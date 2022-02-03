Burkina Faso junta lifts nationwide curfew in force since coup
Burkina Faso junta lifts nationwide curfew in force since coup/node/2017336/world
Burkina Faso junta lifts nationwide curfew in force since coup
ECOWAS delegation head Shirley Ayorkor Botchway (left) meets Lt. Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo, the military junta leader of Burkina Faso, during a visit of West African and UN envoys in Ouagadougou, on Jan. 31, 2022. (Reuters / handout photo)
OUAGADOUGOU: Burkina Faso’s junta lifted Wednesday a nationwide curfew they imposed after seizing power in a coup last month, the military announced.
The restrictions were imposed on January 24 after mutinous soldiers arrested President Roch Marc Christian Kabore following a revolt at several army barracks in the capital over the handling of jihadist attacks in the Sahel nation.
“The President of the Patriotic Movement for Preservation and Restoration, President of Faso, Head of State, updates... the total lifting of the curfew measure as of this day, February 2,” Col. Paul-Henri Sandaogo said in a press release.
The nation’s nightlife will not completely resume as “popular celebrations and festive events are prohibited after midnight from Monday to Thursday and after 2 am from Friday to Sunday,” the junta said in a televised statement.
The coup leaders said the measure was taken “in view of the security context and in solidarity with the victims of insecurity.”
Initially imposed from 9 p.m. to 5 pm, the national curfew was later reduced to midnight to 4 am before being lifted entirely.
Like neighboring Mali and Niger, Burkina Faso has been caught up in a spiral of violence since 2015, attributed to jihadist groups affiliated to Al-Qaeda and the Daesh militant group.
The violence has killed more than 2,000 people and forced at least 1.5 million to flee their homes.
Sandaogo also reshuffled the country’s military leadership, a change sought by soldiers in the January mutiny.
Former sports minister Colonel-Major David Kabre was appointed chief of the general staff of the armed forces, with Col. Adam Nere becoming chief of staff of the army.
Early reports said victims suffered convulsions and sudden heart attacks
Officials said they are working quickly to determine what the cocaine was mixed with
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP
BUENOS AIRES: At least 17 people died and 56 more were hospitalized in a northwestern suburb of Buenos Aires after consuming cocaine cut with a toxic substance, possibly opioids, authorities said Wednesday.
Officials said they are working quickly to determine what the cocaine was mixed with, but warned those who have bought the drug over the last 24 hours to dispose of it.
Sergio Berni, the security chief for Buenos Aires province, told the television channel Telefe authorities were trying to locate the toxic substance “to remove it from circulation.”
About 10 people were arrested after police raided a house in the poor Tres de Febrero neighborhood where they believe the cocaine was sold.
Packets of cocaine similar to those described by the victims’ families were seized.
The drugs were taken to a laboratory in La Plata, the capital of Buenos Aires province, for analysis.
Authorities issued an urgent warning early Wednesday after three separate hospitals reported several deaths and serious cases of poisoning. Later in the day, eight hospitals were treating patients.
Several of those being treated told doctors they had taken cocaine together.
Early reports said victims suffered convulsions and sudden heart attacks.
Health authorities said at least four of the victims were men aged between 32 and 45.
“There is a key ingredient that is attacking the central nervous system,” Berni said.
His office said late in the day that emergency services were reporting new patients in “critical condition” being brought to hospital.
Berni explained that “every dealer that buys cocaine cuts it. Some do it with non-toxic substances such as starch. Others put hallucinogens in it, and if there is no form of control, this kind of thing happens.”
He said that on this occasion, however, the drug was cut with a harmful substance as part of a “war between drug traffickers.”
The San Martin public prosecutor, Marcelo Lapargo, told Radio Mitre that authorities’ main concern “is to be able to communicate, so that those who are in possession of this poison know that they should not consume it.”
Investigators fear the toll could rise, with some people who bought the cocaine unable to reach a care center in time.
Lapargo said that this case was “absolutely exceptional.” He also said that the idea of a battle between drug traffickers was “conjecture” at this point.
Police clashed briefly with residents in a part of Tres de Febrero who were protesting the arrest of local young people in the drug raid.
German vaccine commission to recommend fourth COVID-19 shot
Updated 03 February 2022
Reuters
BERLIN: Germany’s expert panel on vaccine use (STIKO) is preparing to recommend a fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose, the committee’s head, Thomas Mertens, told media group Funke on Thursday.
