Salah shines as Egypt advances to African Cup semifinals

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Ahmed Sayed Zizo celebrate after Mahmoud Hassan Trezeguet scored the winner against Morocco, Ahmadou Ahidjo Stadium, Yaounde, Cameroon, Jan. 30, 2022. (AP Photo)
Updated 10 sec ago
AP

  • Salah sent in a perfect low cross for Trézéguet to score the winner against Morocco
  • Egypt will face Cameroon in the semifinal, a repeat of the 2017 final which Cameroon won
YAOUNDE, Cameroon: Mohamed Salah scored the equalizer and created the winner to inspire Egypt’s comeback on Sunday to beat Morocco 2-1 after extra time and reach the African Cup semifinals.
Egypt fell behind to an early penalty won by Achraf Hakimi and converted by Sofiane Boufal in the seventh minute.
Salah reacted to knock in a rebound to make it 1-1 in the 53rd and sent in a perfect low cross for Trézéguet to tap in near the end of the first half of extra time.
Egypt was left to rely on third-choice goalkeeper Mohamed Sobhy for most of extra time after an injury to Mohamed Abou Gabal, who was already in the team in place of first choice Mohamed el-Shenawy.
Egypt are through to a semifinal against hosts Cameroon, which is a repeat of the 2017 final that was won by Cameroon.
Egypt hasn’t won the African Cup since its record-extending seventh title in 2010. Salah made his debut for the national team the year after that triumph and is still searching for a first major title with his country.

Topics: African Cup of Nations Egypt Morocco Mohamed Salah

Liam Kennedy

  • Bruno Guimaraes has signed from Lyon and Brighton’s Dan Burn is primed for a return to Tyneside
  • It’s understood Howe’s United may yet test the resolve of Wolverhampton Wanderers to hang on to skipper Conor Coady
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United are looking to tie down at least four deals before the transfer window slams shut on Monday night.

The winter window ends in England at 11 p.m. tomorrow, and Arab News understands the Magpies are looking to not only confirm deals for Lyon’s Bruno Guimaraes and Brighton’s Dan Burn, but also continue to explore the possibility of landing Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard and another central defender.

In fact, we’re told, United will remain open to any transfer throughout the day, should a good player and deal present itself.

The deal for Brazil international Guimaraes is regarded as a formality, with the joint announcement expected either on Sunday evening or early Monday morning.

The deal for towering Geordie Burn — released by the Magpies at the age of 10 — would strengthen the much-needed central defensive department after moves for primary targets, Sven Botman and Diego Carlow, of Lille and Sevilla respectively, faltered earlier in the window.

Burn is understood to be open to a deal to return to his boyhood club, although there is still some negotiating to do on personal terms — with United seeing their initial wage soundings rebuffed by the player and his representatives.

Should all go to plan, that would take United’s estimated spending this window, the first under Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia majority ownership, to around $112 million. For context, that’s more than they have spent in all of the previous 15 January windows under previous owner Mike Ashley put together.

A surprise deal cannot be ruled out, with the Magpies’ transfer committee working around the clock over the course of the weekend to line transfers up for head coach Eddie Howe.

It’s understood Howe’s United may yet test the resolve of Wolverhampton Wanderers to hang on to skipper Conor Coady.

Meanwhile, Howe has not yet given a second thought to the players he will have to leave out of his 25-man Premier League squad.

So far, two, soon to be four, new additions have been added to the United ranks in the January window, meaning a quartet of current squad members from the first half of the campaign will have to be cut, as per top-flight rules.

Clubs can only name 25 players over the age of 21 in their ranks for use in Premier League games.

And while it’s something Howe knows he’ll have to address soon enough, it’s not even in his thinking right now. Instead, it’s tunnel vision towards strengthening his hand for the final 17 games of the season.

“That will all depend on incomings for us,” Howe said when pressed about exits before Monday’s deadline in England.

“We have to get that balance right, particularly with the younger players. There will be a few of the younger guys going out,” he said. “I am sure the majority of the squad will stay intact.”

Howe is keen to not end up in the same situation as previous managers on Tyneside, with players remaining at the club but outside the 25-man squad.

The likes of Ghana international Christian Atsu, Senegalese Henri Saivet and Moroccan Achraf Lazaar have all suffered that fate in recent years.

