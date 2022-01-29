You are here

China says US plans to pay athletes to 'sabotage' Beijing Games

China says US plans to pay athletes to ‘sabotage’ Beijing Games
An illuminated installation is pictured ahead of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing on Wednesday. (Reuters)
Updated 29 January 2022
Reuters

  • The allegations were made a week before the Games start amid tensions between the two superpowers
  • US Embassy in Beijing on Saturday reiterated a previous position that Washington was not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics
BEIJING: China’s foreign ministry and an official newspaper have accused the United States of planning to interfere with and “sabotage” the Beijing Winter Olympics.
Allegedly, they’d be paying athletes from some countries to make half-hearted efforts in competition and to criticize China.
The allegations were made a week before the Games start amid tensions between the two superpowers that has included a diplomatic boycott of the event by the United States, which has been joined by several other countries.
Asked about the Chinese allegations, the US Embassy in Beijing on Saturday reiterated a previous position that Washington was not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics.
China Daily, an English-language newspaper run by the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s Publicity Department, on Friday evening cited unnamed sources as saying United States has a plan to “incite athletes from various countries to express their discontent toward China, play passively in competition and even refuse to take part.”
In return, it said, Washington would provide a large amount of compensation and “mobilize global resources” to help protect the reputation of athletes of who choose to compete passively.
Asked if the Chinese foreign ministry believes the allegation to be valid, a ministry spokesperson told Reuters on Saturday that the report has “exposed the real intention of some Americans to politicize sports and to sabotage and interfere with the Beijing Winter Olympics.”
The spokesperson said he strongly condemned the attempts by some Americans to “buy off” athletes and “cause trouble” during the Games, adding that these attempts are “doomed to fail.”
A US Embassy spokesman told Reuters by email on Saturday, “We were not and are not coordinating a global campaign regarding participation at the Olympics.”
“US athletes are entitled to express themselves freely in line with the spirit and charter of the Olympics, which includes advancing human rights,” the spokesman said.
The United States announced in December a diplomatic boycott of the Games over what it called China’s human rights “atrocities,” a move that was followed by allies Australia, Britain and Canada but that does not prevent US athletes from traveling to Beijing to compete.
China rejects allegations of human rights abuse and has repeatedly lashed out against the politicization of the Games.
In a message to convey greetings for the Chinese New Year festival next week, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told China-based foreign diplomats that China “has the confidence and ability to remove the interference” and turn the Winter Games into an event that promotes friendship and mutual understanding.

