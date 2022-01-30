You are here

  • Home
  • China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project

China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project

China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project
Image: Shutterstock
Short Url

https://arab.news/7jnwq

Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project

China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project
  • In October 2019, China president Xi Jinping said the country should accelerate the development of blockchain technology as the core for innovation
Updated 15 sec ago
Reuters

China has selected 15 pilot zones and identified several areas of application to “carry out the innovative application of blockchain” technology, according to a joint government statement on Sunday.


The pilot zones include areas in China’s major cities of Beijing and Shanghai, as well as Guangzhou and Chengdu in the southern Guangdong and Sichuan provinces respectively, according to statement on the Cyberspace Administration’s official Wechat social media account.


Apart from the pilot zones, 164 entities, including hospitals, universities and companies such as SAIC-GM-Wuling Automobile Co., China National Offshore Oil Corp, Beijing Gas Group Co. and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd. were selected to carry out blockchain pilot projects.


The entities will conduct the projects in fields such as manufacturing, energy, government and tax services, law, education, health, trade and finance, and cross border finance.


“Each area’s cyberspace administration and relevant industry regulator should... Give full play to the role of blockchain in promoting data sharing, optimising business processes, reducing operating costs and improving collaboration efficiency in building a credible system,” the statement said.


In October 2019, China president Xi Jinping said the country should accelerate the development of blockchain technology as the core for innovation.


Although China is promoting blockchain technology, it has banned bitcoin, which is based on the technology.

Regulators in September cracked down on cryptocurrencies with a blanket ban on all crypto transactions and mining.


The statement was jointly issued by 16 governmental bodies, including the ministry of education, ministry of industry and information technology, the central bank, the National Energy Administration and China Securities Regulatory Commission, according to the cyberspace administration statement.

Topics: economy China blockchain technology Cryptocurreny cryptocurrency mining

Related

China crypto crackdown reveals scale of digital yuan ambitions
Business & Economy
China crypto crackdown reveals scale of digital yuan ambitions

India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan

India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan

India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan
Updated 12 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Mukesh Ambani’s plans which aim to hinge his Indian multinational corporation, Reliance Industries Ltd on renewable energy could potentially transform the South Asian country into a clean hydrogen hub in the process.

Earlier this month Asia’s richest man Ambani vowed to allocate $75 billion in green groundwork amid a renewables push, Bloomberg reported.

The plan specifically tackles generation facilities, solar panels, and electrolyzers.

The general consensus suggested by analysts is that the scheme will convert the clean power in the country into hydrogen.

This comes as the firm attempts to circumvent the country’s wholesale electricity market which is governed by financially unstable businesses and deferred payments.

“Reliance is preparing itself to capture the entire value chain of the green hydrogen economy,” Bloomberg reported, citing Gagan Sidhu, director at the Centre for Energy Finance.

Moreover, Ambani has pledged to generate green hydrogen at $1 per kilogram, representing a 60 percent reduction from current costs.

Of the $75 billion investment, the amount to be devoted to hydrogen is yet to be disclosed.

Numerous other Indian based firms such as Adani Enterprises Ltd. and NTPC Ltd. have also set strategies for green hydrogen.

Topics: economy Mukesh Ambani Reliance India Hydrogen energy renewables Green Energy

Related

Update Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries
Business & Economy
Saudi energy ministry signs hydrogen projects with NEOM, TRSDC, other ministries

Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst

Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst
The Trans-Andean oil pipeline on the western slope of the Andes, Ecuador. Sutterstock.
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst

Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst
  • Remedial action includes containing the spilled crude so it cannot contaminate bodies of water, the company said
Updated 4 min 49 sec ago
Reuters

OCP Ecuador, the operator of Ecuador’s privately held heavy crude pipeline, suspended pumping crude on Saturday as a preventative measure after it ruptured in the Amazon, and began cleaning and repairs.


The burst happened late on Friday in the Piedra Fina zone, an area in Ecuador’s Amazon where regressive erosion caused the OCP pipeline and the state-owned SOTE pipeline to halt pumping in December, forcing the government to declare force majeure over its oil exports and production.


“OCP Ecuador S.A. informs that the pumping of crude oil has been stopped as a preventive measure, and that it will be restarted when the conditions are right,” the company said in a statement.


Remedial action includes containing the spilled crude so it cannot contaminate bodies of water, the company said. Repairs had also begun on the tube, it said.


Regressive erosion has advanced steadily in the area since 2020, threatening pipelines and causing problems for water sources for Ecuador’s largest hydroelectric plant and a highway.


OCP Ecuador said on Friday that the pipeline burst in an area which is not directly exposed to rivers, and that it had controlled the oil flow. However, Indigenous organization CONFENIAE said communities were already being affected.


“The impact of the oil spill has reached the Kichwa community of Panduyaku in the province of Sucumbíos,” CONFENIAE said in a message on Twitter, along with a video showing crude contamination in a river.


Both pipelines burst in 2020 due to the erosion, causing an oil spill in the Coca river and affecting numerous Amazon communities.


Energy Minister Juan Carlos Bermeo said he was keeping an eye on the situation.


OCP Ecuador has employed measures to make sure neither the flow of oil nor the country’s export of crude is affected, it said.

