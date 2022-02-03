Pakistan army links Balochistan attacks to handlers in India, Afghanistan
Security personnel stand beside a destroyed security post on Feb. 3, 2022 following overnight attacks by militants on security camps in Naushki district of Balochistan province. (AFP Photo)
Relatives carry the coffin of a young Pakistani military officer who was killed during attacks by militants on a security camp in Naushki district of Balochistan province on Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo by Ghazanfar Majid / AFP)
QUETTA/KARACHI: The Pakistani military said on Thursday its intelligence had linked recent twin attacks on Frontier Corps bases in the southwestern Balochistan province to handlers in India and Afghanistan.
The attacks in Panjgur and Naushki that killed at least seven troops on Wednesday night were claimed by the separatist Balochistan Liberation Army, which said it had used suicide bombers to enter the bases.
Pakistan has been for years accusing India of covertly supporting the insurgents. India denies the claims.
“As per initial investigation, intelligence agencies have intercepted communications between terrorists and their handlers in Afghanistan and India,” the Pakistani military said in a statement.
“After successfully repulsing terrorist attacks at Panjgur and Naushki yesterday night, Security Forces carried out clearance operation to hunt down terrorists hiding in the area.”
It said 13 militants had been killed during a security operation following the attack.
Local authorities said the operation was still underway in Panjgur.
“Security forces are conducting search operations right now in different pockets of the city where they believe terrorists may be present,” Shabbir Mengal, commissioner of the Makran division, told Arab News.
Ghulam Mustafa of the Balochistan Levies Force said the forces had blocked the roads leading toward the army’s compound, as a curfew was in place.
“We are still hearing gunfire from inside the Frontier Corps’ headquarters sporadically,” he added.
Police in Naushki also said a complete curfew had been imposed in the city.
Station House Officer Khalid Badini told Arab News he had heard explosions this morning while a clearance operation was conducted inside the Frontier Corps’ headquarters. He said one civilian was killed during Wednesday’s attack.
Separatists have been fighting security forces for years in the province over what they see as unfair exploitation of its vast mineral wealth. They also claim security forces have pushed them to take up arms because of a long history of human rights abuses against the Baloch people, which authorities in the province have vehemently denied.
Insurgents are also opposed to, and attack, projects linked to China’s Belt and Road Initiative in the resource-rich province.
The US in 2019 classified the Balochistan Liberation Army as a terrorist group.
Mali’s coup was ‘contagious,’ West Africa bloc chairman says
Mali’s August 2020 coup was followed by a second military coup in the West African nation last May
Updated 03 February 2022
Reuters AFP
ACCRA: The chairman of the Economic Community of West African States said on Thursday that a coup in Mali was “contagious” and had set a dangerous trend that led to subsequent coups in the region.
Mali’s August 2020 coup was followed by a second military coup in the West African nation last May, one in Guinea in September last year, a coup in Burkina Faso last week, and a failed coup in Guinea-Bissau on Tuesday.
“Let us address this dangerous trend collectively and decisively before it devastates the entire region,” said Akufo-Addo at the opening of a summit of West African leaders in Ghana’s capital Accra, to discuss the coup in Burkina Faso.
“This summit will focus on the emerging threats in our region that stem from the military’s interference in Mali and its contagious influence in Guinea and Burkina Faso,” he said.
ECOWAS has suspended Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso from the 15-nation bloc and imposed sanctions on Mali and Guinea, hitting Mali particularly hard last month after its junta failed to organize elections and proposed holding power until 2025.
Mali defaulted on more than $31 million of bond payments due to the financial freeze, it said on Wednesday.
But the regional bloc and its Western allies have found they have limited leverage to deter the surge in support for military leadership in West Africa’s Sahel region, driven largely by governments’ inability to contain a worsening insurgency.
An ECOWAS delegation was dispatched to Burkina Faso on Monday to meet with coup leader Lt. Col.Paul-Henri Damiba, who declared himself head of state and has not yet proposed a timeline for returning to constitutional order.
The delegation was expected to report back on the talks to other ECOWAS members.
In deciding whether to impose sanctions, ECOWAS leaders have to balance the credibility of their organization against the fragility of some of their states, especially in the Sahel.
Mali and Burkina Faso are in the throes of a nearly decade-old terrorist emergency that has claimed thousands of lives and forced at least one and a half million people from their homes.
Escalating political friction with the junta in Mali has driven Bamako closer to the Kremlin and cast a shadow over France’s anti-terrorist mission in the country.
On Wednesday, the Malian government warned of the risk of sanctions triggering a wider crisis.
It said the restrictions imposed on it in January by ECOWAS had prevented it from honoring its latest bond payments.
