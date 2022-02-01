You are here

India's budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth

India’s budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) addresses the media at the Parliament during the opening of the budget session in New Delhi on January 31, 2022. (AFP)
Reuters

India’s budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth

India’s budget likely to spur spending to support economic growth
  • The budget comes days before the start of elections in five states, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh
NEW DELHI: India is likely to step up spending on infrastructure, health services and social programs in its annual budget on Tuesday, to try to set the economy on a firmer footing as it fights a spike in COVID-19 cases and rising inflationary pressure.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to announce more spending on roads, railways, besides higher subsidies for affordable housing amid growing public criticism over inadequate relief following the economic disruption after the outbreak of pandemic in 2020.
A government report on Tuesday warned that growing risks of global inflation led by rising crude oil prices could hit the economy, while projecting growth of 8 percent to 8.5 percent next fiscal year compared to 9.2 percent in current fiscal year and 6.6 percent contraction in the previous year.
The budget comes days before the start of elections in five states, including the most populous, Uttar Pradesh, which could spur Sitharaman to promise higher rural spending and subsidies on food and fertilizer, economists and officials said.
“The fiscal position appears much healthier than expected ahead of the (budget) announcement,” said Shilan Shah, economist at Capital Economics, Singapore in a note.
The strong revival in revenue receipts, which rose 67 percent during April-November period from a year earlier implied that the government has a “fiscal space to provide additional support if necessary,” Sanjeev Sanyal, principal economic adviser at the finance ministry told reporters on Monday.
Policymakers are worried that private consumption, which makes up nearly 55 percent of GDP, is still below pre-pandemic levels amid rising levels of household debt, while retail prices have increased by nearly 10 percent since the coronavirus outbreak began in early 2020.
But the government looks unlikely to offer any major relief measures to struggling consumers, focusing instead on beefing up spending on transport and health care networks, which analysts estimate could rise between 12 percent and 25 percent in the next fiscal year.
“We will focus on reviving the economy through higher investments, while individual and corporate taxes will be kept steady,” one government official, who sought anonymity, told Reuters, adding that reviving growth would be a priority.
To attract investments that create jobs and spur growth, Sitharaman could also boost incentives tied to production in more industries, the official said.
Food processing and exports are two areas that could see more production-linked incentives, two senior government officials said, adding no major budget changes were likely on individual and corporate taxes, in view of rising government debt and subdued private investments.

UK business minister tours Jubail Industrial City during visit to Saudi Arabia

UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng tours Jubail Industrial City. (Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu)
UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng tours Jubail Industrial City. (Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

UK business minister tours Jubail Industrial City during visit to Saudi Arabia

UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng tours Jubail Industrial City. (Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu)
  • Kwasi Kwarteng also held talks with Saudi minister of energy
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: UK Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Kwasi Kwarteng on Monday held talks with Abdullah Al-Saadan, president of the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, during his visit to Saudi Arabia.
He was briefed on the industrial, economic and investment weight of the commission and the diversity of industries and products in Jubail Industrial City, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Kwarteng was also “briefed on the development, economic depth and the huge industrial revolution that characterizes the city, which enables it to be a source of attraction for local and foreign investment, and the focus of attention of global investors.”
The minister viewed a presentation on the establishment of Jubail Industrial City, the most prominent challenges it faced and the industrial renaissance it has witnessed from its inception until now.
Kwarteng was then briefed on the model of the new economic center in Jubail Industrial City, which is located in Mardoma Bay in the heart of the city’s residential area, within an area of ​​275 hectares. It is also located near new residential neighborhoods to the east and west, and a new university to the south, which has made it the economic center of the city.
The minister, who was accompanied by UK Ambassador to the Kingdom Neil Crompton, CEO of the Royal Commission in Jubail Dr. Ahmed bin Zaid Al-Hussein and CEO of Ras Al-Khair Industrial City Ahmed bin Mohammed Hassan, toured the industrial zone, including introductory visits to several companies to learn about their most important products.
Kwarteng also held talks with Saudi Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman. They toured the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh and Shaybah oil field in the Empty Quarter.

Saudi Arabia, Iraq sign deal to support agricultural cooperation, livestock and fisheries

The agreement was signed during the third session of the agricultural committee of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council. (SPA)
The agreement was signed during the third session of the agricultural committee of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council. (SPA)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia, Iraq sign deal to support agricultural cooperation, livestock and fisheries

The agreement was signed during the third session of the agricultural committee of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council. (SPA)
  • The agreement includes cooperation in a number of areas
  • According to the deal, joint seminars, workshops, and trade and investment exhibitions
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed a memorandum of understanding on Monday to enhance cooperation in the fields of agriculture, livestock and fisheries, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.
The agreement was signed during the third session of the agricultural committee of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, which was a preparatory meeting headed by the Saudi Minister of Environment, Water and Agriculture Abdulrahman Al-Fadhli and the Iraqi Minister of Agriculture Mohammed Al-Khafaji.
The agreement includes cooperation in a number of areas, including plant production, pest control, combating desertification and preserving forests, pastures and biodiversity. It also includes developing agricultural marketing and trade exchange for agricultural products, wastewater management, treatment and reuse, food security, quarantining, veterinary laboratories, and supporting investment in the agricultural sector.
According to the deal, joint seminars, workshops, and trade and investment exhibitions will be held and agricultural projects will be set up and implemented.
A joint working team will also be formed within the work of the Saudi-Iraqi Coordination Council, to consult on the measures to be taken to enhance and develop cooperation in accordance with the provisions of the memorandum signed between the two sides.
During the meeting, the committee discussed a number of issues in the environmental, water, agricultural and food security fields.

Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia’s digital future

Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia’s digital future
Updated 31 January 2022
Salma Wael

Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia's digital future

Cash-rich 'solutions by stc' is driving Saudi Arabia’s digital future
Updated 31 January 2022
Salma Wael

RIYADH: As the world embraces the most tech-savvy era, Riyadh-based solutions by stc has managed to make digitalization more relevant in Saudi Arabia.

Worth over SR24 billion ($6.4 billion), the company leverages modern techniques to enrich its portfolio with innovative products and services, aimed at revolutionizing traditional businesses.

The company known as 'solutions by stc' took a leap last year when it struck a stellar initial public offering on Saudi Arabia’s main stock index TASI.

It has seen strong interest from investors regionally and globally, after raising SR3.6 billion in an IPO, which the company’s CEO Omar Al-Noamani said would position the company as a top digital enabler in the region.

Investor bids in the IPO surpassed the offered shares by 130 times, attracting more orders than oil giant Saudi Aramco’s offering, Bloomberg reported.

The dividend policy, which is yet to be announced, will depend on performance evaluation and growth rates, Al-Noamani earlier told CNBC Arabia in an interview.

Since its stock market debut, solutions by stc has closed in on major milestones.

Shares have soared 22 percent since then, to reach SR202 on Jan. 27, 2022.

It posted more than a 14 percent increase in profits in the first nine months of 2021, compared to a year earlier, up to SR718 million, and revenues hit SR5.76 billion in the same period.

The company has also secured several contracts worth millions of riyals. One of many is a SR201 million deal with Saudi Telecom Co. to build a data center in NEOM’s Telco Park’s digital platform.

On a broader scale, Saudi Arabia’s information and communications technology sector has a strong prospect for growth. It hit a volume of SR33.8 billion in 2018 and is forecasted to reach SR53.1 billion by 2025, according to stc.

Amid a sectoral boom, the Kingdom was ranked first among 140 nations for its digital competitiveness in 2020.

It beat France, China, and Indonesia to claim the top spot among the G20 member states, after being named “Top Digital Riser”, a statement by Saudi Press Agency revealed.

The local ICT industry represents a key driver of Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social reform, as it helps Saudi diversify away from oil and brings it closer to becoming the future digital hub.

The Riyadh-based solutions by stc, formally known as Arabian Internet and Communications Services Co., represents the internet services arm of the Kingdom’s largest telecom operator, Saudi Telecom Co.

It is 79 percent owned by stc and holds a market share of 13 percent in the local ICT sector, according to its website.

Saudi Telecom Co. owns and manages a tech venture capital fund that empowers entrepreneurs across the GCC, wider MENA region, and Turkey to set up technology businesses.

Headquartered in Riyadh, STC Ventures, or STV, marked the Middle East’s largest venture capital fund when it was established with a size of $500 million.

Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years

Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years

Saudi Arabia attracts $2bn investments in cloud computing in the past two years
  • Saudi Arabia attracted more than SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) of investments in cloud computing during the past two years
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia attracted more than SR7.5 billion ($2 billion) of investments in cloud computing during the past two years, Deputy Minister for Technology Development at the Ministry of Communication, Nawaf D. Al-Hoshan told Asharq on Monday.

Saudi Arabia's government implemented several initiatives to attract more foreign investments and encourage non Saudi companies including startups to invest in the Kingdom. Tax and investment incentives were some of these measures, he said.

Many international companies announced plans to move their headquarters to Riyadh for investment opportunities. The names of these companies will be announced during LEAP 2022, Al-Hoshan added.

Saudi Arabia launched the National Development Technology Program, or NTDP, with an estimated budget of SR2.5 billion. The program is the largest governmental program, to support startups, entrepreneurships, and investors in the information technology sector.

Naqua plans to boost fishing haul to 250,000 tons a year by 2030

Naqua plans to boost fishing haul to 250,000 tons a year by 2030
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Naqua plans to boost fishing haul to 250,000 tons a year by 2030

Naqua plans to boost fishing haul to 250,000 tons a year by 2030
  • Naqua, Saudi Arabia’s largest agriculture company, plans to farm and catch 250,000 tons of fish a year by 2030.
Updated 31 January 2022
Arab News

Riyadh: Naqua, Saudi Arabia’s largest agriculture company, plans to farm and catch 250,000 tons of fish a year by 2030.

“That is our responsibility to increase or achieve the government’s target, which is 250,000 by 2030,” Naqua’s Khalid Al-Ballaa, told Arab News in an interview.

“We have high ambitions to achieve this goal,” he added.

Naqua currently produces 60,000 tons of fish a year, and exports to 32 countries around the world.

To hit its new target, Naqua plans to expand its production in new types of fish such as tilapia and other products, in addition to its mainstays of shrimp and barramundi, Al-Ballaa said at SIMEC on Sunday.

Naqua faces challenges in fish farming since it is less popular than other types of livestock and takes longer to rear.

“Growing it is also a challenge because for example our main fish barramundi we grow for a year and a half, but a chicken can be reared within 30 days” Al-Ballaa added.

