Daesh 'Beatles' Britons expose senior commanders to US interrogators
El Shafee Elsheikh, left, and Alexanda Kotey were allegedly members of an Isis cell that abducted foreigners in Syria. (Syrian Democratic Forces/AFP)
Updated 02 February 2022
  • Alexanda Kotey, El Shafee Elsheikh name planners of 2015 Paris attacks
  • Pair are accused of torturing Western hostages
LONDON: British Daesh fighters Alexanda Kotey and El Shafee Elsheikh — part of a group dubbed the “Beatles” — have exposed the details of senior commanders of the terrorist group who planned attacks in Europe.

The pair, half of a four-man team accused of torturing and executing Western hostages, have given up vital information to US interrogators about Daesh plans in Europe.

French news outlet Mediapart made the report, which comes as Elsheikh, 33, prepares for trial in the US next month for his involvement in the murder of British and American hostages in Syria. He has pleaded not guilty.

But his accomplice Kotey, 38, has pleaded guilty to helping to kidnap, torture and murder four US citizens. He will return to Britain after 15 years of imprisonment to spend the rest of his life behind bars after he agreed to meet the families of the victims.

Mediaparts said the two men surrendered details about their Daesh commanders after US troops captured them, giving names of those who offered hostage-taking and planned the 2015 Paris attacks and other European incidents.

Both men said that Abu Loqman, the head of Daesh’s brutal secret service, led the terror group’s hostages operation.

Elsheikh and Kotey reported to Mohammed Emwazi — the infamous British Daesh member known as Jihadi John — who was himself overseen by “Abu Ahmed al-Iraqi,” identified by Elsheikh as Belgian national Oussama Atar, who is on trial in absentia in France but presumed to have died in the conflict.

UK home secretary falsely claims most Channel migrants are not asylum-seekers

UK home secretary falsely claims most Channel migrants are not asylum-seekers
UK home secretary falsely claims most Channel migrants are not asylum-seekers

UK home secretary falsely claims most Channel migrants are not asylum-seekers
  • Priti Patel contradicts Home Office report published in November
  • Economic migrants should claim asylum in countries they travel through, she says
LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel has incorrectly told MPs that most migrants crossing the English Channel are not asylum-seekers, after a Home Office report claimed that “almost all” of them are.

In a Home Affairs Committee session on Wednesday, Patel responded to questions on the government’s plans for tackling the Channel crisis through the provision of alternative safe routes.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton said the number of migrants reaching Britain on small boats tripled last year to more than 28,000 and asked the home secretary about the alternative routes available to them.

“We have people coming from Syria and Afghanistan, we do have the work of the Afghanistan resettlement scheme — that is a safe and legal route that has been stood up,” Patel said.

But when challenged on the routes available to asylum-seekers from countries other than Syria and Afghanistan, she said: “For economic migrants they don’t need safe and legal routes because they should be claiming asylum in many of the other countries they’re traveling through.”

Patel added: “The majority of them are people that are not claiming asylum or fleeing persecution.”

But her department’s most recent report on migrant statistics, which was released in November, said “almost all” people who arrive via the Channel on small boats claim asylum.

Two-thirds of all applications are granted at first review and half of all appeals are successful, it said.

Patel told the Commons committee that migrants crossing the Channel “should be claiming asylum in other countries,” despite this not being a requirement for any asylum-seeker under UN regulations.

She said new safe and legal routes were being created for asylum-seekers beyond Afghanistan and Syria, but did not provide any details. She added: “We don’t currently have those routes in place.”

British law requires anyone claiming asylum in Britain to be physically present in the country, limiting options for people stuck in countries they are attempting to flee and, campaigners say, forcing them to take perilous routes.

US sending nearly 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in coming days

US sending nearly 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in coming days
US sending nearly 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in coming days

