ACWA Power launches $417m solar project in Oman

Supplied
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: A consortium led by Saudi Arabia's ACWA Power inaugurated Ibri 2, the first solar independent power project under Oman’s national renewable energy programme and connected to the main national grid.

The consortium, consisting of ACWA Power, Gulf Investment Corporation, and Alternative Energy Projects Co., will produce renewable energy over a 15-year period for the Oman Power and Water Procurement Co, according to a statement by the Saudi developer.

The project was developed on a build, own, operate basis, with an investment of $417 million, making it Oman’s largest utility-scale renewable energy project.

It will utilize solar photovoltaic technology to generate 500 MW of renewable power.

Construction was completed in 13 months only "despite disruptions to the supply chain as a result of the pandemic," ACWA Power said.

The project is supporting Oman 2040 Vision, which targets 20 percent of renewable energy production by 2030 and up to 39 percent by 2040.

 

Topics: ACWA Power

Image: Shutterstock
Updated 13 sec ago
RAYANA ALQUBALI

  • Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also slumped
RIYADH: Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency internationally, traded lower on Monday, falling by 6.61 percent to $33,440 at 3:55 p.m. Riyadh time.

It is also its lowest since July 23, as it suffered losses from an all-time high of $69,000 last November by 50 percent.

Ether, the second most traded cryptocurrency, was priced at $2,207, down by 11.44 percent, according to data from Coindesk.

Other News:

Bitcoin tumbled almost 9 percent on Monday to its lowest in six months as fears of a Russian attack on Ukraine saw riskier assets worldwide extend their sell-off.

The US State Department said on Sunday it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine in one of the clearest signs yet that American officials are bracing for an aggressive Russian move in the region.

Fears of conflict pummelled shares across the world while bolstering the dollar and oil.

Nerves over the US Federal Reserve's two-day meeting, starting on Tuesday, added to the mix, with the central bank expected to confirm it will soon start draining the pool of liquidity that has supercharged growth stocks.

Smaller cryptocurrencies, which tend to move in tandem with bitcoin, also slumped.

"Bitcoin will face headwinds going back up until the macroeconomic conditions change," said Mark Elenowitz, president of Horizon, a firm that services securities exchanges.

"Generally speaking, when rates are hiked, we could see more sell-offs of seemingly risk-on assets like bitcoin."

US-listed cryptocurrency miners Riot Blockchain, Marathon Digital and Bit Digital slumped between 7.3 percent and 12 percent in premarket trading, while crypto exchange Coinbase Global dropped 7.8 percent.

Warning`

Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS has warned of a crypto winter where prices crash and may not recover for years.

The bank’s analysts, led by James Malcolm recently explained in a note to clients several reasons why cryptocurrency may lose its attractiveness to investors this year.

The UBS analysts detailed that the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes are set to reduce the appeal of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin for many investors who see the asset class as a good alternative store of value.

The analysts added that if central banks move to get a handle on inflation, investors may not be holding bitcoin as protection against rising prices.

They noted that government stimulus was a major factor boosting the prices of cryptocurrencies in 2020 and 2021.

The Fed is also expected to raise interest rates several times this year.

JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently said that the Federal Reserve might have to raise short-term interest rates more than four times this year.

Goldman Sachs also expects the Fed to raise interest rates four times this year.

“The Fed is going to have to hike many more times than what the market expects,” Wharton’s finance professor Jeremy Siegel said earlier this month.

Topics: economy CRYPTO cryptocurrency bitcoin ether banking assets Gold interest rates

Saudi stocks give up gains as cautious trading kicks in: Closing bell

Saudi stocks give up gains as cautious trading kicks in: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 min 3 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: The Kingdom’s stock market fell for a second consecutive day on Monday, as cautious trading took over, and investors braced for earnings announcements.

At the closing bell, the main index, TASI, edged down by 0.6 percent to 12,068 points, partially shrugging off gains from the past two weeks.

Similarly, the parallel Nomu market slipped 0.6 percent to close at 25,573 points.

This was propelled by losses in the Kingdom’s largest lender, the Saudi National Bank, which fell 2.5 percent amid trading of around 1.8 million shares.

Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi Telecom Co., better known as stc, also weighed on TASI, as their shares dropped 1.3 and 0.7 percent, respectively.

Arabian Centres Co., known as Almrakez, was up 2.2 percent after topping early morning gains.

Almrakez earlier said it will distribute cash dividends at SR0.75 ($0.2) per share for the first half of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2021.

A major producer of electrical power in the Kingdom, Saudi Electricity Co., saw a 1.8 percent hike in its share price, followed by utility provider ACWA POWER Co., up 0.6 percent.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. recorded the highest gains, amounting to 2.8 percent, while Nama Chemicals Co. led the losses, down 3.6 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude oil reached $87.8 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil neared $85 per barrel as of 3:54 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy Tadawul Saudi Arabia Saudi stock market TASI nomu-parallel

Lufthansa, Air France join forces against EU’s climate plans for aviation

Lufthansa, Air France join forces against EU’s climate plans for aviation
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 18 min 44 sec ago
Reuters

  • The alliance rejects a kerosene tax outright and proposes that the environmental protection surcharge be based on the entire flight route
An alliance of airlines and airports called for changes to the European Union’s planned climate change legislation on Monday, arguing it will make them less competitive with non-European rivals.


Taking aim at aviation, a sector deemed responsible for up to 3 percent of global emissions, the European Union presented plans last July that foresee stricter rules on CO2 emissions and the use of synthetic fuel blends, as well as the implementation of a kerosene tax.


The alliance, whose nearly 20 members include all Lufthansa subsidiaries, Air France-KLM and major airports such as Frankfurt and Amsterdam’s Schipol, argues long-haul flights via non-European hubs would not be subjected to the same associated costs, leading to a potential shift in business to such carriers.


The alliance rejects a kerosene tax outright and proposes that the environmental protection surcharge be based on the entire flight route, not just feeder flights bringing passengers from the EU to international hubs such as Istanbul or Dubai.


In principle, the alliance is however in favor of the EU’s “Fit for 55” climate package, which aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 55 percent by 2030 compared with 1990 levels. 

Topics: economy European Union (EU) Aviation industry Lufthansa AIR FRANCE 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)

Dubai issues 16,409 e-trader licenses

Dubai issues 16,409 e-trader licenses
Updated 54 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Dubai Economy, or DED, issued 16,409 e-trader licences between March 2017 until the end of 2021, Dubai Media Office said in a tweet.

In 2021 alone, 6,217 licenses were issued, representing a 6 percent growth when compared to 2020.

The e-trader license allows UAE nationals, GCC nationals, and start-ups in Dubai to practice business activities online via various social media networks.

Topics: E-trader Dubai dubai economy

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance

EU backs Ukraine with $1.36bn financial package; $135m bilateral assistance
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 24 January 2022
Arab News

  • Tensions in Ukraine have been increasing for months
RIYADH: The EU has drawn up a financial aid package consisting of emergency loans and grants for Ukraine amid the increasingly tense political situation with Russia.

The package entails new micro financial assistance accumulating to €1.2 billion ($1.36 billion), Ursula von der Leyan, the president of the EU commission, said in a statement.

It also consists of the doubling of bilateral assistance in grants in 2022 with an additional €120 million to help strengthen the country and its resilient efforts.

Tensions in Ukraine have been increasing for months after the Kremlin amassed troops near its borders.


The US State Department announced it was ordering diplomats' family members to leave Ukraine.

Topics: economy European Union European Union (EU) Ursula von der Leyen Ukraine Russia United States

