  Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 

Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 

Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 
Fayik Abdi is the first ever Saudi skier to qualify to the Winter Olympics. (Supplied)
Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 
Fayik Abdi is the first ever Saudi skier to qualify to the Winter Olympics. (Supplied)
Updated 28 January 2022
Nada Hameed

Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 

Meet Fayik Abdi, the first Saudi Arabian skier to qualify for the Winter Olympic Games 
  • The 24-year-old got the nod ahead of team-mate and friend Salman Al-Howaish for Saudi Arabia’s solitary spot at the 2022 Beijing Olympics from Feb. 4-20
Updated 28 January 2022
Nada Hameed

JEDDAH: Mention the Winter Olympics, and chances are you imagine participants from nation’s with snow-peaked mountains and cold weather.

What you don’t expect are athletes from a country known for its high temperatures, such as Saudi Arabia.

It’s time to adjust expectations. Saudi Fayik Abdi, 24, has qualified to compete in Alpine skiing — Giant Slalom category — at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics to take place from Feb. 4-20.

The skier’s qualification created history as he became the first athlete from Saudi Arabia, and the GCC, to make the Winter Olympics.

On Jan.19,  the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee tweeted: “Fayik Abdi to participate in Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, selected by the technical management of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee as the first Saudi and Gulf player to participate in the Winter Olympics.” 

Chen Weiqing, ambassador of China to Saudi Arabia and representative of China to the IOC, followed up with his own tweet: “Champions among us.” 

Two Saudi skiers had qualified to the games, Abdi and Salman Al-Howaish, but as the rules allowed only one to participate, the former got the nod.

The Saudi Arabian Winter Sports Federation told Arab News: “Two players achieved points that helped them to be both qualified for the Olympics, but due to the regulations of the Winter Games, there is only one seat for the eligible alpine skiers from the Kingdom.”

“A technical comparison was conducted in cooperation with the Saudi Olympic Committee, and Abdi was selected to officially participate in the alpine skiing competition in the giant slalom category,” they said. “As a result of obtaining the highest evaluation in the comparison and as an appreciation of the historical achievement, the two athletes will equally receive a financial reward for qualifying for the Olympics.”

Abdi, in an exclusive interview with Arab News, spoke about his journey as a Saudi skier and how honored and proud he is to represent his country in Beijing.  

“I was so happy when once I received the federation’s email in the first week of January, saying that the athlete with highest world ranking on the Olympic list will be chosen to go to the Olympics, but actually it did not change much because I knew I was the one chosen,” he said. “I think I need to try to keep my head down and focus on what I need to keep doing which is training, staying grounded and humble.”

To compete with your teammate for a historic spot at the Olympics needs some sort of understanding. 

“We mentioned early on, between him and I, that we need to have healthy competition, and we need to push one another to be better every day and if we do that, we will be able to qualify, so I would say it was a collective effort,” Abdi said. 

“To be honest I need to give a lot of credit to my teammate Salman Al-Howaish because he worked hard and his skiing motivated me to also work hard and ski well.” 

Abdi explained that the best skier in the world has 0 points so the closer the result to 0 the better.

“There is a slight difference between my score and Al-Howaish score. Mine was 131 FIS points and he had 151 FIS points.”  

FIS is the international governing body that sets international competition rules for a range of snow sports. He added: “Al-Howaish  and I are really good friends and I was so happy that we were able to cross paths as we come from a place where not so many people ski.”

Throughout his skiing journey, Abdi has skied in many countries including France, Switzerland, Austria, Sweden, Montenegro and Italy. In the Olympics, he will be competing with Alpine skiers from around the globe such as Brazil, the Philippines, Ghana, Beijing, India, Haiti, Austria, and Norway. 

“I started skiing at the age of four in Faraya, Lebanon, the country’s largest and most popular ski destination; not continuously as it was quite challenging to do that while living in Saudi Arabia,” he said. “My mom taught me how to ski; it is the sport I fell in love with right away ever since I have been going in skiing trips,” he said. 

Abdi has mainly been practicing skiing in Utah for the past five years after moving to the US in 2016. 

“I also skied many times on ski trips to Switzerland,” he said.

In 2019, Abdi received a certification called “Outdoor Emergency Care,” catered around dealing with emergencies in the mountains during snowy weather. 

“I did it in Snowbird, Utah in order to be prepared in case of emergency,” he said. 

