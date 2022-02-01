You are here

Saudi Arabia keen to build bridges of communication with all countries: Cabinet

Saudi Arabia keen to build bridges of communication with all countries: Cabinet
Saudi Arabia’s Cabinet meets on Feb. 1, 2022. (SPA)
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia keen to build bridges of communication with all countries: Cabinet

Saudi Arabia keen to build bridges of communication with all countries: Cabinet
  • Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s recent visit to the Kingdom
  • It said “Founding Day” commemoration represents the Kingdom’s great pride in its roots
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is keen to build bridges of communication with countries across the world and strengthen relations, the Kingdom's Cabinet heard on Tuesday.

During a meeting, the Cabinet welcomed the outcomes of Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s recent visit to the Kingdom, Saudi Press Agency reported.

It also welcomed talks held by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Thailand’s prime minister during which they agreed to restore full diplomatic relations and take steps to advance bilateral cooperation in various fields.

The Cabinet also discussed the designation of February 22 of each year to commemorate “Founding Day” in the Kingdom.

The new annual national holiday, which will be celebrated for the first time this month, has been created to recognize the foundation of the first Saudi state in 1727 by Imam Mohammed bin Saud.

The Cabinet said the commemoration represents the great pride of the Kingdom in its roots and the firm bond its citizens have with their leaders.

Acting Minister of Media Majid bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi said the Cabinet reviewed the outcomes of an Arab foreign ministers consultative meeting held in Kuwait on Sunday which aimed to promote collective action to achieve common interests and benefits, develop cooperation, and consolidate development and prosperity in the region.

The Cabinet discussed a communique issued by Quint members after a meeting on Yemen which was attended by senior representatives of the Saudi, Omani, Emirati, British and American governments.

In the communique, the Quint condemned the Houthis' repeated attacks against civilians within Yemen, their continued terrorist attacks against Saudi Arabia and more recently the UAE.

The Quint also affirmed its support for UN Special Envoy Hans Grundberg’s efforts to reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen.

Topics: Saudi cabinet Saudi Arabia Yemen Houthis Founding Day

Commander of the joint forces concludes visit to southern Saudi border after meeting units

Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Commander of the joint forces concludes visit to southern Saudi border after meeting units

Commander of the joint forces concludes visit to southern Saudi border after meeting units
  • Commander met with units from the Saudi armed forces and other forces that are part of the coalition
  • Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima also met with leaders of Yemeni army combat units
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: The commander of the joint forces concluded a visit to units stationed on the southern border of Saudi Arabia on Tuesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

In addition to meeting the units from the Saudi armed forces and other forces that are part of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Gen. Mutlaq bin Salem Al-Azima also met with leaders of Yemeni army combat units participating in the operation to liberate Yemen.

“The Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen aims to support the truth and remove the injustice and suffering of the Yemeni people, at the invitation of their internationally recognized and legitimate government, after millions of them sought refuge in Saudi Arabia or sailed to Djibouti, Somalia and elsewhere to escape the tyranny and lethality of the Houthi militia,” Al-Azima said.

 The coalition also aims to protect countries neighboring Yemen and freedom of maritime navigation and global trade in international sea lanes, in addition to maintaining regional and international security, he added.

He explained that the coalition decided on September 1, 2020, to provide all opportunities for peace, build confidence, and improve the atmosphere by stopping air strikes on all cities and camps for a period of eight months, regardless of provocations and infringements.

Al-Azima said this was followed by Saudi Arabia’s initiative to bring peace to Yemen and reach a comprehensive political solution.

He added that the coalition then decided to continue exercising restraint for another eight months to provide a conducive atmosphere and create opportunities despite the persistence and arrogance with which this the Saudi peace initiative was met, and the continuation and escalation of Houthi attacks.

The commander detailed some Houthi violations of international humanitarian law and its customary rules during the sixteen months when attacks were not responded to as follows:

1. The Houthis launched 109 ballistic missiles targeting civilians and civilian objects.
2. The militia launched 414 booby-trapped drones on civilians and civilian objects.
3. The Houthis launched 52 booby-trapped boats and laid 110 naval mines indiscriminately in the southern Red Sea and Bab Al-Mandab Strait.
4. They targeted civilian airports including Abha International Airport, Najran Airport and King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz Airport in Jazan. They also targeted desalination plants, Saudi Aramco tanks, vital civilian facilities in the cities of Riyadh and Dammam, and Saudi border cities. 

Topics: Yemen Houthis Saudi Arabia Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen

Japan's foreign minister praises partnership with Saudi Arabia during Prince Faisal talks

Japan’s foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa (R) help a phone call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File Photos)
Japan’s foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa (R) help a phone call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File Photos)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News Japan

Japan’s foreign minister praises partnership with Saudi Arabia during Prince Faisal talks

Japan’s foreign minister Hayashi Yoshimasa (R) help a phone call with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia. (Reuters/File Photos)
  • Yoshimasa Hayashi pledged Japan’s proactive efforts to ease tension in the Middle East
  • Prince Faisal bin Farhan stated Saudi Arabia’s intention to advance cooperation with Japan further
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi expressed Japan’s intention to foster close ties with Saudi Arabia in a bid to further strengthen bilateral relationship with the Kingdom.

