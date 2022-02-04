You are here

Arab League, OIC welcome Amnesty's report on Israel's 'apartheid' against Palestinians

A journalist holds a copy of Amnesty International’s report “Israel’s Apartheid Against Palestinians,” at a press conference on its release in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP)
A journalist holds a copy of Amnesty International's report "Israel's Apartheid Against Palestinians," at a press conference on its release in Jerusalem, Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022. (AP)
Arab League, OIC welcome Amnesty’s report on Israel’s ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians

Arab League, OIC welcome Amnesty’s report on Israel’s ‘apartheid’ against Palestinians
  • The report details how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people
LONDON: The Arab League on Thursday welcomed a report by human rights organization Amnesty International, which called for Israeli authorities to be “held accountable for committing the crime of apartheid against Palestinians.”
Dr. Saeed Abu Ali, the Arab League’s assistant secretary-general for Palestine and the Occupied Arab Territories, praised the report, and said it represents an important international legal document.
He added that it comes at an urgent and critical time, “in light of the war crimes and crimes against humanity that Palestine is being subjected to, the frequency of which has escalated dangerously during the past year compared to the previous year.”
He was speaking during a press briefing in Cairo to shed light on the most prominent violations committed by Israeli authorities against the Palestinian people in the last year.
The Amnesty report, entitled “Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians: a cruel system of domination and a crime against humanity,” details how Israel enforces a system of oppression and domination against the Palestinian people wherever it has control over their rights, Amnesty said. The 278-page report was compiled over a period of four years.
Abu Ali called on the international community to follow up on the report’s important findings, focus on accountability, and identify those responsible for violations and crimes committed daily against the Palestinian people.
The Organization of Islamic Cooperation also issued a similar statement, welcoming the report and calling on the international community “to take the necessary measures to ensure accountability of Israel for its violations, crimes and racist policies against the Palestinian people.”

Topics: Arab League Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Amnesty international Palestine Israel Occupied Palestinian Territories apartheid

Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
AFP

Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat

Palestine Liberation Organization to choose top negotiator after death of Erekat
Updated 45 min 5 sec ago
AFP

RAMALLAH, West Bank: The Palestine Liberation Organization meets on Sunday to elect key leadership figures tasked with keeping up the struggle for statehood, at a gathering which may hint at a potential successor for President Mahmoud Abbas.

The most important post up for grabs is that of the late chief negotiator Saeb Erekat, who was PLO secretary-general and had been deeply involved for decades in the now moribund peace talks with Israel. He died in 2020 from coronavirus complications.

Once the undisputed champion of the Palestinian cause, the PLO has lost much of its relevance since the 1994 establishment of the Palestinian Authority.

PLO Chairman Abbas, who is also the PA president, is 86 years old and has seen support dive to historic lows in opinion polls, accused of autocracy in rare West Bank street protests last year.

Palestinians have not been to the ballot box for 16 years, and their aspirations for a two-state solution are strongly rejected by Israel’s right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Violence flares almost daily in the occupied West Bank, and the coastal enclave of Gaza is still recovering from another devastating war with Israel last year.

Against this backdrop, the PLO meeting in Ramallah will seek to fill key posts in the movement that was founded in 1964 and bills itself as the sole representative of all Palestinians.

Also open is the position of high-profile official Hanan Ashrawi, who resigned more than a year ago from the 18-member executive committee, the PLO’s top decision-making body.

Abbas confidante Hussein Al-Sheikh, the PA’s civil affairs minister, is widely tipped to take over Erekat’s seat and chief negotiator role.

He is also among those seen as Abbas’s possible successors.

Other contenders are Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Marwan Barghouti, who is currently in an Israeli prison over his role in planning attacks and whom supporters describe as the Palestinian Nelson Mandela.

“Sheikh is a person that Israelis seem to hold in high regard. Certainly the Americans do,” said Khaled Elgindy, a senior fellow at the Middle East Institute.

“Others feel that he’s the kind of guy that they can work with. So in the near term, it seems like it makes a lot of sense.”

A veteran of Abbas’s Fatah movement, Sheikh has cultivated ties with foreign diplomats and with Israel, and met with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid last month.

Bennett’s coalition government has ruled out formal peace talks with the Palestinians but has said it wants to deepen economic cooperation with the PA to improve livelihoods in the West Bank.

“It does look like Abu Mazen (Abbas) is sort of preparing the ground for a future succession process,” said Elgindy.

“I’m just not sure that the actual succession process is going to unfold according to his wishes.”

