‘One Night in Al-Aqsa’ to tour eight UK cities in aid of Palestine

LONDON: The awe-inspiring documentary film “One Night in Al-Aqsa” is set to tour the UK this month, with all proceeds going toward international humanitarian charity Penny Appeal’s Palestine campaign.
The film will premiere on Feb. 18 in London and the tour includes viewings in Luton, Birmingham, Leicester, Bolton, Blackburn, Manchester, and Bradford.
The film tells the story of Al-Aqsa’s compound during the Islamic calendar’s holiest night, Laylat Al-Qadr (Night of Power), when it is believed the first verses of the Holy Qur’an were revealed to the Prophet Muhammad.
Al-Aqsa, which is in occupied Jerusalem, is Islam’s third holiest site, and the film also explores why it is revered by Christian and Jewish faiths as well, and unrestricted access and high resolution footage provide insight into the Dome of the Rock and the Qibli Mosque.
“One Night in Al-Aqsa” also features other religious institutions with important structures in Jerusalem, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and the Western Wall.
Abrar Hussain, an acclaimed London-based director known for “One Day in the Haram,” provides an unprecedented experience of the mosque compound through the eyes of the people who live and work there.
“It’s been a great honor to direct this film, and also a huge responsibility,” said Hussain, adding she believes films are one of the catalysts that can open up new discussions and viewpoints.
“I want this film to operate in the space that comes just before change (and) I hope to show the world a side of Islam that’s not been seen before, and add something positive to the understanding of this most significant historical institution,” she added.
Adeem Younis, founder and CEO of Penny Appeal Founder, said: “The film is not only educational for adults but for young people who will be able to experience a documentary film which explains the history of the Al-Aqsa complex as the third holiest place of worship and its spiritual significance to Muslims but also to Christians and Jewish people all around the world.”
All the funds from the tour will go toward Penny Appeal’s Palestine campaign to provide health care, food, and other vital aid to the Palestinian people, the charity said.
Exploration of Muslim culture in Eastern Europe shortlisted for prestigious travel book award
‘Minarets in the Mountains’ is by British-Muslim author Tharik Hussain
Narrative partly follows in the footsteps of 16th-century Ottoman traveler Evliya Celebi
Updated 46 min 51 sec ago
SARAH GLUBB
LONDON: A book that explores Muslim civilization in Eastern Europe and the Western Balkans has been shortlisted for the Stanford Dolman Travel Book of the Year award on the centenary of the collapse of the Ottoman Empire.
“Minarets in the Mountains: A Journey Into Muslim Europe” by Tharik Hussain tells the story of a road trip taken by the Bangladeshi-born British-Muslim author with his family through parts of the continent that are home to some of Europe’s largest indigenous Muslim communities.
The narrative partly follows in the footsteps of 16th-century Ottoman traveler Evliya Celebi through Serbia, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Albania and Montenegro. It includes trips to forgotten Islamic cultural centers, such as Gjirokaster and Berat in the Albanian mountains, former strategic Ottoman capitals like Skopje in North Macedonia, and little-known Muslim towns like Novi Pazaar in Serbia.
“It was exactly a hundred years ago in 1922, that the Ottoman Empire was dissolved, and with it the idea of a ‘Muslim Europe,’ so the prospect of winning an award almost exactly a hundred years since then for a book that celebrates a living Muslim Europe, would be truly magical,” Hussain said.
One of the world’s only Muslim travel writers, Hussain said he believed his book’s listing showed the genre was changing and that the need for alternative voices and narratives in travel writing was being recognized.
He said he found it astonishing when educated people were surprised to realize that there were European Muslims, when they had been “living their lives in plain sight” for the past 600 years.
In his book Hussain attributes this as a source of Western Europe’s modern xenophobia and Islamophobia because it has always been uncomfortable with its Muslim self.
“By calling it ‘Eastern’ Europe and always insisting on this qualifier when referring to Europe’s former Muslim lands, Western Europe has successfully ‘othered’ those countries and their people; who are seen as not quite ‘European’. Thus Europe has successfully distanced itself from its Muslim self, and that’s why people do not believe there are Muslim countries in Europe,” he said.
The book, which was released in July, has already been longlisted for the Baillie Gifford Prize for nonfiction, and named among the books of the year by the Times Literary Supplement, Prospect Magazine and The New Statesman, and as a travel book of the year by The Washington Post and Newsweek.