Alpine skiing is a skiing technique known best in central Europe, and practiced in the mountainous terrain of the Alps, having evolved during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

“I choose Alpine skiing because I like skiing fast,” Abdi said. “It is an extremely technical sport; when people watch it they do not realize how technical it is.”

The 2022 winter season in the southern region of Saudi Arabia has witnessed snowy weather, specifically in Tabuk’s Al-Lawz mountain.

Abdi said that he practiced skiing in the Kingdom once in NEOM last year while filming a shoot. 

“It was a great experience, I didn’t even know that we have mountains this high in Saudi, and I am really excited for what NEOM is doing regarding growing the skiing industry in Saudi and making it a sport that we can actually participate in.” 

Saudi Arabia may be a desert country with a first-time qualifier to the Winter Olympics, but it has provided the best support an athlete could hope for. 

“I would like to thank the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Winter Sports Federation, and the Olympic Committee for all the support, funding, and trust they put throughout this journey,” Abdi said. 

“The support we have received from the Kingdom and Saudi Winter Sports Federations is incredible, we have received what the best teams in the world won’t get half of. It is really impressive how much my country has put into this.” 

Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

‘Proud’ Edoardo Mortara revels in Diriyah E-Prix victory as he leads Season 8’s World Drivers’ Championship

‘Proud’ Edoardo Mortara revels in Diriyah E-Prix victory as he leads Season 8’s World Drivers’ Championship
  • With teammate Lucas di Grassi finishing third, Rokit Venturi Racing also top team standings with 58 points
Updated 6 sec ago
Arab News

Rokit Venturi Racing stormed to victory with a double podium performance in Race Two of the 2022 Diriyah E-Prix as Edoardo Mortara and Lucas di Grassi secured first and third at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A day after the first race of Season 8, both Mortara and di Grassi had continued to show promise in practice on Saturday and advanced from Groups A and B in qualifying to contest the dual stages.

Mortara defeated André Lotterer and Robin Frijns in the quarter and semi-finals to face Nyck de Vries in the pole position shootout but qualified in second place after falling a mere 0.005 seconds shy of the Dutchman’s time.

“What a day and what a result. The first part of the race was quite calm, and I settled into a nice rhythm following Nyck,” said Mortara. “I think he was trying to pull away from us, but he didn’t manage to do so at that stage. It was quite clear that we had a good pace. Our strategy was conservative but the race on a whole was very difficult for my nerves because of the constant pressure from behind.

“Fortunately, I kept cool and our strategy worked perfectly and I’m very glad to take my first win of the season,” the Swiss-Italian-French driver added. “After taking eight points [on Friday] and then scoring 25 today, it’s been a great start to the season. From here, we will be hoping to be just as consistent in Mexico. I’m so proud of everyone in the team and I can’t wait to go racing again next month.”

Di Grassi, meanwhile, started from fourth after beating Antonio Felix da Costa in his quarter-final before losing out to de Vries in the penultimate stage of the session.

From the first two rows of the grid, the duo secured a strong start and maintained position before activating Attack Mode with 36 minutes and one lap of racing remaining.

“I’m very happy to score my first podium for Rokit Venturi Racing,” said di Grassi. “Starting from fourth, we deployed our Attack Mode very well, and with the strategy, I was able to move all the way up to first position. I’m not sure what Nyck tried to achieve by fighting me so hard at such an early stage because it cost both of us energy but after that and letting Edo through, I was trying to save more energy. Robin overtook me just before the Safety Car came out but because the race didn’t resume, I wasn’t able to fight him for second.

“Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t but in the end, this is motorsport,” said the Brazilian. “At this stage, we know that the car is extremely competitive and the more experience I get behind the wheel, the more confident I know I’m going to feel. Starting the season with a double podium is a great achievement and from here, we need to be consistent and score in every single race. I’m confident that we can win in Mexico.”

With the benefit of extra power, di Grassi carved through the field to take the lead, overtaking Frijns, Mortara — who armed his second use of Attack Mode — and de Vries in quick succession.

Running on the overcut strategy, meanwhile, Mortara fought back forward and after ascending to second place, overtook teammate di Grassi for the lead with 24 minutes and one lap remaining.

Coming under pressure from behind, di Grassi was passed by Frijns with 10 minutes to go, moments before the Safety Car was deployed following an accident for Alexander Sims.

As a result of the long stoppage, the race was resumed on the final lap, leaving a three-corner sprint to the checkered flag.

After 35 laps of competitive racing, Mortara crossed the line in first place to score his third win in Formula E to date, fronting a 1-3 double podium result for Rokit Venturi Racing with di Grassi securing third.

