left both bleeding heavily. They were both replaced by concussion substitutes.
Wolves went on to win 2-1.

Topics: Manchester United Marcus Rashford Ralf Rangnick drone Premier league

Newcastle United beat Leeds for second win of Premier League season

Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road. (AFP)
Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road. (AFP)
Updated 22 January 2022
Arab News

Newcastle United beat Leeds for second win of Premier League season

Newcastle United's English midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road. (AFP)
Updated 22 January 2022
Arab News

LEEDS, England: Newcastle United secured their second win of the Premier League season on Saturday with a 1-0 win over Leeds United at Elland Road.

Jonjo Shelvey scored the only goal of the game with 15 minutes of the match left.

The result sees the Public Investment Fund-backed Magpies jump up to third from bottom in the table, one point behind relegation rivals Norwich City and a point from safety.

More to follow...

Topics: football soccer Newcastle United Premier league leeds united

Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent

Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent
Updated 22 January 2022
AP

Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent

Medvedev wins over Aussie crowd in win over Dutch opponent
  • Medvedev reached 4th round for the fourth straight year at Melbourne Park with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Botic van de Zandschulp
  • The 25-year-old Russian was a conspicuous fan favorite on Margaret Court Arena
Updated 22 January 2022
AP

MELBOURNE, Australia: As Daniil Medvedev sat courtside trying to re-hydrate during a changeover, an image of nine-time Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic flashed up in the stadium behind him.
It was in the third set Saturday, and it was like the absent No. 1 was looking over the shoulder of the player who is effectively the No. 1 seed at the year's first Grand Slam tournament.
Medvedev, who lost last year's Australian Open final to Djokovic but avenged that with a victory over the Serb for the U.S. Open title, reached the fourth round for the fourth straight year at Melbourne Park with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 win over Botic van de Zandschulp.
The 25-year-old Russian was a conspicuous fan favorite on Margaret Court Arena, too, two days after being unsettled by the boos and jeers of a parochial crowd on Rod Laver Arena when he ended the run of mercurial Aussie Nick Kyrgios.
He was critical of a lack of respect in that match — mostly about the noise between first and second serves — and this time offered some relationship advice to the crowd.
“Every good relationship must have its ups and downs," he said in his on-court TV interview, explaining that he planned to be back on court quite often. "I hope it’s going to be more good times than bad times, otherwise it doesn’t work.”
Medvedev later clarified that he didn't have a problem with the Australian crowds and had been fully expecting to have them against him when he played Kyrgios — just not while he was in his service motion.
“The other night I was playing against an Australian player, very electric Australian player,” he said. “After the match, I think it was, yeah, straightaway pretty actually fun for everybody. That's how I felt.” Medvedev avoided a showdown with Djokovic after the world's top-ranked player was deported on the eve of the tournament for failing to meet Australia's strict COVID-19 vaccination criteria.
He also avoided another match against an Australian in the fourth round when wildcard entry Chris O'Connell lost to Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3, 6-2.
Cressy's win means there's two 24-year-old Americans who'll be in the fourth round of a major for their first time.
No. 70-ranked Cressy is in his fourth Grand Slam tournament. No. 20-ranked Taylor Fritz finally made it in his 22nd attempt, with a 6-0, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 15 Roberto Bautista Agut, and said it “means a ton.”
“I was almost close to like tearing up a bit,” Fritz said. “It seems stupid, because so many people have made the second week of Slams but it’s just, like, eluded me for so long.
“I never doubted it would happen, but I definitely was getting sick of playing, you know, Top 4 player for the opportunity every time."
Fritz next plays French Open runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas, who fended off Benoit Paire 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (2), 6-4.
No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime progressed with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 win over No. 24 Dan Evans, winning 14 of the last 16 games, and will next face 33-year-old Marin Cilic, the 2014 U.S. Open champion and a runner-up in Australia in 2018.
Cilic upset fifth-seeded Andrey Rublev 7-5, 7-6 (3), 3-6, 6-3 just before midnight in the last singles match completed on Day 6.
On the women's side, two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is into Week 2 at Melbourne Park for the fifth consecutive year after a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Danka Kovinic.
She'll be joined by second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka, who advanced 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 over No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova.
A contender for the No. 1 ranking — Sabalenka can potentially overtake Ash Barty depending on results here — the 23-year-old from Belarus admits her serve is still a work in progress.
The match started ominously, when Sabalenka had two double-faults and was broken in the first game.
But unlike the previous round, when she had nine double-faults in her first two service games and 19 in the match, Sabalenka managed to almost halve that glaring statistic.
“I’m really happy right now," Sabalenka said, laughing, in her on-court TV interview. “Mostly I’m happy I made only 10 double-faults.”
She'll work on that ahead of her showdown against No. 115-ranked Kaia Kanepi, who has reached the quarterfinals six times at Grand Slam events — but only once since 2013 and never in Australia.
In other third-round matches, 27th-seeded Danielle Collins of the U.S. rallied from a set and a break down to beat 19-year-old Clara Tauson 4-6, 6-4, 7-5. She'll next meet No. 19 Elise Mertens, who advanced 6-2, 6-2 over Zhang Shuai.
No. 7 Iga Swaitek beat No. 25 Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-3. The 2020 French Open champion will next play Sorana Cirstea, who had a 6-3, 2-6, 6-2 win over 10th-seeded Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who reached the French Open final last year and has been an Australian Open quarterfinalist in three of the last six years.
None of the other players remaining the women’s draw has won as many tour-level titles as Halep’s 23.
Halep’s next opponent will be Alize Cornet, who is playing in her 60th consecutive major and celebrated her 32nd birthday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over 2021 French Open semifinalist Tamara Zidansek.
Cornet followed up her upset of No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time since 2009.