US sending nearly 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in coming days
  • The deployments are above and beyond the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed
  • Important that we send a strong signal to Putin and to the world that NATO matters to the US: Kirby
WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was signal of US readiness to defend NATO allies.
The deployments are above and beyond the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed. Together, the moves aim to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine while avoiding new deployments to Ukraine itself, which is not part of NATO.
A source familiar with the details said 1,700 would deploy from Fort Bragg in North Carolina to Poland and another 300 from the base to Germany. About 1,000 Germany-based troops would to head to Romania, the source said.
The Pentagon said it was not ruling out additional deployments beyond those announced on Wednesday.
“It’s important that we send a strong signal to Mr. Putin and, frankly, to the world that NATO matters to the United States and it matters to our allies,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The US troops notified of ready-to-deploy orders last week included additional brigade combat teams, logistics personnel, medical support, aviation support and forces involved with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
Russia denies planning an invasion. But, having engineered the ongoing crisis by surrounding Ukraine with forces from the north, east and south, Moscow is now citing the Western response as evidence to support its narrative that Russia is the target, not the instigator, of aggression.
Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs pro-Russian rebels fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine, is demanding sweeping security guarantees including a promise that NATO never admit Ukraine.
The United States has dismissed such calls, saying it would be up to Ukraine and to NATO whether Kyiv ever joins the alliance.
The Pentagon renewed warnings about Russia’s buildup but held out hope that Putin would opt for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
“We still don’t believe he’s made a decision to further invade Ukraine,” Kirby said.

UK minister Patel hits back at Macron over Channel crossings

UK minister Patel hits back at Macron over Channel crossings
UK minister Patel hits back at Macron over Channel crossings

UK minister Patel hits back at Macron over Channel crossings
  • “The moral responsibility for those who perish at sea does not lie with France, but with this British refusal to respond”: Macron
LONDON: Britain’s interior minister hit back Wednesday at President Emmanuel Macron after he said London must take responsibility for the deaths of migrants attempting to cross the Channel from northern France.
“Macron’s comments are wrong — they’re absolutely wrong,” Priti Patel told a panel of lawmakers in parliament.
The Conservative minister said more than 51,000 migrants tried to cross the Channel last year — a record — with over 28,000 reaching British waters or shores.
However, some journeys ended in tragedy — in November, 27 migrants drowned off France during an attempted crossing in a boat likened by French officials to a children’s inflatable pool.
Macron, who is expected to seek re-election in April, told a regional French newspaper Tuesday that Britain’s failure to establish a legal route to claim asylum in the country was in part responsible for the crisis.
“The moral responsibility for those who perish at sea does not lie with France, but with this British refusal to respond,” he told La Voix Du Nord.
He also accused London of “hypocrisy” in its immigration approach, due to 1980s-style economic policies that accept low-pay workers following illegal entry.
“We are hostages to an absurd and inhuman situation,” Macron added.
His comments follow several of his ministers making similar statements in recent months, as the increasing number of migrants crossing the Channel sours relations with Britain.
It has prompted an unseemly blame game, even as both sides try to disrupt the people trafficking networks, while also becoming a political headache for embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Nationality and Borders Bill, currently working its way through the London parliament, promises tougher action against people smugglers and, controversially, migrants themselves.
If passed, the bill, opposed by rights groups, will allow the return of asylum seekers who have passed through so-called “safe third countries.”
Meanwhile, ministers have paid short shrift to proposals to allow people to claim British asylum in northern France.
Asked about such plans, Patel said Wednesday they were “not viable.”
“It would not stop people making (the) dangerous crossing,” she added.
“That proposal will effectively make France a big magnet for more migrants to come.
“I don’t know how the French public feel about that... they have enough problems with camps and criminality and all sorts of issues taking place.”

Australian SAS corporal ‘executed unarmed Afghan,’ court hears

Australian SAS corporal 'executed unarmed Afghan,' court hears
Australian SAS corporal ‘executed unarmed Afghan,’ court hears

Australian SAS corporal ‘executed unarmed Afghan,’ court hears
  • Australia’s most decorated serving soldier reportedly murdered two prisoners during raid on Taliban compound
LONDON: Australia’s most decorated serving soldier killed an Afghan prisoner with a machine gun and ordered the execution of another detainee, a Sydney court has heard.

Ben Roberts-Smith, a former SAS corporal who was awarded the Victoria Cross, the highest medal for gallantry, ordered a junior soldier to kill an Afghan prisoner during a raid on a Taliban compound, according to a serving SAS soldier.

The soldier giving evidence, who remained anonymous for security reasons, said Roberts-Smith threw another prisoner to the ground before shooting and killing him.

The alleged killings reportedly took place in southern Afghanistan on Easter Sunday in 2009.

This latest batch of evidence and testimony is part of a long-delayed defamation trial, which was initiated by Roberts-Smith, 43, who is suing Melbourne’s The Age newspaper and The Sydney Morning Herald over reports published in 2018 that he believes portrayed him as a war criminal, linking him to six killings of unarmed Afghan detainees.

The serving SAS soldier giving evidence, referred to in court as Person 41, deployed to Afghanistan in 2009 at the same time as Roberts-Smith.

