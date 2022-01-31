African Union suspends Burkina Faso after military coup

You are here

The AU suspended two other West African members, Mali and Guinea, after their own military takeovers last year. (File/AFP)
  • The coup in Burkina Faso was the fourth in the region in 18 months
OUAGADOUGOU: The African Union has suspended Burkina Faso from all its activities in response to last week’s military coup, effective until constitutional order is restored, the AU said on Monday.
Burkina Faso had already been suspended from the West African regional bloc, the Economic Community of West African States, though ECOWAS stopped short of imposing sanctions after the Jan. 24 coup that ousted President Roch Kabore.
An ECOWAS delegation along with a United Nations envoy were due to visit Burkina Faso on Monday to meet with the coup leaders before deciding on next steps.
“Council decides in line with the relevant AU instruments... to suspend the participation of Burkina Faso in all AU activities until the effective restoration of constitutional order in the country,” the AU Political Affairs, Peace and Security Department said in a Twitter post.
The AU suspended two other West African members, Mali and Guinea, after their own military takeovers last year. The coup in Burkina Faso was the fourth in the region in 18 months.
ECOWAS and its international allies have condemned the coup, which they fear could further destabilize a country beset by Islamist violence, but find themselves with limited leverage.
The Burkinabe coup leader, Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Damiba, said last week that the country would return to constitutional order “when the conditions are right.”

NATO must not neglect southern flank: Spanish FM

NATO must not neglect southern flank: Spanish FM
  • ‘The Mediterranean, the Maghreb, the Sahel and sub-Saharan Africa are vital for NATO and for Europe’
  • Spain depends heavily on gas-rich Algeria for energy, on Morocco to control immigration
LONDON: Spain’s foreign minister has urged NATO not to neglect the threat posed by its southern flank amid an escalating crisis with Russia.

Speaking ahead of a Madrid summit intended to modernize the alliance’s strategy, José Manuel Albares said NATO should look south as well as east at potential security threats.

Spain depends heavily on gas-rich Algeria for energy, and on Morocco to control immigration into Spain and Europe.

Violence has also been escalating further south in the Sahel region of West Africa, displacing thousands.

“The Mediterranean, the Maghreb, the Sahel and sub-Saharan Africa are vital for NATO and for Europe,” Albares told the Financial Times. 

“We talk about a NATO 360-degree approach (to respond to threats) but, without content, this will be just a slogan … NATO needs to think about what its role is going to be.”

NATO’s fundamental tasks and security challenges have not been updated since 2010, but June’s summit in Spain will see member states address modern challenges.

Albares highlighted problems in the Sahel, where France decided last year to halve the number of its troops fighting Islamist militants. 

“Jihadism is still there, as well as all kinds of illicit trafficking: arms, humans, drugs,” he said. “It is hugely fragile. We see more and more military regimes in the Sahel,” he added, in an apparent reference to recent coups in Burkina Faso and Mali.

He urged NATO to look at greater engagement with the southern flank — through political dialogue, police and army training, and help with coastal patrols — while emphasizing that Spain was contributing to the alliance’s response to the Ukraine crisis by sending a warship to the Black Sea.

Violence in the Sahel contributes to migration to Europe, forcing Spain to rely on Morocco to control the flow of people into the continent.

But relations between the two countries have been tense since last April when a diplomatic crisis saw Morocco allow thousands of migrants to enter Spanish territories on the African mainland.

Upon taking office last July, Albares said one of his goals was to strengthen ties with “our great neighbor and friend.”

Morocco’s ambassador to Madrid has still not returned to Spain, but Albares said “the peaks of tension that we had in April and May have gone.”

He added that the Ukraine crisis is unlikely to affect Spanish gas supplies, but deteriorating relations between Algeria and Morocco pose a threat to Spanish stability.

A diplomatic spat between the two North African countries last August saw Algeria shut off its gas supply to Spain that transits through Morocco. 

Albares said he had secured an agreement with Algeria to continue to supply gas through a smaller but direct pipeline, and that gas would be supplied by ship if necessary.

“The Algerian supply of gas to Spain is totally guaranteed,” he added, stopping short of making assurances on prices.