Topics: Palestine Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas

Calls to break silence on Lokman Slim assassination anniversary

Calls to break silence on Lokman Slim assassination anniversary
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

Calls to break silence on Lokman Slim assassination anniversary

Calls to break silence on Lokman Slim assassination anniversary
  • As no suspect has been arrested for Slim’s assassination, Human Rights Watch criticized “the flawed investigations into politically sensitive murders”
  • Lebanon’s modern history is replete with assassinations and assassination attempts against politicians, journalists, academics, clerics and activists, whose perpetrators remain unknown
Updated 49 min 47 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Friday marks the first anniversary of the assassination of Lebanese researcher and publisher Lokman Slim, but his family is yet to receive any new information regarding the course of the judicial investigation to uncover the circumstances of the crime.

Slim, 58, was shot dead on Feb. 3, 2021.

His body was found in his car in the village of Aaddousiyyeh in southern Lebanon, the day after his family reported that they had lost contact with him while he was returning from visiting a friend in the area where Hezbollah has great influence.

Slim, who was known for his outspoken opposition to Hezbollah, had been threatened before his death.

Slogans accusing Slim of treason had been written on the walls of his home in the southern suburb of Beirut, with taglines glorifying “gun silencers” and expressions such as “Hezbollah is the honor of the nation.”

The Lokman Slim Foundation launched a campaign coinciding with the anniversary of his assassination calling for “breaking the silence surrounding political assassinations and opposing the culture of murder and impunity.”

The primary task of the foundation set up in Slim’s name is to document “political assassinations in the Middle East and North Africa.”

Activists and analysts say Lebanon’s modern history is replete with assassinations and assassination attempts against politicians, journalists, academics, clerics and activists, whose perpetrators remain unknown.

The latest of these crimes is the Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4, 2020, which killed 220 people, injured 6,500 others and destroyed part of the capital.

The Beirut port probe is still suspended by a political decision and obstructed especially by Hezbollah.

As no suspect has been arrested for Slim’s assassination, Human Rights Watch in a statement on Thursday criticized “the flawed investigations into politically sensitive murders.”

It called on donors to review the aid provided to the Internal Security Forces and the judiciary in Lebanon.

Aya Majzoub, Lebanon researcher at HRW, said: “The unsolved murders and shoddy homicide investigations are a reminder of the dangerous weakness of Lebanon’s rule of law in the face of unaccountable elites and armed groups.

“The security forces and judiciary, often generously funded and trained by donor countries, have the technical capacities to investigate murders, but have failed to identify any suspects in these sensitive cases or to follow obvious avenues of investigation.”

The cases HRW examined are: Slim, a longtime Hezbollah critic; Joe Bejjani, a telecommunications worker and amateur military photographer shot on Dec. 21, 2020; Col. Mounir bou Rjeily, a retired customs officer found dead in his home on Dec. 2, 2020 from being struck with a sharp object on his head; and Antoine Dagher, the head of Byblos Bank’s ethics and anti-fraud department and former head of its compliance unit, who was stabbed to death on June 4, 2020.

On the first anniversary of Slim’s assassination, many officials denounced his killing and the failure to hold the killers accountable.

“We will never forget,” former Prime Minister Saad Hariri wrote on Twitter, captioning a picture of Slim.

Former Justice Minister Ashraf Rifi tweeted: “Investigating the crime is forbidden and the killers are not held accountable.

“In the tutelage state, Lebanon’s best are treacherously killed, at the hands of Iran’s tools, but Lebanon remains stronger than them, and justice will prevail sooner or later.”

The lawyers of the National Council to End the Iranian Occupation of Lebanon called on the security and judicial authorities to “publish the findings of the investigations to uncover the killer, who we believe is Hezbollah.”

They added: “The martyr, comrade Slim, was assassinated in Hezbollah’s area of influence. Either Hezbollah is the killer or it must come forward with information to expose the killers. The question remains: Does the state fear the truth, or does it fear Hezbollah?”

In this context, the Lebanon Debate news website published an article about what it considered the “fake achievement” of the ISF’s Information Branch by recently busting 17 Israeli spy rings in Lebanon.

“After Hezbollah arrested an agent who was recruiting people in Lebanon by tempting them to work for an association and get paid in US dollars, and following in-depth investigations, the party believed the case was too complex and thus referred it to an officer with whom it was previously cooperating,” the article read.

“This Information Branch officer then looked further into the case and discovered new leads, which allowed the arrest of the members of these spy rings.

“The fact that the Information Branch kept its investigations secret and did not leak any information about it, prompted the party that leaked the information to leak the investigations to the media,” Lebanon Debate pointed out.

