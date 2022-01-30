Ericsson to showcase 5G and innovative tech at LEAP22

RIYADH: Telecommunications giant Ericsson will showcase its latest 5G innvations at LEAP22, the tech conference to be held in the Riyadh Front Expo Center from Feb. 1-3, 2022.

The Stockholm-based multinational said that it will exhibit groundbreaking innovations in cellular technology.

Using speeches, demonstrations and orbital talk sessions, Ericsson will showcase its latest innovations along with interactive demonstrations that range from enterprise and consumer 5G use to industry 4.0 applications.

Highlighting its widespread 5G footprint in Saudi Arabia, Ericsson said that it will outline a digital and technological roadmap that aligns with the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 plan, including smart cities and steps to build a knowledge-based economy.

As part of its demonstrations, Ericsson will have a dedicated space for its partners to showcase collaborations, and engagements with industry leaders and tech disruptors across various sectors.

The company will also showcase its latest product in 5G innovation, Time-Critical Communication, a software toolbox built to resolve lags and interruptions in mobile networks.

LEAP 22 is a global technological event featuring more than 400 international speakers across six conferences delivering expert insights and cutting-edge content.