You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 
LEAP22
LEAP22

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 
(Getty)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2jbvf

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will host the global technology conference LEAP on Feb. 1 to 3 in Riyadh to address future challenges, as it consolidates its digital regional and global leadership. 

Targeting the attendance of 40,000 local and international visitors, the conference will involve over 350 speakers from 80 countries, as well as 700 innovators and start-ups from around the world. 

Held under the theme ‘One Eye on the Stars’, LEAP is organized by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology with the cooperation of the Saudi Federation for Cyber Security, Programming and Drones.

It will address future energy technologies that will enhance the region’s leadership in oil and gas sectors and the impact of technology on the development of energy sources.

Additionally, LEAP will tackle other topics, including healthcare technologies, to improve the quality of life and increase life expectancy, empowering humans through robots and technologies that enhance food and water security in the region. 

The conference will attract international investments into the Kingdom and accelerate digital transformation by developing and adopting the latest technologies and communications solutions, according to the chairman of the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Faisal bin Saud Al-Khamisi.

On the sidelines, the start-up pitch competition Rocket Fuel will be held between 90 technology start-ups to win funding prizes worth a total of $1 million.

Topics: LEAP22

Related

Mobily prepares major announcements for LEAP22 tech conference
Business & Economy
Mobily prepares major announcements for LEAP22 tech conference

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

French power giant EDF plans to increase its renewable energy developments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by at least 5 gigawatts of capacity.

“The Middle East is a strategic area for EDF Renewables, and ultimately for the EDF Group. We have currently secured 4 GW of projects in the Middle East and Africa, and we have a pipeline of 5 additional GW in the Middle East,” Olivier Bordes, EDF Middle East’s Managing Director, said.

EDF’s portfolio consists of 14 GW of renewable assets worldwide, and the Middle East is one of the large contributors to the business in the upcoming years. 

Projects already under construction include the Dhafra PV2 solar project in Abu Dhabi, which gas a power capacity of 2 GW, and is the largest single site PV (photovoltaic) project in the world, contributing to the UAE’s shift to sustainable renewable energy. 

Another development is EDF’s first PV project in the Kingdom — a 300 MG PV solar power plant in Jeddah. This is progressing thanks to a consortium led by EDF Renewables, Masdar and Nesma Company. 

The projects are expected to start operating by late 2022. 

“Partnership is a key factor for success. We have partners to develop our market in the region, particularly in the UAE and in KSA,” Bordes added.

“The Middle East program has ambitious targets. One of the main challenges is to continue to accelerate development to reach the energy transmission targets, while ensuring EDF’s quality and durable design, mitigating potential outages and maintenance requirements.” 

EDF recently won a stake at the $3.6 billion project to develop and operate a transmission system alongside ADNOC and TAQA. 

A first-of-its-kind sub-sea transmission network to decarbonize the offshore production of ADNOC, supporting the UAE’s ‘Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.’

The EDF Group has developed energy services around district cooling and energy efficiency. All the value chain is covered, to change the energy mix and achieve carbon neutrality. 

“We believe that the best energy is the one that is not consumed. The energy mix is changing. In the coming decade, the objectives announced by countries in the region are in terms of development of renewable energy in GW, namely 60 GW for KSA,” Laurent Clément, CEO and Managing Director of EDF Middle East, added.

Topics: EDF Renewable Energy Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

French power company EDF to produce lowest amount of nuclear energy in 30 years: NRG matters
Business & Economy
French power company EDF to produce lowest amount of nuclear energy in 30 years: NRG matters
UAE’s Masdar and UK’s EDF eye a $700m loan
Business & Economy
UAE’s Masdar and UK’s EDF eye a $700m loan

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE

France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
Updated 23 sec ago
Arab News

French power giant EDF plans to increase its renewable energy developments in Saudi Arabia and the UAE by at least 5 gigawatts of capacity.

“The Middle East is a strategic area for EDF Renewables, and ultimately for the EDF Group. We have currently secured 4 GW of projects in the Middle East and Africa, and we have a pipeline of 5 additional GW in the Middle East,” Olivier Bordes, EDF Middle East’s Managing Director, said.

EDF’s portfolio consists of 14 GW of renewable assets worldwide, and the Middle East is one of the large contributors to the business in the upcoming years. 

Projects already under construction include the Dhafra PV2 solar project in Abu Dhabi, which gas a power capacity of 2 GW, and is the largest single site PV (photovoltaic) project in the world, contributing to the UAE’s shift to sustainable renewable energy. 

Another development is EDF’s first PV project in the Kingdom — a 300 MG PV solar power plant in Jeddah. This is progressing thanks to a consortium led by EDF Renewables, Masdar and Nesma Company. 

The projects are expected to start operating by late 2022. 