Topics: Lebanon lokman slim Hezbollah

Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen

Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen

Scraping a living: Salt offers women lifeline in Yemen
Updated 04 February 2022
AFP

Al-MUKALLA: Scooping up handfuls of white crystals from coastal pools, a group of women in Yemen harvest salt — a traditional industry proving to be a lifeline after seven years of war.

Zakiya Obeid is one among nearly 500 women who work in the industry in a village overlooking the Gulf of Aden, on Yemen’s southern coast.

“We cooperate and take shifts because it is a sisterhood and we know each others’ difficult circumstances,” said Obeid said.

Employment is so scarce that the women work in rotation to allow more people to benefit.

She said the women are divided into two groups, with each working for 15 days while the others rest.

In bare feet and mud-spattered abaya robes, the women dig basins at low tide and return when the seawater has evaporated to dredge up the salt for packaging and selling.

The time-honored livelihood has been passed down from generation to generation.

It is now a means of survival, providing many families with their only source of income.

The women earn about $100 per month for harvesting the salt and packing it in plastic containers.

Since the formation of the Al-Hassi Association for Sea Salt Production in 2020, the women are able to transport the salt to be ground, packaged and sold across Yemen.

“Before then, we used to do the same work but could only sell the salt raw,” Obeid said.

“But that is no longer the case, with the association providing us with bags and transport.”

The head of the Al-Hassi Association, Khamis Bahtroush, said the women, who produce between 20-30 tons of salt every three months, have come to rely on this industry.

“Production is lower in winter than in summer,” he said.

“Each bag is sold for approximately 3,000 Yemeni rials ($12) ... but we are struggling with inflation and do not have liquidity to give them raises.

“This is their only source of income ... they have nothing else. No farms, no livestock.”

The UN Population Fund has said the loss of male breadwinners in the conflict has added to the difficulties faced by women.

“The pressure is even more severe where women or girls suddenly find themselves responsible for providing for their families when they themselves have been deprived of basic education or vocational training,” it said.

Topics: Yemen salt

Morocco rescuers dig for boy trapped in well

Morocco rescuers dig for boy trapped in well
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP

Morocco rescuers dig for boy trapped in well

Morocco rescuers dig for boy trapped in well
  • The five-year-old, named as Rayan, fell down the narrow 32-metre deep well on Tuesday evening in his home village
  • "The child's rescue is approaching," government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said Thursday
Updated 03 February 2022
AFP

BAB BERRED, Morocco: Moroccans waited anxiously Thursday as authorities said a dramatic operation to rescue a young boy trapped in a deep well for over two days was nearing its end.
The five-year-old, named as Rayan, fell down the narrow 32-meter (100-foot) deep well on Tuesday evening in his home village near Bab Berred in the rural northern province of Chefchaouen, local media said.
“The child’s rescue is approaching,” government spokesman Mustapha Baitas said Thursday. “Our hearts are with the family, and we are praying that he will back with them as soon as possible.”
The shaft was too narrow for rescuers to reach the bottom, so heavy diggers were dispatched to dig a hole alongside it.
Relief operations intensified as darkness fell for a third night with the boy deep down in the well, with diggers clawing out dirt under floodlights.
Rescuers reported they had dug down some 24 meters, but that around six meters still remained to reach the child.
The MAP news agency said rescuers had been able to send him oxygen and water via pipes.
Rayan’s father told Le360 news website he had been repairing the well when the boy fell into it.
Lead rescuer Abdelhabi Temrani told Al Oula television that the diameter of the well was less than 45 centimeters.
Baitas said the nature of the soil meant it was too dangerous to try to widen the hole, meaning major excavations around it were the only solution.
The drama has sparked an outpouring of sympathy online, with the Arabic hashtag #SaveRayan going viral across the North African region, including in neighboring Algeria.
Moroccan footballer and PSG star Achraf Hakimi mentioned the rescue efforts on social media, alongside emojis of a broken heart and hands together in prayer.
The boy’s fate has also attracted crowds of people to the site of the operation, putting pressure on rescuers operating in “difficult conditions,” Baitas said.
“We call on citizens to let the rescuers do their job and save this child,” he said.
Authorities have also prepared a helicopter to take the child to hospital once he is extracted, national news channel 2M said.

