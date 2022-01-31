Saudi finance minister holds separate talks with Moroccan, Ethiopian counterparts

RIYADH: Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance Mohammed Al-Jadaan met his Moroccan counterpart Nadia Fettah Alaoui in the capital Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported on Monday.
During the meeting, they discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the financial and economic fields, in addition to a number of issues of interest to the finance ministries of both countries.
Al-Jadaan met separately with his Ethiopian counterpart Ahmed Shide, where they stressed the importance of the long-term partnership between the two countries.
They discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and ways to enhance bilateral relations in the financial, economic and development fields.