Germany: 2 police officers shot dead during traffic stop

Germany: 2 police officers shot dead during traffic stop
  • Reinforcements were unable to help the officers — a 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man — when they arrived
BERLIN: Two police officers were shot dead on a rural road in western Germany while on a routine patrol early Monday, police said.
The shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4:20 a.m., police in Kaiserslautern said in a statement. They were able to radio that shots were being fired, spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told n-tv television.
Reinforcements were unable to help the officers — a 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man — when they arrived.
Erfort said he didn’t know whether the officers had seen something particular about the assailants’ vehicle that they wanted to check or whether it was just a routine check.
The perpetrators fled but police had no description of them, the car they used or what direction they fled in. A manhunt was extended to the neighboring German state of Saarland, police said.
They called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect is armed.
The younger officer killed in Monday’s incident was still studying at a police academy, the GdP police union said.

Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms

Biden to meet Qatar leader as Europe energy crisis looms
  • Qatar’s ruling emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani will visit the White House
  • Qatar is the world's second largest exporter of Liquid Natural Gas (LNG)
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden is hosting the ruling leader of Qatar at the White House on Monday as he looks for the gas-rich nation to step up once again to help the West as it faces the prospect of a European energy crunch if Russia further invades Ukraine.
Qatar played a central role in aiding last summer’s US military evacuations of Afghan helpers and US citizen in Afghanistan, hosts the biggest American air base in the Middle East, and served as a go-between with the Taliban for the last three US administrations as they tried to wind down America’s longest war.
Now, with some 100,000 Russian troops massed at the Ukraine border, experts say Qatar — the world’s second-biggest exporter of liquified natural gas, or LNG — is eager to help Biden again but might only be able to offer limited assistance if Russia further disrupts the flow of energy supplies to Europe.
“Qatar sees this as an opportunity to further improve its relationship with the US after Afghanistan,’” said Yesar Al-Maleki, an energy economist at the Middle East Institute in Washington. “But it is going to be very hard to do because there isn’t excess supply.”
Qatar is already producing at full capacity with much of its supply under contract to Asia. Even if some Pacific allies of the US — including India, Japan and South Korea — are persuaded to divert some LNG orders it has contracted to Europe, it will only have a small impact in softening the blow, according to energy analysts.
The White House said that Biden and Qatar’s ruling emir, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, would also use Monday’s meeting to discuss Middle East security and the situation in Afghanistan, where humanitarian conditions have deteriorated in the aftermath of last year’s US military withdrawal and Taliban takeover.
But efforts to draw contingency plans should Russia move to cut Europe from gas supplies is perhaps the most pressing matter on their agenda.
Natural gas future prices surged last week amid growing market fears a potential conflict could disrupt Russian exports transiting through Ukraine to Europe. The crunch has been worsened by Russia, which typically supplies about 40 percent of Europe’s natural gas supply, reducing its exports by about 25 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with the same period in 2020 despite high worldwide prices.
Any Russian invasion into Ukraine would almost surely trigger economic sanctions from the US and its European allies. That could lead to oil and gas shortages around the world and, most likely, higher energy prices that could send tremors through the global economy.
Russia has repeatedly said it has no intention of invading Ukraine even as the Biden administration has warned that military action could be “imminent.” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has dismissed concerns that Russia could cut off European gas supplies as “fake hysteria.”
Biden administration officials heaped praise on Qatar for assisting the US military evacuation of thousands of US citizens and Afghans during the chaotic ending to the American war with the Taliban. Qatar continues to operate passenger flights for fleeing Afghans and US and has served as a way station for the US as it processes visas for thousands of people fleeing Taliban control. Qatar’s ambassador in Kabul even personally escorted convoys of evacuees to the airport to help ensure their safe passage.
Biden, according to the White House, told al Thani in a private phone call last year that the Afghanistan evacuation “would not have been possible without the early support from Qatar to facilitate the transfer of thousands of people daily.”
“Many countries have stepped up to help the evacuation and relocation efforts in Afghanistan, but no country has done more than Qatar,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken said during a September visit to Doha. Blinken spoke last week with Qatari Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani about the Russian troop buildup, according to the State Department.
The relationship is improved after difficulties with President Donald Trump. The Republican supported a blockade launched in 2017 against Qatar by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt.
Trump also publicly accused Qatar of being a “a very high level” funder of terrorism but later reversed his position on the blockade. Saudi Arabia and other neighbors have accused Qatar of tolerating or even encouraging support for extremist groups, including Al-Qaeda’s Syria branch, the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.
The Biden administration says the still developing contingency plan won’t just lean on “one or two” suppliers. Instead, the effort would require “rather smaller volumes from a multitude of sources” to make up for a Russian cutoff, according to a senior Biden administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.
Suppliers in Australia — the world’s biggest LNG supplier — as well as Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and United States are among those that Biden administration officials have looked to assist if needed.
Biden and EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in a joint statement Friday said that they were working to ensure “sufficient, and timely supply of natural gas to the EU from diverse sources across the globe to avoid supply shocks” as they build contingency plans.
Craig Pirrong, a professor of finance and energy markets at the University of Houston, noted Qatar and United States’ LNG export facilities, which turn gas into liquid form so it can be transported over long distances, have been running near capacity for months as economies have recovered from the coronavirus pandemic and demand has picked up.
The world’s big suppliers could potentially eke out marginal additional supply if natural gas prices spike even higher, but analysts said a market squeeze could prove unavoidable.
“The market is going to allocate the gas to where the demand is high,” Pirrong said. “Supplies that would have otherwise gone to Asia, will go to Europe, and that will cushion some of the impact in Europe. But it’s just not going to replace that much lost supply if the Russians cut off the gas.”

