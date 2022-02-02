You are here

UK minister Patel hits back at Macron over Channel crossings

UK minister Patel hits back at Macron over Channel crossings
Britain's interior minister Priti Patel (R) hit back at President Emmanuel Macron after he said London must take responsibility for the deaths of migrants attempting to cross the Channel. (Reuters/AFP/PRU)
Updated 02 February 2022
AFP




  • “The moral responsibility for those who perish at sea does not lie with France, but with this British refusal to respond”: Macron

AFP

LONDON: Britain’s interior minister hit back Wednesday at President Emmanuel Macron after he said London must take responsibility for the deaths of migrants attempting to cross the Channel from northern France.
“Macron’s comments are wrong — they’re absolutely wrong,” Priti Patel told a panel of lawmakers in parliament.
The Conservative minister said more than 51,000 migrants tried to cross the Channel last year — a record — with over 28,000 reaching British waters or shores.
However, some journeys ended in tragedy — in November, 27 migrants drowned off France during an attempted crossing in a boat likened by French officials to a children’s inflatable pool.
Macron, who is expected to seek re-election in April, told a regional French newspaper Tuesday that Britain’s failure to establish a legal route to claim asylum in the country was in part responsible for the crisis.
“The moral responsibility for those who perish at sea does not lie with France, but with this British refusal to respond,” he told La Voix Du Nord.
He also accused London of “hypocrisy” in its immigration approach, due to 1980s-style economic policies that accept low-pay workers following illegal entry.
“We are hostages to an absurd and inhuman situation,” Macron added.
His comments follow several of his ministers making similar statements in recent months, as the increasing number of migrants crossing the Channel sours relations with Britain.
It has prompted an unseemly blame game, even as both sides try to disrupt the people trafficking networks, while also becoming a political headache for embattled British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
The Nationality and Borders Bill, currently working its way through the London parliament, promises tougher action against people smugglers and, controversially, migrants themselves.
If passed, the bill, opposed by rights groups, will allow the return of asylum seekers who have passed through so-called “safe third countries.”
Meanwhile, ministers have paid short shrift to proposals to allow people to claim British asylum in northern France.
Asked about such plans, Patel said Wednesday they were “not viable.”
“It would not stop people making (the) dangerous crossing,” she added.
“That proposal will effectively make France a big magnet for more migrants to come.
“I don’t know how the French public feel about that... they have enough problems with camps and criminality and all sorts of issues taking place.”

Topics: UK France English channel French President Emmanuel Macron British Home Secretary Priti Patel

Philippines records highest mortality rate in six decades

Philippines records highest mortality rate in six decades
Updated 7 sec ago
Ellie Aben




  • Population commission says 2021 saw the highest number of Filipinos dying in a single year
  • Island nation registers a 25 percent increase in mortality from 2020

Ellie Aben

MANILA: The Philippines recorded its highest mortality rate in over six decades in 2021, with heart disease and COVID-19 responsible for most of the deaths, the Commission on Population and Development said on Wednesday.  

The Philippines, a country of 110 million people, recorded over 768,500 deaths between January and mid-November 2021, showing a 25 percent increase in mortality from 2020. 

As the commission is still processing the remaining data from November and December, its executive director, Dr. Juan A. Perez, estimated last year’s deaths would top 800,000.

“In 2019 and 2020, the mortality rate was about the same at 5.8 per 1,000 Filipinos. By the end of 2021, I believe it reached 7.5 or 8 per 1,000,” Perez said in a statement, adding that 2021 saw “the highest number of Filipinos dying in a single year.”

The last time the Philippines’ recorded mortality rates as high as last year was between 1958 and 1959, where it reached between 7.3 and 8.4 deaths per 1,000 people.

The country’s biggest killer was coronary heart disease — the top cause of death worldwide — followed by COVID-19, which was responsible for 110,332 deaths up to October 2021, from 86,164 the previous year.

Dr. Perez said there are two kinds of COVID-19 affecting the country: COVID-19 “identified,” with cases confirmed through PCR screening, and COVID-19 “unidentified,” with clinical findings indicative of the disease, but without a confirmatory test up to the time of death. In both situations, COVID-19 is considered the cause of death, in accordance with methods accepted by the World Health Organization to report the disease.

The country’s increasing mortality rate is indicative of a health system “severely challenged by the pandemic and its consequences,” Perez added, as hospitals are “heavily burdened” handling COVID-19 cases, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment of other diseases.