Person 41 said that he was searching a compound when he heard a disturbance outside, where he saw Roberts-Smith, another soldier identified as Person 4 and an older Afghan male prisoner held against a wall.

Person 41 told the court that Roberts-Smith and Person 4 asked him for the suppressor from his M4 rifle, which he lent to Person 4, presuming he was going to investigate the tunnel as a potential hideout for insurgents.

But instead, Person 41 said, “RS walked down and grabbed the Afghan male by the scruff of his shirt.”

Person 41 said that Roberts-Smith moved the man for 2 meters until he was in front of Person 4, “then kicked him in the back of the legs behind the knees until he was kneeling down. RS pointed to the Afghan and said to Person 4, ‘shoot him’.”

Person 41 said that he immediately stepped back into the compound at this point, not wanting to witness what he believed was about to occur. 

He heard shots and then saw the Afghan male’s body on the ground, which he inspected: “There was quite a lot of blood flowing from the head wound.” 

Person 4 handed back Person 41’s suppressor, which Person 41 said was warm from being used.

Person 41 then witnessed another execution after seeing Roberts-Smith frog-march an Afghan man while holding him by the scruff of his shirt.

“I turned to face RS to see what was happening. He then proceeded to throw the Afghan male down on to the ground; the man landed on his back. RS then reached down, grabbed him by the shoulder, flipped him over on to his stomach and then I observed him lower his machine gun and shoot approximately three to five rounds into the back of the Afghan male,” he said.

When Roberts-Smith realized Person 41 was watching, he reportedly said to him: “Are we all cool, are we good?”

Person 41 said he responded: “Yeah, mate, no worries.”

Roberts-Smith has already admitted killing the second Afghan man, who had a prosthetic leg, but argued that it was a legitimate kill as the man was running with a weapon outside the compound.

Person 41 said he did not tell anyone about what he witnessed in 2009 because “I just wanted to keep quiet about the whole thing. I figured it wasn’t my business. I was a new trooper, my very first trip with the SAS, I just wanted to toe the line. You just go along with whatever happens.”

Person 4 is also scheduled to give evidence on behalf of the newspapers.

UK ‘leaving Afghans behind’ with domestic rehousing scheme

UK 'leaving Afghans behind' with domestic rehousing scheme
UK ‘leaving Afghans behind’ with domestic rehousing scheme

UK ‘leaving Afghans behind’ with domestic rehousing scheme
  • New ‘scaled-down’ policy ‘breaking Britain’s pledge’: Shadow minister
LONDON: A UK scheme to rehouse more than 6,500 evacuated Afghans in Britain risks abandoning those still trapped in a “desperately unsafe” situation in Afghanistan, experts have warned.

Britain evacuated more than 15,000 Afghans as part of Operation Pitting last year, but the country’s relocation policies have faced severe setbacks, with many Afghans still housed in temporary hotels around the UK.

The new project, the Afghan Citizens Resettlement Scheme, aims to alleviate pressure by rehousing Afghans already in the UK.

However, the policy change has faced criticism over its exclusion of Afghans still trapped in their home country. Many are said to be at serious risk of Taliban reprisal.

In a parliamentary statement, Victoria Atkins, the British minister for Afghan resettlement, defended the new scheme.

She said: “The scheme will prioritize those who have assisted UK efforts in Afghanistan and stood up for UK values such as democracy, women’s rights, freedom of speech, and rule of law; and vulnerable people such as women and girls at risk, and members of minority groups.

“Due to the success of the evacuation in unprecedented circumstances, there are about 6,500 people in the UK who have been brought to safety during and after the evacuation who are eligible for the scheme,” Atkins added.

Shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, claimed that the UK government was “breaking their pledge” to help Afghans escape the Taliban.

She said: “People have been expecting the scheme to open for five months but there is still no sign of more people being helped, despite the fact that many who worked for and helped our armed forces were left behind and the humanitarian crisis is escalating.”

There are also concerns that an internal government dispute over the cost of rehousing Afghans in Britain has led to a scaling down of the larger strategy.

Recently, a minister said: “The Treasury won the argument, and that means there’ll be fewer refugees resettled.”

Enver Solomon, chief executive officer of the Refugee Council, said: “We are very concerned that the target of supporting up to 20,000 people through the resettlement scheme announced in January simply doesn’t go far enough.

“In reality there are many more Afghans in great need who will not be eligible for the scheme, leaving them desperately unsafe and with no choice but to embark on dangerous journeys, exploited by people smugglers, to find safety.”