“We have data from Israel that shows a fourth dose significantly improves protection from a severe case of illness,” Mertens told Funke. “The STIKO will make the recommendation soon,” he added.
The panel would recommend booster shots only with vaccines that are already available, Mertens added.
On vaccines that have been adapted to work against the omicron coronavirus variant, STIKO would have to wait for clinical data from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech, the media group cited Mertens as saying.
Some countries have already started offering additional booster doses, but a recent study from Israel showed that while a fourth dose of an mRNA vaccine boosted antibodies, the level was not high enough to prevent omicron infection.
Last year was a remarkable year for space travel, but 2022 will primarily be the year of the moon, with governments and private companies working in partnership to make their ambitions a reality. (Shutterstock)
Competing missions, soaring satellite traffic call for a rules-based space order
UN chief has called for an urgent dialogue about the terms guarding human involvement in outer space
With governments and private companies working in partnership, 2022 will primarily be the year of the moon
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News
NEW YORK: The new space race is upon us, and the moon will soon be very crowded. According to the US space agency NASA, the year 2022 will be an historic one, ushering in a “new era of lunar exploration.”
“There is a moon rush” and “everyone’s going to the moon,” trilled the Economist recently. But this new moon race, while filled with hope, is fraught with concern and apprehension owing to fierce competition and superpower rivalry.
The heavy traffic in space this year, especially around the moon, is reminiscent of the 1960s and the Cold War when space was the new battleground between the competing visions of the US and the Soviet Union.
The Soviets enjoyed an early lead, putting the first satellite in orbit in 1957, the first probe on the lunar surface in 1959, and the first man in space in 1961. But with US President John F. Kennedy vowing to put a man on the moon and returning him safely before the end of the decade, the Americans soon pulled ahead.
By 1969, the US had succeeded, making Neil Armstrong the first human to set foot on the lunar surface. But in 1972, six Apollo missions later, the program was scrapped and no manned mission has returned to the moon since.
President Donald Trump issued a similar directive in 2017, calling on NASA to lead a human return to the moon and beyond. He also told the space agency it was high time that a woman walked on the moon.
Last year was a remarkable year for space travel, with several historic firsts. NASA succeeded in landing the Perseverance Rover on Mars, and piloting Ingenuity — the first helicopter flown on the Red Planet. The space agency also launched the James Webb Space Telescope — the largest and the most powerful ever built.
Another major development is the private sector’s emergence as a key player in the field, offering low-cost rocketry and launch facilities and even the beginnings of space tourism. NASA’s leadership now speaks of “catalyzing the space economy with public-private partnerships.”
Elon Musk’s SpaceX, Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic have all made significant leaps over the past year, while a Japanese billionaire recently spent a week aboard the International Space Station.
However, 2022 will primarily be the year of the moon, with governments and private companies working in partnership to make their ambitions a reality.
NASA’s multibillion-dollar Artemis program, named after Apollo’s twin sister, the Greek goddess of the moon, is the biggest project of its kind in the world. After 20 years of multinational cooperation aboard the ISS, the US and its partners are now preparing to move beyond the aging space station and deeper into space.
The moon is thought to be rich in resources such as rare earth elements and precious metals, titanium, aluminum and — that all important ingredient for sustaining life — water. However, the moon is not viewed as the ultimate goal but as a “stepping stone” for what is considered the bigger prize: Mars and beyond.
NASA, for instance, believes “the sooner we get to the moon, the sooner we get American astronauts to Mars.”
But all of this rides on the success of the three phases of the Artemis program, which will combine the technology and expertise of the Canadian Space Agency, the European Space Agency, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency. Artemis I, planned for March or April this year, will be the first unmanned flight test.
FASTFACTS
* The first observatory was built in the 8th century by Abbasid Caliph Al-Mamun ibn Al-Rashid in Baghdad.
* Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman became the first Arab in space when he flew aboard the US space shuttle Discovery in 1985.
* Today, 9 Middle East countries have space programs.
* SpaceX Starlink project has more than 1,700 satellites in low-Earth orbit.
* There could be more than 100,000 satellites orbiting the Earth by 2030.
The core components of Artemis include the Space Launch System rocket, which will carry the Orion capsule to lunar orbit, and the Gateway — a space station that will orbit the moon as a “staging point” to the lunar surface and for deep space exploration.
