Terrorist involved in deadly Bahrain attacks jailed

Terrorist involved in deadly Bahrain attacks jailed
An individual who was wanted on terrorism charges in Bahrain was extradited from Serbia and has been imprisoned. (File/Shutterstock)
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Terrorist involved in deadly Bahrain attacks jailed

Terrorist involved in deadly Bahrain attacks jailed
  • Individual had been found guilty of attempted murder of police officers and citizens, other terror offenses
  • Security forces were able to find evidence linking the individual to terror offenses
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: An individual who was wanted on terrorism charges was extradited from Serbia with the help of Interpol and has been imprisoned, Bahrain’s Public Prosecution said.

The individual was sentenced to four life sentences and a 10-year prison term for terror-related offenses between 2013 and 2015. He was also given a fine, Bahrain News Agency reported on Saturday.

The individual had been found guilty of the attempted murder of police officers and citizens, and other terror offenses, the chief of public prosecution said.

He added that the individual was involved in managing and training terrorist cells, and manufacturing and preparing explosive materials with the aid of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps and other groups, in both Iraq and Bahrain.

The individual was also involved in planning, directing and financing terror attacks in Bahrain, including one that targeted security forces in the Bahrain village of Al-Daih in 2014, which led to several police officers being killed, the chief of public prosecution added.

Security forces were able to find evidence linking the individual to terror offenses, which also led to the confiscation of explosive materials.

Topics: Bahrain terrorism Al-Daih

Updated 30 January 2022
Reuters

Lebanese patriarch warns against calls for postponing vote

Lebanese patriarch warns against calls for postponing vote
  • Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said he was surprised by Saad Al-Hariri’s boycott decision and said he hoped Sunnis would still take part so the election ‘expresses the position of all Lebanese’
  • Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rai: ‘Given the importance of this parliamentary (election), we must all confront attempts to circumvent it’
Updated 30 January 2022
Reuters

BEIRUT: A decision by Lebanon’s leading Sunni Muslim politician to step back from politics and boycott a parliamentary election in May must not be used as an excuse to call for a delay, the Maronite Christian patriarch said on Sunday.
Cardinal Bechara Boutros Al-Rai said he was surprised by three times-former prime minister Saad Al-Hariri’s decision and said he hoped Sunnis would still take part so the election “expresses the position of all Lebanese.”
Hariri’s decision has turned the electoral landscape on its head, adding to the uncertainties facing a country suffering a devastating financial meltdown.
“Given the importance of this parliamentary (election), we must all confront attempts to circumvent it,” Rai said, noting the new parliament would elect President Michel Aoun’s replacement.
Referring to Hariri’s decision, he said “it is not allowed for some to invoke the new reality and promote the postponement of the parliamentary elections.” He did not say to whom he was referring.
Lebanon’s 2018 election produced a majority for the heavily armed, Iran-backed Shiite group Hezbollah and its allies, who include Aoun. Its adversaries hope to overturn this in May.
Rai is a critic of Hezbollah, saying it has harmed Lebanon by dragging it into regional conflicts.
Hezbollah, designated a terrorist group by Washington, is part of an Iran-led alliance vying for regional influence with US-allied Gulf Arab states.
While none of Lebanon’s main parties have called for an election delay, many observers believe this may well suit a number of influential players, though not adversaries of Hezbollah, such as the Christian Lebanese Forces party.
Western states want the vote to go ahead on time.
Saad will leave a fractured Sunni community in his wake.
On Friday, his older brother, Bahaa, signalled he was entering politics, saying he would “continue the journey” of his father Rafik Al-Hariri. Bahaa plans to support candidates but will not be running himself.

Topics: Lebanon Bechara Boutros Al-Rai Saad Al-Hariri Michel Aoun

Britain provides Egypt with 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Britain provides Egypt with 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses
Updated 30 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Britain provides Egypt with 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses

Britain provides Egypt with 4 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses
  • The shipment of inoculations is part of the COVAX initiative, in cooperation with GAVI, the vaccine alliance
  • Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar thanked Britain for supporting Egypt with the shipment
Updated 30 January 2022
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egypt has received 4 million doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine from Britain. 

The shipment of inoculations is part of the COVAX initiative, in cooperation with GAVI, the vaccine alliance. 

Acting Minister of Health Khaled Abdel Ghaffar thanked Britain on Saturday for supporting Egypt with the shipment, which demonstrated the strong relations between the two countries.

Hossam Abdel Ghaffar, the official spokesman for the Ministry of Health and Population, said that the vaccine delivery will be subject to the necessary analyses and checks in the laboratories of the Egyptian Medicines Authority before being distributed to vaccination centers.

He added that the AstraZeneca vaccine has emergency use approval from the World Health Organization and the Egyptian Medicines Authority, and that it consists of two doses taken 28 days apart. 