Updated 3 min 46 sec ago
AFP

DOUALA: Cameroon are through to the semifinals of their Africa Cup of Nations after Karl Toko-Ekambi’s double fired them to a 2-0 win over Gambia on Saturday.
This was the hosts’ first game at the tournament since the deadly crush in Yaounde.
French-born Lyon striker Toko-Ekambi scored two goals in the space of eight minutes at the start of the second half, leading to scenes of ecstatic celebration in Douala.
His goals were just reward for Cameroon, who completely dominated against a Gambian side appearing in their first ever Cup of Nations.
Reaching the quarter-finals was an extraordinary performance for the tiny west African country, while Cameroon march on to a last-four showdown with either Egypt or Morocco as they continue their quest for a sixth continental title.
The host nation’s first and only visit to the country’s economic capital in the tournament meant there was always going to be a frenzied atmosphere in this chaotic, football-mad city as fans descended on the Japoma Stadium.
The Indomitable Lions had not taken to the field since Monday’s tragic crush prior to their last-16 game against the Comoros in Yaounde, a disaster which left eight dead and 38 injured.
Authorities here massively stepped up their security operation around the ground in an attempt to make sure there was no repeat.
Army officers with rifles stood atop buildings lining the route to the stadium while vast numbers of police patrolled the streets and watched over entrances.
On the eve of the game Cameroon’s sports minister gave a press conference to announce a raft of measures aimed at avoiding a repeat of the Olembe disaster.
Those included stopping the distribution of free tickets and banning children under 11 from attending games.
The minister also urged supporters to arrive earlier, and the gates at Japoma opened five hours prior to kick-off.
That meant the deafening noise of vuvuzelas filled the air well before the Cameroon team arrived at the ground, dancing their way from the bus to the changing room, and only stopped momentarily for the silence in memory of the crush victims.
Coronavirus restrictions put in place for the AFCON have restricted crowds to a maximum of 60 percent of capacity but that is raised to 80 percent when the host nation play, meaning an official attendance of 36,259 for this game.
Cameroon were the overwhelming favorites against tiny Gambia, although Toni Conceicao’s side had labored to beat the Comoros, another AFCON debutant and who were forced to play an outfield player in goal.
There might have been some doubts in the home camp at half-time after they completely bossed the first 45 minutes without getting the breakthrough.
Vincent Aboubakar, the Cameroon captain and the tournament’s top scorer, sent one header just wide shortly after the half-hour mark and then saw another attempt from point-blank range swatted away by Gambian goalkeeper Baboucarr Gaye.
Yet the opening goal came just five minutes into the second half, the excellent right-back Collins Fai crossing and Toko-Ekambi nodding down into the far corner.
Out came the vuvuzelas, and the crowd were on their feet again on 57 minutes as the impressive Martin Hongla sent a low ball across goal for Toko-Ekambi to finish emphatically for his fifth goal at this AFCON.
Pending confirmation from the Confederation of African Football, Cameroon are now due to return to Olembe for their semifinal on Thursday, and possibly for the final next Sunday too.

Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury

Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury
Updated 54 min 52 sec ago
AFP

Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury

Mane resumes Senegal training after head injury
  • "He's [Mane] doing well," Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Saturday
  • Mane was hurt in a collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha
Updated 54 min 52 sec ago
AFP

YAOUNDE: Senegal star Sadio Mane has returned to training ahead of Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final against Equatorial Guinea after suffering suspected concussion in their last match.
“He’s doing well,” Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said Saturday, suggesting the Liverpool forward would be available despite taking a heavy blow to the head in a 2-0 win over Cape Verde in the last 16.
“He resumed training yesterday. We’re gradually following his development and he’s going to train today.”
Mane was hurt in a collision with Cape Verde goalkeeper Vozinha, who was sent off as a result. Mane stayed on the pitch and scored the opening goal a few minutes later but was eventually substituted.
“The clash between the two players was a serious one, but he’s a top-level athlete who knows his own body very well,” said Cisse, explaining his decision to allow Mane to initially carry on playing.
“When the clash happened he continued to play, our doctors came onto the pitch, the referee was there too. He was still conscious, the proof was him scoring the first goal.
“He still had his wits about him when he came off. There was no alert on the bench that pushed us to make a change. But I can reassure you, the health of Sadio Mane and of all the players is very important.
“We’ve never gambled with the health of our players, the result will not be placed on top of that.”
Cisse also revealed that Bamba Dieng, who scored the second goal in injury time against Cape Verde, had been held out of training on Thursday and Friday as a precaution with a minor knock.

‘I’m really proud of Saudi Arabia,’ says football icon Didier Drogba

‘I’m really proud of Saudi Arabia,’ says football icon Didier Drogba
Updated 29 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

‘I’m really proud of Saudi Arabia,’ says football icon Didier Drogba

‘I’m really proud of Saudi Arabia,’ says football icon Didier Drogba
Updated 29 January 2022
Zaid Khashogji

DIRIYAH: Former Chelsea player and international football icon Didier Drogba has praised Saudi Arabia and its environmental initiatives aimed at promoting a greener planet during a visit to the Kingdom on Friday.

“I’m really proud of all the the changes, and what is happening right now in Saudi Arabia is showing another face of the country to the world,” he said. “To have an event like Formula E here shows a lot of what the Kingdom wants to achieve in the coming years.”

The Ivorian star made an appearance in Diriyah on Friday for the season opener of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship, the all-electric racing series which champions sustainability and eco-friendly motor sport.

