Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks

Macron says need to ‘accelerate’ Iran nuclear talks
Emmanuel Macron attends a ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, under the Arc de Triomphe, to mark International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Paris, France, Jan. 27, 2022. (AP Photo)
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP

  • Macron stressed ‘the need for Iran to show a constructive approach and return to the complete application of its obligations’
  • Diplomats have been meeting in the Austrian capital in the search for a breakthrough to revive the 2015 deal involving Iran
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the “need to accelerate” efforts to achieve progress in the Iranian nuclear talks, during a telephone call with his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi, aides said Sunday.
Macron’s call with Raisi on Saturday came a day after the EU mediator said the latest negotiating round in Vienna had been put on pause while calling for “political decisions” to break the deadlock.
Diplomats have been meeting in the Austrian capital in the search for a breakthrough to revive the 2015 deal involving Iran, the United States, Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia.
“The president has reiterated his conviction that a diplomatic solution is possible and imperative and stressed that any agreement will require clear and sufficient commitment from all the parties,” the French presidency said in a statement.
“Several months after negotiations resumed in Vienna, (Macron) insisted on the need to accelerate in order to quickly achieve tangible progress in this context,” it said.
During a “long exchange” with his Iranian counterpart, Macron stressed “the need for Iran to show a constructive approach and return to the complete application of its obligations.”
The Iranian presidency, in a brief statement after the call, said Tehran had proved its willingness and determination to reach a negotiated deal.
Western commitments to bring about a revival of the 2015 agreement needed to include a lifting of Western sanctions and a verification procedure for that process, it said.

Senior UK civil servant was watching cricket as Kabul fell 

Senior UK civil servant was watching cricket as Kabul fell 
Updated 30 January 2022
Arab News

  • Dan Rosenfield, the PM’s chief of staff, attended a match at Lord’s on Aug. 12 between England and India while officials were rushing through plans to send a UK force to Afghanistan
  • Gen. Lord Richard Dannatt, the former head of the army, said the government had been “asleep on the watch” a week after the capital fell to the Taliban
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top aide spent a full day watching a cricket match just three days before Kabul fell, the Telegraph newspaper reported.

Dan Rosenfield, the prime minister’s chief of staff, attended a match at Lord’s cricket ground on Aug. 12 between England and India while officials were rushing through plans to send a UK force to Afghanistan to secure Britain’s biggest airlift evacuation since World War II.  

Rosenfield returned to Lord’s on Aug. 21 for another match, this time on a Saturday, as the crisis worsened in Kabul.

When Rosenfield was at Lord’s in the evening of Aug. 21, Kabul’s airport was shut down and the city was in full flight, with thousands desperately attempting to flee.

Gen. Lord Richard Dannatt, the former head of the army, said the government had been “asleep on the watch” a week after the capital fell to the Taliban.

A Downing Street source insisted to the Telegraph that Rosenfield had been “in constant contact with the office,” but former Brexit secretary David Davis said: “It is an extraordinary reflection of the work ethic and commitment of Number 10 staff that a senior member of that staff is taking days off when Afghanistan is falling and Number 10 demanding that ministers return from holiday.”

US federal judge blocks Texas from enforcing anti-Israel boycott law

US federal judge blocks Texas from enforcing anti-Israel boycott law
Updated 30 January 2022
RAY HANANIA

  • Ruling follows lawsuit by Palestinian-American contractor who refused to sign a pledge not to boycott Israel
CHICAGO: A US federal court has blocked the state of Texas from enforcing its anti-boycott, divestment and sanctions law against a Palestinian-American contractor who refused to sign a pledge not to boycott Israel.

Rasmy Hassouna, owner of A&R Engineering and Testing, filed the lawsuit in November challenging a Texas law that bars government entities from doing business with companies taking part in the so-called BDS movement against Israel.

US District Court judge Andrew Hanen on Friday issued an injunction prohibiting Texas from enforcing a law that punishes contractors who refuse to sign an affidavit saying that they will not boycott the government of Israel.

Hassouna’s refusal to sign the pledge put his engineering contracts with the city of Houston valued at $150,000 to $300,000 a year at risk.

However, Hanen concluded that Hassouna’s views “are not calculated to undermine the economic interests of Texas or to pose a threat to its Jewish citizens.”

Hassouna argued that he is not antisemitic but is focused only on the acts of the Israeli government.
 
In his ruling, Hanan said: “The ‘speech’ contemplated by A&R may make some individuals — especially those who identify with Israel — uncomfortable, anxious, or even angry. Nevertheless, speech — even speech that upsets other segments of the population — is protected by the First Amendment unless it escalates into violence and misconduct.”

He added: “Hassouna denies any anti-Jewish motivation and testified that his desire to boycott has nothing to do with Jewish people (American or Israeli) but is only focused on the acts of the Israeli government.”

The judge compared Hassouna’s right to boycott Israel to the rights of African Americans in southern states such as Mississippi where the civil rights group the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, or NAACP, called for boycotts of white businesses over alleged racist policies and practices.