Philippine Coast Guard allows female Muslim personnel to wear hijab
PCG has about 1,850 Muslim personnel, 200 of whom are women
New regulations see PCG following moves made by the Philippine military and police
Updated 03 February 2022
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The Philippine Coast Guard announced on Thursday it had approved a new dress policy allowing the use of headscarves in uniform as it makes a bid for more Muslim women to join the service.
Muslims make up about 6 percent of the country’s 110 million citizens.
The PCG currently has 1,850 Muslim personnel, 200 of whom are women.
“The Philippine Coast Guard has approved the inclusion of hijab in the uniform of female Muslim Coast Guard personnel,” the force said in a statement, adding that the policy has been effective since last week.
“The Muslim community in the PCG conveyed their sincere gratitude,” it said. “Members of the said community hope that the inclusion of hijab in the official PCG uniform will encourage more Muslim women to join the Coast Guard workforce.”
The service’s imam, Capt. Alicman S. Borowa, had proposed the inclusion of the hijab in the force’s uniform last year, arguing it would help foster inclusivity.
The National Commission on Muslim Filipinos welcomed the development.
“GOOD NEWS! The Philippine Coast Guard released a statement allowing Muslim women under their office to wear their hijab as part of the official uniform,” the commission said in a social media post on Thursday.
The PCG is following in the footsteps of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, the Philippine National Police, and the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, which have already allowed the use of headscarves as part of the official uniform for their Muslim personnel.
In 2017, security forces deployed hijab-clad women soldiers, or “hijab troopers,” in Marawi, to provide vital support to communities traumatized by the siege of the city — a months-long armed conflict in northwest-central Mindanao between Philippine security forces and militants affiliated with Daesh.
16 migrants missing after boat saved off Canary Islands
“According to testimony from the 40 migrants who were rescued... another 16 people fell into the water off Fuerteventura,” the spokeswoman told AFP
The rescue took place some 35 kilometres south of Fuerteventura
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP
MADRID: Sixteen migrants remained missing at sea a day after Spain’s coast guard rescued a boat off the Canary Islands carrying around 40 survivors and a dead body, a government spokesman said Thursday.
“According to testimony from the 40 migrants who were rescued... another 16 people fell into the water off Fuerteventura,” the spokeswoman told AFP, referring to one of the islands on the Atlantic archipelago.
Sources in Salvamento Maritimo, Spain’s coast guard, also confirmed that 16 people were said to have gone missing from the boat they rescued, which was carrying 41 survivors and the body of a person who had died.
The rescue took place some 35 kilometers south of Fuerteventura, which is the closest island to the African coastline from which many boats set sail in a bid to reach European soil.
According to Caminando Fronteras, a Spanish NGO that helps migrant boats in distress, a total of 4,404 migrants died or disappeared while trying to reach Spain last year, up from 2,170 in 2020.
It was the highest yearly number since the group began keeping records in 2015. Many of the bodies are never found.
According to figures compiled by the International Organization for Migration’s Missing Migrants Project, at least 1,176 people died or went missing in 2021 on the Canary Islands route, while at least 384 others were lost in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Spain from Morocco and Algeria.
Last year, 40,100 migrants managed to reach Spain by sea, interior ministry figures show, a figure almost identical to the number that arrived a year earlier.
New naval militia unit ‘augments Iran’s regionwide export of terrorism’
Iranian opposition group details Tehran’s policy of using Quds Force as a special operations tool
Mercenaries being recruited from a number of countries for training in attacking maritime targets in the region
Updated 03 February 2022
Oubai Shahbandar
WASHINGTON, D.C.: The Iranian opposition group that exposed Iran’s secret nuclear-enrichment facilities in 2002 has released new information on the leadership structure of the Quds Force naval command and the facilities it uses to train and arm Iran’s terror proxies in the Middle East.
The Quds Force is the arm of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps responsible for extra-territorial operations.
At a press briefing in a hotel in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday, the National Council of Resistance of Iran shed light on the importance Tehran places in the Quds Force as an overseas special-operations tool — and the extent to which it is willing to support its terror proxies in Yemen, the Gulf and Iraq.
In light of the new information on recruitment, training and weapon provisions for the Quds Force’s naval militia unit, experts say it is imperative that the talks in Vienna, Austria, over Iran’s nuclear program do not sidestep the issue of the Islamic Republic’s expanding web of proxy forces.
Iran is deeply implicated in Yemen’s seven-year war, where it backs the Shiite Houthi militia in its fight against the internationally recognized government.
In the past fortnight, missile and drone strikes have been launched by the Houthis targeting the UAE, including an attack on Monday during a visit by Israel’s President Isaac Herzog, in an escalation of the conflict with the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen.
“Tehran must be held accountable for its proxy war in the region and the development of ballistic missiles, regardless of the JCPOA negotiations outcome,” Alireza Jafarzadeh, deputy director of the US office of the NCRI, which is outlawed in Iran, told Arab News, referring to the Iran nuclear accord’s formal name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.
