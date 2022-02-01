You are here

Egypt rejoining JPMorgan index reassures investors says Minister of Finance

Image: Shutterstock
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohammed Abu Zaid

Mohamed Maait, the Egyptian Minister of Finance, said that his country has officially joined the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index, as of Monday, January 31.

“Egypt's entry into this index encourages investors to invest in purchasing debt instruments issued by the country to provide liquidity to finance projects and provide expenses,” he added yesterday in televised statements, explaining that Egypt's presence in the index gives investors reassurance.

“Egypt's presence in the index means that Egypt has fulfilled conditions that qualify it to exist in this index, and places it as an attractive country for investment,” Maait added.

He explained that “only two countries in Africa are present in this index, namely Egypt and South Africa, and 90 percent of foreign investors who were polled about Egypt's entry into the index supported Egypt's entry into the JPMorgan index, and this gives an indication of investors' impressions of the Egyptian economy.”

The Minister of Finance explained that this comes in the direction of investors’ view of Egypt in a positive light, explaining that “Egypt joined the index and exited from it after 2011. The chaos that followed sent negative messages about Egypt’s situation and economy.”

“After economic reform and restoring our balance, raising Egypt’s credit rating opened the way to correct the difficult path, and Egypt was included again in the index,” he said.

He explained that about three years ago, the Ministry of Finance began seeking to rejoin Egypt to the index after it exited in June 2011. 

Egypt was able to achieve the bank's requirements, including: extending the life of government debt, adjusting the yield curve, and raising the participation rate of foreign investors in government financial instruments with the increase in the volume of each issuance.

He pointed out that this step reflects the continuous efforts of the Ministry of Finance to reduce the cost of public debt as part of the package of measures taken by the state for economic reforms.

“Egypt added 14 EGP-denominated bonds worth around USD 26 billion to the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index, giving Egypt a weighting of 1.85 percent, enabling major investment funds and more foreign investors to invest in Egyptian debt instruments in the local currency,” Maait added.

Vice Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies and Institutional Reform, Ahmed Kouchouk stressed that Egypt joining this index translates the efforts of the Ministry of Finance to raise the efficiency of public debt management with the application of a medium-term strategy to reduce its size and the cost of its service.

This includes proposals to accelerate the path of reducing the debt by activating the stock market to increase liquidity levels. It also enhances the demand for government debt instruments, thus reducing their cost.

Nevin Mansour, advisor to the Deputy Minister of Finance, said that Egypt also joined the JPMorgan index on environment and governance, based on the offering of green bonds in October 2020.

“Egypt's percentage in this index will become 1.18 percent, which reflects Egypt's presence on the map of sustainable economies and the state's orientation towards green debt instruments,” he said.

In the current budget, Egypt aims to reach EGP 990.1 billion ($63 billion) in domestic finance, compared to EGP 832.3 billion in 2020-2021.

External finances will reach EGP 78.4 billion, down from EGP 165.4 billion in 2020-2021.

Topics: economy Egypt JP Morgan

Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP

Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP

Saudi startup Retailo raises $36m to scale retail digitization across MENAP
  • The new investment also comes in line with the startup’s expansion plans into new countries, sectors, and products
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia's fast-growing e-commerce platform Retailo has raised $36 million in its series A funding round with more than 80 percent of the amount raised in equity, Magnitt reported.

The remaining 20 percent was raised through venture debt.

The round was led by Silicon Valley-based Graphene Ventures and joined by leading investors that include 500 Global, Agility, Aujan, Tech Invest Com and Mentor’s Fund.

The funds will go towards digitizing the region’s retail shops by leveraging technology to offer a one-stop portal through which they can order products at better margins, Bloomberg reported.

“With global supply chains under pressure that drives up commodity prices and slows GDP growth, it becomes increasingly important to secure smart supply chains,” Jawlah reported citing the company’s chief executive officer, Talha Ansari.

The new investment also comes in line with the startup’s expansion plans into new countries, sectors, and products.

Also participating in the round were Shorooq Partners, Abercross Holdings, Arzan VC and AgFunder as recurring investors.

With operations across Pakistan, UAE, and the Kingdom, Retailo has raised a total of SR202 million to date, which marks a milestone in the regional startup ecosystem.

Ansari noted that, “The retail sector serves 700 million people in the MENAP region, contributes about 20 percent of GDP and employs tens of millions.”

“By providing technology solutions to this underserved market, we are not only improving people’s lives but also helping to raise the bar for the economy of the entire MENAP region,” he added.

 

Riyadh-based Retailo was founded in 2020 by former Careem leaders Talha Ansari, Muhammad Nowkhaiz, and Wahaj Ahmed. 

