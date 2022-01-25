You are here

Bahrain’s king condemns Houthi attack on UAE during Abu Dhabi visit

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Bahrain’s King Hamad. (BNA)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Bahrain’s King Hamad. (BNA)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Bahrain’s King Hamad. (BNA)
Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed receives Bahrain’s King Hamad. (BNA)
  • Sheikh Mohammed briefed the king on the details of Monday’s attack
LONDON: Bahrain’s King Hamad arrived in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday to hold talks with Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, Bahrain’s new agency reported.

His visit comes a day after the Iran-backed houthi militia in Yemen renewed their attack on Abu Dhabi and two ballistic missiles were intercepted with the help of US forces based in the city, scattering debris.

The two sides held a meeting, where Sheikh Mohammed briefed the king on the details of Monday’s attack and the measures taken by the UAE within the framework of its right to respond.

King Hamad said Bahrain condemned and denounced the terrorist attack, and stands by the UAE against all threats to its sovereignty, security and stability, due to the firm bonds and historical ties that unite the two countries.

He renewed his country’s full support for all the measures taken by the Emirates to confront the Houthi attacks and preserve the safety of its citizens and residents, adding that both countries rely the interdependence of their security and stability and that any attack on the UAE is an attack on Bahrain.

Sheikh Mohammed expressed his thanks and appreciation to Bahrain for its continuous support in various circumstances, wishing the kingdom and its people continued progress, development and prosperity under the king’s leadership.

Topics: Bahrain UAE King Hamad bin Isa Al-Khalifa Abu Dhabi Houthi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan houthi attack

Libya should hold elections as soon as possible, avoid ‘new transitional phase’: Italy

Libya should hold elections as soon as possible, avoid ‘new transitional phase’: Italy
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

Libya should hold elections as soon as possible, avoid ‘new transitional phase’: Italy

Libya should hold elections as soon as possible, avoid ‘new transitional phase’: Italy
  • Special Envoy Nicola Orlando held talks in Tripoli with interim PM
  • Orlando asked for “more efficient cooperation” on the migration issue
Updated 48 min 13 sec ago
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Libya should hold elections “as soon as possible” so the country does not fall into “a new transitional phase,” Italian Special Envoy Nicola Orlando told interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

In a meeting in Tripoli, Orlando told Dbeibeh that another transitional phase could damage the country’s path to political reconciliation, a source in the Italian Foreign Ministry told Arab News.

The meeting was also attended by Libyan Foreign Minister Najla Al-Mangoush and Italian Ambassador Giuseppe Buccino.

It mostly focused on the local political situation, bilateral relations in various fields and the fight against illegal migration, according to a statement issued by Dbeibeh’s office.

Orlando asked for “more efficient cooperation” on the migration issue as most of the ships carrying migrants from North Africa to Europe depart from Libya.

Dbeibeh stressed the “great change that Libya has seen in terms of stability,” and said his country is finally experiencing a “season of reconstruction.”

He said the national unity government “continues to support every effort aimed at establishing a new government elected by the Libyan people.”

Elections that were meant to take place last month were suspended by the High Electoral Commission.

Topics: Libya Italy Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh Nicola Orlando

Frenchman gets long jail term in Iran; denies spy charges

Frenchman gets long jail term in Iran; denies spy charges
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
AP

Frenchman gets long jail term in Iran; denies spy charges

Frenchman gets long jail term in Iran; denies spy charges
  • French foreign ministry says prison sentence has no basis in fact and is unacceptable
  • Briere began a hunger strike on Dec. 25 to protest mistreatment in the prison where he is being detained
Updated 59 min 26 sec ago
AP

PARIS: A Frenchman detained in Iran and hunger striking to protest his treatment has been sentenced to 8 years in prison on what his lawyer insisted Tuesday are trumped up espionage and propaganda charges.
Benjamin Brière, 36, was arrested in May 2020 after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women.