“Minarets in the Mountains” is one of five books that have been shortlisted for the Stanford Dolman prize. The others are “Fifty Sounds” by Polly Barton, “Small Bodies of Water” by Nina Mingya Powles, “The Amur River” by Colin Thubron, and “Wars of the Interior” by Joseph Zarate. The winner will be announced on March 3 at a ceremony in London.
Saudi artist ‘honored’ to paint portrait of the Queen of Denmark
Noura bin Saidan was asked to create the piece to celebrate Queen Margrethe II’s golden jubilee
“I am very happy to provide this gift to her majesty,” she says
Updated 03 February 2022
Lama Alhamawi
RIYADH: A Saudi painter said she was “very happy” to have been commissioned to create a portrait of Queen Margrethe II of Denmark to mark the monarch’s golden jubilee.
“I am very honored to have the opportunity to create a special portrait for the Queen of Denmark on the 50th anniversary,” Noura bin Saidan told Arab News.
Best known for her calligraphy murals and graffiti works that can be seen on the King Khalid Road Tunnel and which were a major feature of the Riyadh Season, Bin Saidan was approached to create the piece by the Danish Embassy.
She said the artwork, which measures 2 meters by 2 meters, took three days to complete.
“I enjoyed adding all of the detailing. Personally, I am very happy to provide this gift to her majesty,” she added.
Bin Saidan said it was very important to pay attention to the small details when working on a portrait and that this was one of the aspects of her work she most enjoyed.
She added that she supported international collaboration within the art community and hoped to work with other artists from around in the world, in places like France, the Netherlands and Belgium.
“As a Saudi artist, I am very eager to ensure that these partnerships and collaborations with artists across the world progress,” she said.
“We all know art is a global language; it is the link without limits. It joins all status levels and countries.”
On Wednesday, Denmark’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ole Moesby hosted a ceremony at the Danish Embassy in Riyadh to commemorate Queen Margrethe’s accession to the throne.
The monarch is the head of state of Denmark, the Faroe Islands and Greenland.
With new galleries, renovation projects and live performances, the arts are making a return to the Iraqi capital after decades of war
Updated 03 February 2022
Rebecca Anne Proctor
DUBAI: Baghdad usually makes headlines for violence, political battles, ethnic and sectarian divides, and the bloody geopolitics that have besieged Iraq for decades since the US invasion in 2003. Over recent months, however, the capital city seems to be undergoing an artistic rebirth, with new galleries, festivals, theatre performances, the renovation of Al-Mutanabbi Street — the site of the city’s famed book market, and more.
The revamp of Al-Mutanabbi Street — revealed at the end of December — financed by private-sector banks is perhaps the most obvious sign of regeneration. The street — named after the 10th-century poet Abul Tayeb Al-Mutanabbi — has long been a place where Iraqi cultural elites would gather, ever since its inauguration in 1932 by King Faisal I. It was also the site of the massive youth-led anti-government protests in 2019, which resulted in a violent crackdown — protests which also led to the creation of more art.
Cultural performers and musicians came out to celebrate while colorful fireworks lit up the sky at December’s unveiling of the new-look street. And while high-level security surrounded the scene — reminding visitors of the country’s still-fragile state of corruption, poverty and violence — this new look and feel for the cultural heart of the Iraqi capital proves that the seeds for a cultural rebirth are there.
“Because of everything happening in Iraq now, I think it’s a great place for an artist to be inspired and explore working in a variety of media,” Amir Hazim, an Iraqi photographer based in Baghdad, tells Arab News. “However, since the invasion, many Iraqis don’t see the importance of art and its ability to make a change in the world. We have been pushed away from art. We were distracted by the problems in our country.”
Hazim tells how the 2019 protests gave Iraqi artists a chance to engage more with the outside world and “rebuild our scene again.” His photographs from the protests were shown as part of “All I Want Is Life,” a group show at Dubai-based Gulf Photo Plus, in 2020.
Any sign of cultural growth in Iraq inevitably brings to mind Baghdad’s rich artistic history: The city was considered one of the world’s cultural capitals from the 7th to 13th centuries CE during the Golden Age of Islam, and as a Middle Eastern artistic hub from the 1940s until the late 20th century. In the years that followed the 2003 invasion, though, many of its theaters, galleries and other cultural centers were destroyed.
“In 2003, all art institutions collapsed, and almost all professional art teachers and established artists fled into exile, including myself in November 2006,” renowned Iraqi artist Henaa Malallah tells Arab News. “I call it a traumatized art scene. And now, after years of violence and isolation, the scene is more complicated and much weaker. There is a great need for serious research to better understand what has become of the Iraqi art scene.”