“Partnership is a key factor for success. We have partners to develop our market in the region, particularly in the UAE and in KSA,” Bordes added.

“The Middle East program has ambitious targets. One of the main challenges is to continue to accelerate development to reach the energy transmission targets, while ensuring EDF’s quality and durable design, mitigating potential outages and maintenance requirements.” 

EDF recently won a stake at the $3.6 billion project to develop and operate a transmission system alongside ADNOC and TAQA. 

A first-of-its-kind sub-sea transmission network to decarbonize the offshore production of ADNOC, supporting the UAE’s ‘Net Zero by 2050 Strategic Initiative.’

The EDF Group has developed energy services around district cooling and energy efficiency. All the value chain is covered, to change the energy mix and achieve carbon neutrality. 

“We believe that the best energy is the one that is not consumed. The energy mix is changing. In the coming decade, the objectives announced by countries in the region are in terms of development of renewable energy in GW, namely 60 GW for KSA,” Laurent Clément, CEO and Managing Director of EDF Middle East, added.

Topics: EDF Renewable Energy Saudi Arabia UAE

Related

French power company EDF to produce lowest amount of nuclear energy in 30 years: NRG matters
Business & Economy
French power company EDF to produce lowest amount of nuclear energy in 30 years: NRG matters
UAE’s Masdar and UK’s EDF eye a $700m loan
Business & Economy
UAE’s Masdar and UK’s EDF eye a $700m loan

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 23 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk

Boeing invests $450m in flying taxi developer Wisk
Updated 23 min 54 sec ago
Reuters

Boeing Co. is investing a further $450 million in Wisk to support development of future pilotless flying taxis, the US aerospace giant said on Monday.


California-based Wisk,owned by Boeing and Kitty Hawk, which was launched by Google co-founder Larry Page, is one of dozens of businesses electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft but differs in making them autonomous from the outset. 
 

Topics: economy Boeing flying taxi flying cars wisk

Related

Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace
Business & Economy
Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom
Updated 30 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom

Choice hotels, Saudi Seera Group launch two new hotels in the Kingdom
Updated 30 min 55 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Two new hotels have launched in Saudi Arabia as part of a bigger plan between hospitality firm Choice Hotels EMEA and Saudi tour operator Seera Group,

Under the collaboration, at least 10 hotels will be opened in the Kingdom in the next five years.

The first hotel launched through the partnership — Clarion Hotel Jeddah Airport — has 200 rooms and is located near the Jeddah Airport Train Station.

The second hotel, Comfort King Road, has 125 suites and is situated near Jeddah Corniche.

Majed Alnefaie, CEO of Seera Group, said the collaboration falls in line with Saudi Vision 2030 and aims to “strengthen inward tourism and to build a robust infrastructure that will enable the Kingdom to realize the goals of economic diversification.”

Topics: Choice hotels Seera Group hotels

Related

Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front
Corporate News
Seera Group, Kaden to open hotel at Riyadh Front

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei

Panasonic to invest $700 million to produce Tesla EV battery: Nikkei
  • Japan’s Panasonic will begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from as early as 2023
Updated 51 min 15 sec ago
Reuters

Japan’s Panasonic will begin producing its new lithium-ion battery for Tesla from as early as 2023, with plans to invest about 80 billion yen ($705 million) in production facilities in Japan, the Nikkei reported on Monday.


The powerpack could help make electric vehicles (EVs) more attractive to motorists by extending cruising range by about a fifth, the Nikkei reported, without saying where it obtained the information.


“We are studying various options for mass production, including a test production line we are establishing this business year. We don’t, however, have anything to announce at this time,” Panasonic said in a statement sent to Reuters.


Panasonic unveiled the 4680 format (46 millimeters wide and 80 millimeters tall) battery in October.

At around five times as big as batteries it currently supplies to Tesla, it is also expected to help the US electric vehicle maker lower production costs.


Panasonic will make the 4680 batteries at a plant in Wakayama prefecture in Western Japan, with output of less than 10 gigawatt hours a year, equivalent to around 150,000 vehicles, the Nikkei said.


Panasonic is the sole maker of the more advanced Tesla battery, ensuring it remains a key supplier to the US company, at least for its pricier models, even as the EV maker seeks out battery suppliers in China and elsewhere.

Topics: economy electric cars car batteries LITHIUM Japan Panasonic Tesla

Related

Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally
Business & Economy
Tesla delivers almost 1 million cars globally

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 
Saudi Arabia to host LEAP tech conference to address future challenges 
Thousands protest in Sudan against military rule
Thousands protest in Sudan against military rule
France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
France’s EDF plans over 5GW of renewable energy for Saudi Arabia and UAE
Liverpool hospital bomber was rejected for asylum 6 years before attack
Liverpool hospital bomber was rejected for asylum 6 years before attack

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.