“What a day, especially after the mistake that I made in qualification yesterday,” Mortara said. “I am very glad to bring this win for the team. A 1-3 finish is amazing.

“It was a very strategic race, very difficult for the nerves because I didn’t have a lot of energy but neither did my colleagues around me. They were playing strategy, trying to attack me and make me consume, so I tried to keep my head cool and it worked.”

Taking 33 points from two races, Mortara now leads the World Drivers’ Championship with a four-point margin over de Vries while Rokit Venturi Racing holds first in the team’s standings with 58 points.

Jérôme D’Ambrosio, team principal, Rokit Venturi Racing said: “After [Friday’s] performance, it was clear that we had the pace to threaten for a place on the podium and by working hard overnight, we came back even stronger today. Taking not only the win but also a double podium and the lead in both World Championships is an incredible achievement and it’s one that we can be extremely happy with at this stage.

“From our side, the race was quite challenging strategically, but both drivers delivered near-flawless drives and it was great to see Edo joined on the podium by Lucas in only his second start with the team,” he said. “A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes during the winter and I’m incredibly proud of everyone in the garage and back at base. A result like this is a testament to their hard work and it will only add to our high morale and motivation moving forward. From here, we need to ensure that we continue to operate at this level on a consistent basis but it’s only the first race weekend and now, our full focus is on Mexico City.”

Tunisia’s hopes dashed as roller-coaster ride at the Africa Cup of Nations ends in shock defeat

Tunisia’s hopes dashed as roller-coaster ride at the Africa Cup of Nations ends in shock defeat
Updated 30 January 2022
John Duerden

Tunisia’s hopes dashed as roller-coaster ride at the Africa Cup of Nations ends in shock defeat

Tunisia’s hopes dashed as roller-coaster ride at the Africa Cup of Nations ends in shock defeat
  • After overcoming tournament favorites Nigeria in the round of 16, the Tunisians were brought down by unfancied Burkina Faso
Updated 30 January 2022
John Duerden

It has been a roller-coaster ride for Tunisia at the Africa Cup of Nations and, just as expectations were at their highest, it came to a suitably surprising end on Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Burkina Faso.

The Tunisians’ campaign will not be forgotten by fans in North Africa, for both good and bad reasons, for quite some time.

It started with the opener against Mali and a surprise defeat, and an even bigger surprise, one that made headlines around the world, as the referee blew for time early, for the second time in the match.

The sight of coach Mondher Kebaier remonstrating with the official and pointing to his watch will be one of the abiding images of the tournament. In some ways, the furor overshadowed the fact that Tunisia had slipped to a disappointing loss.

Then came the expected win against Mauritania, which was followed by a loss to Gambia deep into injury time. It all meant that Tunisia just about squeezed into the knockout stage as one of the best performing third-placed teams.

Few expected it to be a long stay as Nigeria came next, the team that had impressed the most in the group stage and the only one with maximum points. With COVID-19 ripping through the Tunisian camp, it was an under-strength team that did not even have the coach on the sidelines.

Yet, somehow, the Carthage Eagles beat the Super Eagles. It was a stunning display of belief, discipline and hard work. Confidence soared. If a much-weakened Tunisia could beat Nigeria to move into the last eight then there was no reason they could not go all the way and repeat the title-winning success of 2004.

Burkina Faso, ranked 30 places below Tunisia at 60 in the world, had other ideas and not least because they had defeated the same opponent at the same stage of the 1998 and 2017 tournaments.

The opening exchanges were cagey, but “Les Etalons” caused problems with their intensity and took the lead at the end of the first half. Dango Ouattara made some space in the area to fire home. Tunisia threw on Ettifaq’s Naim Sliti and Ali Maaloul at the start of the second half and they began to put more pressure on the opposition without really creating chances of note. 

That changed just before the hour as Tunisia should have been level. Sliti went down the right and then crossed to the opposite side of the area where Wahbi Khazri was waiting in space. The star striker got it all wrong and sliced wide.

That was as close as the men in Red were going to come, though there was a penalty shout later in the game. The referee initially judged that Soumaila Ouattara’s challenge on Khazri was perfectly timed, but went to study the video footage. Burkina Faso waited with hearts in mouths, but were relieved to see the official stick by his original decision.

With more and more possession, Tunisia pushed forward with greater intensity. Yet even when the goal-scorer was sent off for the use of an elbow with eight minutes remaining, they could not get the goal to take the game into extra time. 

