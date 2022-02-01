You are here

Newcastle sign Dan Burn as winter transfer window shuts
Former Brighton & Hove Albion center-half Dan Burn joins the Magpies. (AFP/File)
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Dan Burn has spoken of his “dream” Newcastle United move after his $17 million January transfer deadline day move.

The 29-year-old penned a two-and-a-half-year deal at St. James’ Park on Monday, with the deal confirmed just 15 minutes before the close of the winter trading period.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion center-half Burn followed Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes and Matt Targett through the doors on Tyneside in the month, for a combined fee of $112 million.

“I’m buzzing to be here,” said boyhood Newcastle United fan Burn, who was released by the club at the age of 10.

“I never thought I’d be in this position so to be a Newcastle player and to be around St. James’ Park, it’s something I’ve dreamt of since I was a kid.

“I can’t wait to step out in the shirt and to see what it feels like. From sitting in the East Stand as a kid to now, it’s crazy. I’m excited to get started.”

United lost out on their chase to sign the likes of Sven Botman, of Lille, and Diego Carlos, of Sevilla.

However, head coach Eddie Howe believes the signing of towering defender Burn adds just the right kind of competition at the heart of the Magpies’ defense.

“I’m delighted to bring Dan back to the North East. He knows exactly what it means to represent this club and he will be a big presence for us on and off the pitch,” said Howe.

“We have been very keen to add competition defensively and Dan fits the profile we have been looking for.

He is naturally left-footed, which provides further balance to our backline, and he will be a great addition to the group.”

Confirming the news, Brighton took to social media: “Smash it at your boyhood club, Dan! Wishing you all the best.”

Co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi also took to Twitter to welcome Burn as a United player.

He said: “Some dreams are meant to be . . . welcome back to where it all started.”

Meanwhile, Netherlands international Botman has been speaking about his failed move to United.

French champions Lille kept moving the goalposts on a deal, with United meeting their initial valuation of the player, only for the club to up their demands.

This approach eventually led to the Magpies walking away from the transfer, although they did again test Lille’s resolve with a late-window approach.

Speaking to Dutch outlet Ziggo Sport, Botman said: “I’m fine at Lille for the time being.

“I assume that I will take a good step in my career next summer. You never know in football.

“This time both Newcastle and Milan were in very concrete talks. Both clubs have their positive points.

“Everyone says about Newcastle: It’s all about money. But it’s a very nice project, if you look at where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain started.

“I think it would be very nice to be part of that, but of course Milan is a beautiful club.”

Topics: Newcastle Dan Burn

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa

Newcastle complete signing of Matt Targett on loan from Aston Villa
  • The player almost joined the Magpies in 2018 when Rafa Benitez was in charge at St James’ Park
  • Confirmation of the capture of Dan Burn was also expected during the final hours of the transfer window on Monday
Updated 01 February 2022
Liam Kennedy

NEWCASTLE: Newcastle United completed the signing of Aston Villa defender Matt Targett on Monday and confirmation of the capture of Dan Burn was believed to be imminent.

Targett joins United on an initial loan deal until the end of the season. He is the club’s fourth signing during this first transfer window since the majority takeover by the Saudi Public Investment Fund in October. He follows Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes through the door at St James’ Park.

The signing of Brighton and Hove Albion defender Burn was expected to be confirmed on Monday evening, as the clock counted down to the close of the transfer window.

However, a move for Manchester United’s Jesse Lingard has faltered, with the Red Devils unwilling to allow the player to leave during this window. A similar deal for under-20 France international Hugo Ekitike also failed on deadline day.

Targett spoke of his excitement at signing for the Magpies.

“It all happened so quickly,” he said. “I got a call last night saying the loan with Villa had been agreed; now I can’t wait to get started to get my teeth stuck in.

“When you look at it from afar, with all the players linked and the new players, the project — it is all exciting, exciting times to be here. Everyone is keeping an eye on how Newcastle do.