Topics: economy Oil Oil Pipeline Ecuador South America

Related

Aramco Oil Pipeline to raise multi-billion dollar bonds: Bloomberg
Business & Economy
Aramco Oil Pipeline to raise multi-billion dollar bonds: Bloomberg

Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister

Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister

Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister
  • Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley said the government is keen to develop fish farming
Updated 2 min 44 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia is working to establish a regional center for fisheries, a Saudi minister told a conference in Riyadh on Sunday, as part of its bigger goals to diversify the economy and address food security. 

Saudi Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadley said the government is keen to develop fish farming, describing it as one of the fastest-growing food sectors in the world.

“We have created initiatives that involve the private sector in developing this sector,” he said during the opening of the Saudi international Marine and Exhibition Conference or SIMEC. 

The Saudi minister, who also heads the National Fisheries Development Program, said investing in fisheries is also in line with the Kingdom’s efforts to address food security, which is a common issue across the Gulf. 

“We are working on establishing a regional center for fisheries, and establishing an academy dedicated to fisheries,” Al-Fadley added. 

One of the projects the Saudi government is working on is developing seaweed, the minister said. 

Manuel Barange, director of fisheries and aquaculture division of UN unit Food and Agriculture Organization, highlighted the important role the Kingdom could play in the region.

He said the Kingdom produces 49 percent of the total aquaculture across the Gulf, adding the even is a “great opportunity” to capitalize on this.

 

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia SIMEC

Related

Special SIMEC: Saudi Arabia prepares to tap resource rich seas for fishing bounty
Business & Economy
SIMEC: Saudi Arabia prepares to tap resource rich seas for fishing bounty
Naqua: At the heart of Saudi Arabia's push to produce 600,000 tons of fish a year
Business & Economy
Naqua: At the heart of Saudi Arabia's push to produce 600,000 tons of fish a year

TASI inches up, buoyed by gains in the Kingdom’s biggest players: Opening bell

TASI inches up, buoyed by gains in the Kingdom’s biggest players: Opening bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 29 min 42 sec ago
Salma Wael

TASI inches up, buoyed by gains in the Kingdom’s biggest players: Opening bell

TASI inches up, buoyed by gains in the Kingdom’s biggest players: Opening bell
Updated 29 min 42 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI started the trading week higher as it saw a hike in some of its major stocks and investors braced for more earnings announcements.

As of 10:25 a.m. Saudi time, TASI edged up by 0.4 percent to 12,229 points, whereas the parallel market Nomu traded 0.28 percent lower at 25,588 points.

The Kingdom’s oil giant Aramco was up 0.95 percent amid trading of over 1.2 million shares, and one of its major petrochemical players, Saudi Basic Industries Corp. or SABIC, added 0.97 percent.

This was further buoyed by a 0.54 percent increase in the share price of Al Rajhi Bank, Saudi Arabia’s largest valued bank.

Shares in Saudi Automotive Services Co., known as SASCO, soared nearly 8 percent, topping the gainers for a third consecutive day.

As they announced their earnings results for the year 2021,  Saudi Arabia’s largest food chain, Herfy Food Service Co., and telecom firm Zain KSA were down 2.4 and 0.6 percent respectively, even as the former reported an earnings beat.

Herfy Food Service reported a threefold rise in its estimated annual profit for 2021, while Zain KSA registered a 17.7 percent profit decline as pandemic-driven woes weighed on revenues.

Early morning gains were in line with a rally in oil prices, recording seven-year highs on Friday. 

Brent crude oil surpassed $90 per barrel, and US benchmark WTI crude oil rose to $86.8 per barrel.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia TASI NOMU Saudi stock market earnings

Related

Pandemic fast food orders see Saudi chain Herfy triple profits in 2021
Business & Economy
Pandemic fast food orders see Saudi chain Herfy triple profits in 2021

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore reports slight profit drop due to supply shortages

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore reports slight profit drop due to supply shortages
Updated 42 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore reports slight profit drop due to supply shortages

Saudi retailer Jarir Bookstore reports slight profit drop due to supply shortages
  • Net profit dropped to SR992 million ($264.4 million)
Updated 42 min 33 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi retail giant Jarir Marketing, known as Jarir Bookstore, reported a 1 percent drop in net profits in 2021, mainly due to shortage of supply.

Net profit dropped to SR992 million ($264.4 million), the company reported on the Saudi stock exchange. 

The Saudi firm said supply shortage has impacted sales of some of its retail categories, including computers video games. 

Jarir started as a small bookshop in 1974, eventually expanding its offerings to toys, electronics, and office supplies. 

Topics: Jarir retail Finance

Related

UK wind farms hit record figure of generated energy; India’s NTPC sees 25% surge in quarterly profits: NRG matters
Business & Economy
UK wind farms hit record figure of generated energy; India’s NTPC sees 25% surge in quarterly profits: NRG matters
Pandemic woes take 17.7% chunk of Telecom Zain KSA’s profits
Business & Economy
Pandemic woes take 17.7% chunk of Telecom Zain KSA’s profits

Latest updates

China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project
China selects pilot zones, application areas for blockchain project
Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco
Africa Cup of Nations all-Arab quarterfinal is a tale of three European-based stars for Egypt and Morocco
India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan
India could become hydrogen powerhouse amid Ambani’s $75bn green plan
Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst
Ecuador private pipeline operator suspends pumping crude following burst
Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister
Saudi Arabia aims to create regional center for fisheries: minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2022 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.