“The challenge to the Philippine health system is both acute and unprecedented,” he said. “Local health systems would need to be augmented by additional investments in health systems capacity and its resilience to respond to acute health crises.”

Topics: The Philippines Filipinos COVID-19 World Health Organization (WHO)

Power outages sweep Sri Lanka amid worst financial crisis in decades

Power outages sweep Sri Lanka amid worst financial crisis in decades
Updated 4 min 42 sec ago
Roel Raymond




  • Power cuts, lasting up to 7 hours, sweeping across island nation
  • High foreign debt, low reserves and pandemic shutdowns causing economic slowdown

Roel Raymond

COLOMBO: Power outages will continue in Sri Lanka through the scorching summer despite emergency efforts by authorities, a top engineer at the Ceylon Electricity Board said on Wednesday, as the country faces its most serious financial crisis in decades.

With high foreign debt, low foreign reserves and the long-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sri Lanka has run out of money to purchase fuel and is teetering on the brink of full-blown, daily power outages that could severely hamper income-generating and academic activities.

As the highly transmissible omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads rapidly in the country, many workplaces and schools have closed to avoid mass infection. But students, teachers and those working from home have found it hard to cope with unannounced power cuts sweeping the whole island nation, which sometimes last up to seven hours at a time.

Saumya Kumarawadu, president of the Ceylon Electricity Board Engineers’ Union, told Arab News that even if the fuel problem is fixed, interruptions to electricity supplies would continue despite assurances by the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka, the industry regulator, that problems have been addressed.

“Whether the fuel crisis is averted, or technical issues at the power plants are fixed, decreasing hydropower will continue to affect power generation,” he said, as Sri Lanka enters the hottest months of the year.

Public Utilities Commission chairman Janaka Rathnayaka said that the outages were due to increased power consumption and a “malfunction” at the Lakvijaya plant, the country’s largest power station.

“Despite our requests that the public use electricity sparingly, consumption increased by nearly 200 megawatts yesterday,” Rathnayake told Arab News on Wednesday. “In addition to this, a generator at Lakvijaya broke down.”

It is estimated that the breakdown at Lakvijaya cost the national grid 200 megawatts of power. An additional 190 megawatts was lost due to low fuel supplies at the Sojitz Kelanitissa power plant and the Barge Mounted Power Plant at Colombo Port.

Rathnayake said that the technical problems have now been fixed and that further outages would be averted, as the regulator asked the Ceylon Electricity Board to make use of standby generators belonging to private companies.  

But according to the electricity board’s Kumarawadu, while some private stakeholders had agreed to lend their generators for free, the majority were not as forthcoming, “even with the CEB offering to purchase power from them at the rate of 36 Sri Lankan rupees (18 US cents) per kilowatt hour.”

Topics: Sri Lanka Power outages

Indonesian holiday island Bali reopens to scheduled flights

Indonesian holiday island Bali reopens to scheduled flights
Updated 12 min 39 sec ago
Sheany Yasuko Lai




  • Island has had no international arrivals since March 2020
  • First flight to Bali with foreign travelers scheduled from Japan on Thursday

Sheany Yasuko Lai

JAKARTA: Indonesia will finally see international arrivals return to Bali this week, an airport official has confirmed, as the first flight is scheduled to touch down from Japan on Thursday.

Bali’s Ngurah Rai International Airport in Denpasar officially opened to visitors from several countries, including China, Japan, and Saudi Arabia, in mid-October, but it has not received any international arrivals since the beginning of the coronavirus outbreak in March 2020.

The Indonesian government announced this week that Bali would finally welcome foreign visitors again.

Taufan Yudhistira, a spokesman for the airport, told Arab News that a Garuda Indonesia flight from Japan’s Narita International Airport was scheduled to land in Denpasar on Thursday.

He said: “Previously, we had already served irregular flights like charters and cargo. But in the near future there are scheduled regular flights, and this would be the first (since the start of the coronavirus pandemic).”

Yudhistira added that airlines had already acquired permits for another three flights.

Garuda Indonesia will operate flights from Japan’s Haneda Airport, while Singapore Airlines and Batik Air will fly from Singapore.

Singapore Airlines announced last week that its Bali operations would resume on Feb. 16.

Bali’s economy is largely dependent on the tourism sector, which contributes more than half of the province’s gross domestic product. In 2019, the island, known for its beaches, temples, and nightlife, welcomed around 6.2 million foreign visitors, mostly from Australia and China.

The coronavirus pandemic brought tourist activity to a halt, dealing a heavy blow not only to the local but also national economy.