Cyberattacks increasingly hobble pandemic-weary US schools

Cyberattacks increasingly hobble pandemic-weary US schools
  • Cyberattacks like the one that canceled classes for two days in Albuquerque’s biggest school district have become a growing threat to US schools
ALBUQUERQUE: For teachers at a middle school in New Mexico’s largest city, the first inkling of a widespread tech problem came during an early morning staff call.
On the video, there were shout-outs for a new custodian for his hard work, and the typical announcements from administrators and the union rep. But in the chat, there were hints of a looming crisis. Nobody could open attendance records, and everyone was locked out of class rosters and grades.
Albuquerque administrators later confirmed the outage that blocked access to the district’s student database — which also includes emergency contacts and lists of which adults are authorized to pick up which children — was due to a ransomware attack.
“I didn’t realize how important it was until I couldn’t use it,” said Sarah Hager, a Cleveland Middle School art teacher.
Cyberattacks like the one that canceled classes for two days in Albuquerque’s biggest school district have become a growing threat to US schools, with several high-profile incidents reported since last year. And the coronavirus pandemic has compounded their effects: More money has been demanded, and more schools have had to shut down as they scramble to recover data or even manually wipe all laptops.
“Pretty much any way that you cut it, incidents have both been growing more frequent and more significant,” said Doug Levin, director of the K12 Security Information Exchange, a Virginia-based nonprofit that helps schools defend against cybersecurity risk.
Precize data is hard to come by since most schools are not required to publicly report cyberattacks. But experts say public school systems — which often have limited budgets for cybersecurity expertise — have become an inviting target for ransomware gangs.
The pandemic also has forced schools to turn increasingly toward virtual learning, making them more dependent on technology and more vulnerable to cyber-extortion. School systems that have had instruction disrupted include those in Baltimore County and Miami-Dade County, along with districts in New Jersey, Wisconsin and elsewhere.
Levin’s group has tracked well over 1,200 cybersecurity incidents since 2016 at public school districts across the country. They included 209 ransomware attacks, when hackers lock data up and charge to unlock it; 53 “denial of service” attacks, where attackers sabotage or slow a network by faking server requests; 156 “Zoombombing” incidents, where an unauthorized person intrudes on a video call; and more than 110 phishing attacks, where a deceptive message tricks a user to let a hacker into their network.
Recent attacks also come as schools grapple with multiple other challenges related to the pandemic. Teachers get sick, and there aren’t substitutes to cover them. Where there are strict virus testing protocols, there aren’t always tests or people to give them.
In New York City, an attack this month on third-party software vendor Illuminate Education didn’t result in canceled classes, but teachers across the city couldn’t access grades. Local media reported the outage added to stress for educators already juggling instruction with enforcing COVID-19 protocols and covering for colleagues who were sick or in quarantine.
Albuquerque Superintendent Scott Elder said getting all students and staff online during the pandemic created additional avenues for hackers to access the district’s system. He cited that as a factor in the Jan. 12 ransomware attack that canceled classes for some 75,000 students.
The cancelations — which Elder called “cyber snow days” — gave technicians a five-day window to reset the databases over a holiday weekend.