During a telephone conversation on Tuesday with Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia, Hayashi pledged Japan’s proactive efforts to ease tensions in the Middle East.

Hayashi also stated that Japan will support Saudi Arabia’s efforts to diversify its industry through both public and private sectors under the Saudi-Japan Vision 2030 framework.

In response, Prince Faisal stated Saudi Arabia’s intention to advance cooperation with Japan further, the foreign ministry in Tokyo said.

The ministers shared the view to strengthen further the strategic partnership between the two countries in a wide range of areas.

During the talks, Hayashi expressed his appreciation for the secure supply of oil from Saudi Arabia to Japan and stated that Japan seeks to cooperate with Saudi Arabia as it plays a leading role in stabilizing the international oil market as a member of OPEC +.

In response, Prince Faisal expressed that Saudi Arabia intends to continue its cooperation with Japan.

The ministers exchanged views on regional issues in the Middle East, including the situation in GCC countries, Iran and Yemen, an Hayashi strongly condemned the recent cross-border attacks by Houthis and conveyed Japan’s commitment to making proactive diplomatic efforts towards easing tensions in the Middle East and stabilizing the situation.

The ministers also shared the view that Japan and Saudi Arabia will continue close cooperation towards achieving the peace and stability of the Middle East, the ministry said.

* This article originally appeared on arabnews.jp. Click here to read it.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Japan Prince Faisal bin Farhan Yoshimasa Hayashi

Saudi Arabia reports 3,861 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 3,861 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia reports 3,861 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Saudi Arabia reports 3,861 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death
  • The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom has increased to 644,730
  • A total of 8,941 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia announced one death from COVID-19 and 3,861 new infections on Tuesday.

Of the new cases, 1,368 were recorded in Riyadh, 258 in Jeddah, 174 in Dammam, 143 in Hofuf, and 125 in Makkah. Several other cities recorded less than one hundred new cases each.

The total number of recoveries in the Kingdom increased to 644,730 after 4,377 more patients recovered from the virus.

A total of 8,941 people have succumbed to the virus in the Kingdom so far.

Over 57 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the Kingdom to date.

Topics: Coronavirus Saudi Arabia

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll

Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
Updated 31 January 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Sky Loop sends Riyadh adrenaline junkies on a roll

Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the ‘Cobra Roll.’ (Supplied)
  • World’s longest mobile roller coaster launched at the theme park on Wednesday
  • It was an awesome ride. It accelerated my adrenaline and it gave me the level of scare that I was looking for
Updated 31 January 2022
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: Riyadh adrenaline junkies can now enjoy a thrilling new amusement ride at Winter Wonderland.

“Sky Loop”, the world’s longest mobile roller coaster, launched at the theme park on Wednesday.
With a height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph, the roller coaster consists of a group of carts moving along a spiral track, through a sharp ascension and crazy overturns.
Sky Loop stands out from other roller coasters by its track designs that are full of twists and turns known as the “Cobra Roll.”
Ali Al-Mezhar, a 25-year-old Saudi civil engineer, said the Sky Loop’s speed thrilled him the most.

SPEEDREAD

• With a height of 52 m and a speed of 110 kph, the roller coaster consists of a group of carts moving along a spiral track, through a sharp ascension and crazy overturns.

• The Riyadh Season has been one the most prominent entertainment destinations in the Kingdom since its launch in 2021 under the slogan ‘Imagine More.’

“I asked: ‘What is this amazing speed?’ My friend, who is a mechanical engineer and rode with me, said that the propulsion system used in this roller coaster is similar to the propulsion system in jet planes,” Al-Mezhar told Arab News.
“No wonder that when we boarded the ride, they put on protective glasses. Of course, it is recommended to ride on an empty stomach to avoid vomiting,” he added.
Rawan Al-Daur, a Riyadh-based diabetic educator, describes herself as a daring thrill-seeker, and said the Sky Loop was nothing like the roller coasters she has enjoyed in the past.
“It was such an awesome ride. It accelerated my adrenaline and it gave me the level of scare that I was looking for, it was the scariest ride I’ve ever been on,” she said.
“I went on all the scary rides the other day at Winter Wonderland to mentally prepare myself for skydiving. Sky Loop’s thrill is on a whole other level, unlike the roller coasters I tried in the past,” she added.
Bassam Al-Qahtani, a Saudi network and communications engineer, had always wanted to ride a roller coaster with Sky Loop’s thrill factor.
“The roller coaster was so exciting, and I’ve been craving this level of fear in roller coasters. It is indescribable; from the moment I reached the peak and I saw the world shrink from way up high,” Al-Qahtani told Arab News.
Abdullah Al-Aqeel, a 31-year-old Saudi engineer, applauded the high-quality development of the entertainment sector in the Kingdom, adding that he enjoyed seeing Riyadh’s famous landmarks from the peak of the roller coaster.
“It was such an enjoyable experience in all aspects. What makes it really special is its placement in the theme park; you can see all the city’s landmarks, in particular, the King Abdullah Financial District and King Fahd Road,” he said.
In its first 100 days, Riyadh Season attracted 10 million visitors and 1 million tourists to its sites and events.
Turki Al-Sheikh, president of the General Entertainment Authority, tweeted about the number of visitors on Saturday: “With the support, guidance, and planning of the Crown Prince, #RiyadhSeason exceeds 10 million visitors and a million tourists in 100 days.”
The Riyadh Season has been one the most prominent entertainment destinations in the Kingdom since its launch in 2021 under the slogan “Imagine More.”
Its activities are being held on an area of 5.4 million sq m, and it consists of 14 recreational areas distributed throughout the capital: Boulevard Riyadh City, Via Riyadh, Combat Field, Al-Athriyah, Riyadh Oasis, The Groves, Riyadh Winter Wonderland, Riyadh Front, Al-Murabba, Riyadh Pulse, Riyadh Safari, Al-Salam Tree, Khalouha and Zaman Village.