“I had a conversation with the manager last night and I am looking forward to working with him.”

This is not the first time the Magpies have shown an interest in Targett. In 2018, during Rafa Benitez’s time on Tyneside, United came within a whisker of signing the player from Southampton. However, a lack of finances under previous owner Mike Ashley scuppered the deal and the player ended up at Fulham. Targett recalled just how close Newcastle came to obtaining his services.

“It was about three or four years ago and I was about to get on the plane to go to Newcastle,” he said.

“Even at the time then, I don’t think I was ready. Now, having that experience with Villa and Southampton, I feel like I am in a good place with my career. At the time I was still young; it would have been a massive shock to me, coming here. Now I am ready.”

Last season’s players’ player of the campaign at Villa, Targett is under no illusions about the priority for the remainder of the season and his immediate aim at United: To help avoid relegation.

“The main thing is keeping Newcastle in the Premier League and we will see where that takes us after that,” he said.

“Every time I have come here it has been a tough place to come. The fans are very passionate, they give the team good backing and I am looking forward to meeting them. I enjoy playing at St James’ Park. To be playing for them instead of getting abuse, it will be great.

“This team has quality and I am sure this team has enough to stay in the league.”

Newcastle co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi welcomed Targett to the club in message posted on Twittrer. He wrote: “Welcome Matt. Super excited to have you on board.”

Co-owner Jamie Reuben wrote: “Welcome @Mattytargett. We’re happy to have you.”

Topics: Newcastle United Matt Targett Aston Villa

Saudi Tour 2022 kicks off in AlUla

The 15 international teams participating in the Saudi Tour 2022 were presented during the opening ceremony. (SPA)
The 15 international teams participating in the Saudi Tour 2022 were presented during the opening ceremony. (SPA)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Tour 2022 kicks off in AlUla

The 15 international teams participating in the Saudi Tour 2022 were presented during the opening ceremony. (SPA)
  • 15 international teams are participating, covering a distance of 831.3 kilometers
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

JEDDAH: The Saudi Tour 2022, which is being held for the second time in the Kingdom, was inaugurated on Monday from the historic city of AlUla.
The tour is being organized by the Ministry of Sport, in cooperation with the Saudi Cycling Federation and under the umbrella of the Union Cycliste Internationale.
The first phase of the Saudi Tour, which is part of the Quality of Life program, will start on Tuesday and will continue until Saturday with the participation of 15 international teams, covering a distance of 831.3 kilometers.

The teams were presented during the opening ceremony, which also included a presentation of the details of the tracks and the starting and ending points for each of the five stages.
The competition will also feature a number of sports events and races for the public, women, and children.

Topics: Saudi Arabia AlUla Saudi Tour 2022 Saudi Cycling Federation Saudi Ministry of Sport Quality of Life Program

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season
Updated 31 January 2022
John Duerden

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season

Odion Ighalo’s move to Al-Hilal could be a turning point in Saudi Pro League season
  • The reigning Asian and Saudi champions moved quickly to replace departing hero Bafetimbi Gomis, in the process weakening rivals Al-Shabab in the title race
  • Al-Hilal won their fourth Asian title in November but have collected just 12 points in eight domestic games since
Updated 31 January 2022
John Duerden

Al-Hilal did not become the most successful team in the history of Asian football by letting the grass grow under their feet. Just days after the reigning Saudi Arabian champions released star striker Bafetimbi Gomis, they announced the arrival of Odion Ighalo in a move that could have major repercussions for the title race.

When Manchester United suddenly signed Andy Cole in January 1995, Kevin Keegan, the manager of selling club Newcastle United, stood on the steps outside the team’s stadium and explained to disgruntled fans why he had allowed the deal to go through. Now, Al-Shabab supporters similarly will be wondering at the wisdom of letting Ighalo, joint top scorer in the league so far this season, go.

