Golf Saudi agreement to ‘create pathways for disabled players’

JEDDAH: Golf Saudi has reached an agreement with the European Disabled Golf Association (EDGA) to provide opportunities for disabled Saudi golfers, it announced on Wednesday.
A press conference was held at the Royal Greens Golf and Country club in the presence of Golf Saudi CEO and Saudi Golf Federation Deputy Chairman Majed Al-Sorour; Ed Edwards, Golf Saudi COO; Mark Taylor, head of development at the EDGA; Othman Almula, Saudi Arabia’s first professional golfer; and Amer Al-Rumaih, Golf Saudi ambassador.
Al-Sorour said that the aim of the agreement was to embrace inclusivity in golf across the Kingdom.
“As we have given the opportunity for women to enter the sport of golf, it is incredibly important that golf is available to everyone, whether they are disabled or not,” he said. “At Golf Saudi, we are working hard to help encourage as many disabled people as possible to play golf though a number of initiatives with our partners at EDGA.”
Al-Sorour added that Golf Saudi has encouraged disabled people to be more active in the sport through recent programs, and that it is working with local clubs across the country to encourage more people with disabilities to take up the sport.
“It is our goal to make the sport of golf more inclusive for everyone,” he said. “With this new program, we hope that Golf Saudi is making golf accessible to everyone no matter their age, gender or ability.”
EDGA development head Taylor told Arab News that the Kingdom has sports clubs across the country that cater to disabled people, and that there is now a potential for each one to be connected to a golf hub, linked in turn to regional golf clubs to create pathways for disabled golfers.
EDGA is a multinational body that encourages people with disabilities to thrive through golf, supporting 34 national golf federations and their players.
Taylor said: “Our philosophy is to provide training provisions that will enable coaches to reach centers or clubs where there are golfers with disabilities, and at the same time we get families engaged, because it is a fantastic sport that everybody can play.”
He said that in addition to its 34 existing member countries, EDGA “is now adding Saudi Arabia as a new member. We deliver participation programs that are tailored for people with disabilities.”
Taylor said that the association has 3,000 registered competitive disabled golfers all over the world and that the first-ever member from Saudi Arabia registered on Wednesday.
Amer Al-Rumaih, the new Golf Saudi ambassador, is an example of an individual who does not let his disability get in the way of playing the game. He is hoping that his story will encourage more people to take up and enjoy the sport.
He said: “I am really glad to be the first registered golfer with a disability in Saudi Arabia and I’m very honored to be named as the Golf Saudi ambassador.
“Golf is such a fantastic sport for disabled people,” Al-Rumaih added. “You are able to play either on your own or with friends, no matter if they are disabled or not,” he said. He added that he hopes to see more disabled people join Golf Saudi’s new programs.