Topics: Sky loop

Saudi Arabia donates $30m for protection of international cultural heritage

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attends the ALIPH Foundation’s second donors’ conference in Paris. (SPA)
Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attends the ALIPH Foundation’s second donors’ conference in Paris. (SPA)
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

Saudi Arabia donates $30m for protection of international cultural heritage

Saudi Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan attends the ALIPH Foundation’s second donors’ conference in Paris. (SPA)
  • The gift was announced during the second donors’ conference for the ALIPH Foundation in Paris
  • Meanwhile the Saudi culture minister and the French foreign minister chaired the first Franco-Saudi committee meeting
Updated 01 February 2022
Arab News

LONDON: Saudi authorities on Monday announced a donation of $30 million to support the work of the ALIPH Foundation, the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas.
Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, the Kingdom’s minister of culture, made the announcement during the foundation’s second donors’ conference, which took place in Paris, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The prince expressed his appreciation for the efforts made by ALIPH’s board of directors to protect cultural heritage that is under threat from conflicts. He said culture is a key aspect of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 development plan, and that his country takes an active role in protecting cultural heritage from a variety of threats and reducing the risk factors that can lead to its neglect and destruction.
“We are also working on initiatives that enhance protection of the heritage and culture of our rich and diverse country and the world at large: training specialists, empowering and supporting professional networks in the field of heritage, and establishing important international links to enable and coordinate joint efforts,” Prince Badr said.

The Kingdom shone a spotlight on culture during its presidency of the G20 in 2020 to highlight the role that the preservation of heritage can play in comprehensive and sustainable development, he added, and was elected by UNESCO to be vice-chair of World Heritage Committee for 2021 to 2023.
“Our collective efforts are crucial to strengthening the roles of cultural heritage as an essential contributor to peace-building, promoting social cohesion, and providing a deeper understanding of our memory and cultural diversity,” the prince said.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said: “ALIPH Foundation is a collective response to the destructive madness which, in Iraq as elsewhere in the world, threatened to carry away the works which bind generations, testify to the diversity of societies and invite dialogue between peoples and religions.”

Prince Badr also held separate talks with Director of the Louvre Museums Laurence des Cars, Chairman of the ALIPH Foundation Thomas Kaplan, and Omani Minister of Heritage and Tourism Salim Al-Mahrooqi, on the sidelines of the conference.

Meanwhile, Prince Badr, who is also governor of the Royal Commission for AlUla, and Le Drian chaired the first Franco-Saudi committee meeting to discuss the development of heritage in the governorate.
“AlUla’s unique place in the (Franco-Saudi) partnership continues to develop across cultural, environmental, tourist, human and economic development sectors,” the commission said.
“Through Franco-Saudi collaboration in a three-year archaeological program, nearly 120 researchers and archaeologists have been to AlUla, re-affirming its attraction as a leading center of archaeological activity.”
Prince Badr and Le Drian signed an agreement on Dec. 4 to launch “Villa Hegra” in AlUla, which will bring the “French Villa” model to the Middle East through a unique combination of cultural, artistic, educational, culinary and community exchange and knowledge transfer.

The two sides will also collaborate on art residency programs and the exclusive Ferrandi-AlUla International College of Tourism and Hospitality, along with community activities, local artisanal craft workshops and intellectual discourse.
“The Saudi-French partnership, with the collaboration of the Royal Commission for AlUla and the French Agency for AlUla Development, has been a successful model for nearly four years. And the best is yet to come,” Prince Badr said in a message posted on Twitter.

 

Topics: Saudi Arabia France Jean-Yves Le Drian Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan ALIPH Foundation Royal Commission for AlUla (RCU) French Agency for AlUla Development AlUla

