TASI ends slightly higher as positive investor sentiment drives gains: Closing bell

TASI ends slightly higher as positive investor sentiment drives gains: Closing bell
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 17 sec ago
Salma Wael

TASI ends slightly higher as positive investor sentiment drives gains: Closing bell

TASI ends slightly higher as positive investor sentiment drives gains: Closing bell
Updated 17 sec ago
Salma Wael

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s main index, TASI, ended the trading session higher on Tuesday, as investors braced for more earnings announcements and sentiment heightened.

TASI added 0.2 percent to reach 12,293 points after crossing the 12,300 level earlier today, while the parallel market was flat at 25,558 points.

Oil giant Aramco slipped by 0.3 percent.

In the financial sector, the Kingdom’s largest valued bank, Al Rajhi Bank, edged 0.3 percent lower. Its biggest lender, the Saudi National Bank, rose over 1 percent to hit a record closing high of SR74.9 ($20).

Alinma Bank dropped by 1.34 percent, amid trading of over 18.1 million shares.

Shares in chemical maker SABIC retreated by 0.5 percent. The company will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2021 next Thursday, Feb. 3.

Cable manufacturer United Wire Factories Co., which had earlier posted a 25 percent drop in its 2021 profits, saw a 0.6 percent rise in its share price.

This was in line with gains by parent company Maadaniyah, formally known as National Metal Manufacturing and Casting Co., up 1.8 percent after reducing accumulated losses to 8.3 percent of capital.

Shares in Savola Group, a major food retailer in Saudi Arabia, were down 2.2 percent, driven by a 75.6 percent decline in 2021 profits.

Saudi Industrial Export Co. topped the gainers, up 6 percent, while Nama Chemicals Co. was the highest decliner, down 3.23 percent.

In energy trading, Brent crude was down to $88.7 per barrel.

US benchmark WTI crude oil reached $87.6 per barrel as of 3:37 p.m. Saudi time.

Topics: economy TASI Saudi Arabia NOMU

Saudi Arabia to seek mining agreement with South Africa

Saudi Arabia to seek mining agreement with South Africa
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia to seek mining agreement with South Africa

Saudi Arabia to seek mining agreement with South Africa
Updated 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia will discuss closer cooperation in the mining industry with South Africa, it was agreed at a meeting of the Kingdom’s Cabinet.

According to a statement on the Saudi Press Agency, the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources – or a deputy – has been authorized to hold talks with the South African side regarding a draft memorandum of understanding in the sector.

The move comes as South Africa seeks to develop its mining industry in line with the Vision 2030 initiative to diversify its economy away from oil.

At the same meeting, held on Tuesday Feb. 1, it was also agreed that Saudi Arabia would hold talks with Oman regarding a draft cooperation agreement in the field of marine transport.

Topics: Mining Saudi Arabia South Africa

Saudi Arabia's adoption of contactless payments one of the highest in the world: Visa executive 

Saudi Arabia’s adoption of contactless payments one of the highest in the world: Visa executive 
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia’s adoption of contactless payments one of the highest in the world: Visa executive 

Saudi Arabia’s adoption of contactless payments one of the highest in the world: Visa executive 
Updated 11 min 13 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia witnessed one of the world’s highest adoption curves of contactless payments over the last three years, Visa’s regional president for Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa told Arab News.

Contactless payments’ share of total face-to-face transactions in the Kingdom moved from single-digits percentages to 95 percent over the period, according to Andrew Torre.

Speaking on the sidelines of the LEAP conference in Riyadh, he added: “We're really proud to have partnered in work with Mada and the government here to be able to enable this technology. The infrastructure is incredibly important to enable lots of new use cases and fintech partners in digital solutions.”

Looking at Saudi Arabia’s workforce, Torre said that the large number of foreign workers in the Kingdom should provide ample opportunities for Visa in terms of offshore remittances.

“If you think about a lot of the workforce here, they're from somewhere else. And it's incredibly important to be able to send money back home, to loved ones and families,” he explained.

Torre indicated that his company offers a Visa Direct solution which allows people to send money to any of their 3.7 billion cards or directly to bank accounts in 88 countries.

When asked about cryptocurrencies and its ambiguous legal status, the regional president responded that it’s important to allow its transactions using the company’s cards where it's legal. In the last quarter, Visa witnessed $2.5 billion in transactions — using Visa cards — that are attached to crypto accounts.

“Crypto is, in some respects, seen as an asset to be able to tap into underlying accounts and the savings associated with them,” said Torre.