France's foreign ministry slammed the verdict as “unacceptable.”
Paris-based lawyer Philippe Valent said an Iranian revolutionary court has sentenced Brière to 8 years in jail for espionage and 8 months of imprisonment for anti-government propaganda. Under the Iranian law, the longer part is applicable in practice.
The lawyer said the charges are entirely without foundation.
Brière began a hunger strike on Dec. 25 to protest mistreatment in the prison of the northeastern city of Mashahd where he is being detained.
His sister, Blandine Brière, told The Associated Press “we are disheartened at such huge sentence and also very angry to see this is actually a political trial.”
“This is like a huge mountain in front of us, we feel helpless,” she added, saying her brother is caught in “a diplomatic game” played by Iranian authorities.
“Today we need the (French) government to take action and help us, help Benjamin and do whatever is needed to get him out,” she said. “He is getting weaker, he is very tired physically and mentally. This is something that is very worrisome for us.”
Brière’s Iranian lawyer, Saeed Dehghan, told the AP that his client is still on a hunger strike yet is “in good spirits.”
Dehghan said the court hearing happened Thursday in Mashhad. Brière was charged for “cooperation with a foreign hostile nation against Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.
This is the first time that an Iranian court considers France a “hostile nation.” So far the US and Israel were on the list in similar cases.
France, alongside other world powers, is negotiations with Iran in Vienna to revive 2015 nuclear deal.

Topics: Iran France Benjamin Briere Mashhad

Palestinians upbeat following meeting with Lapid

Palestinians upbeat following meeting with Lapid
Updated 25 January 2022
Daoud Kuttab

Palestinians upbeat following meeting with Lapid

Palestinians upbeat following meeting with Lapid
  • Hussein Al-Sheikh: We broke the ice with the Israeli coalition government’s total refusal to deal politically with the aspirations of the Palestinian people
  • Al-Sheikh: While Palestinians need humanitarian and economic support, nothing replaces the need for an end to the occupation
Updated 25 January 2022
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Senior Palestinian leaders feel that they have finally made headway in their efforts to get the Israeli government to deal politically with their aspirations.

Hussein Al-Sheikh, a senior official in President Mahmoud Abbas’s administration, who met with Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Jan. 23, told Arab News that their hour-long meeting in Tel Aviv was successful.

“We broke the ice with the Israeli coalition government’s total refusal to deal politically with the aspirations of the Palestinian people. The discussion was all political and was focused on the need for providing Palestinians with a political horizon,” he said.

Al-Sheikh who was recently nominated by Fatah to replace Saeb Erekat on the Palestine Liberation Organization’s executive committee, told Arab News he feels confident of the important, albeit small, steps being taken.

“This was a humble small step in the direction of moving things closer and closer to the political issues,” Al-Sheikh said.

“While Palestinians need humanitarian and economic support, nothing replaces the need for an end to the occupation,” he added.

“What we need more than economic support is a mechanism that can provide freedom for our people and an end to the Israeli occupation.”

According to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa, the Palestine Central Council is due to meet on Feb. 6 to elect a new speaker and a new executive committee, as well as to chart the political direction of the Palestinian struggle.

Speaking to Arab News, Al-Sheikh said that he reiterated the Palestinian position, stressing the need for a political Israeli-Palestinian meeting, based on international law, under the auspices of the Quartet, which is made up of the US, EU, Russia and the UN.

According to Al-Sheikh, Lapid, who is due to become Israel’s prime minister in 2023, supports the two-state solution.

“Although he stated that things are complicated due to the nature of the coalition agreement, he is in support of negotiations to reach the two-state solution,” Al-Sheikh said.

“Lapid didn’t repeat his earlier statement that when he becomes prime minister, he would not change the current policies of the (Premier Naftali) Bennett administration,” he said.

Al-Sheikh said he briefed Abbas and the Palestinian leadership about the outcome of the meeting.

“What we talked about is what the Palestinian president and our leadership have been calling for. Any meeting with the Israelis that touches on political issues makes things move in a positive direction,” he said.

Al-Sheikh said the meeting concluded with an agreement to hold further talks, though no specific date or place for them was agreed.

Topics: Palestine Israel Hussein Al-Sheikh Yair Lapid Fatah Mahmoud Abbas

Sudan frees medics held in crackdown on anti-coup protests

Sudan frees medics held in crackdown on anti-coup protests
Updated 25 January 2022
AFP

Sudan frees medics held in crackdown on anti-coup protests

Sudan frees medics held in crackdown on anti-coup protests
  • During the evening of 24 January, 9 MSF staff members were detained by the Sudanese authorities in Khartoum
  • The team was released on Tuesday morning
Updated 25 January 2022
AFP