Now the team returns home to an uncertain reaction. The group stage performance was poor, but in difficult circumstances Tunisia pulled off a great result against Nigeria. Ultimately, however, there will be disappointment that they could not go further. 

Fans had already expressed their concerns over coach Kebaier and whether the 51-year-old, who had never managed a team outside the country before taking the job in 2019, is the man to get the best out of a talented group of players. The debate is set to start once more.

If there is to be a change, it will be soon. Tunisia have a chance to get some revenge on Mali in the two-legged World Cup qualifier in March. Get through that and the North Africans can start preparing for Qatar, where the lessons of Cameroon will serve them well. 

The team worked and fought hard, but there was a lack of cutting edge going forward. Apart from the win over Mauritania, there was only one goal scored in four games. A team that lacks firepower to such an extent will always struggle to win things. Being well organized and well drilled will get you only so far, and fans have a right to expect a little more.

Tunisia return home with memories both good and bad, but with much to think about.

Dubai Desert Classic set for ‘Super Sunday’ showdown

Dubai Desert Classic set for ‘Super Sunday’ showdown
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

Dubai Desert Classic set for ‘Super Sunday’ showdown

Dubai Desert Classic set for ‘Super Sunday’ showdown
  • South Africa’s Justin Harding takes two-shot advantage into final round, with chasing pack including two-time winner Rory McIlroy, England’s Tommy Fleetwood and defending champion Paul Casey
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

The Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic is set for a thrilling conclusion on Sunday, with more than a dozen players within striking distance of the Dallah Trophy after a dramatic afternoon of “moving day” scoring on a sun-drenched Majlis course at Emirates Golf Club.

Overnight leader Justin Harding, starting the day at 11-under par, retains a two-stroke advantage at the top of the leaderboard after major capitulations from Tyrrell Hatton and Lee Westwood — then his two closest challengers — on the back nine.

“I’m quite happy,” said Harding. “I thought I played quite solid. It was a difficult day to be fair and there were some tough flags; at times I couldn’t go anywhere near them.”

He added: “At the end of the day, I was happy with the day’s play. It is a pretty big field and I have to go out and keep doing what I’m doing. If I can make a couple of birdies and shoot 70 or 69 and make them shoot five or six-under then credit to them; it’s another day in the office really.”

Consistently hitting fairways and greens throughout the day, the South African’s assured display resulted in a steady round of 71, keeping him two strokes clear of two-time Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic champion Rory McIlroy, and three in front of England’s Tommy Fleetwood, who birdied the final two holes.

“It is tough to stay patient when you play well but don’t make the most of it, but I stuck in,” said Fleetwood.

“I managed to sneak up a bit and overall I’m pleased. It is now a chance to do it under pressure, so I’m excited to see what (Sunday) brings. I’m really looking forward to testing my game when in contention and, who knows, it will be nice to play with the juices flowing.”

McIlroy, who lifted the Dallah Trophy in 2009 and 2015, is poised for a thrilling final-day assault after a steady round of 69, with the highlight a scintillating eagle on the par-five 10th.

“(The score) was a fair reflection of how I played, with some good things in there and a couple of bad things as well,” said McIlroy.

“I feel it all evened out at the end. Good to birdie the last, shoot in the 60s, and play my way into the last group. It was a bit of a battling day. I think everyone felt the same thing. Anything in the 60s was a good score today; it was a proper test.”

Earlier in the afternoon, Harding was ruthlessly reeled in by Hatton. The powerful Englishman flew out of the blocks, notching three birdies in the first five holes to usurp his playing partner at the head of the field.

Chasing his fifth Rolex Series event triumph, Hatton imploded on the back nine, with two bogeys and a double bogey stalling his charge. He eventually carded a one-over par round of 73 to sit four shots back at eight-under par going into the final round.

Hatton will tee off on Sunday in a congested chasing pack at eight-under par that includes defending champion Paul Casey, South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen, Poland’s Adrian Meronk, Paraguay’s Fabrizio Zanotti, England’s Richard Bland, and Bernd Wiesberger — the first Austrian to represent Europe in the Ryder Cup.

“I’m very happy. I like this course, I know it well and it suits my game,” said Casey.

“Now I have an outside chance. I need some help. I need some guys to make mistakes and I would love to shoot a four or five-under and see what happens. The weather is perfect, we have the crowds back and the energy is there. It has all the ingredients for a stellar event.”

