KSrelief and UN officials discuss humanitarian efforts in Yemen and Syria

General Supervisor of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Khaled Al-Khiari, UN assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific. (SPA)
General Supervisor of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Khaled Al-Khiari, UN assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific. (SPA)
General Supervisor of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Khaled Al-Khiari, UN assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific. (SPA)
General Supervisor of KSrelief Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah meets Khaled Al-Khiari, UN assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific. (SPA)
Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor for operations and programs at KSrelief, meets Philippe Duamelle, representative of UNICEF in Yemen. (SPA)
Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor for operations and programs at KSrelief, meets Philippe Duamelle, representative of UNICEF in Yemen. (SPA)
Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor for operations and programs at KSrelief, meets Philippe Duamelle, representative of UNICEF in Yemen. (SPA)
Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor for operations and programs at KSrelief, meets Philippe Duamelle, representative of UNICEF in Yemen. (SPA)
Updated 32 sec ago
KSrelief and UN officials discuss humanitarian efforts in Yemen and Syria

RIYADH: The General Supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Dr. Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, met with Khaled Al-Khiari, the UN assistant secretary-general for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, in Riyadh on Monday, Saudi Press Agency reported.
During the meeting, they discussed matters of common interest related to humanitarian and relief affairs, especially in Yemen, Syria and other Asian countries, and prospects for cooperation between the two sides.
Al-Khiari said that Saudi Arabia is one of the largest contributors in the field of humanitarian work, praising its generous support to the UN in several areas and the projects and programs carried out by KSrelief for needy people around the world.
He added that these efforts were important in supporting development work and other projects in the beneficiary countries. 
Meanwhile, Ahmed bin Ali Al-Baiz, assistant general supervisor for operations and programs at KSrelief, held talks with Philippe Duamelle, representative of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Yemen, in the Saudi capital.
Al-Baiz reviewed the humanitarian and relief projects implemented by the center in cooperation with UNICEF to contribute to the care of children and women in Yemen and to provide them with various educational, health, nutritional and accommodation services.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways to enhance joint cooperation between them to serve the most vulnerable groups in Yemen and improve their living conditions, in light of the current humanitarian crisis.
Duamelle praised the Kingdom’s humanitarian efforts and the important role it plays in partnership with UNICEF, stressing that this partnership has contributed to alleviating the suffering of many affected peoples around the world. 