As part of the testing phase, the unmanned Artemis I will circle the moon before returning to earth. Artemis II, which will carry a crew of four astronauts, will perform a lunar flyby, but will not land.
Finally, the fully crewed Artemis III will land near the moon’s south pole, where astronauts will search for water, study the surface, and test technologies. There they will establish “Artemis Base Camp” to support future lunar expeditions. The mission is expected to take place in 2025.
In the meantime, NASA has contracted private firms to send three robotic moon landers to conduct excavations and bring back lunar soil samples, which is already raising puzzling questions about land and resource ownership on the moon.
There are currently nine moon missions in the works led by various nations and private companies that “could try to orbit, or land on the moon” in 2022, according to The New York Times. Five of them are sponsored by NASA.
Russia plans to launch five spacecraft in 2022, two of which will include manned missions, and three cargo missions to the ISS. They are also working with China on a new space station, the International Lunar Research Station, due for launch in 2027. The collaboration is reportedly a direct response to their exclusion from the Artemis program.
Russia is expected to launch the Luna-25 lander in October, making it the first Russian moon landing since the Luna-24 in 1976. India will also try to land on the moon in the third quarter of 2022 after its failed mission in 2019 when its lander, Chandrayaan-2, crashed into the surface.
Japan, meanwhile, is planning to send its Mission 1 lander to the moon in the second half of 2022, with two robots aboard. One of them is the Rashid rover, developed by the UAE.
China started 2022 by launching a Long March 2D rocket, reported to be one of 40 Chinese Long March rocket missions scheduled for 2022. China has also committed to completing its Tiangong space station this year.
All this space traffic and competing missions to the moon will no doubt intensify existing rivalries and create new possibilities for confrontation.
Currently, there are only two treaties governing the behavior of states in space. These include the Outer Space Treaty of 1967 and the Moon Treaty of 1979. Both appear worryingly out of date in an increasingly busy cosmic marketplace.
The Moon Treaty in particular has only been ratified by 18 states — four of them Arab countries. Of the big powers, only France is a signatory.
Antonio Guterres, the UN secretary general, has called for an urgent dialogue about the terms guarding human involvement in outer space. The Summit of the Future, scheduled for 2023, may provide just such an opportunity to establish a rules-based order for the heavens.
Given the speed with which nations and private firms are embracing space travel, and the bounty of business and prestige that will come with it, contenders will likely be well out of the starting block by the time the rules of the new space race have even been established.
Philippines records highest mortality rate in six decades
Population commission says 2021 saw the highest number of Filipinos dying in a single year
Island nation registers a 25 percent increase in mortality from 2020
Updated 02 February 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The Philippines recorded its highest mortality rate in over six decades in 2021, with heart disease and COVID-19 responsible for most of the deaths, the Commission on Population and Development said on Wednesday.
The Philippines, a country of 110 million people, recorded over 768,500 deaths between January and mid-November 2021, showing a 25 percent increase in mortality from 2020.
As the commission is still processing the remaining data from November and December, its executive director, Dr. Juan A. Perez, estimated last year’s deaths would top 800,000.
“In 2019 and 2020, the mortality rate was about the same at 5.8 per 1,000 Filipinos. By the end of 2021, I believe it reached 7.5 or 8 per 1,000,” Perez said in a statement, adding that 2021 saw “the highest number of Filipinos dying in a single year.”
The last time the Philippines’ recorded mortality rates as high as last year was between 1958 and 1959, where it reached between 7.3 and 8.4 deaths per 1,000 people.
The country’s biggest killer was coronary heart disease — the top cause of death worldwide — followed by COVID-19, which was responsible for 110,332 deaths up to October 2021, from 86,164 the previous year.
Dr. Perez said there are two kinds of COVID-19 affecting the country: COVID-19 “identified,” with cases confirmed through PCR screening, and COVID-19 “unidentified,” with clinical findings indicative of the disease, but without a confirmatory test up to the time of death. In both situations, COVID-19 is considered the cause of death, in accordance with methods accepted by the World Health Organization to report the disease.
The country’s increasing mortality rate is indicative of a health system “severely challenged by the pandemic and its consequences,” Perez added, as hospitals are “heavily burdened” handling COVID-19 cases, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment of other diseases.
“The challenge to the Philippine health system is both acute and unprecedented,” he said. “Local health systems would need to be augmented by additional investments in health systems capacity and its resilience to respond to acute health crises.”