Topics: Daniil Medvedev Australian Open

Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action

Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
Updated 22 January 2022
John Duerden

Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action

Al-Ittihad march on, Al-Hilal’s struggles continue: 5 things we learned from latest Saudi Pro League action
  • Leonardo Jardim under pressure as Asian and Saudi champions draw with Al-Batin, while Al-Shabab can’t afford any more dropped points
Updated 22 January 2022
John Duerden

Every round of games is crucial now in the Saudi Professional League and here are five things Arab News learned from the latest action.

Attackers get the headlines but defence is driving Al-Nassr’s challenge

Al-Nassr’s 1-0 win over Al-Taawoun was their sixth victory in a row and moves the team into second above Al-Shabab. The arrival of Miguel Angel Rosso as new coach has taken the team to a new level, or at least got them playing at the level they should have been at already. What the Argentine has done also is made the eight-time champions hard to beat.

After the 4-0 win over Faisaly, this was a tougher test against another relegation battler. Al-Taawoun caused problems and it was difficult for Talisca and Pity Martinez to get their creative juices flowing. When you have a defence as increasingly solid as Al-Nassr’s, however, the forwards can afford to have the occasional off day. Ramiro Mori and Abdulelah Al-Amri are developing a fine partnership in the middle of the backline.

Al-Nassr have not conceded a goal in 393 minutes of league football and that is laying the foundations for this winning streak. Now Rosso’s team is the one that leaders Al-Ittihad will be most worried about.

Forget Hamdallah, Romarinho is making the difference

The game itself was not one that will live long in the memory but the last few minutes will as Al-Ittihad defeated Al-Faisaly 1-0. It was an eighth successive win that increased their lead at the top to six points with a game in hand.

This was heading for a 0-0 draw when a corner fell to Romarinho at the far post with two minutes of regulation time remaining. The Brazilian was unmarked and had time to control the ball but surely he was also thinking what scoring would mean in the title race. He kept his nerve to fire into the roof of the net for what he said is one of his most vital goals in the yellow and black.

“This goal has a special feeling and it came thanks to the support of the fans,” said Romarinho. “We expected a tough game and that is what happened. Al-Faisaly are a well-organised team.”

It was not just a crucial goal that could have a major say in where the title ends up this season but it was the eighth in eight games for Romarinho.

There has been much said and written about the big signing of Abderrazak Hamdallah at the start of this month -and rightly so as the Moroccan marksman is a goal machine – but it is the Brazilian who has been banging them in.

Time is ticking for Jardim at Al-Hilal

It was just two months ago that Leonardo Jardim was lifting the AFC Champions League trophy in Riyadh after leading Al-Hilal to a record fourth continental title, but that felt a long time ago on Friday following a 1-1 draw at relegation strugglers Al-Batin.

Al-Hilal’s league form suffered following that Asian win, with just two points coming from the following four games and that has put Jardim under pressure. Nine points from the next three games suggested that a corner had been turned, even if the points came against struggling teams.

But with Al-Ittihad winning six in a row, Al-Hilal’s trio of wins did not dent the deficit and now they find themselves 10 points behind the leaders. It is going to take something special for the defending champions to catch up. At the moment, the champs don’t seem to have it and are less than the sum of their talented parts,

Next comes the FIFA Club World Cup. There are not going to be any coaching changes before then but Jardim can’t afford too many more missteps.

Relegation teams are tough nuts to crack

You have to feel a little sorry for Al-Faisaly. The King’s Cup winners have picked up just two points from the last seven games and it is no surprise that they are in danger of the drop, one place off the bottom.

Yet Al-Faisaly are a decent team and deserved a point from their trip to Jeddah to take on the leaders. In the last four games they have met Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Ahli and Al-Hilal. That is a punishing schedule. It is not a surprise that they collected just a point though deserved a little more.

Those at the top know that there are no easy games and no easy points. Al-Taawoun gave Al-Nassr a real test and were left feeling that they should have come away from that clash with a point and Al-Batin did get a point against Saudi Arabian and Asian champions Al-Hilal.

Al-Shabab can’t afford to keep dropping points

On the first day of 2022 Al-Shabab were just a point off the top but Thursday’s 1-1 draw at home to Al-Fateh was the third in succession for last season’s runners-up. Those six dropped points are a problem when Al-Ittihad, the team in first place, keep winning.

There were complaints about the refereeing again but, while it is easy for the title-chasers to blame the officials, there was a simpler explanation for the result.