“I would never leave a player in a situation where they can’t play football, and not be given the chance to go out on loan. I don’t think that’s right,” he said.

“We will be fair with everyone. But that’s not really something I have thought about yet.”

Two players who are likely to leave in the next 24 hours are Matty Longstaff, younger brother of first-team midfielder Sean, and rising star Elliot Anderson.

“We will see with Matty,” said Howe.

“First and foremost I will say he is like his brother, a great lad. Really enthusiastic, very passionate about the football club.

“In terms of his career and the latter part of the season, we will have to see what the future holds.”

And in reference to Anderson, who has been attracting interest from the likes of Luton Town in recent weeks, said: “With Elliot we are looking at loaning him. The focus of him staying behind (in the UK during the Saudi trip) was so he was ready to move and join another club on a loan deal.

“We are waiting to see if that is going to happen or not.”

Topics: Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes Dan Burn Conor Coady

Viktor Hovland bags maiden Dubai Desert Classic with thrilling play-off win over Bland

Viktor Hovland bags maiden Dubai Desert Classic with thrilling play-off win over Bland
Arab News

  • The Norwegian star shot the lowest round of the day to claim top prize of $1.36m
  • Viktor Hovland: This is pretty wild, especially, as I didn’t really think this was possible going into today
Arab News

Viktor Hovland shot the lowest round of the day before holding his nerve in a thrilling play-off against surprise package Richard Bland to claim a maiden Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic title in front of thousands of spectators on a packed Majlis Course at Emirates Golf Club.

After starting Sunday six shots adrift of the lead, the Norwegian star, 24, held a routine three-foot birdie putt to claim the winner’s prize of $1.36 million, after Bland’s own four-foot birdie effort lipped agonisingly out the hole. The Englishman, 49 next week, claimed $880,000 in prize money after a final round of 68, which included birdies on holes 17 and 18.

Hovland’s win secured a second DP World Tour victory in his 22nd appearance, and his first Rolex Series Event title.

“This is pretty wild, especially, as I didn’t really think this was possible going into today,” said Hovland, who moves up to third in the game’s official world rankings. “I knew I had to shoot a really low number, a lot of things had to go my way and I’m thankful that they did.”

There were plenty of thrills in the play-off, with Hovland emerging from the chasing pack with a birdie-eagle-birdie close to finish 12-under par. 

World No.8 Rory McIlroy, starting the day two strokes behind overnight leader Justin Harding on 10-under par, had appeared on course for an historic third Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic title before a wayward approach into the 18th green found water. A resulting bogey dropped McIlroy out of the playoff and into third-place overall on 11-under par. The Northern Irishman claimed $504,000 in prize money.

Overnight leader Harding, who started Sunday on 12-under after heading the field since Friday morning, fell away in dramatic fashion after a devastating triple-bogey six on the par-three 11th. Harding’s disappointing round of 76 left him in a five-man tie for fourth-place overall, alongside English duo Tyrrell Hatton and Sam Horsfield, Poland’s Adrian Meronk, and South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen.

Hovland was awarded the coveted Dallah Trophy by Sheikh Ahmed Bin Saeed Al-Maktoum, president of the Dubai Department of Civil Aviation, chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and chief executive of Emirates Airline Group.

Simon Corkill, the tournament director, said: “After four days of high-quality golf and incredibly fierce competition on the immaculate Majlis Course, Viktor has proved himself a worthy addition to the iconic roll-call of champions at this prestigious Rolex Series event.

“With the tournament celebrating a new era this week, the response has been fantastic. From enthusiastic galleries following players around the Majlis Course, to our unbelievable new hospitality offerings, it’s been amazing to see bumper crowds flock to Emirates Golf Club and underline why the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic remains a true legacy event on the DP World Tour.”

