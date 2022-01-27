Argaam signs exclusive advertising agency agreement with Speakol

Why Huawei P50 Pro is the must-have phone of 2022

Smartphones are a person’s primary window to the wider world online, key communication device and constant companion, helping to work, play, communicate in this digital era and even relax. This is because the best smartphones today are much more than just phones — they come with state-of-the-art cameras, the sleekest designs, humongous batteries that can keep up with our hectic lifestyle, blazing fast-charging speeds, music libraries and much more. Besides, install the right apps on your phone and collaborate it with the right accessories and there is a compelling argument that you do not need any other piece of technology, as most people nowadays would use their phones as the primary device in their daily lives.

With this in mind, Huawei Tech Investment Saudi Arabia is all set to announce the launch of its new flagship phone: The new Huawei P50 Pro, the latest addition to its P Series product line. With each installment of the P Series continuing the legendary story of Huawei photography, each generation represents the pinnacle of technological aesthetics and smart photography.

The Huawei P50 Pro returns to the philosophies that sit at the heart of high-end photography, with its True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera that revamps the camera experience from head to toe, an elegant design that is depicted by the Dual-Matrix Camera, and a large battery that supports 66W Wired and 50W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge.



True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera

The Huawei P50 Pro True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera comprises the powerful Main Camera Matrix and SuperZoom Matrix. The hardware is integrated with the Huawei XD Optics and Huawei XD Fusion Pro image engine, resulting in high-resolution images that are brighter, shot with more light taken in, and cleaner with more details. A new super color filter system with True-Chroma Image Engine and Super HDR technology provides comprehensive enhancements to details, colors and dynamic range. The True-Form Dual-Matrix Camera supports 4K video recording on both the front and rear, providing crystal-clear footage from every angle.

In addition, if users are looking to photograph faraway objects, they can use the periscope zoom lens that supports maximum zoom range of up to 200 times.

Dual-Matrix Camera design

Huawei P50 Pro’s design is out of this world. Unlike anything else on the market, the Dual-Matrix Camera design is the perfect combination of form and function. The double ring setup is visually striking and instantly recognizable. The Huawei P50 Pro uses a 3D curved screen with a single punch hole camera. With an HDR display supporting the full P3 color gamut, it delivers a stunning visual experience for both video entertainment and gameplay alike. The display on the Huawei P50 Pro features a 6.6-inch 120 Hz True-Chroma Display with a 300 Hz touch-sampling rate. With an IP68 rating, you can be sure you will be protected from the elements when out and about.



Large battery with SuperCharge support

The Huawei P50 Pro achieves a perfect balance of battery life and fast-charging speed. It incorporates a massive 4,360 mAh battery into its slim body, while also supporting 66W Huawei SuperCharge and 50W Wireless Huawei SuperCharge.



Super Device features

The Huawei P50 Pro runs on EMUI 12, which offers a straightforward, smooth, safe and reliable user experience for working, studying, gaming, entertainment or video editing. Thanks to the Super Device features, Huawei has consolidated different tools into the Control Panel (Device+) menu. With a simple swipe, users can explore the Control Panel and get quick access to audio playback, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth settings, making it easier to control multiple devices as if they were controlling just one device.



With the Distributed File System, the Huawei P50 Pro can also function as a wirelessly connected external storage unit for the PC, meaning users can access the files they want more easily than ever before. Using the Huawei P50 Pro, users can also transfer MeeTime calls to Huawei Vision smart TV and conduct the call by taking advantage of the larger display, camera and speakers. Users may also conveniently share their screen during a video and even mark key places, to bring important insights directly into view.



The Huawei P50 Pro is truly set to revolutionize the flagship phones segment this year and that is why it is being touted as one of the most popular phones of 2022.