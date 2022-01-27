Advertising Business Group brings award-winning qualification programs to MENA region

DUBAI: The UAE-based Advertising Business Group has partnered with the UK-based Institute of Practitioners in Advertising to bring the latter’s training programs to the region.
The IPA’s professional development program has so far helped 30,870 delegates in 87 countries expand their understanding and skills related to advertising.
“As communication becomes increasingly globally interconnected, it is vital that learning and development is available to as many people as possible all over the world, so we can share expertise, language and experience to deliver better work for our clients and agencies,” said Louise Hinchliffe, the IPA’s associate director of professional development.
ABG members will get discounted access to a range of IPA qualifications, including the entry-level Foundation Certificate, and Excellence Diplomas in Brands and Business.
“Knowledge- and capability-building is a key pillar of the ABG, and we are committed to providing the MENA advertising and marketing industry with the latest resources and tools to create accountable and effective marketing,” said ABG chairman Sanjiv Kakkar, the executive vice-president of Unilever MENA, in a statement.
“This partnership will go a long way in helping strengthen talent, growing the industry and raising standards,” he added.
The two bodies are running an introductory workshop for ABG members on February 3, which will include a presentation from Sera Holland, author of “IPA Effectiveness Essentials” and co-chair of the IPA Excellence Diploma in Brands.
Spotify removing Neil Young’s music after his Joe Rogan ultimatum
‘Spotify has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation. Lies being sold for money’
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters
Neil Young’s music is being removed from Spotify’s streaming service after the singer-songwriter objected to his songs playing on the same platform that offers Joe Rogan’s podcast, the company and the musician said on Wednesday. Earlier this week, Young had released a letter addressed to his manager and record label, Warner Music Group , demanding that Spotify no longer carry his music because he said Rogan spreads misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. On Wednesday, the “Heart of Gold” and “Rocking In the Free World” singer thanked his record label for “standing with me in my decision to pull all my music from Spotify,” and he encouraged other musicians to do the same. “Spotify has become the home of life threatening COVID misinformation,” he said on his website. “Lies being sold for money.” The Swedish company said it worked to balance “both safety for listeners and freedom for creators” and had removed more than 20,000 podcast episodes related COVID-19 in accordance with its “detailed content policies.” “We regret Neil’s decision to remove his music from Spotify, but hope to welcome him back soon,” Spotify said in a statement. Rogan, 54, is the host of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the top-rated podcast on Spotify, which holds exclusive rights to the program. He has stirred controversy with his views on the pandemic, government mandates and vaccines to control the spread of the coronavirus. Earlier this month, 270 scientists and medical professionals signed a letter urging Spotify to take action against Rogan, accusing him of spreading falsehoods on the podcast. Young, 76, said Spotify accounted for 60 percent of the streaming of his music to listeners around the world. The removal is “a huge loss for my record company to absorb,” he said.
VMLY&R Commerce appoints Nazia Khan as head of growth for MENA region
Khan, joining from Outform, will work closely with MENA CEO Nick Walsh
Updated 15 min 3 sec ago
Arab News
DUBAI: VMLY&R COMMERCE, WPP’s creative commerce agency, has appointed Nazia Khan to the newly formed role of head of growth for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.
Khan will work closely with MENA CEO Nick Walsh to enhance the agency’s growth plans and business opportunities by opening new verticals across existing sectors.
“We are delighted to welcome Nazia to the team. She comes with a proven track record of driving growth across EMEA and her drive and ambition match strongly with our own,” said Walsh.
The agency enjoyed organic client growth in the last quarter of 2021 as online commerce boomed.
Khan will work with existing clients to integrate the agency’s creative commerce offering into business plans as well as look to further develop the roster of clients across sectors including FMCG, beauty, automotive, technology, consumer electronics and retail.
“We are in a hyper-growth region and the recent explosion of commerce means we need talent like Nazia who can help identify and support clients to reach their goals across the unified commerce landscape,” Walsh added.
Khan previously worked at Outform, a global retail agency where she was the business development director for EMEA and managed multi-million sales channels with a focus on retail transformation clients.
“VMLY&R COMMERCE is the largest end-to-end creative commerce company in the world and I look forward to engaging clients in the pivotal role that the agency can play in leveraging its powerful creative commerce portfolio to drive brand growth,” said Khan.
