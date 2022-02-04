Arab League, OIC welcome Amnesty’s report on Israel’s ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians

LONDON: The Arab League on Thursday welcomed a report by human rights organization Amnesty International, which called for Israeli authorities to be “held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.”
Dr. Saeed Abu Ali, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, praised the report, and said it represents an important international legal document.
He added that it comes at an urgent and critical time, “in light of the war crimes and crimes against humanity that Palestine is being subjected to, the frequency of which has escalated dangerously during the past year compared to the previous year.”
He was speaking during a press briefing in Cairo to shed light on the most prominent violations committed by Israeli authorities against the Palestinian people in the last year.
The Amnesty report, entitled “Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: a cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity,” details how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights, Amnesty said. The 278-page report was compiled over a period of four years.
Abu Ali called on the international community to follow up on the report’s important findings, focus on accountability, and identify those responsible for violations and crimes committed daily against the Palestinian people.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also issued a similar statement, welcoming the report and calling on the international community “to take the necessary measures to ensure accountability of Israel for its violations, crimes and racist policies against the Palestinian people.”
- The report details how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people