Al-Shabab had the chances to put the game to bed before Al-Fateh’s late, lovely, curling equaliser. They missed the suspended Ever Banega, however. The Argentine’s craft and guile makes a difference, creates space and upsets defences. At least Odion Ighalo returned to the scoresheet. If the Nigerian, who broke the deadlock with a shot from outside the area, can provide a cutting edge then Al-Shabab have a chance, but after dropping six points it is now a slim one.

Topics: Al-ittihad Al-Hilal

Saudi Arabia’s second Spartan Race tests competitors in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s second Spartan Race tests competitors in Riyadh
Updated 22 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s second Spartan Race tests competitors in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s second Spartan Race tests competitors in Riyadh
  • Challenge lasted eight hours and was run across 10 kilometers with 25 obstacles
Updated 22 January 2022
Arab News

The second Spartan Race, a fitness challenge organized by the Saudi Sports for All Federation, took place on Friday at Dirab Park in Riyadh.

The race lasted eight hours, starting at 7 a.m. and ending at 4 p.m. across 10 km and 25 different obstacles, ranging from mud, water, fire and barbed wire.

 

 

Competitors from all backgrounds took part, heeding SFA President Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal’s call “to test their limits.”

“I did very much enjoy it, this is my sixth time participating in a Spartan Race, and my first race in Saudi,” said Rayan Al-Ghanim, head of South Area Petrophysics at Saudi Aramco. “I have to say that the organization was excellent and my overall experience keeps getting better each time.”

“Most memorable obstacle was the rope climb, I didn’t manage to do it the last time around but I was successful in this one; the key trick was to use my feet as well in the climb, trying to wrap the rope in tight around it,” he said. “Can’t wait for the next Spartan.”

There was also a Spartan Sprint race on a 5 km track, with 20 obstacles, the first for women and men, the second only for women, in addition to three races for children.

Inspired by the warrior culture of ancient Sparta and featuring dozens of obstacles designed to test strength, stamina, endurance and perseverance, Spartan Races have become popular across the world since launching in 2010, with more than 2,500 annual events hosted across 42 countries to date.

Saudi Arabia’s first Spartan Race took place in the mountains of Al-Soudah during the Asir Season in 2019, drawing more than 1,500 competitors and spectators.

Topics: Spartan race

Eddie Howe lauds Marcelo Bielsa as Newcastle seek second win of season at Leeds

Eddie Howe lauds Marcelo Bielsa as Newcastle seek second win of season at Leeds
Updated 22 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

Eddie Howe lauds Marcelo Bielsa as Newcastle seek second win of season at Leeds

Eddie Howe lauds Marcelo Bielsa as Newcastle seek second win of season at Leeds
  • Magpies will head to Saudi Arabia after the match for a warm-weather training camp and are set to take on Al-Ittihad in Jeddah on Friday
Updated 22 January 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe has described opposite number Marcelo Bielsa as one of the “best managers in world football.”

The Magpies head to Leeds United’s Elland Road looking to secure only their second win of the Premier League season — and Howe says that his side will not experience another challenge like that of facing Bielsa & Co. in their quest to secure safety.

“He is one of the best managers in world football,” Howe said of the Argentine. “He has an idea, and it is not the norm. And I think anyone who has those strong beliefs and does things differently has my full respect. He has been successful and taken his ideas to a lot of clubs.”

“As a student of the game I have seen a lot of his work. I like his ideas. A lot of respect for him.”

The Whites are often criticized for their cavalier approach, with goals at both ends the norm for Bielsa’s men.

Howe doesn’t quite see it that way, though.

“I don’t think they are completely gung-ho. I think there is a lot to admire about Leeds’ out of possession work. It is really intriguing,” he said.

“They play with a really high intensity and we have to match that. With the ball they have their set patterns, which are very effective.

“This is a very unique game, there is no other game in the Premier League like Leeds’ — and we have to be ready for it.”

All the talk in the build-up to the game has been in relation to transfers, with frustration building that early-window progress has not been followed up with yet more positive business.

United signed Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood in the opening fortnight of the window but have done nothing for the past nine days.

And while Howe is frustrated himself, he still thinks it is more about getting the right players in, not just any players, even with the Magpies’ plight so desperate.

“Positivity, leadership, a winning mentality. You have to try to bring those characters into the group. Because I think if you don’t, the dynamics of the group can change for the negative,” said Howe on transfers.

“New players don’t guarantee improvement. They have to be the right players. And the two we’ve brought so far have done that. “They’ve brought a positive energy.”

And what about those currently in the squad?

“I encourage them not to look at it,” he said of the constant transfer talk. “But if they do see it, they should not take it as a slight. We are wanting to bring players in to improve for the benefit of everyone.”

“The most important people at this football club are the players we do have.”

Meanwhile, the Magpies are set to take on Al-Ittihad on Friday as part of their warm-weather training camp in Saudi Arabia.

The game is reportedly set to take place at the Prince Abdullah Faisal stadium, Jeddah.

Topics: football Eddie Howe Newcastle United