Drogba came to show his support for what he believes is a worthy cause battling the environmental plight mankind faces globally.

“When you see all the damage that our planet has suffered, I think this is a big signal for the world to make a change,” Drogba told Arab News. “Yes we can enjoy our cars, but we can be sustainable and eco-friendly, and this is so important.

“It’s amazing to see it here in Saudi Arabia and I would love to come back to get to know the country better,” he added.

Drogba’s first visit to the Kingdom came during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where, along with friends and fellow players Ronaldo, Figo, Totti and Roberto Carlos, he enjoyed watching the Saudi national team defeat Japan 1-0 at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah to qualify for the most elite football tournament.

As a footballer, the Ivorian striker enjoyed a scintillating career. He scored 164 goals in 381 games and won four Premier Leagues, not to mention his critical boot in the 2012 Champions League Final against Bayern Munich that won Chelsea the title that year.

Spanning a tenaciously competitive 20-year career where he made his mark in sporting history, the now-retired athlete is yet to rest on his laurels. He told Arab News that since leaving professional football, his time is spent dedicated to causes worth championing.

Today, he operates the Didier Drogba Foundation, which provides financial and material support across health and education to people in Africa.

“We’re doing so many things. Right now we’re focusing on digital literacy,” he said. “We’re also doing a mobile clinic to go and test people to see if they have heart disease problems and then we send them to the proper hospitals to get treated.

“We’re doing many things by trying to improve the living conditions of the population — it’s a lot of work but I love it.”

Last October, Drogba was appointed by the World Health Organization as Goodwill Ambassador of Health and Sport, a position which sees him promote the benefits of a healthy lifestyle around the world.

“Sport is related to health and when you’re in good health you can perform,” he said.

“And as a former athlete, I’ve experienced that when you’re not physically well, you cannot perform, so the aim is get people moving and keeping fit.”

Best known for his career at Chelsea, Drogba also served as Ivory Coast captain from 2006 to 2014 and is the national team’s all-time top scorer. Unfortunately, Ivory Coast were kicked out of the African Cup of Nations when Egypt beat them in a 5-4 penalty shootout last week, taking them out of the competition.

Drogba told Arab News how difficult, unexpected and surprising the tournament can be, as many teams that were favored to win have been knocked out of the running.

“Just to tell you how difficult the competition is and all the surprises we see, like Equatorial Guinea beating Mali who were supposed to be one of the best teams in the tournament — they played really well.

“Cameroon is in a good position, but there’s still Egypt and Morocco that are still on. We cannot say who is going to win now, which is good for the competition.”

Drogba was also named African Footballer of the Year twice, winning the accolade in 2006 and 2009.

Mercedes-EQ driver Nyck de Vries won the Formula E season-opening Diriyah E-Prix on Friday for a second year running ahead of teammate Stoffel Vandoorne, who failed to capitalize on his pole position under the floodlights in Riyadh.

AS IT HAPPENED: ROKiT Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara wins second Diriyah E-Prix race

AS IT HAPPENED: ROKiT Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara wins second Diriyah E-Prix race
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji
&
DANIEL FOUNTAIN

AS IT HAPPENED: ROKiT Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara wins second Diriyah E-Prix race

AS IT HAPPENED: ROKiT Venturi driver Edoardo Mortara wins second Diriyah E-Prix race
  • Drivers take to the circuit for qualifying under the new knockout format for the second day
Updated 7 min 12 sec ago
Zaid Khashogji & DANIEL FOUNTAIN

DIRIYAH: It was a successful second day of the Diriyah E-Prix weekend for ROKiT Venturi as Edoardo Mortara won Saturday's race and Lucas di Grassi got himself on the podium.

Dutchman Robin Frijns sealed second for the Envision team.

Saturday's race followed an action-packed first day on Friday as the drivers got to grips with the new format, and Mercedes driver Nyck de Vries took the first win of the season.

Follow all the coverage of day two below... (All times GMT)

17:55 - CHEQUERED FLAG! Edoardo Mortara crosses the line ahead of the pack! A third Formula E win for the Venturri driver, followed by Frijns in second and Edo’s teammate Lucas di Grassi in third.

