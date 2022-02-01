UPS delivers rosy outlook for 2022 after record earnings, shares soar

You are here

  • It also expects adjusted operating margins of 13.7 percent in 2022, above 2021 levels
United Parcel Service Inc. posted record quarterly earnings on Tuesday and forecast 2022 revenue above expectations, driven by higher shipping rates and e-commerce demand, sending shares of the logistics giant up 7 percent before the bell.


Demand for express shipping has risen sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in business-to-consumer package deliveries, as the temporary closure of many traditional stores drove more shoppers online.


US retailers reported a better-than-expected $886.7 billion in sales during the crucial holiday season, a 14.1 percent rise from a year earlier. UPS reported an 11.5 percent jump in revenue to $27.77 billion in the three months to Dec. 31, with the average revenue per piece increasing by 11.3 percent.

The company also forecast revenue of about $102 billion in 2022, beating an average Refinitiv-IBES estimate of $100 billion.


It also expects adjusted operating margins of 13.7 percent in 2022, above 2021 levels, despite rising labor and fuel costs roiling the industry.


Under Chief Executive Carol Tome, who took charge in June 2020, the world’s largest parcel delivery firm has prioritized lucrative deliveries over volume, fighting to win more contracts with health care firms and small and medium-sized businesses.


But the company, like rival FedEx, has been grappling with a sharp increase in expenses to hire and retain dependable drivers amid surging coronavirus infections. Atlanta-based UPS expects to deliver its 2023 consolidated revenue and operating margin targets a year early.


The company also hiked its quarterly dividend by 49 percent to $1.52 per share, sending its stock up 7 percent to $216.40 in premarket trading.


Adjusted net income rose to a record $3.15 billion, or $3.59 per share in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $3.10 per share. 

  • OPEC+ is expected to stick to its previously agreed plan to raise March output by 400,000 bpd when it meets on Wednesday
OPEC+ missed its oil production target by more 800,000 barrels per day on average last year, missing out on billions of dollars in revenues and hurting members of the group which have struggled to raise cash to invest, data seen by Reuters showed.


Based on the average price of $70 a barrel for OPEC’s crude basket, 800,000 bpd in lost output — about half Britain’s daily consumption — equates to about $21 billion in lost earnings for the group in 2021, Reuters calculations show.


After its record output cuts in 2020, OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, has been gradually relaxing its curbs as demand recovers from the worst impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.


But not all producers have kept up with the rising output goals, especially West African producers Nigeria and Angola, which have faced outages and struggled with limited investment.


Even as others matched production targets — which have recently been rising at a rate of 400,000 bpd a month across the group — analysts say spare capacity has been whittled away.


Spare capacity, production which can switched on at short notice, is a vital cushion to protect the market from any shock, smoothing out price volatility and spikes.


“Spare capacity remains critically low, with concerns around Russia’s, Kuwait’s, and Iraq’s productive capacity likely to materialize by summer, when demand seasonally ramps up and international travel reopens,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note.


OPEC+ is expected to stick to its previously agreed plan to raise March output by 400,000 bpd when it meets on Wednesday, although two OPEC+ sources told Reuters the surge in prices might prompt the group to consider other steps.


Benchmark Brent traded above $90 a barrel this month at a more than seven-year high. It was $88.85 at 1202 GMT, more than $20 higher than the average price in 2021.


A Reuters OPEC production survey on Tuesday found that in January the group overall had undershot the output rise it had planned by even more than in December.

Tesla Inc. will recall 53,822 US vehicles with the company’s Full Self-Driving (Beta) software that may allow some models to conduct “rolling stops” and not come to a complete stop at some intersections posing a safety risk.


The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said the recall covers some 2016-2022 Model S and Model X, 2017-2022 Model 3, and 2020-2022 Model Y vehicles. NHTSA said the feature also known as FSD Beta may allow vehicles to travel through an all-way stop intersection without first coming to a stop.


Tesla will perform an over-the-air software update that disables the “rolling stop” functionality, NHTSA said. Tesla did not immediately respond to a rquest comment.


Last week, Tesla said the number of FSD beta vehicles in the United States increased to nearly 60,000 from a few thousand at the end of September.

Tesla has been testing the improved version of its automated driving software on public roads, but the carmaker and the regulator have said the features do not make the cars autonomous.


Tesla said as of Jan. 27 it was not aware of any warranty claims, crashes, injuries or fatalities related to the recall.

STATE LAWS
Tesla told the auto safety agency it released on Oct. 20 an updated version to introduce the “rolling stop” functionality. The automaker said to use the feature vehicles must be traveling below 5.6 miles (9 km) per hour and no relevant moving cars, pedestrians or bicyclists are detected near the intersection.


The feature, which appeared to violate state laws that require vehicles to come to a complete stop and required drivers to opt-in for what it dubbed “Assertive” mode, drew attention on social media and prompted NHTSA to raise questions with Tesla.


According to a defect report filed with the auto safety agency, Tesla said it met with NHTSA staff on Jan. 10 and Jan. 19 “to discuss the functionality, including operating parameters” and the automaker on Jan. 20 agreed to the recall.


In November, Tesla recalled nearly 12,000 US vehicles sold since 2017 for another software update because a communication error could a cause a false forward-collision warning or unexpected activation of the emergency brakes.