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia START-UPs technology MENAP Saudi SMEs

AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP

AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP
Updated 15 min ago
Arab News

AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP

AI can solve supply chain crisis, says SAP chief at LEAP
Updated 15 min ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The supply chain crisis affecting businesses could be solved if firms used Artificial Intelligence technology to work closer together, according to a leading software company executive.

Speaking at the LEAP conference in Riyadh, Christian Klein, CEO of SAP SE, said businesses needed to show “courage” to embrace transformations, particularly around issues of sustainability as customers no longer care solely about “price and quality of projects.” 

Klein said the current “supply chain crisis” is “because everybody is working on their own.”

Reflecting on the technological solutions available, he said: “We should enhance AI by using billions of data to analyze the needs of the consumer.”

“No one does business alone, you have to connect with millions of suppliers, manufacturers, etc,” Klein added.

The LEAP conference features more than 400 speakers set to address the promises of modern technology and the increasing prominence of digital economies. 

It will run from Tuesday Feb. 1 to Thursday Feb. 3.

 

Topics: LEAP22 artificial intelligence (AI)

India to launch state-backed 'digital rupee', tax crypto

India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee’, tax crypto
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee’, tax crypto

India to launch state-backed ‘digital rupee’, tax crypto
  • Cryptocurrencies have been under scrutiny by Indian regulators
Updated 01 February 2022
AFP

India will introduce a state-backed “digital rupee” and impose a 30 percent tax on profits from virtual currencies, the government announced Tuesday.


The plans are a blow to one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency markets, which has remained unregulated despite burgeoning local trading platforms and glitzy celebrity endorsements.


They make India the latest major emerging economy to rein in the sector, after China went even further in outlawing all cryptocurrency transactions last September.


“There has been a phenomenal increase in transactions in virtual digital assets,” finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament, adding that the growth necessitated a proper tax framework.


Profits made trading cryptocurrencies and other digital assets will be taxed at 30 percent, while any losses from digital transactions will not be granted offsets against other income.


A one-percent tax will be deducted at the source for all digital asset transactions above an as-yet-unspecified threshold.


Sitharaman also said the central bank would introduce a “digital rupee,” based on blockchain technology, by the end of March 2023.


“Introduction of central bank digital currency will give a big boost to (the) digital economy. Digital currency will also lead to a more efficient and cheaper currency management system,” she said.


Cryptocurrencies have been under scrutiny by Indian regulators since first entering the local market nearly a decade ago, with a surge in fraudulent transactions leading to a central bank ban in 2018.


India’s Supreme Court lifted the ban two years later and the market has surged since, growing by nearly 650 percent in the year to June 2021 — second only to Vietnam, according to research by Chainalysis.


Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year warned that Bitcoin presented a risk to younger generations and could “spoil our youth” if it ended up “in the wrong hands.”


The government soon proposed banning “all private cryptocurrencies,” but ultimately held back.


Tuesday’s budget also included plans to ramp up infrastructure spending to support the economy’s post-pandemic bounceback as officials grapple with rising inflation and unemployment.


Spending will be directed to roads, railways, defense, housing and energy, as the government eyes important state polls in the coming weeks.

Topics: economy India digital currencies rupee CRYPTO bitcoin

NEOM to produce over 600,000 tons of sustainable food to help achieve Saudi self-sufficiency

NEOM to produce over 600,000 tons of sustainable food to help achieve Saudi self-sufficiency
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

NEOM to produce over 600,000 tons of sustainable food to help achieve Saudi self-sufficiency

NEOM to produce over 600,000 tons of sustainable food to help achieve Saudi self-sufficiency
Updated 9 min 46 sec ago
Rinat Gainullin

RIYADH: As part of its mandate to create the most sustainable and environmentally friendly food ecosystems, NEOM targets producing an innovative food sector with a total output of over 600,000 tons by 2030, it has announced.

This should lead to mass self-efficiency and a stronger local economy, the company said in a presentation broadcast during the Saudi International Marine Exhibition and Conference in Riyadh on Sunday.

Fruits and vegetables will be the main produced components, contributing some 325,000 tons, followed by alternative meat and dairy products with a total of 178,000 tons. Aquaculture and grains came next with production plans of 80,000 tons and 48,000 tons respectively, according to the company.

As for aquaculture — which results in just 10 percent of CO2 produced by beef and consumes only half the quantity of fresh water needed to produce one gram of protein — NEOM will focus on the development of innovative marine and land-based production systems ensuring the strictest compliance with environmental regulations.

Production mainly targets native species that live in the Red Sea waters in order to maximize local sustainability such as Yellowtail Kingfish, Great Amberjack, Orange-spotted Grouper, and Meagre. NEOM aims for a total output of 80,000 tons per year for all of these species, helping it to exceed self-sufficiency levels.