A superb performance for the Swiss driver, but unfortunately for his team, Frijns took away Rokit Venturi’s hope of a 1-2 win in the second round of the Diriyah E-Prix.

After it seemed like the race was going to end with the safety car leading the drivers under the yellow lights. There was one final lap of ‘racing’, which unfortunately meant many of the drivers who wanted to fight more, did not get a chance to.

17:50 - The new Porsche Taycan Turbo S safety car now leads the drivers with 6 minutes left... 

17:45 - Now 10th, the Flying Dutchman Nyck de Vries loses hope of seeing double victory in Diriyah, but his countryman Robin Frijns takes second place Lucas as di Grassi fails to defend on the straight, will this be the end a Venturi’s 1-2 win tonight?

Meanwhile, Jean-Eric Vergne and Stoffel Vandoorne’s fan boost has gone to waste! As the safety car is deployed after Alexander Sims crashed into the wall, finding himself out of the race after he broke his drive shaft with 8 minutes left.

17:40 - Mortara breaks early forcing Lucas di Grassi to go wide on the straight with 15 minutes left, Robin Frijns and de Vries follow.

Vergne tries to go for it on the straight, contact made between him and de Vries!

It’s clear that de Vries took some sort of damage to his steering as he falls down the grid to 9th place below his counterpart Vandoorne who found his way to 6h place with 12 minutes left on the clock...

17:35 - Edoardo Mortara leads the E-Prix with 24 minutes on the clock, the race sees a current 1-2 for Venturi for the first time.

Lotterer moves up to fourth place with 23 minutes to go, making slight contact with Frijns to do it, he then cut the apex beautifully surpassing the Envision Racing driver.

The battle is at the front with de Vries yet to activate his attack mode.

17:30 - DRAMA! Di Grassi leads the race after he makes contact with de Vries before forcibly bumping him out of his position. Mortara in second, followed by de Vries and Frijns.

17:25 - Mortara drops to fourth for the first time in the race after he goes through an activation zone to go on attack mode, with 27 minutes on the clock.

17:25 - Two places lost for Oliver Askew, as former Formula One driver Pascal Wehrlein takes advantage of the rookie sliding past him with Askew unable to defend. Frijns still chasing down ‘Edo’ with 29 minutes left.

17:20 - With 34 minutes left, Vandoorne who started in 12th has found his way to 9th place. An attack mode would bring him up to 250kW but the Belgian driver waits for an opportune moment.

De Vries leads, followed by Mortara, Frijns, di Grassi, Lotterer and Vergne so far maintaining the qualifying grid positions except Dennis has fought his way to 7th place from 9th.

WHAT IS ATTACK MODE?

Attack Mode is a temporary power boost used in all Formula E races by all drivers. The power boost is equivalent to an increase of 35 kW, which the drivers must manually initiate by pressing a button on their steering wheel and driving off the racing line at certain specified points of the track.

17:15 - Rowland and Dennis go through an activation zone with left as both British drivers expend some of their energy to go on attack mode. The old friends of 15 years battle out in the middle of the grid in 7th and 8th position.

17:10 - Lucas Di Grassi locks up on turn one but manages to get back on the circuit just as it seemed he was out of the race.

De Vries manages to hold his pole position and leads the race, followed by Mortara and Frijns with Mortara currently under pressure as Frijns keeps closing the gap. Sam Bird finds himself at the back of the grid

17:05 - Andretti driver Jake Dennis, who came in third yesterday, didn’t manage to get a good grid position for this evening’s race as he starts in 9th, Dennis told reporters his focus tonight will simply be “drive fast, don’t crash.”

Going into his second race after his debut yesterday, former Alfa Romeo Formula One driver Antonio Giovanazzi said racing in Formula E has actually been “really hard.” Unfortunate for the Italian driver as he starts at the back of the grid for the second round of the Diriyah E-Prix.