In addition, he said that growth of e-commerce in the Middle East has more than doubled, and it continues to rise after the pandemic, citing Saudi Arabia as an example where 57 percent of retail payments are digital.

Topics: LEAP22 visa contactless payment cryptocurrencies

Lebanese judge issues subpoena for cenbank governor Riad Salameh

Lebanese judge issues subpoena for cenbank governor Riad Salameh
Protesters gather at central bank. Lebanon is plunged in its worst economic crisis. Shutterstock
Updated 35 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Lebanese judge issues subpoena for cenbank governor Riad Salameh

Lebanese judge issues subpoena for cenbank governor Riad Salameh
Updated 35 min 30 sec ago
Reuters

Judge Ghada Aoun said she had issued a subpoena for Riad Salameh, after Lebanon's Central Bank Governor failed to attend an investigation session for the third time.


Aoun last month imposed a travel ban on Salameh, who is at the centre of investigations into alleged fraud and other misconduct connected to Lebanon's deep financial crisis. 

Topics: economy Lebanon Central Bank

Wally app records 135% year-on-year growth in global users

Wally app records 135% year-on-year growth in global users
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

Wally app records 135% year-on-year growth in global users

Wally app records 135% year-on-year growth in global users
  • The UAE has been Wally's fastest-growing market since introducing the ability to allow users to link their bank accounts to the app in May 2021
Updated 40 min 50 sec ago
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Wally, the personal finance mobile app, announced on Tuesday that it has recorded a 135 percent year-on-year growth in global users.

It also said it had increased a 30 percent compound monthly increase in bank-connected users in the UAE, helping people track 670,000 accounts.

The UAE has been Wally’s fastest-growing market since introducing the ability to allow users to link their bank accounts to the app in May 2021.

The uncertainty caused by the Covid-19 pandemic forced many residents in the UAE to reconsider how they spend their money and leverage the personal finance app’s features.

Wally allows users to sync their savings, checking, credit card, and loan bank accounts to the app.

 “Now more than ever, people are wanting to be in control of their finances, the challenge is they don’t know where to start. Wally’s value proposition is it eliminates the guesswork and anxiety related to managing money and instead provides users with valuable insights anywhere and at any time,” Saeid Hejazi, Co-founder and CEO of Wally said. 

Topics: economy apps technology banking UAE Dubai Abu Dhabi

UPS delivers rosy outlook for 2022 after record earnings, shares soar

UPS delivers rosy outlook for 2022 after record earnings, shares soar
Image: Shutterstock
Updated 47 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

UPS delivers rosy outlook for 2022 after record earnings, shares soar

UPS delivers rosy outlook for 2022 after record earnings, shares soar
  • It also expects adjusted operating margins of 13.7 percent in 2022, above 2021 levels
Updated 47 min 18 sec ago
Reuters

United Parcel Service Inc. posted record quarterly earnings on Tuesday and forecast 2022 revenue above expectations, driven by higher shipping rates and e-commerce demand, sending shares of the logistics giant up 7 percent before the bell.


Demand for express shipping has risen sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially in business-to-consumer package deliveries, as the temporary closure of many traditional stores drove more shoppers online.


US retailers reported a better-than-expected $886.7 billion in sales during the crucial holiday season, a 14.1 percent rise from a year earlier. UPS reported an 11.5 percent jump in revenue to $27.77 billion in the three months to Dec. 31, with the average revenue per piece increasing by 11.3 percent.

The company also forecast revenue of about $102 billion in 2022, beating an average Refinitiv-IBES estimate of $100 billion.


It also expects adjusted operating margins of 13.7 percent in 2022, above 2021 levels, despite rising labor and fuel costs roiling the industry.


Under Chief Executive Carol Tome, who took charge in June 2020, the world’s largest parcel delivery firm has prioritized lucrative deliveries over volume, fighting to win more contracts with health care firms and small and medium-sized businesses.


But the company, like rival FedEx, has been grappling with a sharp increase in expenses to hire and retain dependable drivers amid surging coronavirus infections. Atlanta-based UPS expects to deliver its 2023 consolidated revenue and operating margin targets a year early.


The company also hiked its quarterly dividend by 49 percent to $1.52 per share, sending its stock up 7 percent to $216.40 in premarket trading.


Adjusted net income rose to a record $3.15 billion, or $3.59 per share in the fourth quarter, beating estimates of $3.10 per share. 

Topics: economy earnings UPS

