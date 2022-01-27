You are here

Argaam signs exclusive advertising agency agreement with Speakol

Argaam signs exclusive advertising agency agreement with Speakol
Argaam Investment Company, the owner of Argaam portal, signed an exclusive advertising agency agreement with information technology service provider Speakol.
Argaam signs exclusive advertising agency agreement with Speakol

Argaam signs exclusive advertising agency agreement with Speakol
RIYADH: Argaam Investment Company, the owner of Argaam portal, signed an exclusive advertising agency agreement with information technology service provider Speakol. Under the agreement, Speakol will serve as the advertising agent of Argaam’s platforms inside and outside the Kingdom.

Argaam is Saudi Arabia’s go-to-portal for financial data and economic analysis. It provides investors, analysts, and traders with real-time coverage of financial markets and macroeconomics in the Kingdom and other GCC markets. In October 2017, Argaam was acquired by Saudi Research and Media Group — formerly Saudi Research and Marketing Group.

Speakol is the leading content discovery and smart advertising network in the MENA and GCC regions with more than 600 websites in the Arab world.
Islam Zween, CEO of Argaam Investment, said: “The GCC economy has recently seen growth, especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This coincided with the remarkable growth in online advertising. Therefore, Argaam seeks to be the platform of choice for a wide range of public and private institutions. Our partnership with Speakol comes in line with this tendency.”

Mahmoud Talaat, chairman of Speakol, said: “We are pleased to sign this agreement with Argaam, with its unique position in the business community across the Kingdom and GCC region. We aspire that this agreement will serve as a cornerstone for joint coordinated efforts going forward.”

Amir Harby, chief business development officer, Speakol, said: “This agreement aims to provide distinguished and integrated advertising support for Argaam Investment Co., based on Speakol’s track record. It also comes as part of the company’s expansion strategy to provide all kinds of digital ads and technical solutions.”

Argaam’s website has a traffic of more than 600,000 visitors and over 60 million page views per month. The total number of visitors stands at around 3 million. The time spent on Argaam per visit reaches 20 minutes — the best duration when compared to Arabic content peers.