KHARTOUM: Sudan on Tuesday released nine medics from Doctors Without Borders, the aid group said, a day after they were arrested during a broadening crackdown on anti-coup protests.
“During the evening of 24 January, nine MSF staff members were detained by the Sudanese authorities in the capital Khartoum,” the group said in a statement, using its French acronym.
They were detained as they were making their way back to their office from a hospital, said the organization.
“MSF’s emergency medical teams are working in Khartoum to support the health authorities with their response to injuries from ongoing protests and Covid-19,” the statement said.
The team was released on Tuesday morning, it added.
Among those arrested were staff members from both Sudan and other countries, according to the pro-democracy Central Committee of Sudan Doctors.
Sudan has been rocked by protests calling for civilian rule since an October 25 military coup led by general Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.
The military takeover derailed a power-sharing transition between the military and civilians that had been painstakingly negotiated after the 2019 ouster of longtime autocrat Omar Al-Bashir.
The crackdown on anti-coup demonstrations has left at least 76 people dead and hundreds wounded, according to the doctors’ committee.
Hundreds of people have also been rounded up in the crackdown, including pro-democracy activists.
On Saturday, a leading women’s rights campaigner, Amira Othman, was arrested following a raid on her home in Khartoum, according to a statement by the “No to Women’s Oppression” initiative which she leads.
Other activists from the “resistance committees,” informal groups which have been instrumental in organizing the anti-coup protests, were also detained late Sunday, according to members who requested anonymity because they feared reprisals.
The United States has slammed the protest crackdown.
On Tuesday, the US Bureau of African Affairs said Sudan’s military leaders had committed to dialogue to resolve the crisis in the country during a visit last week by senior US diplomats to Khartoum.
“Yet their actions — more violence against protesters, detention of civil society activists — tell a different story, and will have consequences,” the bureau said on Twitter.
Sudan is one of the world’s poorest countries and has seen vital foreign aid cut as part of the international community’s condemnation of the coup.

Topics: Sudan MSF medics Coup Protests

Australian teenager trapped in Daesh prison siege begs for help

Australian teenager trapped in Daesh prison siege begs for help
Updated 25 January 2022
Arab News

Australian teenager trapped in Daesh prison siege begs for help

Australian teenager trapped in Daesh prison siege begs for help
  • Boy, 17, said he has seen dead children as young as 10, and fears he too will die
  • Gweiran prison holding thousands of suspected Daesh members has been under attack since last week
Updated 25 January 2022
Arab News

LONDON: An Australian teenager trapped in a Syrian prison overrun by Daesh fighters has begged for help in a series of messages warning that he will die amid the fighting, like other children around him already have.

“There’s a lot of people dead in front of me, I’m scared I might die any time because I’m bleeding, please help me,” the boy said in voice notes sent to family in Australia.

He is detained in Gweiran prison in the northeastern city of Hasakah, which was attacked in a sophisticated assault by hundreds of Daesh insurgents last week.

Clashes are ongoing. On Monday, representatives from the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which is in control of the territory, told the Telegraph that Daesh had seized the “childrens’ section” of the prison.

Gweiran prison is a major facility used to detain former Daesh members, holding an estimated 3,000 inmates from a variety of countries.

Some children have already died in the fighting, said the Australian teenager.

“I've seen a lot of bodies of kids, 8 years, 10 years, 12 years. My friends got killed here. I’m by myself, I’m very scared, there’s a lot of people dead, a lot of people injured,” he said.

Fighters from the SDF are said to be closing in on the final wing held by prison attackers, and the situation is said to be becoming increasingly worrying for those within the prison.

“People are screaming next to me, people are scared. I really need help, I really want to come back home. Please help me,” said the boy, who said he had been wounded in the head and hand by an Apache helicopter, after the US-led coalition against Daesh carried out airstrikes.

The unnamed boy has been detained in Gweiran since 2019 after being separated from his mother after surrendering to the SDF in the final days of Daesh’s so-called caliphate, according to Kamalle Dabboussy, an advocate for Australians detained in northeast Syria.

Dabboussy said the boy was never involved in any fighting and that he had been taken to Syria when he was 11 or 12 by his family.

“We’ve been advocating for him intensely for three years, the Australian government knew very well that he was there and that he needed assistance,” said Dabboussy.

He added: “He should not be in a men’s prison, he should not be in that part of the world, he should be brought home.”

The prison siege has once again highlighted the plight of hundreds of foreigners living in SDF-run prisons across northeastern Syria.

Humanitarian groups have renewed calls for governments to repatriate their citizens.

“All foreign children must be repatriated — with their families — without any further delay,” said Sonia Khush, Save the Children’s Syria country director. 

“The international community cannot have the blood of any of these children on their hands.”

SDF-run prisons in northeast Syria hold about 12,000 men and boys suspected of links to Daesh, including several thousand foreigners, according to Human Rights Watch. Two detention camps hold a further 60,000 mostly women and children who were also affiliated with the group.

Topics: Syria Hasakah Gweiran Prison Australia