Formula E fans are anticipating Rokit Venturi’s Edoardo Mortara to give it a go tonight after qualifying second earlier today in the new dual format, bested only by none other than red hot Mercedes-EQ driver Nick de Vries.

17:00 - We're up and racing under the lights in Diriyah!

15:45 - While we wait for the racing action, make sure to catch our interview with footballing legend Didier Drogba, who was in attendance on day one of the Diriyah E-Prix. Full interview here.

 

15:10 - So amid all the confusion over the missed green lights and racing incidents, we now have a finalized grid for the second race of the weekend. Check it out below...

 

14:30 - Diriyah is playing host to the first two rounds of the FIA Formula E World Championship, and if it has whet the appetite for electric racing, below is a look at the rest of the calendar for 2022...

14:00 - POLE POSITION! A flying lap sees sees Edoardo Mortara set a brilliant time for the benchmark but a stunning lap by Nyck de Vries sees him beat the Venturi driver by five thousandths of a second! Which means the pole-sitter will take another 3 points on top of his 25-point haul on Firday, racking up a total of 28 points in the championship so far, with Saturday's race still to come.

13:55 - Envision driver Robin Frijns falls to Mortara in the other semifinal, leading to a challenging final showdown for the Swiss driver against the red hot Nyck de Vries for the chance to be on pole position for the second Diriyah E-Prix race of the weekend.

13:50 - Footage reveals Portuguese DS Techeetah driver Antonio Felix da Costa actually missed his cue and went on the green light of his opponent Lucas di Grassi’s. The driver says he is “still at a loss” as to how it happened.

13:45 - DRAMA! According to officials, Antonio Felix da Costa impeded Lucas di Grassi. Whether a penalty will be given to the Portuguese driver is unclear, however da Costa says he went on the green light but was later told he went on di Grassi’s green light.

Back to the qualifying action, Di Grassi goes first with De Vries following 10 seconds later.

And what a weekend the Flying Dutchman is having, as he takes out the Venturi driver in the semifinal. De Vries proceeds to the final.

13:40 - Edoardo Mortara, the man who didn’t get to duel in Friday's session, has managed to beat his opponent Andre Lotterer in the quarterfinals to face Frijns in the next knockout stage.

13:35 - Oliver Rowland goes out first with Robin Frijns chasing him. One of these two drivers will make it to the semis for the first time.

Frijns breaks away from the Mahindra Racing driver, and crosses the line almost six tenths ahead of Rowland and advancing to the semis. Lotterer versus Mortara now.

13:30 - Friday's winner Nyck de Vries beats Jean-Eric Vergne almost effortlessly to proceed to the semifinals. 

A strange scene sees Lucas di Grassi immobile and shaking his head while Antonio Felix da Costa proceeds to duel on his own. Through the comms, Venturi felt that da Costa went before the green light.

Di Grassi takes his lap after da Costa at a disadvantage as he starts a second late, but manages to beat da Costa as the the Portuguese driver slowed down toward the end of his run, and is now under investigation for impeding.

So, as it stands, Di Grassi faces yesterday’s champion De Vries in the semifinals. Watch this space...

13:15 - Sam Bird is out of qualifying after a crash in turn two. Friday’s pole position winner Vandoorne ran a slow qualifying time on day two which led to him getting kicked out of the top four by Mahindra Racing’s Alexander Sims, and effectively throwing the Belgian driver to the back of the grid.

Rokit Venturi Racing’s Edoardo Mortara, who crashed out on Friday, is first in Group B and advances to the quarterfinals along with Envision Racing’s Robin Frijns and both DS Tcheetah’s Antonio Felix da Costa, and Jean-Eric Vergne. No jaguars will head-to-head in the duels.

13:00 - Both Andrettis out in the first run, with third on the grid yesterday Lucas di Grassi joining in on the first qualifying. Nick Cassidy won’t be taking part in qualifying, while second on the grid yesterday Jake Dennis gets a front row start.

Oliver Askew was quickest in the first sector over all other drivers, but the chance to be in top four didn’t last for the rookie as he got pushed out by TAG Heuer Porsche driver Pascal Wehrlein.