Abdel Ghaffar added that Egypt was able to rapidly provide all of the vaccines approved by the WHO — such as the Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Sputnik, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — as part of the state’s plan for diversification and expansion in providing vaccines against COVID-19.

The British Ambassador to Egypt Gareth Bayley tweeted: “4m vaccine doses arriving at Cairo International Airport last night — donated by the UK through COVAX. One of the UK’s largest bilateral vaccine donations across the world. We’re not safe until we’re all safe.”

Bayley added: “The United Kingdom is committed to ensuring a fair and equitable distribution of vaccines for all, and we will continue to support Egypt to tackle this epidemic, and for our two countries to prosper and grow together, people must be able to meet together and travel, without fear of Coronavirus.”

He emphasized that vaccination is vital for recovery from the pandemic, which is why Britain is removing any entry restrictions for those who have been fully vaccinated from Feb. 11, adding: “Let our partnership grow in strength.”

Naima El Kassir, the WHO’s representative in Egypt, said: “The World Health Organization in Egypt welcomes the contribution from the UK government of AstraZeneca vaccine doses for Egypt, which will help speed up vaccination for everyone living in Egypt.”

Topics: Britain Egypt AstraZeneca COVAX Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations (GAVI)

Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after Baghdad airport attack

Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after Baghdad airport attack
Updated 30 January 2022
AP

Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after Baghdad airport attack

Kuwait suspends Iraq flights after Baghdad airport attack
  • The attacks have been blamed on Iran-backed militia groups
Updated 30 January 2022
AP

BAGHDAD: Kuwait suspended flights to Iraq for a week starting Sunday citing security fears after a rocket attack targeted Baghdad international airport. Iraqi authorities, meanwhile, announced an attacker had been apprehended.
Kuwait Airways, the country’s main carrier, said in a statement Saturday that flights to Iraq were temporarily suspended based on instructions from the Kuwaiti Civil Aviation Authority due to “current conditions.”


Six rockets struck the Baghdad airport last week damaging two commercial planes belonging to Iraqi Airways, the main national airline. The incident marked an escalation in rocket and drone attacks often targeting the US and it’s allies, as well as Iraqi government institutions. The attacks have been blamed on Iran-backed militia groups.
Iraqi authorities said in a statement late Saturday they had apprehended a person allegedly behind the airport attack. The individual was arrested at a checkpoint near the northern province of Kirkuk en route to Irbil in the Kurdish-run semi-autonomous region. The statement provided no further details.
Following the attack, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi urged the international community not to impose restrictions on travel to Iraq, while Iraqi Airways said the attack didn’t caused any disruptions and flights would continue.
Separately, Iraq’s military said late Saturday it had killed nine Daesh group militants suspected of staging a deadly ambush in the northern province of Diyala. The gunmen stormed an army barracks before dawn while the soldiers slept inside and killed 11.
The militants were killed with three F-16 airstrikes, with more operations planned to root out sleeper cells, Iraq’s military said.
Iraq is witnessing an uptick in Daesh-related attacks. Militants have long exploited the security vacuum across a band of disputed territory in northern Iraq.

Topics: Iraq

Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit

Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
Updated 30 January 2022
Reuters

Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit

Israel supports UAE security needs, president says on first visit
  • The UAE and Israel share concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region
  • “We completely support your security requirements,” Herzog said
Updated 30 January 2022
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israel’s president said his country supports the United Arab Emirates security needs and seeks stronger regional ties during the first such visit to the Gulf state on Sunday, as world powers try to revive an Iran nuclear deal.
The UAE, along with Bahrain, signed US-brokered normalization agreements with Israel, dubbed the “Abraham Accords,” in 2020. The two Gulf states and Israel share concerns about Iran and its allied forces in the region.
Isaac Herzog discussed security and bilateral relations with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The UAE has in the past fortnight been attacked twice with drones and missiles by Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi militia.
“We completely support your security requirements and we condemn in all forms and language any attack on your sovereignty by terrorist groups. We are here together to find ways and means to bring full security to people who seek peace in our region,” Herzog said during the meeting, in comments released by his office.
Sheikh Mohammed said Israel and the UAE share a “common view of the threats to regional stability and peace, particularly those posed by militias and terrorist forces.”

“Today in Abu Dhabi I met with President of Israel Isaac Herzog. We discussed our bilateral relations, regional issues of mutual interest, and the importance of exploring further opportunities to build bridges of cooperation and friendship between our two nations,” Sheikh Mohammed tweeted.

The presidency in Israel is a largely ceremonial post. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett visited the UAE in December.
President Herzog met the UAE’s foreign minister other officials, Emirates News Agency said. He will also meet Jewish communities in the UAE, which is the region’s commercial and tourism hub.