Malallah is currently presenting “Co-Existent Ruins: Exploring Iraq’s Mesopotamian Past through Contemporary Art,” at SOAS’s Brunei Gallery in London through March 19, an exhibition featuring the work of Iraqi artists Rayah Abd Al-Redah; Betoul Mahdey; Fatima Jawdat and Rozhgar Mustafa.
This is by no means the first attempt to revive the Iraqi capital. In 2013, Baghdad was named the capital of Arab Culture, but most of the projects planned to mark that event were never finished, including the Al-Rasheed theater in the central part of the city. But this time round, things seem to be different, thanks to private initiatives and investments.
“People are tired of living in misery. Art gives them hope,” says Ahmed Sabti, 32, a graphic designer and manager of Hewar Art Gallery — one of Baghdad’s longest-running modern and contemporary galleries, opened in 1992 by Qasim Sabti, Ahmed’s father, an artist and collector.
“Former governments always supported art in Iraq, but sadly — after the 2003 war — there hasn’t been any support for artists or art initiatives,” Sabti tells Arab News.
Even Saddam Hussein, during the sanctions imposed by the United Nations Security Council on Ba’athist Iraq in the 1990s, would give artists money “to buy materials and make exhibitions,” adds Sabti. “Thousands of artists left Iraq after the war and galleries closed. But now we are experiencing some change.”
“We want to support Iraqi artists and show a different side to the country,” Noor Alaa Al-Din, director of The Gallery, an art space that opened in Baghdad in October with a group exhibition of well-known Iraqi artists, told Arab News.
The Gallery stages a new exhibition each month, but is also trying “to make exhibitions in a new multidisciplinary way, different from other galleries in Iraq.”
As Al-Din, an artist herself, notes, there are still not many art collectors based in Iraq. Most of their buyers come from abroad.
“We are trying to support artists in different ways, selling their work through Instagram or our website,” she says. “We try and make our artists like stars, by taking videos and pictures of them and posting them on social media.”
Over the last few decades, while the world focused on the violence and despair gripping the capital, the stories of its artists went uncovered. International media and the art world would generally focus on the many Iraqi artists living in exile.
“Often when we think of Iraq’s art scene, we think of accomplished artists who live in Jordan, Lebanon, the UAE or the West, but we forget that there is a vibrant art scene in Baghdad that has manifested itself over the past few years, especially when one considers the art that emerged during the 2019 protests,” Emirati art patron Sultan Al-Qassimi tells Arab News.
The recovering cultural scene in Baghdad also offers a portal through which to better understand the Iraqi people, particularly the youth.
As Al Qassimi puts it: “Art is one way we can connect with Iraqi youth to learn not only about their concerns but also about their dreams and aspirations.”
The roots of a new beginning are certainly there for Baghdad’s cultural scene, but only time will tell if this growth can transcend the country’s complex socio-economic and political reality.
REVIEW: ‘Ozark’ sets stage for grand finale in tense, brutal half-season
With just seven episodes left in this crime thriller’s run, the stakes are higher than ever, and the Byrde family’s future remains in the balance
Updated 03 February 2022
Adam Grundey
DUBAI: With seven of its final 14 episodes out, it’s the beginning of the end for the Bryde family — Marty, Wendy and their kids Charlotte and Jonah.
Marty (played with deadpan brilliance by Jason Bateman) is a great financier. So good he’s responsible for laundering drug money for the Navarro cartel, which has led the family to reluctantly leave Chicago for a resort in the Ozarks — aka “the redneck Riviera.” Throughout the previous three seasons, Wendy (the surface-sweet, center-sour Laura Linney) and Marty have told themselves they are doing what is necessary to ensure their children survive and have a prosperous future, even setting up the Byrde Family Foundation, with the intention of doing some good.
If we’ve learned anything from “Ozark,” though, it’s that good intentions are rarely as useful as powerful friends, and plans are prone to falling apart. So the Byrdes are dragged ever deeper into the criminal underworld that they are (so they say, at least) trying to escape.
In the meantime, the family is falling apart. Jonah — enraged by master-manipulator Wendy’s betrayal and sacrifice of her own brother Ben — is rebelling, helping heroin farmer Darlene Snell and Marty’s ex-business partner, the trailer-park entrepreneur Ruth Langmore (further excellence from Emmy winner Julia Garner) clean their drug money using tricks he’s learned from his dad.
Wendy is equally enraged by Jonah’s betrayal and the ongoing battle of wills between the pair is central to season four. Not least because it’s unclear just how far either will go to win.
