Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk
Updated 12 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing Co. is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to support development of future pilotless flying taxis, the US aerospace giant said on Monday.


California-based Wisk,owned by Boeing and Kitty Hawk, which was launched by Google co-founder Larry Page, is one of dozens of businesses electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft but differs in making them autonomous from the outset. 
 

Topics: economy Boeing flying taxi flying cars wisk

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Two new hotels have launched in Saudi Arabia as part of a bigger plan between hospitality firm Choice Hotels EMEA and Saudi tour operator Seera Group,

Under the collaboration, at least 10 hotels will be opened in the Kingdom in the next five years.

The first hotel launched through the partnership — Clarion Hotel Jeddah Airport — has 200 rooms and is located near the Jeddah Airport Train Station.

The second hotel, Comfort King Road, has 125 suites and is situated near Jeddah Corniche.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said the collaboration falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and aims to “strengthen inward tourism and to build a robust infrastructure that will enable the Kingdom to realize the goals of economic diversification.”

Topics: Choice hotels Seera Group hotels

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei
  Japan's Panasonic will begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from as early as 2023
Updated 20 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s Panasonic will begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from as early as 2023, with plans to invest about 80 billion yen ($705 million) in production facilities in Japan, the Nikkei reported on Monday.


The powerpack could help make electric vehicles (EVs) more attractive to motorists by extending cruising range by about a fifth, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it obtained the information.


“We are studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time,” Panasonic said in a statement sent to Reuters.


Panasonic unveiled the 4680 format (46 millimeters wide and 80 millimeters tall) battery in October.

At around five times as big as batteries it currently supplies to Tesla, it is also expected to help the US electric vehicle maker lower production costs.


Panasonic will make the 4680 batteries at a plant in Wakayama prefecture in Western Japan, with output of less than 10 gigawatt hours a year, equivalent to around 150,000 vehicles, the Nikkei said.


Panasonic is the sole maker of the more advanced Tesla battery, ensuring it remains a key supplier to the US company, at least for its pricier models, even as the EV maker seeks out battery suppliers in China and elsewhere.

Topics: economy electric cars car batteries LITHIUM Japan Panasonic Tesla

Oil giant Aramco signs 50 agreements during 6th iktva forum

Oil giant Aramco signs 50 agreements during 6th iktva forum
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

Oil giant Aramco signs 50 agreements during 6th iktva forum

Oil giant Aramco signs 50 agreements during 6th iktva forum
Updated 22 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi oil giant Aramco signed 50 new agreements at the In-Kingdom Total Value Add forum and exhibition, known as iktva, amid its supply chain resilience enhancement.

The agreements include a climate leadership and digitalization deal with Schlumberger; equipment localization procurement agreements with Cameron, Technip FMC and Baker Hughes companies; and a partnership deal on pressure vessel fabrication localization with Larsen & Toubro.

Aramco also signed agreements with Sutherland Global Services on smart city services localization; a desalination agreement with Tanajib Cogeneration Power Co.; and a localization of process automation solutions partnership with US’s Honeywell. 

The iktva program increased Aramco’s spending with domestic suppliers in 2021 to 59 percent, up from 35 percent in 2015 when the program was launched.

Amid global supply chain disturbances, the program aims to drive domestic value creation, maximize long-term economic growth and diversification to develop a sustainable and globally competitive energy sector in the Kingdom. 

“It wasn’t possible to foresee the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, but iktva helped us to prepare for the disruptions it caused to the global supply chain,” Aramco CEO Amin Nasser said.

The three-day forum, running from Jan. 24 to 26 at Dhahran EXPO, showcases progress in Aramco's flagship business continuity initiative.

Held under the theme ‘Paving the way to Economic Success’, the forum recognizes the achievements of Aramco’s program partners across 10 categories, including overall iktva performance, training, Saudization, female representation and exports.

With local content contributing over $100 billion to the Saudi economy, iktva has attracted more than 540 investments to Saudi Arabia from 35 countries.

Major signings include:

  • Schlumberger – Partnership on climate leadership and digitalization through localization initiatives
  • Cameron/TechnipFMC/Baker Hughes – Wellhead equipment localization procurement agreements
  • Larsen & Toubro – Pressure vessel fabrication localization
  • Sutherland Global Services – Smart City services localization
  • Tanajib Cogeneration Power Company – Tanajib cogeneration and desalination agreement
  • Honeywell – Localization of process automation solutions
  • Alfanar Company - Carbon fiber investment collaboration

 

Topics: Aramco iktva (In-Kingdom Total Value Add) forum

US PR firm Teneo launches Middle East financial advisory business 

US PR firm Teneo launches Middle East financial advisory business 
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

US PR firm Teneo launches Middle East financial advisory business 

US PR firm Teneo launches Middle East financial advisory business 
  The firm has services in hubs including Riyadh, Doha, and Dubai
Updated 40 min 45 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: US public relations and advisory firm, Teneo has launched a financial advisory business in the Middle East.

This comes as the corporation wishes to expand to key markets worldwide, with the Middle East posing as a potential growth opportunity.

As part of this move, the advisory firm has appointed Matthew Wilde and Elie Fakhoury to key roles.


Wilde is known for his role in various large scale and complex restructuring projects in the region including that of Arabtec, NMC Healthcare, Al Jaber, and others.

Fakhoury holds over 15 years of accumulated experience in the region, including covering extensive restructuring projects.

Teneo financial advisory business has around 350 employees worldwide and offering tools to tackle challenging business issues.

The firm has services in hubs including Riyadh, Doha, and Dubai.

Topics: economy Dubai Saudi Arabia

Saudi Chemanol to expand methanol production

Saudi Chemanol to expand methanol production
Updated 49 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Chemanol to expand methanol production

Saudi Chemanol to expand methanol production
Updated 49 min 29 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian chemical producer Chemanol plans to expand its methanol plant, aiming to increase its production capacity to 331,000 tons.

The company said it has signed an agreement on Jan. 23 for the plant’s basic engineering design.

Additional output, which amounts to 100,000 tons, will be used as feedstock for future initiatives, including a dimethyl disulfide plant and a methyl diethanolamine factory, in line with Saudi Vision 2030.

The step is crucial for the company’s growth strategy and is expected to have a positive impact of lower production costs, it said in a bourse filing.

Earlier in 2020, Chemanol received the Ministry of Energy’s approval to allocate the required feedstock for the expansion.

 

Topics: Chemanol methanol