Germany: Telegram becoming a ‘medium for radicalization’
The app is being used to target politicians, scientists and doctors for their role in tackling the coronavirus pandemic
The task force would seek Telegram's cooperation but also take measures if it doesn't
Updated 26 January 2022
AP
BERLIN: A top German security official said Wednesday that his agency has created a task force to investigate individuals suspected of using Telegram to commit crimes.
This comes amid growing concerns that the messaging app is becoming a “medium for radicalization.”
Germany’s Federal Criminal Police Office warned that the app is being used to target politicians, scientists and doctors for their role in tackling the coronavirus pandemic.
“The coronavirus pandemic in particular has contributed to people becoming radicalized on Telegram, threatening others and even publishing calls to murder,” the agency’s chief, Holger Muench, said in a statement.
He said the task force would seek Telegram’s cooperation but also take measures if it doesn’t.
The German government has tried for years, with little success, to get Telegram to abide by the country’s rules on taking down illegal content.
The company behind the app, which claims to have hundreds of millions of users worldwide, is based in the United Arab Emirates.
Last month, German police carried out raids in Saxony after media reports that a group of people on Telegram had discussed plans to kill the state’s governor, Michael Kretschmer, and other members of the state government. The group’s members shared a rejection of vaccinations, the state and the government’s coronavirus policies.
Imagination launches BEAST TV, first Saudi music streaming channel
‘Always-on’ interactive platform will offer music, gamified content
Updated 29 min 31 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala
DUBAI: Imagination, an award-winning design experience agency, has created Saudi Arabia’s first-ever music streaming channel, BEAST TV.
The channel was launched by entertainment company MDLBEAST at the Soundstorm Festival, which was held in Riyadh from Dec. 16 to 19, recording 732,000 total visitors.
The launch of BEAST TV in Saudi Arabia is reflective of the Kingdom’s investment in music, culture and entertainment, said Ross Wheeler, Creative Director & Head of Automotive at Imagination.
“Saudi is changing fast, and this is a perfect moment to highlight, celebrate and share these changes through the rich and diverse music scene, and artists that are emerging in the region,” Wheeler added.
“The Saudis we spoke to at the event — many of whom had traveled back to their homeland for this — were there because it marked such a significant moment, even if electronic music was not their first love,” he said.
The festival was streamed through BEAST TV to 107 countries. The livestream saw the use of live spatial audio for the first time at a streamed festival, providing a uniquely immersive experience.
“Listening to spatial audio on your headphones breathes space into a live performance. Normal stereo is very intimate, like listening to the artist playing just for you in your head, whereas with spatial audio, you feel as though you are at the front of the crowd watching the artist on stage, without any loss of detail or expression,” Wheeler said.
The audio offering included a real-time immersive spatial mix from seven stages, featuring star DJs such as Armin van Buuren, David Guetta, Martin Garrix, Steve Aoki, Afrojack and Salvatore Ganacci.
“It is the closest you can get to experiencing being at the festival without being there in person,” Wheeler added.
Following the success of its launch, the BEAST TV channel will become a permanent platform, bringing all of MDLBEAST’s live experiences to digital audiences, in addition to other interactive content.
The platform, which has been built for scale, can stream to more than 1 million concurrent viewers. “The aspiration is to become an equivalent to MTV or Red Bull TV in the Middle East,” said Wheeler.
The channel offers both local and international music with a focus on electronic music, as well as “content from the world of entertainment and culture as well,” he added.
Last week, MDLBEAST partnered with music rights company Esmaa to ensure that composers and rights holders are paid whenever their work is played by MDLBEAST. Artists who work with the company’s in-house record label, MDLBEAST Records, will also be paid when their tracks are played by other organizations signed to Esmaa.
“This is a critical and required move, aligning the Kingdom with global music copyright practices, and further demonstrating the country’s dedication to growing its music and creative industries, attracting international artists, and supporting its homegrown, emerging talent,” said Wheeler.
“Alongside the emergence of an exciting new film industry in the Kingdom, this move will ensure that artists and rights holders are compensated whenever and wherever their music is played live or licensed commercially,” he added.
The BEAST TV platform, which is free to use, can be viewed here.
Disney+ to launch across Saudi Arabia and 41 other countries in MidEast, Europe and Africa
New countries include Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen
Updated 26 January 2022
Arab News
RIYADH: Disney+, the streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, confirmed that this summer it will launch in 42 countries and 11 new territories, including 16 markets across the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). New countries include Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, and Yemen.
With exclusive original content and thousands of episodes and movies from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and general entertainment from Star, Disney+ is the streaming home for some of the world’s most beloved stories.