“Ozark” isn’t big on clarity. With just half a season to go, it’s still impossible to say if and/or how the Byrdes will ever escape the clutches of the cartel, or the FBI (or the dogged private investigator looking for another of the Byrde’s ‘disappeared’ rivals), particularly given the foreshadowing scene of a car accident at the start of this season. And that uncertainty — the constant recalibration required by Marty and Wendy as schemes collapse and alliances shift — is key to its success.
The Byrdes’ tightrope-walking double-dealing requires nerves of steel on their part. And from the audience. No other show right now will bring you to the edge of your seat so consistently.
Azure offers authentic taste of southern Spain in Riyadh
Newly revamped restaurant in Hyatt keeps things simple, to great effect
Updated 03 February 2022
George Charles Darley
RIYADH: If, like many in the region, your favorite vacation destination is Spain’s Mediterranean coast, you might well miss the taste of its regional cuisine when back in the Kingdom.
For those in Riyadh, Azure restaurant, located in the Hyatt Regency hotel in Al-Olaya, has you covered.
Azure used to offer a Greek and Turkish menu, but was relaunched last month with a new objective: “Heartwarming and traditionally-inspired” Spanish home cooking, primarily focused on seafood, “in an ambiance with suitable comfort and privacy for Saudi couples and families.”
In respect of the latter, the restaurant is well laid out, with private and shared dining areas of various sizes, all elegantly decorated with works of abstract art, and all having a clear view of the large open kitchen presided over by Chef Ramon Cantos.
Cantos was born in Madrid but honed his culinary skills in Alicante on Spain’s Mediterranean coast, he told us over a glass of Azure’s signature mocktail Azul, which is an exquisite shade of turquoise, highly unusual in taste, and made with an infusion of wild herbs and served on ice, with a bubble on top.
“I learned cooking from my mother and grandmother,” Cantos said. “They both loved making delicious meals for their family and I still have that same joy when I’m cooking every day. Many of the dishes I serve here are based on their recipes. But I developed my culinary skills in Alicante, in the Murcia region of Spain, which is famous for its seafood dishes.”
The main feature of any Spanish seafood eatery is of course paella — Rice cooked in a large flat pan with seafood or other meats.
“We make our paella individually for every table”, Cantos informed us. “But it takes about 30 minutes, so that’s when you can enjoy a few of our tapas.”
Cantos served us a succession of Azure’s tasty starters, each lovingly presented: Croquettes stuffed with chicken in bechamel sauce; braised prawns with chili flakes; tender grilled octopus with paprika on a bed of mashed potato; slices of Spanish omelet; and — his pièce de resistance — tuna tartare with fresh salad presented under a glass dome filled with oud smoke, infusing the dish with its subtle taste and adding to the glamour of the occasion. Having said that, it contained only a tiny amount of tuna, which is either a curse or a blessing, depending on whether you enjoy raw fish.
The tapas were accompanied by toasted Barceloneta wholewheat bread, rustic and dense, along with finely chopped tomatoes and olives and Cantos’ own aioli.
The key to the success of each dish was their simplicity, a welcome change to the tendency of upmarket restaurants to try and outdo one another in terms of over-involved ‘fusion’ cooking.
“(Simplicity) is exactly what we want to achieve here”, Ramon said. “Just using a few high-quality ingredients cooked as they would be in a good family kitchen in Spain.”
The highlight of the meal, as you might expect, was Cantos’ paella, which he proudly brought to the table still sizzling in the pan, mixing the rice and seafood prior to serving.
“This is important because the rice tends to be drier on top and moist underneath, as it’s cooked on the stove without a lid,” he told us. “When it’s mixed, you get exactly the right texture. I cook the rice in my own stock which I make using fishbones and the shells of lobsters and prawns.”
The short-grained Valencian rice was a yellowish red, infused with tomato, garlic, saffron and the aforementioned fresh stock, and combined with generous quantities of lobster, prawns and calamari — all peeled, to our relief.
The quantity was modest — which was fine given all the tapas we had consumed. The quality was fantastic; uncomplicated, again, but each ingredient was fresh and cooked to perfection.
My companion and I were in no rush to finish the meal, savoring each of Cantos’ creations. Over two hours had passed before we concluded with a dessert of churros — light, crispy fingers of deep-fried dough dipped in luscious melted chocolate. Any thought of diets and waistlines went straight out the window.
Azure provides a genuine taste of Mediterranean Spain in a comfortable and stylish venue and is recommended for a romantic evening out or a big family celebration.