Bidding to become the tournament’s oldest winner, England’s Lee Westwood, a three-time runner-up at Emirates Golf Club, fired five front-nine birdies to propel himself into title contention.

After a largely uneventful back nine, Westwood, who has won professional tournaments on five continents, shot a triple-bogey eight on the par-five 18th to card a 71. He sits tied 11th at seven-under par alongside Ireland’s Padraig Harrington.

Elsewhere, home favorite Josh Hill continued to defy his relatively tender years with an accomplished Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic debut.

The 17-year-old, Dubai-based amateur shot a week best 69, including five birdies and two bogeys, to finish the day at three-under par. He sits in tied 23rd place overall.

The teenager, ranked 1,701 in the world, cannot claim prize money due to his amateur status.

“I hit it a lot better today than I did yesterday,” said a relaxed Hill, unfazed by the illustrious company he is keeping this weekend.

“I feel like I normally do in a normal tournament to be honest. There are a few bigger names around me, but I haven’t let that affect me. I just play like I would in a normal amateur tournament.”

Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco
Updated 30 January 2022
John Duerden

Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco

Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco
  • Mohamed Salah holds the key for Egypt, while presence of Achraf Hakimi and absence of Hakim Ziyech could determine Morocco’s fate 
Updated 30 January 2022
John Duerden

Sunday’s eagerly awaited all-Arab Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal between Egypt and Morocco is many things and one of them is a tale of three European stars whose names hang over the Yaounde clash.

One player has not yet made his mark in the tournament, another is already in top gear, while a third is not even in Cameroon, though his presence is still felt.

For the Pharaohs, the player in question is, of course, Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star is the biggest name of all in the Arab region, and many believe he has been the best player in the world this season.

Salah has not been a standout in this tournament so far. However, there is still time, and the whole of Egypt is waiting for him to shine. If he does then title number eight will be within touching distance.

It is not really Salah’s fault. Egypt have labored through the previous four games and created few chances. Just two goals in 390 minutes of football tells its own story.

Salah is not missing chances — he is just not getting them. It is not that the 29-year-old is drawing defenders away from vital areas so teammates can find space and time in front of goal either.

Salah has been a peripheral figure, but the feeling is that he could make a difference at any time. The ice-cool temperament is there, as he showed in the second round when he fired home the all-important final penalty in a tense shootout to defeat the Ivory Coast and book this last-eight spot. 

It may well be that Egypt do not need him to score. Just two goals may have been scored, but only one has been conceded. The seven-time champions under Carlos Queiroz are not going to win any prizes for entertainment, but the 68-year-old is interested only in the trophy. 

If Salah has yet to catch the eye, the same cannot be said of Morocco’s star Achraf Hakimi. The Paris Saint-Germain right-back has been excellent so far and, scarily for Egypt, is getting better by the game.

Against Malawi, the 23-year-old was the standout and ended up scoring a beauty of a winner from a free kick, not long after hitting the woodwork from an earlier set piece.

Few would disagree with the words of his club-mate Kylian Mbappe after the game: “Achraf Hakimi,” wrote the French star on social media. “Best RB in the world.” 

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino has also been praising Hakimi and talked about how he tried to sign the youngster for Tottenham Hotspur.

“Achraf is a young player (I have) been following since Tottenham,” Pochettino said. “We were on the verge of signing him for Tottenham, but then he went to play for Dortmund. He has a great capacity to run, his physical potential is huge. He is young, he’s maturing at the defensive level, but he makes a lot of contributions in attack.” 

The most important observer at the moment is Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic, who is delighted.

“He can change the whole game at any time,” the French-Bosnian coach said, adding, “For me, he is one of the most talented players in his position.”

Hakimi has been building his reputation on the international stage and there will be plenty watching on Sunday to see if he can really stamp his name on the tournament in which he has been perhaps the best player so far. Morocco need him. The team are well organized, work hard and are defensively disciplined, but lack creativity in the final third. When they have his free-kick capability to draw on, that may not be such a big deal. 

Halilhodzic is not a man who takes that much notice of criticism and outside noise. He is also not one to pick players based on reputation, which brings us to the third European-based star whose influence will be felt by his absence on Sunday. 

Just as Queiroz’s style will not matter if Egypt end up winning, Halilhodzic’s decision to leave Hakim Ziyech in England will be judged according to how Morocco perform in Cameroon.