Elder said there’s no evidence student information was obtained by hackers. He declined to say whether the district paid a ransom but noted there would be a “public process” if it did.
Hager, the art teacher, said the cyberattack increased stress on campus in ways that parents didn’t see.
Fire drills were canceled because fire alarms didn’t work. Intercoms stopped working.
Nurses couldn’t find which kids were where as positive test results came in, Hager said. “So potentially there were students on campus that probably were sick.” It also appears the hack permanently wiped out a few days worth of attendance records and grades.
Edupoint, the vendor for Albuquerque’s student information database, called Synergy, declined to comment.
Many schools choose to keep attacks under wraps or release minimal information to prevent revealing additional weaknesses in their security systems.
“It’s very difficult for the school districts to learn from each other, because they’re really not supposed to talk to each other about it because you might share vulnerabilities,” Elder said.
Last year, the FBI issued a warning about a group called PYSA, or “Protect Your System, Amigo,” saying it was seeing an increase in attacks by the group on schools, colleges and seminaries. Other ransomware gangs include Conti, which last year demanded $40 million from Broward County Public Schools, one of the nation’s largest.
Most are Russian-speaking groups that are based in Eastern Europe and enjoy safe harbor from tolerant governments. Some will post files on the dark web, including highly sensitive information, if they don’t get paid.
While attacks on larger districts garner more headlines, ransomware gangs tended to target smaller school districts in 2021 than in 2020, according to Brett Callow, a threat analyst at the firm Emsisoft. He said that could indicate bigger districts are increasing their spending on cybersecurity while smaller districts, which have less money, remain more vulnerable.
A few days after Christmas, the 1,285-student district of Truth or Consequences, south of Albuquerque, also had its Synergy student information system shut down by a ransomware attack. Officials there compared it to having their house robbed.
“It’s just that feeling of helplessness, of confusion as to why somebody would do something like this because at the end of the day, it’s taking away from our kids. And to me that’s just a disgusting way to try to, to get money,” Superintendent Channell Segura said.
The school didn’t have to cancel classes because the attack happened on break, but the network remains down, including keyless entry locks on school building doors. Teachers are still carrying around the physical keys they had to track down at the start of the year, Segura said.
In October, President Joe Biden signed the K-12 Cybersecurity Act, which calls for the federal cybersecurity agency to make recommendations about how to help school systems better protect themselves.
New Mexico lawmakers have been slow to expand Internet usage in the state, let alone support schools on cybersecurity. Last week, state representatives introduced a bill that would allocate $45 million to the state education department to build a cybersecurity program by 2027.
Ideas on how to prevent future hacks and recover from existing ones usually require more work from teachers.
In the days following the Albuquerque attack, parents argued on Facebook over why schools couldn’t simply switch to pen and paper for things like attendance and grades.
Hager said she even heard the criticism from her mother, a retired school teacher.
“I said, ‘Mom, you can only take attendance on paper if you have printed out your roster to begin with,’” Hager said.
Teachers could also keep duplicate paper copies of all records — but that would double the clerical work that already bogs them down.
In an era where administrators increasingly require teachers to record everything digitally, Hager says, “these systems should work.”