Topics: Morocco well boy Trapped rescue

Daesh chief blows himself up as US forces hit his Syrian hideout

Daesh chief blows himself up as US forces hit his Syrian hideout
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP
Reuters

Daesh chief blows himself up as US forces hit his Syrian hideout

Daesh chief blows himself up as US forces hit his Syrian hideout
  • Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashemi Al-Quraishi had led Daesh since the death in 2019 of its founder Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi
  • As US troops approached the target, Quraishi blew himself up, also killing members of his own family: Biden
Updated 4 sec ago
AFP Reuters

AMMAN/WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden said on Thursday a global “terrorist threat” was removed when the head of the Daesh group blew himself up after US special forces swooped in on his Syrian hideout in an “incredibly challenging” nighttime helicopter raid.

“The United States military forces successfully removed a major terrorist threat to the world, the glob- al leader of Daesh,” Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurashi, Biden said in nationally televised remarks.

The operation dealt the biggest setback to the terrorist organization since Qurashi’s predecessor, the better-known Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi, was killed in a US commando raid in the same Syrian region of Idlib in 2019.

Biden said he ordered an assault by troops, rather than merely bombing the house where the Daesh leader was located, in order to minimize civilian casualties, even though this meant “a much greater risk to our own people.”

Abu Ibrahim Al-Qurashi. (AP)

The house contained “families, including children” and “as our troops approached to capture the terrorist, in a final act of desperate cowardice, with no regard to the lives of his own family or others in the building, he chose to blow himself up,” Biden said.

Qurashi did not merely set off a suicide vest to kill himself, but detonated the entire “third floor” of the residence in the town of Atme, Biden said, “taking several members of his family with him.”

An Iraqi from the Turkmen-majority city of Tal Afar, Qurashi was also known as Amir Mohammed Said Abd Al-Rahman Al-Mawla. He replaced Baghdadi after his death in a US raid in October 2019, which also ended when Baghdadi blew himself up.

Quraishi was hiding out in a region of Syria that is home to several militant groups including Huras Al-Din (Guardians of Religion), an Al-Qaeda-affiliated faction whose leaders include foreign fighters.

HIGHLIGHT

In some of the rooms, blood was splattered high on the walls and stained the floor, littered with foam mattresses and shards from smashed doors.

The US government had offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Qurashi, one of the world’s most wanted fugitives.

The head of the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, Rami Abdel Rahman, said that “13 people at least were killed, among them four children and three women, during the operation.”

The owner of the building where Qurashi was staying described his tenant as leading an ordinary life.

“This guy lived here for 11 months. I didn’t see anything suspicious or notice anything,” the landlord, who gave his name only as Abu Ahmad, said. “He would come and pay the rent and leave. He lived with his three children and his wife. His widowed sister and her daughter were living above them,” he said.

Residents in the town of Atmeh, near the Turkish border, said helicopters landed and heavy gunfire and explosions were heard during the raid that began around midnight. US forces used loud speakers to warn women and children to leave the area, they said.

US military procedures to guard against civilian casualties are under scrutiny following a high-profile mistaken drone strike in Afghanistan that the Pentagon initially hailed a success.

The building of raw cinder blocks bore the scars of an intense battle, with torn window frames, charred ceilings and a partly collapsed roof. (AFP)

A witness said he woke to the sound of helicopters. “Then we heard small explosions. Then we heard stronger explosions,” Abu Ali, a displaced Syrian living in Atme said, adding that US forces told residents “not to worry.”

Elite, US-trained members of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces joined the operation, Abdel Rahman said.

The building of raw cinder blocks bore the scars of an intense battle, with torn window frames, charred ceilings and a partially collapsed roof.

Biden and US officials described Quraishi as the “driving force” behind the 2014 genocide of minority Yazidis in northern Iraq, and said he oversaw a network of Daesh branches from Africa to Afghanistan.

“Last night’s operation took a major terrorist leader off the battlefield and has sent a strong message to terrorist around the world: We will come after you and find you,” Biden said.

Since its defeat on the battlefield nearly three years ago, Daesh has waged insurgent attacks in Iraq and Syria. The most recent was last month when its fighters stormed a prison in northeastern Syria housing Daesh suspects.

Local leaders, security officials and residents in northern Iraq say it has been re-emerging as a deadly threat, aided by a lack of central control in many areas.

“Quraishi’s killing is a huge deal and a huge blow to Daesh because Daesh never heard from this new leader,” Syria analyst Hassan Hassan said. “I think Daesh will continue to be weak and under pressure as long as the Americans are on the ground in Iraq and Syria and involved, because the US serves as feet on a spring: once you step off, it sort of bounces back.”

Topics: Syria Idlib Turkey Daesh Abu Ibrahim Al-Hashimi Al-Qurayshi