Identifying the selection of species for production is based on evaluating their market value, to achieve higher efficiency levels when production is launched.

Production is initially planned to use indoor, or closed, tanks with a recirculating aquaculture system, also known as RAS, across an area of 22 hectares. The area of recirculating ponds is initially planned at 2,500 ha.

NEOM indicated the projected land-based aquaculture segment, which will include RAS and recirculating ponds, targets a total output of 60,000 tons. The recirculating ponds share is set to be 48,000 while that of RAS share is expected at 12,000 tons.

Looking at marine or offshore aquaculture, NEOM is exploring the opportunity to dedicate some 350 ha of its water on the Red Sea for farming marine species. The marine segment is aiming at large-scale growing of Red Sea native species. 

The technique NEOM is planning to use is offshore and nearshore cages with an area of 160 ha and an additional 160 ha of hatcheries and nurseries. The operation is projected to produce 20,000 tons of kingfish per year.

NEOM has also developed a plan to use a number of technologies to produce high-quality protein as a substitute for fishmeal to meet demand for feed from the aquaculture operation being planned. The company said it plans to produce some 7,000 tons of insect protein meal, 4,000 tons of lipids in addition to 25,000 tons of soil amendments.

The plan devised by NEOM envisions setting up an operation for seaweed farming targeting an output of 17,000 tons of dry-weight 40-percent crude protein. Such an operation is planned as onshore and near-shore farming linked to the production sites.

Further downstream in the production cycle, NEOM plans to develop with partners both primary and secondary processing of final products. The company aims to focus initially on processing whole fish mainly for the local market with the possibility for selling some abroad. Production of primary processed fish, gutted or dressed, is planned at 25,000 tons a year in addition to 31,000 tons per year of whole fish.

The volume of secondary processed fish such as steaks and filets is forecasted at 24,000 tons per year.

Given that the Saudi market is currently consuming 9.1 kg of seafood per capita and 71 percent of its needs are covered by imports, NEOM believes there should be no issues placing production in the local market.

The Kingdom is projecting consumption of fish products to grow to 20 kg per capita by 2030.

NEOM has more than 450 km of coastline on the Red Sea. The coastline enjoys some specific features such as: low industrialization and urbanization, no waste water or river runoff, no red tides, suitable depths of 30-80 meter and low (0.5-1 meter) wave heights as well as pristine waters. These all create the pre-conditions for successful aquaculture operation, according to the National Fisheries Development Program presentation shown during SIMEC in Riyadh in Jan. 30.

The geographical location of NEOM ensures a temperate climate, roughly about 10°C cooler on average than the rest of the GCC.  It's a mountainous region that is home to diverse terrain in northwest Saudi Arabia. The area also has cooler winds coming in from the Red Sea. The relatively colder waters along the NEOM’s coastline on the Red Sea offer some of the best conditions for aquaculture in the region, according to the company website.

Both state-owned NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co. are spearheading the Saudi government’s efforts to boost the yields of the aquaculture sector fivefold by 2030 in coordination with other key private players.

NEOM will be backed by more than $500 billion over the coming years by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, as well as local and international investors. NEOM’s contribution to the Kingdom’s GDP is projected to reach $48 billion by 2030, according to NEOM.

It would be worth mentioning that the Tabuk Fisheries Company signed a deal with NEOM in April 2021 to establish “the largest fish farm in the Middle East and North Africa”, according to the futuristic city. Tabuk Fisheries Co. headquartered in Tabuk, the regional centre about 180 km from the Diba port on the Red Sea.

Established in 2005, the company is known as the producer of various species of fish with the use of floating cages onshore. The company's projects are located 50-km north of the village of Al-Moyleh on the Red Sea coast. The current production capacity of the project is around 2,000 tons per year, according to the company website.

Topics: SIMEC NEOM

Beez Logistics partners with Naif Alrajhi Investment to boost operations

Beez Logistics partners with Naif Alrajhi Investment to boost operations
Beezlogistics.com
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Beez Logistics partners with Naif Alrajhi Investment to boost operations

Beez Logistics partners with Naif Alrajhi Investment to boost operations
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Beez Logistics has partnered with Riyadh-based Naif Alrajhi Investment to add 100 new distribution points and branches to its network and expand its fleet to over 1,000 vehicles.

The move will provide more options to integrate technology and digital innovation with logistic services across Saudi Arabia, Beez said in a statement.

CEO and Chairman of Naif Alrajhi Investment, Naif Saleh, added that the agreement is in line with Saudi Vision 2030 plans to diversify the economy as the demand for digital services increases.

Beez Logistics began operations in 2017, and offers delivery services, warehousing and digital supply chain management. The company works across various sectors including agriculture and health.

Topics: economy Saudi Arabia logsitics Last-mile delivery