Nobody failed to notice that two days before the Atlas Lions defeated Malawi, Ziyech curled a beautiful shot into the top corner to put Chelsea ahead against Tottenham in the English Premier League. 

If Ziyech was in Africa now, Morocco would be favorites to add to their 1976 title. However, Halilhodzic has stopped calling on the European champion due to what he has called a lack of commitment to the national team and claims that the player feigned injury to avoid playing in friendlies. 

Leaving such a star out was a big call and it will come back to haunt the coach if Morocco fail to have any success at this tournament.

If Hakimi leads the team past Egypt then the shadow caused by the Ziyech storm will fade that little bit more, but Mo Salah may just have something to say about that. 

Burkina Faso defeat Tunisia again as hero Ouattara turns villain

Burkina Faso defeat Tunisia again as hero Ouattara turns villain
Updated 30 January 2022
AFP

Burkina Faso defeat Tunisia again as hero Ouattara turns villain

Burkina Faso defeat Tunisia again as hero Ouattara turns villain
  • Hero Ouattara turned villain eight minutes from time when a yellow card for elbowing Ali Maaloul was changed to a red
  • Burkina Faso held on to repeat 1998 and 2017 last-eight triumphs over Tunisia and advance to a semi-finals showdown
Updated 30 January 2022
AFP

GAROUA, Cameroon: Dango Ouattara scored on the stroke of half-time as 10-man Burkina Faso completed a hat-trick of Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final victories over Tunisia with a 1-0 win in Garoua on Saturday.
Hero Ouattara turned villain eight minutes from time when a yellow card for elbowing Ali Maaloul was changed to a red after the Botswana referee checked the touchline VAR monitor.
Burkina Faso held on to repeat 1998 and 2017 last-eight triumphs over Tunisia and advance to a semifinals showdown with Senegal or Equatorial Guinea in Yaounde on Wednesday.
Success for the Stallions came five days after the landlocked west African country was plunged into political uncertainty when President Roch Marc Christian Kabore was ousted in a military coup.
Earlier, hosts Cameroon beat giant-killers Gambia 2-0 in Douala and await the winners between Egypt and Morocco on Sunday in the other semifinal.
Burkina Faso started with captain and Aston Villa forward Bertrand Traore among 12 substitutes while an injury ruled out vice-captain and central defender Issoufou Dayo.
In the absence of the first and second-choice skippers, long-serving Belgium-based goalkeeper Herve Koffi led a country that came closest to glory in 2013 when finishing runners-up to Nigeria.
After being hard hit recently by a coronavirus outbreak, Tunisia were back to near full strength with regular captain Wahbi Khazri among those returning to the starting line-up.
Despite the presence of former Premier League forward Khazri, the Carthage Eagles were captained by veteran forward Youssef Msakni, who is appearing at a Cup of Nations tournament for the seventh time.
The Burkinabe Stallions kicked off boosted by the knowledge that they won all three previous Cup of Nations quarter-finals, including two against Tunisia.
Tunisia had been much less successful at the same stage of the flagship African tournament, winning just four of 10 last-eight matches.
After Tunisia dominated the early exchanges, Burkina Faso gradually matched them at the Stade Roumde Adjia in the northwestern city.
Cyrille Bayala came close midway through the opening half when he found himself one-on-one with goalkeeper Bechir Ben Said, who stuck out his left leg to foil the Burkinabe.
Khazri then stung the fingers of Koffi with a free-kick from well outside the box which the goalkeeper pushed over the crossbar to concede a corner.
Burkina Faso were looking the more menacing side and Djibril Ouattara should have done better as half-time approached with a close-range shot, which was aimed directly at Ben Said.
The deadlock was broken three minutes into first-half added time with Dango Ouattara putting the Stallions ahead.
A pass from the center circle found the midfielder from French Ligue 1 club Lorient on the right flank and he proved too quick for Oussama Haddadi before checking his run and firing into the net.
Tunisia coach Mondher Kebaier reacted to falling behind by taking off Haddadi at half-time and bringing on Ali Maaloul, who plays his club football with African giants Al Ahly of Egypt.
Saudi Arabia-based Naim Sliti was also introduced for the second half in place of Anis Ben Slimane on the right side of midfield.
As Tunisia pushed forward in pursuit of an equalizer they were exposed at the back early in the second half, but unmarked Blati Toure fired straight at Ben Said.
Maaloul is not only among the most polished left-backs in Africa, but also a set-piece expert and Koffi did well to push away a low free-kick from the Tunisian at the expense of a corner.