Topics: dubai desert classic Viktor Hovland Rory McIlroy

Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon

Newcastle sign Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon
AFP

  • Eddie Howe: ‘Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets, so I’m delighted to secure him’
  • Newcastle have also reportedly agreed a fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn, believed to be around £13 million
AFP

LONDON: Newcastle on Sunday announced the signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon on a four-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Guimaraes, 24, is head coach Eddie Howe’s third signing of the transfer window, following the arrivals of England international Kieran Trippier and New Zealand international Chris Wood.
“Bruno is a hugely exciting talent and has been one of our primary targets, so I’m delighted to secure him,” said Howe.
“He strengthens the group immediately ready for the challenge ahead. He has been one of the standout performers in France and is a full international for Brazil.”
Newcastle have also reportedly agreed a fee with Brighton for defender Dan Burn, believed to be around £13 million ($17.5 million).
The Magpies are flexing their financial muscle under their new Saudi-led ownership in a bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League.
The club have won only two league games all season and are in the relegation zone but are only one point from safety.

Topics: Newcastle United Bruno Guimaraes Dan Burn

Uruguay’s Frederico Ferber claims third Fursan Endurance Cup at AlUla

Uruguay’s Frederico Ferber claims third Fursan Endurance Cup at AlUla
Ghadi Joudah

  • The competition promotes inclusivity with 195 female and male riders representing 30 countries fighting for $4m of prize money 
  • Uruguayan duo and French woman secure top-three finish in epic endurance race 
Ghadi Joudah

Uruguay’s Frederico Ferber has emerged as the winner of the third Fursan Endurance Cup 2022 at Hegra, the AlUla UNESCO World Heritage Site, in a race that saw nearly 200 horse riders cover a staggering 120 km.

Also referred to as The Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques Endurance Cup, the race, recognized by the International Federation for Equestrian Sports, is organized in cooperation with the Saudi Arabian Equestrian Federation, and considered one of the world’s most prestigious equestrian competitions, with Gulf royalty competing for glory.

“Wow, this place is so beautiful. I am so proud to have won today for the trainer, for the owner, and so pleased to have competed in AlUla,” said Ferber. The time flew past, as I was able to enjoy the ride. It was very tricky in parts so I had to concentrate but the beauty is incredible.”

As part of the Winter at Tantora Festival, the one-day endurance competition saw the participation of 195 female and male riders, 116 of them representing Saudi Arabia, from 30 different countries with prizes reaching a whopping $4 million.

The riders in the endurance competition navigated the vast 120 km of desert terrain over the eight-hour course, consisting of four loops, which gradually dropped in length from 37.7 km down to 31.6 km, 28.0 km and 22.7 km.

There was an official briefing prior to the event, followed by scheduled veterinary checkup for all horses.

The sunrise marked the start of the riders’ eight-hour journey, with the first phase being covered in a swift speed of 24 kph. Riders Othman Al-Awadhi on Nefertiti de KA and Raed Mahmood on Azaria D’Ardic from Bahrain led the the pack, during which locals cheered on Saudi riders Abdullah Alomairah on Gazal Al-Qaseah and Hasan Bamani on Shaikh.

As riders stopped for veterinary checkpoints, Saudi Arabian and region-leading Bahraini riders representing the Gulf region were eliminated after phase two, which is regarded as the most challenging terrain and loop.

As the race continued onto phase three, riders from Uruguay Frederico Ferber on HC Yaiza and Andres Rivero on SM Fabricio, France’s Margot Chazel on Chaitana Des Chaises and India’s Narayan Singh Dungar Singh were the remaining four headed towards the cup.

Uruguay’s duo Ferber and Rivero made it to first and second place respectively, with the former completing the 120 km distance in 7hrs and 39 minutes, a mere second ahead of his compatriot.

One of the five females in the top 10 riders, Chazel of France, secured third place, finishing 20 minutes after Rivero and an average speed of 22 kph.

Topics: Fursan Endurance Cup 2022 Frederico Ferber Uruguay AlUla

‘Proud’ Edoardo Mortara revels in Diriyah E-Prix victory as he leads Season 8’s World Drivers’ Championship

‘Proud’ Edoardo Mortara revels in Diriyah E-Prix victory as he leads Season 8’s World Drivers’ Championship
Arab News

  • With teammate Lucas di Grassi finishing third, Rokit Venturi Racing also top team standings with 58 points
Arab News

Rokit Venturi Racing stormed to victory with a double podium performance in Race Two of the 2022 Diriyah E-Prix as Edoardo Mortara and Lucas di Grassi secured first and third at the UNESCO World Heritage Site.

A day after the first race of Season 8, both Mortara and di Grassi had continued to show promise in practice on Saturday and advanced from Groups A and B in qualifying to contest the dual stages.

