LIVE: Regional, global tech scene takes the ‘LEAP’ in Riyadh today

RIYADH: The LEAP conference in Saudi Arabia starts today — with a lineup of more than 400 speakers set to address the promises of modern technology and the increasing prominence of digital economies.

Organizers, supported by the Kingdom’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology are expecting around 40,000 visitors to attend the three-day conference at the Riyadh Front exhibition center.

Dubbed the “digital Davos,” the event builds on the government’s many initiatives to invest in technology — a key pillar in the Saudi Vision 2030, which sets out the Kingdom’s action plan to diversify its economy away from oil dependence.

Over the next three days, LEAP will cover a wide range of topics, including financial and health tech, robotics, smart cities, and future energy technologies.

High-profile tech icons are taking part in the event, as well as top entrepreneurs and venture capitalists who are set to engage in an investor program.

Saudi minister for communications and information technology, Abdullah Al-Swaha, is expected to deliver a keynote speech, underlining the role of the digital economy.

Other speakers attending come from a range of international and local organizations — including Visa, Ericsson, JP Morgan, Cisco, and Huawei, as well as stc, NEOM, and the King Abdullah University of Science and Technology

Follow our coverage (All times are GMT):

06:24: Kicking off today, LEAP22 includes a program crammed with 400 speakers over three days – here’s just a few