Hanen said that the Texas law “covers speech protected by the First Amendment.”

Government law, he argued, prohibits governments from punishing an individual, including an employee or contractor, on the basis of free speech.

Hassouna’s views “are not calculated to undermine the economic interests of Texas or to pose a threat to its Jewish citizens,” the judge said.

Since 2015, 28 of America’s 50 states have passed laws that restrict the rights of citizens to boycott Israel’s government over its policies toward Palestinians.

Illinois, for example, passed an anti-boycott law in July 2015 prohibiting the state’s pension funds from investing tens of billions of dollars with any company that refuses to sign an affidavit to not boycott Israel.

The BDS movement seeks to force Israel to end what it describes as human rights violations and oppressive policies targeting Palestinian civilians.

Texas approved the anti-boycott law — considered one of the most restrictive — in 2017. The legislation has since faced a string of legal challenges and been rewritten several times.

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir, police say

Indian troops kill five militants in Kashmir, police say
Updated 30 January 2022
Reuters

  • The militants were killed in two separate overnight operations by Indian troops south of Srinagar,
  • In January, 21 militants, including 8 Pakistan nationals, have been killed across Indian Kashmir
SRINAGAR, India: Indian troops on Sunday killed five militants, including a top commander from the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) group, in stepped-up anti-militancy operations in Kashmir, police said.
The militants were killed in two separate overnight operations by Indian troops south of Srinagar, Kashmir Police chief Vijay Kumar told Reuters.
“We had launched two separate operations on the basis of inputs about the presence of militants in these areas last night. Five militants, including JeM commander, Zahid Wani, and a Pakistani national, Kafeel, were killed in these two operations,” Kumar said.
A police officer was shot to death by militants outside his residence Saturday evening in the south of Srinagar, Kumar said.
In January, 21 militants, including 8 Pakistan nationals, have been killed across Indian Kashmir, according to police.
Last year, the disputed region witnessed a wave of civilian killings, with militants seemingly targeting non-Kashmiris, including migrant workers, and members of the minority Hindu and Sikh communities in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley.
Indian forces in the heavily militarised region responded with a widespread crackdown.
More than 189 militants were killed in Kashmir last year, a police official said.

Indian man gets Pakistani visa after Arab News coverage

This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan during their reunion at the visa-free Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Supplied)
This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan during their reunion at the visa-free Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Supplied)
Updated 30 January 2022

This collage of photos shows Sikka Khan, left, receiving a Pakistani visa in New Delhi on Jan. 28, and hugging his elder brother Sadiq Khan during their reunion at the visa-free Kartarpur corridor in Pakistan on Jan. 10. (Supplied)
  • In 1947, Pakistan and India’s independence from Britain triggered one of the biggest forced migrations in history
  • Sikka Khan thanks Arab News for taking up the case of allowing him to visit his brother Sadiq
NEW DELHI: When 76-year-old Sikka Khan learnt he had been granted a visa to Pakistan to spend two months with his elder brother, he burst in tears, and hugged the Pakistani Embassy official in New Delhi who handed him the stamped passport.

Sikka and his 84-year-old brother, Sadiq Khan, had been separated since British India split into two independent states — India and Pakistan — in August 1947.

The partition triggered one of the biggest migrations in history, forcing about 15 million Muslims, Hindus and Sikhs to swap countries in a political upheaval that cost more than a million lives.

Sikka and Sadiq were eventually able to briefly meet earlier this month, in Kartarpur, where Pakistan has opened a visa-free crossing to allow Indian Sikh pilgrims access to one of the holiest sites of their religion, Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

When Arab News reported their story last week, the brothers said they wished to meet again, and were hopeful the Pakistani and Indian governments would allow them entry. On Friday, Sikka received a Pakistani visa.

“It’s a dream come true. It gives me so much happiness that I would be staying with my brother in Pakistan for some time,” he told Arab News as he left the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi with a visa stamped in his passport.

He thanked the media and “especially Arab News for taking up the case. I know without your support, this visa could not have come,” he said.

For the past seven decades, India-Pakistan cross-border visits have been limited by tensions and conflict.

The Khan brothers got in touch in 2019, when a Pakistani YouTuber, Nasir Dhillon, heard their story as he visited Bogran, their paternal village, where Sadiq still lives.

He shared the footage on social media and soon received a message from Indian doctor Jagsir Singh, who lives in Phulewala, the village where Sikka remained with his mother after the area found itself on the Indian side of the border in 1947.

The YouTuber and the doctor helped the brothers meet virtually. They have been talking to each other over the phone at least 15 minutes a day ever since. 
“Sikka Khan was very excited when he entered the Pakistan embassy,” Singh told Arab News. “People in the embassy treated us like VIPs and really took good care of us.”

Sikka, who never married and has no children, said that finally he will be able to reconnect with his closest family. Sadiq has four sons, two daughters and 10 grandchildren.

“My mother’s soul must be feeling relieved that I am visiting my brother’s house in Pakistan,” he said. “I will carry the message of love for my brother from the Phulewala village. Everyone in the village treats him as family.”