International visitors vaccinated against COVID-19 are required to undergo a five- to seven-day quarantine period on arrival in Bali.

Bonik Ingunau, a tour guide and driver in Bali, welcomed the latest development, but hoped the government would waive quarantine requirements.

“We are hoping that the quarantine duration will be shortened to attract international travelers to visit Bali,” Ingunau told Arab News.

“This is our chance to revive Bali by making it even better than it used to be.”

Topics: Indonesia Bali

UK home secretary falsely claims most Channel migrants are not asylum-seekers

UK home secretary falsely claims most Channel migrants are not asylum-seekers
Updated 02 February 2022
Arab News




  • Priti Patel contradicts Home Office report published in November
  • Economic migrants should claim asylum in countries they travel through, she says

Arab News

LONDON: British Home Secretary Priti Patel has incorrectly told MPs that most migrants crossing the English Channel are not asylum-seekers, after a Home Office report claimed that “almost all” of them are.

In a Home Affairs Committee session on Wednesday, Patel responded to questions on the government’s plans for tackling the Channel crisis through the provision of alternative safe routes.

Conservative MP Tim Loughton said the number of migrants reaching Britain on small boats tripled last year to more than 28,000 and asked the home secretary about the alternative routes available to them.

“We have people coming from Syria and Afghanistan, we do have the work of the Afghanistan resettlement scheme — that is a safe and legal route that has been stood up,” Patel said.

But when challenged on the routes available to asylum-seekers from countries other than Syria and Afghanistan, she said: “For economic migrants they don’t need safe and legal routes because they should be claiming asylum in many of the other countries they’re traveling through.”

Patel added: “The majority of them are people that are not claiming asylum or fleeing persecution.”

But her department’s most recent report on migrant statistics, which was released in November, said “almost all” people who arrive via the Channel on small boats claim asylum.

Two-thirds of all applications are granted at first review and half of all appeals are successful, it said.

Patel told the Commons committee that migrants crossing the Channel “should be claiming asylum in other countries,” despite this not being a requirement for any asylum-seeker under UN regulations.

She said new safe and legal routes were being created for asylum-seekers beyond Afghanistan and Syria, but did not provide any details. She added: “We don’t currently have those routes in place.”

British law requires anyone claiming asylum in Britain to be physically present in the country, limiting options for people stuck in countries they are attempting to flee and, campaigners say, forcing them to take perilous routes.

Topics: British Home Secretary Priti Patel English channel migrants

US sending nearly 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in coming days

US sending nearly 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe in coming days
Updated 02 February 2022
Reuters




  • The deployments are above and beyond the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed
  • Important that we send a strong signal to Putin and to the world that NATO matters to the US: Kirby

Reuters

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden has approved the deployment of nearly 3,000 American troops to eastern Europe in the coming days amid a standoff with Russia over Ukraine in what the Pentagon said on Wednesday was signal of US readiness to defend NATO allies.
The deployments are above and beyond the 8,500 troops the Pentagon put on alert last month to be ready to deploy to Europe if needed. Together, the moves aim to reassure jittery NATO allies in the face of a Russian military buildup near Ukraine while avoiding new deployments to Ukraine itself, which is not part of NATO.
A source familiar with the details said 1,700 would deploy from Fort Bragg in North Carolina to Poland and another 300 from the base to Germany. About 1,000 Germany-based troops would to head to Romania, the source said.
The Pentagon said it was not ruling out additional deployments beyond those announced on Wednesday.
“It’s important that we send a strong signal to Mr. Putin and, frankly, to the world that NATO matters to the United States and it matters to our allies,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said at a news briefing, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
The US troops notified of ready-to-deploy orders last week included additional brigade combat teams, logistics personnel, medical support, aviation support and forces involved with intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions.
Russia denies planning an invasion. But, having engineered the ongoing crisis by surrounding Ukraine with forces from the north, east and south, Moscow is now citing the Western response as evidence to support its narrative that Russia is the target, not the instigator, of aggression.
Russia, which seized Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and backs pro-Russian rebels fighting government forces in eastern Ukraine, is demanding sweeping security guarantees including a promise that NATO never admit Ukraine.
The United States has dismissed such calls, saying it would be up to Ukraine and to NATO whether Kyiv ever joins the alliance.
The Pentagon renewed warnings about Russia’s buildup but held out hope that Putin would opt for a diplomatic solution to the crisis.
“We still don’t believe he’s made a decision to further invade Ukraine,” Kirby said.

Topics: US Russia Ukraine US President Joe Biden NATO