“This is a very serious threat that needs to be immediately dealt with by Western capitals.
“Missile parts have been provided to Houthis from Iran. There would be no Houthi missile program at all if it weren’t for the Iranian regime. Even if they rename the missiles, the components are produced by the Iran regime to serve its purposes in the region.”
Quds Force units have been ordered by Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei to train Yemeni Houthi militants in the use of mines, speedboats, missiles and other weapons in secret Iranian bases. Recruits from Iraq, Syria, Lebanon and African countries are also present in these facilities, according to the NCRI’s information.
Jafarzadeh said that the intelligence on Quds Force proxy naval operations was collected by the NCRI’s sources inside Iran. A key goal of Quds Force naval operations is to target commercial ships in the Red Sea and the strategic Bab Al-Mandab Strait that separates Yemen’s coast from the Horn of Africa, according to the disclosures.
The narrow waterway, considered a vital artery of global trade connecting Europe to the Indian Ocean and East Africa, offers a tempting target for Iran’s terror strategists, according to the NCRI.
Jafarzadeh said the importance given to the Houthis by Tehran is evident from the fact that the group’s representative in Tehran was the first foreign official to be granted an audience with Iran’s new president, Ebrahim Raisi, on Aug. 4 last year.
During the press briefing, the NCRI showed what it called an organization flowchart for the Quds Force’s recruiting, deployment and training of naval terrorists. The Imam Ali garrison in Tehran was described as the central nerve center for its proxy-training activities.
The revelations come amid a sharp rise in attacks and covert operations conducted by Iran’s proxies — the Houthis in particular — against Washington’s Arab strategic partners and Israel.
The new information provided by the NCRI suggest that Iran’s ability to supply drones and ballistic missiles to the Houthis is reliant in large part on Quds Force naval operations.
Naval terrorist training takes place in three specialized institutions: Ziba Kenar, on the Caspian Sea, and Farur and Qeshm, two islands in the Gulf.
According to the NCRI, the Ziba Kenar Academy serves as the primary location for naval commando training for the IRGC navy, but its purpose is much bigger than that: It is secretly used by the Quds Force for training proxy fighters.
In January 2020, a group of 200 Yemeni Houthi recruits were brought in for training and sent back with their newly acquired terrorist capabilities. In July 2020 a group of Iraqis received training and sent to the Faw peninsula and Basra to establish an Iraqi militia.
The inclusion of Iraqi Shiite militants alongside the Houthis is significant given that the Iraqi group Alwiyat Al-Waad Al-Haq, an alleged Quds Force front, claimed responsibility for a failed drone strike on Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Its only other claim was in January 2021, when it said it launched a drone at Saudi Arabia.
“If Alwiyat Al-Waad Al-Haq came out of hibernation and did launch drones at the UAE ... then this was likely an Iran-directed or at very least Iran-tolerated operation,” Michael Knights, of The Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said in a Twitter post.
The Quds Force is synchronizing the activities of its regional proxies so that they can stage operations from multiple fronts — from the north and south — against the members of the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, according to NCRI information.
In other details provided by the NCRI:
* Quds Force naval proxy training is overseen by Brigadier General Hassan Ali Zamani Pajooh, an IRGC veteran. Second Admiral Abdolreza Dabestani has been head of the naval academy since 2019.
* Farur Academy is located on a small island near Qeshm. Five miles wide and 9 miles long, it serves as the headquarters for the IRGC navy commando brigade, Abu Abdullah. Iranian officers under the command of IRGC General Sadegh Amoui train terrorist mercenaries from Yemen and Bahrain here.
* The Quds Force Marine training centers on Qeshm includes an underground stockpile of weapons and various missiles. The Quds Force command in Yemen maintains docks in Iran that are exclusively used by its units for facilitating shipments to their terror proxies in Yemen.
The NCRI also believes that the Quds Force sends weapons shipments to the Houthis via Somalia and Horn of Africa— a route that other independent watchdog groups have accused Iran of employing to illegally move weapons to its Yemen proxies.
The smuggling route through Bab al-Mandab and into the Red Sea has been used extensively in the past by the Quds Force to smuggle weapons to terror proxies in Syria, Gaza and Lebanon to launch attacks against Israel.
The urgency of dealing with the shared security challenges presented by the Quds Force’s proxy naval program has spurred increased security cooperation between Israel and some Arab Gulf countries.
Benny Gantz, Israel’s defense minister, made a surprise visit to Bahrain on Wednesday and the defense ministry announced that he would sign a security cooperation agreement with Bahrain. An offer was earlier made by Israel to strengthen the UAE’s defenses against Houthi missile and drone attacks.
Up until now, the covert nature of the Quds Force terror-training and weapons-transfer schemes has shielded Iran from direct military consequences of the attacks carried out by its proxies.