Dhillon, whose own family was also separated by the partition, said it felt good to be a part of the reunion story.

“Allah used me for this nice work and it really feels so nice,” he told Arab News.

His YouTube channel, Punjabi Lehar, aims to reconnect Pakistani and Indian families that were divided by the subcontinent’s split. 
“My grandfather always desired to visit his old village and meet old friends,” Dhillon said. “By connecting people, I feel I am fulfilling the wish of my forefathers.”

He said it was necessary that both the Pakistani and Indian government finally move on with their differences and let the people on both sides of the border lead a peaceful life. 
“This is the need of the hour,” he said. “Look how the world has moved ahead, but India and Pakistan remain stuck with the baggage of history.”

The sun sets following a major snowstorm on January 29, 2022 in Stony Brook, New York. (AFP)
The sun sets following a major snowstorm on January 29, 2022 in Stony Brook, New York. (AFP)
Updated 30 January 2022
AP

  • Most flights into and out of the airports serving New York, Boston and Philadelphia were canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware
  • Over 100,000 homes and businesses lost power in Massachusetts, with failures mounting
BOSTON: A storm with wind gusts near hurricane force lashed the Northeast on Saturday, dropping heavy snow, causing coastal flooding and threatening widespread power outages while forecasters warned conditions would worsen and then be followed by bitter cold.
The nor’easter thrashed parts of 10 states and some major population centers, including Philadelphia, New York and Boston. By midday, more than 18 inches (45 centimeters) of snow had fallen on parts of New Jersey’s shore and eastern Long Island.
Areas closest to the Atlantic coast bore the brunt. Boston, in the nor’easter’s crosshairs, could get more than 2 feet (61 centimeters) of snow. Winds gusted at 70 mph (113 kph) or higher at several spots in Massachusetts, including Nantucket Island and Provincetown, at the tip of Cape Cod.
Most flights into and out of the airports serving New York, Boston and Philadelphia were canceled Saturday, according to FlightAware. More than 4,500 flights were canceled across the US Amtrak canceled all its high-speed Acela trains between Boston and Washington and canceled or limited other service.
Across the region, residents hunkered down to avoid whiteout conditions and stinging snow hurled by fierce winds. Business closed or opened late.
In suburban Boston, a bundled-up Nicky Brown, 34, stood at the doors of Gordon’s liquor store in Waltham, waiting for it to open.
“My boyfriend is out driving a plow, and I had a bunch of cleaning to do at home, and I want a drink while I’m doing it,” she said, as she called the store to find out if it planned to open at all. “It’s a good day to stay inside and clean.”
Video on social media showed wind and waves battering North Weymouth, south of Boston, flooding streets with a slurry of frigid water. Other video showed a street underwater on Nantucket and waves crashing against the windows of a building in Plymouth.
In the seaside town of Newburyport, near the New Hampshire border, officials encouraged residents along the shore to move to higher ground.
Over 100,000 homes and businesses lost power in Massachusetts, with failures mounting. No other states reported widespread outages.
The storm had two saving graces: Dry snow less capable of snapping trees and tearing down power lines, and its timing on a weekend, when schools were closed and few people were commuting.
Parts of 10 states were under blizzard warnings: Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and New Jersey, along with much of the Delmarva Peninsula in Delaware, Maryland and Virginia. Officials in all those states warned people to stay off the roads.
Rhode Island, all of which was under a blizzard warning, banned all nonemergency road travel.
In West Hartford, Connecticut, a tractor-trailer jackknifed on Interstate 84, closing several lanes. Massachusetts banned heavy trucks from interstate highways.
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul advised people to stay home as the storm lingered longer than expected, and she warned of below-zero windchills after it passes. The state had declared a state of emergency Friday evening.
“This is a very serious storm, very serious. We’ve been preparing for this. This could be life-threatening,” Hochul said. “It’s high winds, heavy snow, blizzard conditions — all the elements of a classic nor’easter.”
Police on Long Island said they had to help motorists stuck in the snow. New York City expected up to a foot (30 centimeters) of snow by midafternoon.
In Philadelphia, where 6 inches (15 centimeters) fell by early Saturday, few drivers ventured onto streets covered in knee-high drifts.
Delaware allowed only essential personnel to drive in two of its three counties.
Virginia, where a blizzard this month stranded hundreds of motorists for hours on Interstate 95, did not hesitate to get resources at the ready.
Ocean City, Maryland, recorded at least a foot (30 centimeters) of snow. Maryland State Police tweeted that troopers had received more than 670 calls for service and responded to over 90 crashes by midmorning.
Hardy New Englanders took the storm in stride.
Dave McGillivray, race director for the Boston Marathon, jokingly invited the public to his suburban Boston home on Saturday for a free snow-shoveling clinic.
“I will provide the driveway and multiple walkways to ensure your training is conducted in the most lifelike situation,” he said.
Washington and Baltimore got some snow but were largely spared. The worst of the nor’easter was expected to blow by Sunday morning into Canada, where several provinces were under warnings.