For Al-Hilal, it is a no-brainer — assuming they were right to let Gomis go in the first place. The Frenchman still scores goals and has done so nine times so far this season, but at the age of 36 it was felt that his powers and impact were starting to wane. Ighalo is six years younger and has found the target three more times to sit joint top of the goal-scoring charts this season.

It remains to be seen how much of an improvement the Nigerian proves to be over the Frenchman, who will always be an Al-Hilal legend for his performances, goals and attitude during his three-and-a-half years with the club.

In the short-term, the Saudi champions look to have strengthened ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, which kicks off on Thursday. Al-Hilal are in action three days later against either Al-Jazira of the UAE or Tahiti’s A.S. Pirae. The winner goes on to face European champions Chelsea, a clash that will be eagerly anticipated in Saudi Arabia.

The prospect of playing in such a tournament, and a potential chance to test himself against one of the best defenses in the world, will surely appeal to Ighalo. There are those, especially in Nigeria, who feel that the fact the player was forced to miss out on the African Cup of Nations was one reason behind the move to Al-Hilal. Al-Shabab refused to release the striker, the top scorer during the 2019 competition, claiming that the Nigerian Football Federation had missed the deadline for calling him up.

As exciting as the Club World Cup is, whether Ighalo can make a difference domestically is a bigger question. Al-Hilal won their fourth Asian title in November but have collected just 12 points in eight domestic games since. This is not the kind of form that wins championships, especially with the top two, Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr, winning match after match. Leonardo Jardim’s men are now 10 points off the summit with 13 games remaining. There is still time to close the gap but not much, especially with the Tigers in such great form.

It is true that Al-Hilal are not the free-scoring team they were last season, when they averaged two goals a game. So far this season, the number is 1.45, which is quite a drop-off. Yet it is more a case of the team not creating as many chances — certainly not as many clear chances — than the strikers being wasteful.

It could be that Jardim will play Ighalo alongside Moussa Marega in attack. While on paper this looks like a formidable strike force, not much will change if the supply is not there. That is now a challenge for Jardim and his new signing.

Fans of Al-Shabab, meanwhile, are perhaps entitled to feel a little upset. After all, their star striker has joined a team below them in the league. It does not say much for the club’s title ambitions that they are selling their top scorer to a local rival, and one that also still has eyes on the championship.

It is true that three draws in the last three games have resulted in Al-Shabab slipping down to third place but they are still only seven points behind the leaders, albeit having played a game more.

Al-Shabab have already brought in a replacement: John Mary. The Cameroon striker was last seen on loan at Avispa Fukuoka in Japan. The 28-year-old has a decent goal-scoring record in Asia but will have to hit the ground running if he is to help his new team return to winning ways in Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen what Al-Ittihad and Al-Nassr make of all this. It is likely that the top two view Al-Hilal as a greater danger than Al-Shabab and so are unlikely to be delighted about the joint top scorer in the league making the move across Riyadh.

Time will also tell how it all plays out. It might well be that Ighalo bags a few more goals but cannot reignite Al-Hilal’s title challenge, and that Al-Shabab will not miss him too much and so will have few regrets.

But if the former Manchester United striker does help to shoot the champions up the standings while his former club drops down, then this could prove to be a season-changing move.