The NCRI says that weapon deliveries are also made from Iranian ships to smaller Houthi smuggling boats mid-sea in the Gulf of Oman and the Gulf of Aden. The process is more cumbersome but it allows Iran to avoid direct deliveries to Houthis in Yemen’s ports unless highly sensitive weapon transfers are involved.
One of the key ports used by Quds Force to deliver weapons to its terror proxies is Bandar e-Jask. The origin of a massive cache of weapons evidently meant for the Houthis interdicted by the US Navy recently was Bandar e-Jask, according to NCRI sources.
“The implications are clear: Iran’s regime is attempting to cover its tracks as it pursues its shadow agenda,” Jafarzadeh said. “All this should be additional evidence that sanctions against the regime should not be lifted. As US Senator Bob Menendez recently said, there has to be a major turnaround in US policy approach to the regime.”
On Tuesday, Menendez, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, laid out his concerns over the Biden administration’s latest round of negotiations over the JCPOA. “We cannot ignore Iran’s nefarious support for terrorism or accept threats to American interests and lives. … Iran cannot and must not possess a nuclear weapon,” he said in remarks to the Senate.
The rise in drone and missile attacks on Saudi Arabia and the UAE has invited waves of punitive strikes against Houthi military positions in Yemen. However, the Quds Force facilities in Iran — the springboard of these attacks — have remained unscathed.
Israel has conducted regular air strikes against Iranian overland and sea shipments to terror proxies in Syria, while managing to avoid thus far direct conflict with Iran.
On Tuesday, the Biden administration said it was sending fighter jets to assist the UAE after the latest attacks, one of which was aimed at a base hosting American forces and followed the Jan. 17 strike that killed three people in Abu Dhabi.
Analysts say the newly revealed identities of key Quds Force officers and locations of their terror-training centers provide valuable additional pressure points against Iran, which so far has paid hardly any price for its malign regional influence and actions even as it drags its feet in Vienna.
“We know what the Quds Force is doing. We know that it uses commercial vessels as stationary command platforms. These platforms need to be intercepted,” Michael Pregent, a former senior analyst for the Defense Intelligence Agency with extensive experience in Iraq and Afghanistan, told Arab News.
“The Biden administration has shown a propensity for defending a regime that uses the Houthi attacks as leverage in the Vienna nuclear talks. It has the capability to respond (to the attacks) but it lacks the will.”
Council of Europe and Turkey spat escalates with fresh court referral
Turkey was referred on Thursday to a top European court over abuses of a political prisoner
Amnesty International welcomed latest move to reprimand Ankara over Osman Kavala’s unjust detention
Updated 03 February 2022
Arab News
LONDON: Turkey and the EU have entered into a fresh debate over the fate of Osman Kavala, a political prisoner whom a European court has repeatedly ruled should be freed.
Kavala is one of Turkey’s highest-profile detainees and has been held for more than four years without a conviction.
The European Court of Human Rights ruled more than two years ago that Kavala should be released immediately and said his detention served to silence him, but Ankara has not carried out the ruling.
On Thursday, the Council of Europe — an international body distinct from the EU but including all its members — announced that it would refer the case to the ECHR for Turkey’s failure to adhere to its ruling.
It is the next step in opening “infringement proceedings” against Ankara that could ultimately see it suspended from the Council of Europe, of which it is a founding member.
“The Committee found that, by failing to ensure Kavala's immediate release, Turkey is refusing to abide by the Court’s final judgment in his case,” the council said in a statement.
But Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan remained defiant. He said Thursday: “What the ECHR has said, what the Council of Europe says, this doesn’t concern us much because we expect our courts to be respected. To those who don’t show this respect: Excuse us, but we will have no respect for them either.”
Kavala was acquitted in 2020 of charges related to the 2013 nationwide protests. Hours later, another court ordered his arrest based on a charge of attempting to overthrow the constitutional order related to the 2016 coup attempt, which the ECHR had also said lacked basis.
Further, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Thursday that Turkey had adhered to the ECHR ruling and claimed instead that Kavala was now detained for a different judicial proceeding.
He has not been found guilty of a crime.
Responding to the ECHR referral, rights group Amnesty International’s Europe Director Nils Muižnieks said in a statement: “With this landmark decision today, Turkey is on the dock not only for its refusal to free a prominent human rights defender from arbitrary detention, but also for a gross failure of its justice system epitomized by the Kavala case.
“After more than four years behind bars, we sincerely hope that the authorities will now do the right thing and free Osman Kavala.”
He continued: “The vote makes clear that by pursuing further farcical charges without any evidence against Osman Kavala, Turkey’s judicial system is simply trying to keep him behind bars come what may and that the Council of Europe, of which Turkey is a founding member, will not stand by idly and watch.
“The message from the Committee of Ministers today is clear: Turkey must release Osman Kavala and end his politically motivated persecution.”a