Rokit Venturi driver Lucas Di Grassi kicked out Andretti’s Dennis, the man who finished third in the race on Friday, who is not going to go forward to the duel stage, while first place podium winner Nyck de Vries, Di Grassi, Mahindra Racing’s Oliver Rowland and TAG Heuer Porsche’s Andre Lotterer advance. 

Formula E and CBX raise $478,000 for Saudi charity

Formula E and CBX raise $478,000 for Saudi charity
Updated 29 January 2022
Arab News

Formula E and CBX raise $478,000 for Saudi charity

Formula E and CBX raise $478,000 for Saudi charity
  • Money raised ahead of season eight opener, with round one of the double-header getting underway in Diriyah
Updated 29 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Hosts and guests of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship and Saudi Arabia came together at the Diriyah E-Prix gala dinner on Thursday to raise funds for the Charitable Society of Autism Families.

The fund-raising event, organized by official promoter CBX, raised $478,000 for a cause that Formula E has supported since 2019.

The event, held at the Cultural Palace, kicked off Formula E’s season eight opener, with round one of the double-header getting underway in Diriyah.

“I can’t express my thanks enough to those that supported the gala dinner and SAF,” Prince Saud bin Abdul Aziz bin Farhan Al-Saud, SAF chairman, said.

“The Formula E family has gone above and beyond, and the funds will allow us to support all those involved in autism, from professionals who deliver care to the children and families navigating their way through the disorder. Our vision is to develop an integrated and well-developed platform for all autistic individuals in the Kingdom.”

Eight auction lots up for grabs included a Chelsea shirt signed by special guest Didier Drogba, who personally handed the garment over to the highest bidder who paid $92,500.

Other prizes included a Tag Heuer Carrera Heuer 02 Tourbillon, Extreme E Explorers Lounge passes for its Uruguay X Prix, a Roland Iten X Rebellion Belt Buckle, a Mouawad necklace, a VIP experience in AlUla, two paintings by Fahad Al-Naymah, plus a Salayel Arabian stud horse.

Carlo Boutagy, CBX founder, said: “I’m glad we raised significant funds for such a worthy cause. My thanks to all those who attended, donated auction items, and bid for incredible pieces and experiences.”

He added: “I would also like to express my gratitude to the Ministry of Sport, the Saudi Arabian Automobile and Motorcycle Federation, and Formula E for bringing this race to the Kingdom for a fourth consecutive year, and for also supporting our gala dinner. The money raised will make the world of difference to many families in Saudi Arabia.”

The bidding battle heated up with the highest price being offered for the Salayel Arabian stud horse, all contributing to $478,000 being raised, which will support the 5,000 families with autism spectrum disorder children across the Kingdom.

Alejandro Agag, founder and chairman of Formula E, added: “It is a pleasure to be in the Kingdom for the opening rounds of season eight of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship with the support of the host city and CBX. The Charitable Society of Autism Families is a worthy cause and last night we were able to support their important work. At Formula E we race to create better futures. We are committed to building shared values among our communities and driving change together.”

Meanwhile, Prince Khalid bin Sultan Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal, chairman of the Saudi Automobile and Motorcycle Federation and chairman of the Saudi Motorsport Co., said: “The night truly reflected our mission to increase opportunities to expand the role of motorsport in terms of inclusion to reach all segments of the population in Saudi Arabia. We are committed through the Kingdom’s 2030 Vision and the support of our leaders to improve the lives of all our citizens and build a better future for our nation’s youth.”

SAF has a longstanding relationship with CBX and the Diriyah E-Prix having received a donation of $245,000 when the partnership with Formula E was conceived. The aid was channelled into projects to train families, enrol autistic children in sports programs and support the rehabilitation of individuals with autism.

Since its inception in 2009, the charity has invested more than $16.7 million in projects to fulfil its mission to improve autism care and research in Saudi Arabia by supporting and coordinating stakeholders through a research-based approach and emphasis on collaboration.