Topics: Al-Hilal Odion Ighalo Bafetimbi Gomis Al-Shabab

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status

Everton appoint Lampard to save Premier League status
  • The former England international will take charge for the first time on Saturday when Everton host Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup
  • After the visit of Brentford, Lampard has a baptism of fire back in the Premier League, with a trip to Newcastle United on February 8
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Everton on Monday appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half year deal with the task of keeping the Toffees in the Premier League.
Lampard has been out of the game since being sacked as Chelsea boss a little over a year ago.
The former England international will take charge for the first time on Saturday when Everton host Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
“It is a huge honor for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started,” said Lampard.
“I think Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.
“My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We’ll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us.”
Lampard takes charge with Everton just four points above the relegation zone.
Fans protested over the past week outside Goodison Park at the running of the club from British-Iranian businessman Farhad Moshiri.
Moshiri has spent over half a billion pounds on transfers since his takeover in 2016, but much of that money has been wasted.
Lampard becomes the club’s seventh permanent manager in less than six years.
His former England teammate Wayne Rooney turned down the chance to have an interview for the job, while Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira was reportedly the favorite until a fan revolt against his appointment.
“I am really delighted that Frank has joined us,” said Moshiri.
“He has played at the very highest level of the game and has football in his blood. He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we’re all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost.”
After the visit of Brentford, Lampard has a baptism of fire back in the Premier League, with a trip to Newcastle on February 8 that could have a huge bearing on who is relegated at the end of the season.

Topics: everton Frank Lampard Chelsea Farhad Moshiri

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020

Eriksen signs for Brentford months after cardiac arrest at Euro 2020
  • Eriksen, 29, who has been training with young players at another of his former clubs, Ajax, said he was raring to go in a short video on Brentford’s Twitter feed
  • Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game at Euro 2020 against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and had to be resuscitated on the pitch
Updated 31 January 2022
AFP

LONDON: Christian Eriksen has completed a remarkable return to the Premier League, signing for Brentford just seven months after suffering a cardiac arrest at last year’s European Championship.
The Denmark international left Inter Milan in December by mutual consent as the implantable cardioverter defibrillator, or ICD, he had fitted meant he was not allowed to play in Italian football.
But the Premier League does not have the same rule and Brentford issued a statement on Monday confirming they had signed the former Tottenham playmaker until the end of the season, subject to international clearance.
Eriksen, 29, who has been training with young players at another of his former clubs, Ajax, said he was raring to go in a short video on Brentford’s Twitter feed.
“Hi everyone, it’s Christian Eriksen,” he said. “I’m happy to announce that I’ve signed for Brentford Football Club and I can’t wait to get started and hopefully I’ll see you all very soon.”
Brentford manager Thomas Frank, who worked with Eriksen while in charge of Denmark’s Under-17s squad early in his coaching career, welcomed his compatriot, saying it was an “unbelievable opportunity” to bring a world-class player to the club.
“He is fit but we will need to get him match-fit and I am looking forward to seeing him work with the players and staff to get back toward his highest level,” he said.
“At his best, Christian has the ability to dictate games of football. He can find the right passes and is a goal threat.... I expect him to have an impact in the dressing room and at the training ground.”
Inter tweeted: “Good luck for your new adventure, @ChrisEriksen8. We are happy to see you back out on the pitch! Forever.”
Spurs tweeted: “It’s good to see you back in the Premier League, @ChrisEriksen8.”
Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest in Denmark’s opening game at Euro 2020 against Finland in Copenhagen on June 12 and had to be resuscitated on the pitch.
The midfielder, who spent several days in hospital and had the ICD heart-regulating device fitted, has not played since.
Denmark rode a wave of emotion at the delayed tournament, reaching the semifinals, where they were knocked out by England.
Brentford’s director of football, Phil Giles, said that although the club would not divulge any of Eriksen’s private medical information, “Brentford fans can rest assured that we have undertaken significant due diligence to ensure that Christian is in the best possible shape to return to competitive football.”
Eriksen was a pivotal member of Mauricio Pochettino’s Tottenham side that finished as runners-up in the Premier League in 2016/17 and reached the Champions League final in 2019.
The Dane joined Inter in January 2020 and after initial problems settling into then-manager Antonio Conte’s system, was a driving force in their charge to a 19th league title last year.
Eriksen told Danish media earlier this month that his aim was to play in the World Cup later this year.
“My goal is to play in the World Cup in Qatar in November/December 2022,” he said, adding: “Whether I can get selected is something entirely different... but... I can come back.”
Brentford are 14th in the Premier League after four consecutive defeats but are eight points above the relegation zone.

Topics: Christian Eriksen Brentford Thomas Frank Inter Milan

