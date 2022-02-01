Saudi Arabia keen to build bridges of communication with all countries: Cabinet

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is keen to build bridges of communication with countries across the world and strengthen relations, the Kingdom’s Cabinet heard on Tuesday.

During a meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s recent visit to the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also welcomed talks held by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Thailand’s prime minister during which they agreed to restore full diplomatic relations and take steps to advance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Cabinet also discussed the designation of February 22 of each year to commemorate “Founding Day” in the Kingdom.

The new annual national holiday, which will be celebrated for the first time this month, has been created to recognize the foundation of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.

The Cabinet said the commemoration represents the great pride of the Kingdom in its roots and the firm bond its citizens have with their leaders.

Acting Minister of Media Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said the Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of an Arab foreign ministers consultative meeting held in Kuwait on Sunday which aimed to promote collective action to achieve common interests and benefits, develop cooperation, and consolidate development and prosperity in the region.

The Cabinet discussed a communique issued by Quint members after a meeting on Yemen which was attended by senior representatives of the Saudi, Omani, Emirati, British and American governments.

In the communique, the Quint condemned the Houthis' repeated attacks against civilians within Yemen, their continued terrorist attacks against Saudi Arabia and more recently the UAE.

The Quint also affirmed its support for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg’s efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.