NHTSA said last week it had sought additional information from Tesla in its probe into 580,000 vehicles over the automaker’s decision to allow games to be played by passengers on the front center touchscreen.


In December, NHTSA opened a preliminary evaluation into 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, S, X, and Y vehicles over the vehicle’s “Passenger Play” feature the agency said “may distract the driver and increase the risk of a crash.”


In August, NHTSA opened a formal safety probe into Tesla’s Autopilot driver assistance system in 765,000 US vehicles after about a dozen crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. That investigation also remains open.

DETROIT: Dubai Financial Market Company, or PJSC, has announced a decline in net profits by 25 percent for 2021.

PJSC's net profit fell to 103.8 million dirhams ($28 million) compared to 2020, when it was 137.9 million dirhams.

The fall occurred due to the decrease of total revenues by 15 percent

Meanwhile, In the fourth quarter of 2021, net profits soared by 269 percent to 65.7 million dirhams, compared to 17.8 million dirhams in the same quarter a year prior.

Revenues increased by 68 percent over the period, WAM reported on Tuesday.

 

Updated 01 February 2022
  • Saudi Arabia has committed to lift Malaysian palm oil imports from 318,000 tonnes last year to 500,000 tonnes this year
Jeddah - Malaysia has opened an agricommodity regional office in Jeddah in a bid to boost trade between the southeast Asian country and Saudi Arabia.

The Commodities Integration Marketing Company (CIMC), the first of its kind in the Middle East, houses three government-linked organizations under one roof — the Malaysian Palm Oil Council, Malaysian Rubber Council and Malaysian Timber Council.

The CIMC will act as Malaysia’s commodities hub to deliver high-quality agricommodity products to the Middle East and Africa.

Malaysian Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin said in a press conference the office is important for her country’s commodities in the region, especially Saudi Arabia.

“This will lead to bigger opportunities for bilateral trade between the two countries,” she added in a statement.

Saudi Arabia has committed to lift Malaysian palm oil imports from 318,000 tonnes, valued at RM900 million ($215 million) last year, to 500,000 tonnes this year estimated to be worth RM1.5 billion.

In 2020, Malaysian commodity exports to the MENA region totaled $2.37 billion, with exports of rubber and related products accounting for $535 million.

Exports of timber and related products were worth US$324.5 million, while palm oil and palm oil products hit US$1.51 billion.

Updated 01 February 2022
Mohamed Maait, the Egyptian Minister of Finance, said that his country has officially joined the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index, as of Monday, January 31.

“Egypt's entry into this index encourages investors to invest in purchasing debt instruments issued by the country to provide liquidity to finance projects and provide expenses,” he added yesterday in televised statements, explaining that Egypt's presence in the index gives investors reassurance.

“Egypt's presence in the index means that Egypt has fulfilled conditions that qualify it to exist in this index, and places it as an attractive country for investment,” Maait added.

He explained that “only two countries in Africa are present in this index, namely Egypt and South Africa, and 90 percent of foreign investors who were polled about Egypt's entry into the index supported Egypt's entry into the JPMorgan index, and this gives an indication of investors' impressions of the Egyptian economy.”

The Minister of Finance explained that this comes in the direction of investors’ view of Egypt in a positive light, explaining that “Egypt joined the index and exited from it after 2011. The chaos that followed sent negative messages about Egypt’s situation and economy.”

“After economic reform and restoring our balance, raising Egypt’s credit rating opened the way to correct the difficult path, and Egypt was included again in the index,” he said.

He explained that about three years ago, the Ministry of Finance began seeking to rejoin Egypt to the index after it exited in June 2011. 

Egypt was able to achieve the bank's requirements, including: extending the life of government debt, adjusting the yield curve, and raising the participation rate of foreign investors in government financial instruments with the increase in the volume of each issuance.

He pointed out that this step reflects the continuous efforts of the Ministry of Finance to reduce the cost of public debt as part of the package of measures taken by the state for economic reforms.

“Egypt added 14 EGP-denominated bonds worth around USD 26 billion to the JPMorgan GBI-EM Global Diversified Index, giving Egypt a weighting of 1.85 percent, enabling major investment funds and more foreign investors to invest in Egyptian debt instruments in the local currency,” Maait added.

Vice Minister of Finance for Fiscal Policies and Institutional Reform, Ahmed Kouchouk stressed that Egypt joining this index translates the efforts of the Ministry of Finance to raise the efficiency of public debt management with the application of a medium-term strategy to reduce its size and the cost of its service.

This includes proposals to accelerate the path of reducing the debt by activating the stock market to increase liquidity levels. It also enhances the demand for government debt instruments, thus reducing their cost.

Nevin Mansour, advisor to the Deputy Minister of Finance, said that Egypt also joined the JPMorgan index on environment and governance, based on the offering of green bonds in October 2020.

“Egypt's percentage in this index will become 1.18 percent, which reflects Egypt's presence on the map of sustainable economies and the state's orientation towards green debt instruments,” he said.

In the current budget, Egypt aims to reach EGP 990.1 billion ($63 billion) in domestic finance, compared to EGP 832.3 billion in 2020-2021.

External finances will reach EGP 78.4 billion, down from EGP 165.4 billion in 2020-2021.