Topics: UAE Israel visit Israeli President Isaac Herzog Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed

UN: 2,000 Yemeni children recruited by Houthis died fighting

Children recruited by the Iran-backed Houthis have died in battlefields, according to a UN repoirt. (AFP file photo)
Children recruited by the Iran-backed Houthis have died in battlefields, according to a UN repoirt. (AFP file photo)
Updated 30 January 2022
AP

UN: 2,000 Yemeni children recruited by Houthis died fighting

Children recruited by the Iran-backed Houthis have died in battlefields, according to a UN repoirt. (AFP file photo)
  • Experts said they documented 10 cases where children were taken to fight after being told they would be enrolled in cultural courses
  • The panel of experts also noted that the Houthis have continued their aerial and maritime attacks in Saudi Arabia
Updated 30 January 2022
AP

UNITED NATIONS: UN experts said in a new report that nearly 2,000 children recruited by Yemen’s Houthis died on the battlefield between January 2020 and May 2021, and the Iranian-backed militia continues to hold camps and courses encouraging youngsters to fight.

In the report to the UN Security Council circulated Saturday, the experts said they investigated some summer camps in schools and a mosque where the Houthis disseminated their ideology and sought to recruit children fight in the seven-year war with Yemen’s internationally recognized government, which is backed by the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.

“The children are instructed to shout the Houthi slogan `death to America, death to Israel, curse the Jews, victory to Islam,’” the four-member panel of experts said. “In one camp, children as young as 7 years of age were taught to clean weapons and evade rockets.”

The experts said they documented 10 cases where children were taken to fight after being told they would be enrolled in cultural courses or were already taking such courses, nine cases where humanitarian aid was provided or denied to families “solely on the basis whether their children participated in fighting or to teachers on the basis of whether they taught the Houthi curriculum,” and one case where sexual violence was committed against a child who underwent military training.

The panel said it received a list of 1,406 children recruited by the Houthis who died on the battlefield in 2020 and a list of 562 children recruited by the rebels who died on the battlefield between January and May 2021.

“They were aged between 10 and 17 years old,” the experts said, and “a significant number” of them were killed in Amran, Dhamar, Hajjah, Hodeida, Ibb, Saada and Sanaa.

Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since 2014 when the Houthis took Sanaa, the capital, and much of the northern part of the country, forcing the government to flee to the south, then to Saudi Arabia. This led to the formation of coalition of Arab states, now called the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen,  in 2015, seeking to restore the government to power.

The conflict has created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical care shortages and pushing the country to the brink of famine.

In recent weeks, shifting front lines on the ground have resulted in escalating attacks following gains by pro-government forces in the contested province of Marib, which the Houthis have been trying to take for more than a year. Coalition airstrikes followed two Houthi attacks inside the UAE using missiles and drones, killing three in strikes near the Abu Dhabi international airport.

The panel of experts said the Houthis have continued their aerial and maritime attacks on Saudi Arabia, with targets close to the border most at risk and usually attacked several times a week with a combination of unmanned drones and short-range artillery rockets. But the militia also continues to strike deep inside Saudi Arabia less frequently using longer-range drones as well as cruise and ballistic missiles, they said.

In the Red Sea, the experts said, waterborne improvised explosive devices were used to attack commercial vessels at anchor in Saudi ports, in some cases more than 1,000 kilometers from Yemeni shores. 

“It appears almost certain that those devices were launched from a `mothership’, which would have towed the devices for most of the journey,” they said.

“The purpose of these attacks was primarily political, i.e. the Houthis want to push Riyadh toward accepting a political settlement beneficial to them,” the experts said. “This contrasts sharply with the use of missiles and un-crewed aerial vehicles within Yemen, the aim of which is often to attain maximum lethality.”

The 303-page report said violations of international humanitarian and human rights law are “the norm rather than the exception” in the Yemen conflict, citing arbitrary arrests and detentions, enforced disappearances, torture and ill-treatment “committed by all parties.”

Migrants continue to be particularly vulnerable to abuses and human rights violations, the experts said, and in Houthi-controlled areas, detention and the judicial system are used “to quell any opposition or perceived dissent, especially by journalists, women and religious minorities.”

The annual UN report, covering the year to Dec. 5, 2021, said the Houthis and paramilitary forces loyal to them continue to violate a UN arms embargo.

“Most types of un-crewed aerial vehicles, waterborne improvised explosive devices and short-range rockets are assembled in Houthi-controlled areas using locally available materials, as well as commercial components, such as engines and electronics, which are sourced from abroad using a complex network of intermediaries in Europe, the Middle East and Asia,” the panel said.

The experts said evidence shows that weapons components and other military equipment “continue to be supplied overland to the Houthi forces by individuals and entities based in Oman.”

Oman, which borders Yemen, remains neutral in the war and is the only regional country other than Iran to maintain relations with the Houthis.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of supplying weapons to the Houthis in violation of the arms embargo. The experts reported the seizure of some Iranian-made weapons, but Iran denies any involvement in providing weapons to the militia.

Topics: Houthis Yemen Houthi atrocities United Nations UN Security Council