Mortara defeated André Lotterer and Robin Frijns in the quarter and semi-finals to face Nyck de Vries in the pole position shootout but qualified in second place after falling a mere 0.005 seconds shy of the Dutchman’s time.

“What a day and what a result. The first part of the race was quite calm, and I settled into a nice rhythm following Nyck,” said Mortara. “I think he was trying to pull away from us, but he didn’t manage to do so at that stage. It was quite clear that we had a good pace. Our strategy was conservative but the race on a whole was very difficult for my nerves because of the constant pressure from behind.

“Fortunately, I kept cool and our strategy worked perfectly and I’m very glad to take my first win of the season,” the Swiss-Italian-French driver added. “After taking eight points [on Friday] and then scoring 25 today, it’s been a great start to the season. From here, we will be hoping to be just as consistent in Mexico. I’m so proud of everyone in the team and I can’t wait to go racing again next month.”

Di Grassi, meanwhile, started from fourth after beating Antonio Felix da Costa in his quarter-final before losing out to de Vries in the penultimate stage of the session.

From the first two rows of the grid, the duo secured a strong start and maintained position before activating Attack Mode with 36 minutes and one lap of racing remaining.

“I’m very happy to score my first podium for Rokit Venturi Racing,” said di Grassi. “Starting from fourth, we deployed our Attack Mode very well, and with the strategy, I was able to move all the way up to first position. I’m not sure what Nyck tried to achieve by fighting me so hard at such an early stage because it cost both of us energy but after that and letting Edo through, I was trying to save more energy. Robin overtook me just before the Safety Car came out but because the race didn’t resume, I wasn’t able to fight him for second.

“Sometimes things go your way and sometimes they don’t but in the end, this is motorsport,” said the Brazilian. “At this stage, we know that the car is extremely competitive and the more experience I get behind the wheel, the more confident I know I’m going to feel. Starting the season with a double podium is a great achievement and from here, we need to be consistent and score in every single race. I’m confident that we can win in Mexico.”

With the benefit of extra power, di Grassi carved through the field to take the lead, overtaking Frijns, Mortara — who armed his second use of Attack Mode — and de Vries in quick succession.

Running on the overcut strategy, meanwhile, Mortara fought back forward and after ascending to second place, overtook teammate di Grassi for the lead with 24 minutes and one lap remaining.

Coming under pressure from behind, di Grassi was passed by Frijns with 10 minutes to go, moments before the Safety Car was deployed following an accident for Alexander Sims.

As a result of the long stoppage, the race was resumed on the final lap, leaving a three-corner sprint to the checkered flag.

After 35 laps of competitive racing, Mortara crossed the line in first place to score his third win in Formula E to date, fronting a 1-3 double podium result for Rokit Venturi Racing with di Grassi securing third.

“What a day, especially after the mistake that I made in qualification yesterday,” Mortara said. “I am very glad to bring this win for the team. A 1-3 finish is amazing.

“It was a very strategic race, very difficult for the nerves because I didn’t have a lot of energy but neither did my colleagues around me. They were playing strategy, trying to attack me and make me consume, so I tried to keep my head cool and it worked.”

Taking 33 points from two races, Mortara now leads the World Drivers’ Championship with a four-point margin over de Vries while Rokit Venturi Racing holds first in the team’s standings with 58 points.

Jérôme D’Ambrosio, team principal, Rokit Venturi Racing said: “After [Friday’s] performance, it was clear that we had the pace to threaten for a place on the podium and by working hard overnight, we came back even stronger today. Taking not only the win but also a double podium and the lead in both World Championships is an incredible achievement and it’s one that we can be extremely happy with at this stage.

“From our side, the race was quite challenging strategically, but both drivers delivered near-flawless drives and it was great to see Edo joined on the podium by Lucas in only his second start with the team,” he said. “A lot of work has been going on behind the scenes during the winter and I’m incredibly proud of everyone in the garage and back at base. A result like this is a testament to their hard work and it will only add to our high morale and motivation moving forward. From here, we need to ensure that we continue to operate at this level on a consistent basis but it’s only the first race weekend and now, our full focus is on Mexico City.”

Topics: Diriyah E-Prix