More than 100 ex-Afghan forces, officials slain since Taliban takeover: UN chief

More than 100 ex-Afghan forces, officials slain since Taliban takeover: UN chief
  • Most of the victims were alleged to have been summarily executed by the Taliban or their affiliates
  • UN missions have also documented 44 cases of temporary arrests, beatings and threats of intimidation 
UNITED NATIONS: The United Nations has received “credible allegations” that more than 100 former members of the Afghan government, its security forces and those who worked with international troops have been killed since the Taliban took over the country Aug. 15, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says.
In a report obtained Sunday by The Associated Press, Guterres said that “more than two-thirds” of the victims were alleged to result from extrajudicial killings by the Taliban or its affiliates, despite the Taliban’s announcement of “general amnesties” for those affiliated with the former government and US-led coalition forces.
The UN political mission in Afghanistan also received “credible allegations of extrajudicial killings of at least 50 individuals suspected of affiliation with ISIL-KP,” the Daesh or Islamic State extremist group operating in Afghanistan, Guterres said in the report to UN Security Council.
He added that despite Taliban assurances, the UN political mission has also received credible allegations “of enforced disappearances and other violations impacting the right to life and physical integrity” of former government and coalition members.
Guterres said human rights defenders and media workers also continue “to come under attack, intimidation, harassment, arbitrary arrest, ill-treatment and killings.”
Eight civil society activists were killed, including three by the Taliban and three by Islamic State extremists, and 10 were subjected to temporary arrests, beatings and threats by the Taliban, he said. Two journalists were killed — one by IS — and two were injured by unknown armed men.
The secretary-general said the UN missions documented 44 cases of temporary arrests, beatings and threats of intimidation, 42 of them by the Taliban.
The Taliban overran most of Afghanistan as US and NATO forces were in the final stages of their chaotic withdrawal from the country after 20 years. They entered Kabul on Aug. 15 without any resistance from the Afghan army or the country’s president, Ashraf Ghani, who fled.
The Taliban initially promised a general amnesty for those linked to the former government and international forces, and tolerance and inclusiveness toward women and ethnic minorities. However, the Taliban have renewed restrictions on women and appointed an all-male government, which have met with dismay by the international community.
Afghanistan’s aid-dependent economy was already stumbling when the Taliban seized power, and the international community froze Afghanistan’s assets abroad and halted economic support, recalling the Taliban’s reputation for brutality during its 1996-2001 rule and refusal to educate girls and allow women to work.
Guterres said: “The situation in Afghanistan remains precarious and uncertain six months after the Taliban takeover as the multiple political, socio-economic and humanitarian shocks reverberate across the country.”

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. (AP File)

He said Afghanistan today faces multiple crises: a growing humanitarian emergency, a massive economic contraction, the crippling of its banking and financial systems, the worst drought in 27 years, and the Taliban’s failure to form an inclusive government and restore the rights of girls to education and women to work.
“An estimated 22.8 million people are projected to be in `crisis’ and `emergency’ levels of food insecurity until March 2022,” the UN chief said. “Almost 9 million of these will be at `emergency’ levels of food insecurity -– the highest number in the world. Half of all children under five are facing acute malnutrition.”
On a positive note, Guterres reported “a significant decline” in the overall number of conflict-related security incidents as well as civilian casualties since the Taliban takeover. The UN recorded 985 security-related incidents between Aug. 19 and Dec. 31, a 91 percent decrease compared to the same period in 2020, he said.
The eastern, central, southern and western regions accounted for 75 percent of all recorded incidents, he said, with Nangarhar, Kabul, Kunar and Kandahar ranking as the most conflict-affected provinces.
Despite the reduction in violence, Guterres said the Taliban face several challenges, including rising attacks against their members.
“Some are attributed to the National Resistance Front comprising some Afghan opposition figures, and those associated with the former government,” he said. “These groups have been primarily operating in Panjshir Province and Baghlan’s Andarab District but have not made significant territorial inroads” though “armed clashes are regularly documented, along with forced displacement and communication outages.”
Guterres said intra-Taliban tensions along ethnic lines and competition over jobs have also resulted in violence, pointing to armed clashes on Nov. 4 between between Taliban forces in Bamyan city.
In the report, the secretary-general proposed priorities for the UN political mission in the current environment, urged international support to prevent widespread hunger and the country’s economic collapse, and urged the Taliban to guarantee women’s rights and human rights.

